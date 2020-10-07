Community Events
Sunflower Cottage Herb Farm and Backroom Brewery receive $250,000 USDA grant for expansion of brewing operations
“It is with extreme gratitude and excitement that I am announcing Backroom Brewery has been selected to receive the USDA’s Value Added Producer Grant”, owner Billie Clifton said in a late Tuesday afternoon, October 6 press release.
The $250,000 award is the highest dollar amount allowable under this grant which also awards smaller amounts. The grant at its highest level is extremely competitive and awarded to very few across the country. To our knowledge, the grant has never been awarded at any level to any recipient in Warren County, Clarke County or Frederick County.
The funds will be used to hire new employees and fill positions within the expanded operations such as, brewers, assistant brewers, marketing reps, brand managers, administrative staff, event planners and more. It will also help with the other costs of increasing production and distribution of Backroom Brewery’s farm grown herbal beers such as their award winning Lemon Basil Wheat Beer, Cilantro Lime Wheat Beer, Rosemary Orange Amber Ale, Farmwork (rosemary rye saison), Bay Nut Brown Ale, Helltown Red IPA (made with red basil) and Chili Pepper Red Ale.
Mrs. Clifton wishes to recognize each person who wrote a letter of support for the project and the grant. She will honor these individuals on October 10th with a celebration that is also open to the public. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature live music. Additionally, the public will have the chance to tour the original brewery, the new brewery building and take a look at plans for new brewing equipment. The letter writers will be present along with their framed letters on display. Of course, many of the delicious herbal beers will be on tap along with 12+ other BRB craft brews.
Backroom Brewery is Virginia’s first farm brewery, licensed in 2013 long before Virginia’s farm brewery bill mandated that breweries be allowed in all agricultural jurisdictions. It sits on 40 acres of farmland along a Virginia Designated Scenic Highway. This is especially significant right now when outdoor seating is extremely important. Because attendance at this event may be higher than usual, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and socially distance outside.
Face masks are required inside all buildings. The new brewery building/event barn has been equipped with COVID filters on the HVAC systems, a wall mounted thermometer at the entrance and staff routinely sanitizes public contact surfaces.
Bring your own family’s picnic or purchase pub fare from our brew pub. As always, OUTSIDE ALCOHOL IS NOT ALLOWED.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 9th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 9:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Honest Thief”
- “Love and Monsters”
- “Come Play”
- “Freaky”
- “Soul”
Back to Nature celebration to be held this Saturday, October 10th
The Town of Front Royal is working with local organizations and businesses together to make THIS fall season, the BEST season Front Royal has ever experienced! This Saturday, October 10, the Town of Front Royal celebrates getting back to nature with canoe and nature lovers from all over the region.
From noon until 4pm, Front Royal Outdoors will offer free canoe rides and outdoor organizations, businesses, and artists will offer information and specials at booths set up on Main Street featuring quest hikes, outdoor gear, artwork and more. From 5pm until 8 pm, Front Royal Brewing is sponsoring live music featuring headliner Bud’s Collective who is known for their tasteful mix of original material and popular hits ranging from Stevie Wonder to Alabama. Local bluegrass musicians will be playing on Main Street earlier in the afternoon.
“Front Royal is such a fabulous destination for hikers, canoers, rock-climbers, bikers, and almost every other type of outdoor enthusiast imaginable. We hope this is the first of many outdoor celebrations for Front Royal,” said Tim Barnhart of Front Royal Brewing Company. “Next year, when COVID-19 is behind us, we hope to pull out all the stops with a truly world-class festival.”
Free canoe rides will be offered every hour by Front Royal Outdoors. Signs ups will be available on-site at the corner of Main and Crescent Streets, one block west of Mountain Trails. Free shuttles will be provided from Main Street to the river and back. Outdoor-themed booths will be on Main Street from Mountain Trails, Front Royal Outdoors, the Warren County-Front Royal Appalachian Trail Community, and the Front Royal Warren County Visitors Center. As an added plus, Kelty from Boulder, Co. will be there with lots of swag to give away! Artist adventurer Rose Turner and Virginia Master Naturalist and artist Chris Anderson will have their works on display along with other outdoor-themed artists. The Warren County Front Royal Appalachian Trail Community will also be on site to give information on their Quest Shenandoah program that gives hikers the chance to earn a special edition patch!
Dakota’s Dream Animal Rescue hosting rabies and vaccination clinic in Winchester on October 17th
Dakota’s Dream Animal Rescue, in partnership with local partners, will be hosting a rabies and vaccination clinic on October 17, 2020, at Jim Barnett Park, in Winchester, Virginia. The event will be from 10 AM to 2 PM.
- $10 – Rabies Vaccine Only
- $25 – Wellness Package (Rabies, Distemper, Deworming)
- $20 – Microchipping
- By Donation – Nail Trim
- Cash or check only
Reminder: All dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers. For more information, contact Dakota’s Dream at Dakotas.dream@hotmail.com.
SPCA Wag-O-Ween virtual pet costume contest
Thanks to the ASPCA and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is hosting a Virtual Wag-O-Ween Pet Costume Parade. The top three pet photos with the most likes on social media will win a gift card and Wag-O-Ween swag.
To enter, submit your pet’s photo to director@winchesterspca.org. Please include your name, address, and phone number along with your pet’s name.
All submissions are due by Thursday, October 28th, at 8AM. The winner will be announced on October 30th!
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of October
These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for October. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Thursday, October 1
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. We love dinos! Join Miss Pattie for some great stories about dinosaurs! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, October 3
- 11:00 Virtual Books and Barks. Join Finn and his owner Susan for a reverse Books and Barks session. Enjoy a good book with a very friendly dog! Children can watch on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Tuesday, October 6
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Ready for a change? Our topic this week is metamorphosis. We’ll learn about butterflies and make a craft. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, October 7
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, October 8
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Miss Pattie will feature some favorite fairy tales during this week’s story time. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, October 10
- 2:00 Virtual Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class. In this class, artists will make Marvelous Mosaics. Choose your pattern and puzzle together your unique, colorful design! You can watch this program on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Monday, October 12
- 4:30 Tech Kids. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. This week will be all about robots! Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, October 13
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we will explore crystals and how they form. Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Monday, October 19
- 4:30 Wonders of the Sea. Head out to the open sea and explore the depths of lore and mysteries surrounding the ocean! Tour lighthouses, and learn how you can help the oceans thrive.
Wednesday, October 21
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, October 22
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. Fall Fun will be the theme of our stories this week! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, October 24
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Join Ms. Michal for a virtual teen discussion group. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Monday, October 26
- 4:30 Tech Kids. Welcome to Tech Kids! In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future. We will learn about cloning during this week’s program. Intended for ages 6 – 11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Tuesday, October 27
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week, we will learn the how and why of elephant toothpaste! Intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, October 28
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, October 29
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. When two things are so very different, we call them opposites. Enjoy some great stories about opposites with Miss Pattie. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, October 31
- 2:00 Boo to You! Virtual Story Time. Listen to some fun stories as you get ready for your evening celebrations!
