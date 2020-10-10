Local Government
Supervisor debate approach to Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District management investigation
In the wake of repeated allegations by some disgruntled County Sanitary District residents, particularly from Shenandoah Farms, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got a PowerPoint review of the creation process, governmental oversight, and advisory board function as it applies to establishing and utilizing district taxes or fee revenues for capital improvements within the district.
Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan and Public Works Director Mike Berry made the presentation during the October 6 board work session. Prior to that presentation Interim County Administrator Ed Daley reminded the board of a scheduled October 27th, 9 am meeting with citizens of the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District.
“What are we trying to achieve with this? Are we trying to appease folks that are concerned that there’s corruption? And if that’s the case, I’m not sure a board meeting is going to,” North River Supervisor Delores Oates began.
“No, I think you’re saying, ‘Yes, we’ll investigate …” South River District and Board Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers injected concerning complaints brought forward during public comments at previous meetings by Linda McDonough and others distrustful of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) management and financial oversight of the district.
“Well, I’m not sure we need a board meeting to do that,” Oates continued with a laugh at exactly what the nature of the scheduled meeting with Sanitary District residents might portend.
“I’m tired of kicking this down the road, and we need to do something,” Cullers added of her perspective of some citizens allegations of wrongdoing in the conduct of Farms Sanitary District business. “I think we need to say, investigate it, and be done with it – it’s either you find something, or you don’t. And whatever we find they’re either happy with it or they’re not. I don’t know how else you satisfy the people that keep saying ‘we think there’s misappropriation with this; we think there’s wrongdoing here,’ other than to have an investigation. And one way or another definitively say, you’ve got smoke, you’ve got fire.”
Oates continued her contention that “an all-day board meeting” rehashing allegations the board has already heard, likely again without documented evidence, would accomplish nothing.
Rather she suggested the board’s designation of an investigative panel “of trusted individuals” to move forward with “the investigation of what these folks are asking us to investigate … And then that panel of people will come back with a recommendation that we need to put this into some authority’s hands higher than ourselves, or we can say, we are comfortable that nothing, maybe some honest mistakes have been made. But nothing erroneous or that would require another authority to become involved.”
See the debate on approaching an investigation of the conduct of the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District operations, and the Jordan-Berry PowerPoint presentation on the logistical design and purpose of Sanitary Districts in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Warren supervisors agree to split personnel shortage costs for Chester Gap F&R with Rappahannock County
Following its hour-and-35-minute regular meeting and a two-hour-and-15-minute closed session on Tuesday, October 6, the Warren County Board of Supervisors settled into a four-item work session agenda. The first item discussed was an emergency services funding split with Rappahannock County for the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Station to cover personnel loss replacement and coverage issues related to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chester Gap takes calls in both counties and a small number in Fauquier County. Currently, the Rappahannock County government is covering the $10,000 per month cost of staffing support being offered in the wake of the department’s loss of six emergency services responders in March.
“We’re seeking a reasonable split,” a Rappahannock board representative told Warren County officials. With Warren calls accounting for the highest annual number of both fire and EMS calls, that “reasonable split” was presented at a 50/50 funding share of that $10,000 monthly cost Rappahannock has unilaterally picked up over the past three months since the start of the fiscal year, July 1.
Last year the Chester Gap Department responded to 203 calls in Warren, 177 in Rappahannock, and 15 in Fauquier County. So far this year there have been 130 total responses in Warren, 66 in Rappahannock, and 11 in Fauquier.
Interim Warren County Administrator Ed Daley told his board that through the end of the year it appeared that Coronavirus pandemic relief funding through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities) Act would cover the county’s $5,000 monthly share. However, he observed that as things stand now there are no assurances CARES Act relief will be extended into the 2021 calendar year, meaning the County would have to take $30,000 of the funding from its General Fund reserves through the last half of FY-21 if CARES reimbursements are not extended past December 2020.
And with a six-month requisition of CARES Act funds followed by a six-month commitment of General Fund revenues put on the table by Warren County, it appears the Warren Board of Supervisors will split the Chester Gap Company costs retroactively to July of this year when Rappahannock began covering the costs.
While the short-term solution through the end of this fiscal year was reached without disagreement, longer-term issues with other county volunteer fire companies dealing with personnel shortage issues of a similar nature were noted by Warren Emergency Services Chief Richard Mabie and County Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico. A service-personnel study was suggested to deal with the staff shortage issue felt across multiple departments long term.
Daley drew laughter when he commented on the uncertain status of CARES Act relief funding past the end of December indicating that, “COVID will be over in two months.”
See the discussion of short and long-term issues and solutions gravitating from personnel moves prompted in many cases by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency response to it in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Supervisors review CARES Act distribution, future plans at Tuesday’s meeting
During an hour-and-thirty-five minute Tuesday morning meeting the Warren County Board of Supervisors got a dizzyingly detailed report on both its and the Town of Front Royal’s Phase 1 disbursement, reimbursement; and ongoing plans for implementation of Phase 2 of CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act) funding through the end of the year.
On the County side, numbers included in the report by County Deputy Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall were:
- $4,530,192 – the County’s “equitable share” of two rounds of CARES Act funding from the federal/state distributed total of about $7 million;
- $2,065,096 allocated, $875,000 awarded in Round 1 County Small Business/Non-Profits grants, with a remaining cash balance of $1,190,096;
- $413,020 – allocated, $8,865 awarded in Round 1 County Individual Utility Assistance grants, with a remaining cash balance of $404,155;
- $400,000 – off the top to a combination of things, including CARES process administrative efforts of the Chamber of Commerce, a CRF Audit, and Warren County Public Schools distance learning devices;
- $1,652,076 – off the top to support County Public Safety Payroll through pandemic-impacted service.
Farrall also reported that following a September 29th meeting of the Warren County CARES Act Committee and Interim County Administrator Ed Daley it was recommended that the Round 2 grant disbursement program be implemented on a “first come, first served basis, with a number of qualifying adjustments. On Wednesday, October 7, the County issue a press release on its Phase 2 application/distribution process with an application window from October 13 to October 26. That release has been posted on the Royal Examiner website.
On the Town side Farrall noted County-issued reimbursements of $942,500 in three checks, with a remaining balance of $334,058 owed. He explained the Town had initially intended to distribute that remaining balance to “other than small business” but due to County concerns on qualifying parameters, had agreed to redirect that money into small business assistance.
In the below-linked video, see Farrall’s full report on the complex but vital work to help small businesses, non-profits and individuals financially impacted by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic response and State-ordered closings and restrictions designed to limit the Coronavirus disease’s impact on the state. As of October 6, Virginia was one of the state’s listed as “stable” in COVID-19 case and fatality updates in a nation now with over 7 million cases and 209,000 deaths attributed to the disease that has now impacted the White House staff and presidency despite its daily testing regimen.
In other business the board moved to authorize receipt by County Emergency Services Department of a $1,216,724.04 SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response) grant that will cover salary and benefits of six new full-time firefighter positions for a three-year period.
Also heard at the meeting’s outset were one public comment on the Confederate Soldier statue situation; monthly reports on VDOT road maintenance and work; EDA business; and the public works department’s update on solid waste and recycling.
The board also unanimously approved an 11-item Consent Agenda without amendment, before approving a motion to adjourn to a five-item Closed Session at 10:35 a.m. following a 10-minute break. That closed session beginning at 10:45 a.m. adjourned at 1 p.m.
The beginning of the end of hostile litigation? Town announces $8.4 million loan agreement on police station
The October 5th, Monday evening Front Royal Town Council work session was sandwiched by two closed sessions. A hint that something of import might come from the first of those was that the 7 p.m. closed meeting was called as part of a Special Meeting preceding the evening’s scheduled seven-item work session. That meant that official action could be taken at the Special Meeting following the adjournment of the closed session.
And BINGO, it was.
Following a brief nine minutes behind closed doors, on a motion by Chris Holloway, seconded by Letasha Thompson, by a roll call vote, council unanimously approved an $8.48 million loan – $8,483,001.15 to be exact – with United Bank to take over financing the debt service on its new town police headquarters construction completed in the fall of 2018 under Town-County Economic Development Authority financing.
The loan’s “PURPOSE” as stated in the United Bank summary of the loan made available to the media is: “To refinance the debt obligation evidenced by that certain Promissory Note dated October 31, 2018 … made by the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia, payable to the order of United Bank” on the FRPD police headquarters 5.24 acres at Monroe Avenue and Kendrick Lane.
Well, hallelujah and stop passing the (verbal) ammunition – could this event portend an Armistice in the recently escalating litigious and verbal jousting hostilities referenced in our story “Light agenda or groundwork for a community legal-economic EXPLOSION?” among others?!?
It would certainly seem so, as the EDA and County reached a point where they said as of October, they would no longer cover what they believed was the Town’s moral obligation to pick up the debt service on its new police headquarters after almost two years. From information received earlier from the EDA on billing schedules, it appeared the EDA United Bank loan on the FRPD project was poised to go into default around October 10th. It would not have been a pretty day for the financial future of this community from any governmental perspective.
As pointed out by Vice-Mayor William Sealock, the new loan payments include the October payment about to come due. As previously reported, the EDA has been making approximately $21,000 interest-only monthly payments on its loan that was to go to principal and interest payments of about $50,000 on November 1st. That interest rate at the root of much of the dispute between the Town on one side, and the EDA and County over the Town’s previous refusal to assume its police headquarters debt service, was 3%, negotiated down from an original rate of 4%.
The interest rate on the 10-year Town loan was announced at 1.87% with Bank Qualified Tax-Exempt (BQTE) financing. At any time the loan does not qualify for BQTE financing, the interest rate will adjust upward to 2.24%. Town officials have cited saving of over a million dollars with the newly acquired interest rate.
Monthly interest and principal payments of $30,806.23 totaling annual payments of $369,674.79 (based on a 30-year amortization) were cited, with the balance on loan coming due at the end of the 10-year period. Some quick calculating indicated a remaining balance of $4,786,253.25 after 10 years, perhaps indicating the possibility of some future refinancing negotiations.
Maybe we won’t need that second EDA?
Absent from the bank summary of details of the loan handed out by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick was the approximate $500,000 the EDA, with some recent County assistance, has already paid on the interest on its FRPD construction project loan. However, following approval of the financing package, council members were unanimous in expressing hope that this will be a step toward resolving issues between the Town and EDA, including the Town’s litigation against the EDA. The Town has filed a $20-million-plus civil suit seeking recovery of nearly all the $21.3 million the EDA is seeking to recover from the original group of defendants in its civil litigation against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and believed co-conspirators in her alleged embezzlements and misdirection of EDA assets belonging in some part to the Town and County.
During a brief recess between Monday’s work session adjournment and council’s second closed session to discuss the status of its permanent town manager search, we asked the interim town manager, who was not staying for that second closed meeting, about the status of that $500,000 in interest paid by the EDA. The town has contended the EDA bank loan taken at a higher than 1.5% interest rate verbally promised by former EDA Executive Director McDonald was “fraudulent” in that council never approved an interest rate higher than 1.5%.
Does the Town loan purposefully leave that half-million dollar hanging to be used as collateral in coming negotiations? We asked Tederick.
“It does. I think the rationale is, it’s clear that the EDA owes the Town money. The next step is tomorrow; literally tomorrow, our attorney is going to contact the EDA attorney and say let’s start having discussions on reconciling what we owe you or you owe us,” Tederick replied. “You’ve got to keep in mind the EDA’s been two years without an audit – no audit in two years. And when they give us an invoice with no supporting documents … We believe in the one-and-a-half-percent loan. The council’s been hard on the New Market Tax Credit loan, and that’s been their position … So, we’ve got to reconcile it.
“I wouldn’t be surprised within 45 days we have it reconciled,” Tederick said of the path forward.
See the motion, vote, and discussion of the Town’s newly secured FRPD loan and work session discussion, including about the Valley Health-Anthem Insurance impasse; Rounds 1 and 2 of the Town’s CARES Act distribution and reimbursement; the coming Town-County Liaison Committee agenda for October 22; how Fiscal Year-2021 revenues and contingency funds are developing through the year; an EDA rezoning request near the Happy Creek Technology Park; and two coming Board of Architectural Review terms expiring in November, in this Royal Examiner video:
EDA unveils new logo featuring sunrise, logistical and transportation advantages
The Board of Directors and Executive Director Doug Parsons are pleased to introduce the new Front Royal Warren County EDA logo.
Chair Jeff Browne and EDA staff worked with Mike Shotton, of Shotton Design, for several months on the design. The sunrise on the horizon is a feature which reflects a positive belief in the future of the Front Royal and Warren County area. Included are three of the many industry sectors that are important components of our community’s economic engine. Additionally, Front Royal and Warren County are uniquely situated, geographically, to offer businesses and industries the advantage of the I-81 business gateway, the Virginia Inland Port, as well as the I-66/Northern Virginia/metro D.C. corridors.
This new look goes along with the new Board of Directors, new staff, and a new commitment to encouraging business and industry growth and development in the Front Royal Warren County area.
Chamber’s Town Candidates Forum relatively calm – compared to what?
On Wednesday night, September 30, for the first time all candidates in the November Town election showed up at the same time, in the same place to answer questions and state their priorities if elected to either the mayor’s seat or one of three Front Royal Town Council spots on the line this year. That’s right, sports fans all 11 – three mayoral and eight council – candidates together, at least physically, likely for the only time in the run up to November 3rd.
Responsible was the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, annual host of the event held in the main meeting room of the Warren County Government Center. Bryon Biggs served as moderator, with Niki Foster Cales and Tina Tolliver holding the flank.
And speaking of holding the flank, the evening’s lightest moment drawing considerable laughter, was independent council candidate Darryl Merchant’s closing comment commending the Chamber for its hosting of the event and his fellow candidates’ for their generally polite, non-adversarial tone “after that travesty last night” reference to the first presidential debate that left its moderator, FOX Sunday news anchor Chris Wallace scrambling to maintain order.
Wednesday evening’s only testy moment came during mayoral candidate Chris Holloway’s closing comments when he referenced rival Mike McCool’s ownership of this news outlet, among other gripes.
“People want change, well as for the Royal Examiner, every time you read the Royal Examiner it’s nothing but hate. The council seems like it can’t do anything right,” Holloway said.
That led Examiner publisher McCool to pull his one-time available red challenge card to respond. However, moderator Biggs informed the candidate that the challenge card was not usable during the closing comments portion of the forum, only during question-and-answers.
That led the two mayoral rivals to continue their conversation in the WCGC hallway during the break to the council portion of the forum. It appeared they agreed to disagree on the factual basis of Royal Examiner’s content, particularly as it applies to the town government.
That second, council portion of the forum was observed by only two of the three mayoral candidates, as Holloway was noticeably absent from sight for the forum of those seeking to join him for the next two years in town government. Holloway’s council seat is not up for re-election this year, so were he to lose the three-way mayor’s race he would retain his council seat for the next two years before facing re-election. Recent Frederick County transplant, but long-time Front Royal-Warren County visitor he noted, James Favors is the third mayoral candidate.
Rather than run the risk of being labeled the author of a “hate-filled” or slanted story on the forum – though it may be too late for that – I will simply recommend that readers go to the video to see both forum segments, first the mayor’s and then council’s and judge for yourself how the candidates did and what they had to say in response to the submitted questions, and why they deserve your vote whenever between now and November 3 you cast it. Those questions included ones on the Town’s relationship to the County and existing EDA and the pending creation of a second, unilateral, totally Town-funded EDA; the best path forward in Tourism marketing for this community; growth and water availability; how to approach road and other infrastructure needs; and the fate of the Confederate soldiers statue on the courthouse lawn.
Watch and judge for yourself as the candidates seeking to represent all the town’s citizens explain their perception on these and other issues and challenges facing the town government in coming years:
Town targets Special Prosecutor’s Office over EDA prosecution delays
Less than a week after its September 23 press conference during which the County and EDA boards were vilified as obstructions to good-faith negotiations in resolving the year-and-a-half debt service impasse on the new town police headquarters, the Front Royal Town Council took a strategic turn in its EDA bad guys play.
In a familiarly aggressively worded resolution the Front Royal Town Council took aim at a new target; and asked past targets, the County and EDA’s, cooperation in that targeting. As reported in Royal Examiner’s lead story on the September 28 council meeting, that target is Harrisonburg-based EDA criminal case Special Prosecutor Michael Parker.
Queried on the resolution’s author, co-sponsor Lori Cockrell said she had turned the inquiry over to the interim town manager who “took it from there”. Tederick told Royal Examiner that once handed the issue by Cockrell, in the absence of town legal staff at the end of last week he had drafted the resolution which was given an eventual okay from the legal department to proceed with.
The goal of getting answers and explanations on delays to potential criminal prosecutions related to the EDA financial scandal is a desirable and understandable one. However, is the negative language peppering the resolution appearing to suggest some level of prosecutorial ineptitude tied to a political mandate to “expeditiously proceed to trial on these matters” really necessary or a desirable strategy?
From the resolution’s language it appears to have been written without Town representative discussion with the prosecutor’s office on the legal dynamics of the situation. And without fundamental information from the prosecutor’s office on its process in the EDA criminal investigation is it wise to become publicly aggressive with someone you need and want in your corner as that legal situation progresses?
Okay, it’s been a long time – a little over nine months as the resolution notes since the Harrisonburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office was handed the job of criminally prosecuting those believed involved in aiding in and/or benefitting from former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s alleged embezzlements and misdirection of EDA assets to her own purposes.
Past explanations
However, Special Prosecutor and Harrisonburg Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker explained at the time he dropped all criminal indictments filed by the EDA Special Grand Jury under the direction of original prosecutors Brian Madden and Bryan Layton to avoid running into speedy trial issues that could have seen those charges dismissed on defense motions and never re-filed, he would do things differently than had been done previously with the EDA Special Grand Jury.
The primary difference, he explained, would be what he called a more normal process, perhaps one without political pressures for immediate legal gratification at play, where no indictments would be filed until the grand jury had completed its investigation into all potential defendants. That strategy would prevent the kind of looming speedy trial issues Parker inherited after newly elected Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell and his staff recused themselves from the EDA prosecution due to personal, social and/or professional ties to many of the defendants.
Parker also inherited a voluminous amount of evidence cited at over a million pages of documentation that even got the attention of the State Supreme Court as to filing and Discovery motions issues.
So, is the silence from the Special Prosecutor’s Office ominous as in a failure to proceed with a workable case, or perhaps “golden” in that it implies that sufficient time is being taken to assemble and coordinate evidence to facilitate successful prosecutions once the grand jury has completed its work and indictments are forthcoming?
New demands
On Monday, September 28, a five-person, partisan Republican political majority of the Front Royal Town Council, with independent and “Beer Party” endorsed Letasha Thompson dissenting, answered that question on prosecutorial silence from its perspective.
“WHEREAS, the Special Prosecutor, Michael Parker, who was designated by Marsha Garst, Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Commonwealth Attorney, to prosecute these matters, moved to dismiss all of the True Bills returned by the Special Grand Jury based upon his professed inability to provide discovery to the defendants and his lack of preparation to competently prosecute (emphasis added) the over seventy-five True Bills, previously issued against McDonald and other defendants,” paragraph four of the resolution brought to council by Council members Cockrell and Chris Holloway reads as it moves past three background introductory paragraphs to target council’s newest EDA villain for a lack of criminal results, or even at this point, action.
The resolution’s final paragraph asks last week’s EDA villains, the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority Board of Directors, to join the Town in approving the resolution “on behalf of Town and County residents demanding justice on behalf of our mutual constituents”.
But will the resolution which seeks the reconvening of the EDA special grand jury within 60 days of approval of the Town Resolution work to the benefit of town residents seeking justice in the EDA situation?
Politics and the Law: Do they mix?
According to local defense attorney, Virginia Beer Museum proprietor and “Beer Party” founder David Downes, that remains to be seen. Apparently having seen the resolution text in the agenda posted on the Town’s website prior to the meeting, Downes came to Monday’s meeting with prepared remarks on the proposed resolution and its legal versus political contexts.
With the resolution’s sponsors Holloway and Cockrell seeking election this November, Holloway to mayor and Cockrell to her appointed council seat with County Republican Committee endorsements, Downes wondered at the level of partisan politicking that might be involved in the pair bringing this resolution forward at this time.
“Why are councilmen running for office the only councilmen ‘seeking justice for citizens of Front Royal as a result of the EDA scandal’,” Downes asked in opening his critique of the Cockrell-Holloway introduced, Tederick-drafted resolution.
Having noted his 33-year career as a criminal defense attorney in this community, Downes wondered at the advisability of what he saw as a mix of political posturing and critical legal analysis of complex and still pending criminal cases.
Why, he asked, hadn’t council simply resolved to ask its mayor “our Town representative to simply call” Harrisonburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Marcia Garst or her appointed EDA Special Prosecutor Parker to inform them of the Town’s concerns and desire for an explanation on causes for delays in resurrecting criminal EDA financial scandal prosecutions.
“Why wait two months,” Downes asked of the resolution referenced 60-day demand for reconvening of the EDA Special Grand Jury.
However, the attorney also wondered at the legal advisability of the Town Resolution’s demand “to expeditiously proceed to trial on these matters”.
“This is exactly the kind of resolution I would want if my client was involved in the EDA scandal,” Downes told council, explaining, “I would want the prosecutor to feel rushed and not read all one million documents – which works out to reviewing over a thousand documents per day for three solid years – because they will not be prepared for trial and double jeopardy will preclude my client’s prosecution.
“Please be careful what you wish for and end the political grandstanding a month before the election,” Downes concluded to council and the resolution’s sponsors.
Over an hour after Downes remarks as the resolution came before council as the agenda’s final open meeting item, Holloway denied a political motive.
“Earlier we were accused of political grandstanding – No, it’s called demanding justice and that’s what we’re here for, the citizens of Front Royal, not for a political party,” Holloway asserted. “Our citizens demand justice and they deserve justice and I think this is a step in the right direction,” Holloway added of a resolution seeming to suggest EDA criminal prosecutor ineptitude and perhaps unwillingness to bring charges forward in what Downes had also noted is a court system slowed considerably, particularly as to jury trials, due to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing precautions.
“Are we taking into account that the Virginia Supreme Court has stayed virtually all jury trials between … April 17, 2020, and today? … In other words, Warren County is not currently prepared to try ANY jury trials due to COVID-19,” Downes told council during his public concerns comments.
Cockrell read a prepared statement explaining her support in introducing the resolution with Holloway into the meeting record. She cited door-to-door campaigning during which “hundreds of town citizens have asked me why those who embezzled money from the EDA have not been brought to justice. It is obviously first and foremost on their minds,” Cockrell said in opening.
“This request is based upon my many conversations with citizens on their front porch, walking down the street, or just this past weekend at my class reunion. I believe the community wants us to work together to bring the criminals to justice first, and then leave for another day how any monies recovered should be distributed as a result of these crimes,” Cockrell added with a somewhat surprising turn in that the proposed resolution said nothing about ending the Town suit against the EDA.
That Town civil suit is seeking virtually all the alleged $21.3 million in misdirected or embezzled assets cited in the EDA’s initial civil filing against what has climbed to 15 defendants. A second EDA civil action added nine defendants and $4.45 million in alleged misdirected EDA assets. Cockrell cited McDonald’s recent bankruptcy filing, suggesting that criminal liability and restitution could present an alternate method of recovering McDonald assets now under bankruptcy court control.
Cockrell’s statement indicated a desire to see that justice is done on the EDA situation to the benefit and will of her constituency and seeks the resolution as a means of achieving Town-County-EDA cooperation. However, the career educator’s perspective is not a legal one from which she might have been able to answer some of her constituent questions about reasons for delays in the EDA criminal prosecutions referenced in prosecutor Parker’s initial explanation of his grand jury strategy or attorney Downes’ observations on the legal obstacle course the prosecutor is facing.
So hopefully a council majority has not jumped the gun in seeking to force prosecutorial movement as November 3rd approaches before approaching the prosecutor’s office about the status of their investigation. Perhaps someone on the County side might initiate such a conversation with the Harrisonburg prosecutor’s office prior to a decision on joining the Town in approving the resolution as currently crafted.
