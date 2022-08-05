Sunday Worship in the park

The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs for the month of August. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net .

Kings Dominion – Good Any Day Discount Tickets

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is offering “Good Any Day” discount tickets for Paramount’s Kings Dominion. These tickets are valid any 2022 operating day except park rental days.

The cost is $40.00 per ticket for ages 3 and older and can be purchased at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Karate Program

This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weight lifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.

The program is held on Saturdays, August through December 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.

The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.

Walking Club

This club is geared towards providing participants with a safe environment to walk and stay active and healthy throughout the year. This program is “self-paced” to fit everyone’s life style.

Walking Club will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 2, 2022 through August 30, 2022, from

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, located at 200 E 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. The Walking Club is a free-to-join, drop-in program for all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Mah Jongg “Players Club”

Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. Players must bring their own league card.

This club meets on Tuesdays, August 2, 2022 through August 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the club is $8.00 for the month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.

For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.

Cardio Kickboxing

Cardio Kickboxing is a group fitness class that combines martial art techniques with fast-paced cardio. This high-energy workout challenges the beginner and elite athlete alike. Build stamina, improve coordination and flexibility, and burn calories as you build lean muscle with this fun and challenging workout.

Classes will be held on Thursdays, August 4, 2022 through August 25, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

Minimum of two (2) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of eight (8) participants.

The cost of the class is $12.00 per participant per class or $40.00 for the entire session.

This course requires gloves and wrist wraps for each participant. Participants must bring their own equipment or purchase equipment through Warren County Parks and Recreation for an additional $45.00 with two weeks’ notice.

Skyline and Warren County Middle Schools – Girls Basketball Camp

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Skyline and Warren County Middle Schools, will be sponsoring a Girls Basketball Camp for girls in 6th – 8th grades.

This camp will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Warren County Middle School Gym, located at 522 Heritage Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the camp is $25.00; campers must bring their own lunch and a drink.

For more information, contact Luke Heeter at (540) 635-2194.

Skyline and Warren County Middle Schools – Cheerleading Camp

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Warren County and Skyline Middle Schools, will be sponsoring a Cheerleading Camp for students in 6th – 8th grades.

This camp will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Skyline Middle School, located at 240 Luray Ave, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the camp is $25.00; campers must bring their own lunch and drink to camp.

For more information contact Rio Coon at (540) 636-0909.

Toddlers n’ Trees – Toddler Trails

Sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Samuels Public Library, we’ll be walking around our beautiful Rockland Park identifying popular trees while gathering leaves. After our nature walk, we will enjoy a nature-inspired story and use our leaves to make nature art (leaf rubbings).

This trail walk will be on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

This program is for boys and girls, ages 3 to 5 years. Child must be accompanied by an adult.

Toddlers n’ Trees will be held at Rockland Park Isopod Trail, located at 250 Rockland Park Court, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This program is free to participants; pre-registration is strongly recommended.

This program is available for online registration at samuelslibrary.com/toddler-trails

Basic Pistol Shooting Class

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is open to anyone 10 years of age and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

This class deals with the basic knowledge, skill, and attitude necessary for owning and using a firearm safely. Through this class, the student will learn the following:

Firearm parts and operation

Ammunition

Gun safety

Virginia laws regarding firearms

Shooting fundamentals

This class satisfies all requirements for a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit.

The cost for the class is $75.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 12 participants.

Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is April 21, 2022.

For more information about this class, please contact Rex King at DFV357@yahoo.com.