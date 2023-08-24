Local Government
Supervisors Approve Rushmark-Rockland Industrial/Commercial Rezonings and OK Move to 2-Year Real Estate Reassessments
With the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) rezoning public hearing canceled for two months, another Rockland-area development proposal, this one centered on Commercial/Industrial re-zonings just off State Route 340/522-North, took center stage. As opposed to what had been expected of organized opposition to the SVGC Rural Residential and Commercial rezoning, no one showed up to fight Rushmark Rockland LLC’s plans to rezone 46 acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I) and rezone one and eight-seven hundredths’ (1.87) from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C).
But then, as noted above, the Rushmark proposal is way up on Winchester Road/Route 340/522 North, not mid-Rockland, though some have expressed concerns about a diversion of some commercial truck traffic deeper into Rockland roads from the Rushmark rezoning. In fact, other than Rockland Rushmark representative Brian Prader, the only speaker at any of the three related public hearings was Virginia Port Authority (VPA) representative Chris Gullikson. Gullikson spoke in favor of the above-referenced Industrial and Commercial rezonings as a beneficial move related to operations of Norfolk-based VPA’s Virginia Inland Port nearby on the county’s north side.
Consequently, the supervisors approved the two Rockland Rushmark rezoning requests and the opening Comprehensive Plan Amendment request to facilitate the rezoning requests by unanimous votes. Staff agenda packet summaries of those requests and the motions and seconds are listed below. The three Rockland Rushmark discussions and public hearings begin at the 2:20 mark of the County video, ending at the 46:17 mark.
Public Hearings
- Public Hearing – Comprehensive Plan Amendment – Future Land Use Map – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC – Presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling – This is a re-submittal of a request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate the properties located on tax map numbers; TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcels 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and a portion of 28, and TM#12A, section 1, block 5, parcel 8 as Commercial (C) and TM# 12, parcel 32C1 and a portion of TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcel 28 as Industrial (I) zoning. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road.
After no public hearing speakers following a lengthy presentation by the Rockland Rushmark representative on a motion by Delores Oates, second by Walt Mabe, the request was unanimously approved.
- Public Hearing – R2022-10-01 – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC_ Rezoning C to I and R-1 to C – Presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling – This is a re-submittal of a request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone forty-six (46) acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I) and rezone one and eight-seven hundredths’ (1.87) from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C). The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road and identified on the following tax map numbers; TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcels 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 28, TM# 12A, section 1, block 10, parcel 26A and TM#12A, section 1, block 5, parcel 8 and TM# 12, parcel 32C1. A portion of TM#12A, section 1, block 16, parcel 28, and TM#12, parcel 32C1 with a total of twenty-seven and four hundredths’ (27.04) acres is proposed to remain Commercial (C) with an amended proffer statement. The properties requested to be rezoned Industrial are TM#12, parcel 32C1, and TM#12A, section 1, block 16, parcel 28, for a total acreage of 46 acres. The properties are located in the North River Magisterial District. The total acreage of the parcels is approximately 77.59+/- acres.
After hearing the Va. Port Authority speaker in support, on a motion by Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Oates, the request was approved unanimously.
- Public Hearing – CUP2022-10-01 – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC_Conditional Use Permit – Planning Director Matt Wendling – This is a re-submittal of a request for a conditional use permit for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road and identified on the following tax map numbers; TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcels 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 28, TM# 12A, section 1, block 10, parcel 26A and TM#12A, section 1, block 5, parcel 8 and TM# 12, parcel 32C1. The properties are currently zoned Commercial (C) and Residential-One (R-1) located in the North River Magisterial District and are included in the rezoning request to Industrial (I) in application number R2022-10-01.
Again after no public hearing speakers, the request was unanimously approved on a motion by Oates, second by Mabe.
- Public Hearing – Ordinance Providing for Biennial Reassessment and Equalization of Real Estate – Presented by County Administrator Dr. Daley – EXPLANATION & SUMMARY: “Warren County, Virginia, currently reassesses all real property in the County every four years. The most recent reassessment effective in 2023 resulted in a substantial increase in the assessed value of real property in the County due to the time that elapsed between reassessments,” staff wrote, perhaps ignoring an “up trend” in an often up-and-down market in residential home values near the time of that reassessment. “Therefore, the County proposes to reassess all real property every two years instead of every four years.”
Considering some concern about added costs to the County among other variables, including, according to some citizens we have spoken to, difficulty in getting details from county administrative staff that would oversee this operation on how the last reassessment was calculated in certain neighborhoods, somewhat surprisingly there were no speakers at this public hearing. South River District Supervisor Cullers did question how approval at this point would allow the County adequate time to implement reassessments on the initial two-year cycle.
County Administrator Daley replied that the board would see a recommendation for the awarding of a contract “very quickly” out of an anticipated three bids, the same number he pointed out, as received in the last reassessment. Daley admitted the window “was tight” and that staff had hoped to have this proposal before the board a month earlier. Daley was also quizzed on required state certifications to qualify to do reassessments by Supervisor Oates. Following those discussions, on a motion by Happy Creek Supervisor “Jay” Butler, second by Mabe, the board unanimously approved the move to two-year reassessments. That discussion goes from the 46:20 to 58:30 video marks.
Other Public Hearings included:
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-01, Amirabbas Burstein for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1678 Gooney Manor Loop and is identified on tax map 43 as lot 51A2. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River Magisterial District.
After some discussion with the applicant about a closer property manager than himself due to his schedule keeping him closer to his D.C. area employment, one citizen requested to address the board (1:14:20 video mark), identifying himself as Jay Newell, a local resident present for another matter. Newell volunteered to take care of the property management at the times the applicant was not in the area, “And I’ll do it for free, how about that — Is that good enough?” he asked of board concerns about closer property management in case of emergencies. After a handshake between the applicant and volunteer property manager, on a motion by Cullers, second by Oates, the board approved the permitting unanimously.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-02, Robert Chevez & Kayla James for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz (1:15:57). A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 52 Hickory Nut Rd. and identified on tax map 24D, section 1, block 100, as lot 1065. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Staff noted some setback requirements were not met in the application.
Two speakers, Matthew Wright and Richard Crosby, opposed the permitting at the public hearing. An initial motion to approve the application by Mabe, who noted he had contacted “the Blue Mountain group,” whom he said “Did not have a problem” with the application, died without a second. Cullers seconded Butler’s motion to deny, and the permitting request died by a 3-2 vote, Butler, Oates, and Cullers voting to deny the request, Mabe and Cook dissenting.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-03, Jay Newell for Private Use Camping (Non-Commercial) – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz – A request for a conditional use permit for Private Use Camping. The property is located at 0 (zero) Avalon Drive and identified on tax map 20C, section 1, Block 4, as lot 38. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Newell, the citizen who volunteered to help with previous applicant Amirabbas Burstein’s CUP short-term rental request, addressed the board on his own. There were no other speakers, and on a motion by Oates, second by Mabe, the CUP was unanimously approved.
- Public Hearing – CUP2023-06-04 – Gregory Fritz- Conditional Use Permit for a Guesthouse – Planning Director Matt Wendling (1:32:58) – A request for a conditional use permit for a Guesthouse. The property is located at 0 (zero) Knock Lane. and identified on tax map 10P, section 2, as lot 13. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River Magisterial District. Wendling explained that the applicant wanted to build the guest house as an initial residence while working towards the construction of a primary dwelling on the property.
The applicant addressed the board, there were no other speakers, and on a motion by Oates, second by Cullers, the CUP was approved with the conditions recommended by the planning commission and staff on a unanimous vote.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-05, Austin Schwoegl for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz (1:37:55) – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1614 High Top Rd. and identified on tax map 23C, section 2, block 2, as lot 79. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
After hearing from the applicant, there were no public hearing speakers. On a motion by Mabe with a dead heat for a second, the permitting was approved unanimously.
The meeting then adjourned shortly after 7:40 p.m.
Click here to watch the Warren County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting of August 22, 2023.
Local Government
Front Royal Faces Water Woes: Urgent Conservation Measures Enforced
Declining Stream Flow Triggers Mandatory Water Restrictions.
The scenic town of Front Royal, often known as the “Canoe Capital of Virginia,” now finds itself grappling with a dwindling water supply. Recent measurements taken on August 23, 2023, have revealed a concerning drop in the daily stream flow rate of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. This flow now stands at a precarious 340 cubic feet per second (cfs), translating to approximately 220 million gallons per day.
The Ebbing Flow and its Implications
Historically, the Shenandoah River has been both a boon and a lifeline for Front Royal, providing for the town’s water needs and supporting a range of recreational activities. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in its foresight, established conditions on the Town’s permit for water withdrawal from the river. These stipulations are triggered based on varying river flow rates, leading to different tiers of conservation measures.
Now, with the South Fork’s flow having plunged below the critical threshold, the Town has swiftly acted to enforce these measures to safeguard its precious water resources. The Town Manager, Joseph Waltz, issued an official statement detailing the mandatory water conservation measures and appealing to the townspeople’s collective responsibility.
Dos and Don’ts During This Critical Phase
Residents connected to the Front Royal municipal water system now face stringent rules:
- The watering of shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, or any other vegetation from Town water supplies (except indoor plantings, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and new plantings less than one-year-old) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
- The outdoor washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other types of mobile equipment, except in a commercial vehicle wash facility.
- The washing of private streets, driveways, parking lots, service station grounds, or other paved outdoor surfaces.
- The operation of any ornamental fountains, unless the water is recycled. Municipal ornamental fountains shall be cleaned and closed within two (2) days of the mandatory water conservation restriction declaration.
- The filling of swimming and/or wading pools, except that filled pools may be topped off to maintain the appropriate levels for use.
Non-compliance has steep repercussions, with fines reaching up to $1000 per offense. Notably, each day of violation can be counted as a separate offense, amplifying the potential financial blow for repeat offenders.
Yet, the Town’s efforts don’t stop with these mandatory guidelines. In an earnest endeavor to embed a culture of conservation, the community is also urged to adopt voluntary measures. These include practices like only requesting drinking water at restaurants when needed, opting for short showers over baths, and ensuring appliances like dishwashers run at full loads.
Toward a Sustainable Future
While these measures respond to an immediate crisis, their long-term benefits can’t be overlooked. Reduced water usage doesn’t just mitigate the drought’s impacts; it’s also a boon for consumers’ pockets, lowering utility bills.
As Front Royal navigates this challenging period, community cooperation remains paramount. Residents are urged to stay informed via local media about ongoing water conservation efforts and updates.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission Opens the Way for Wall Murals and Chickens, Bids Adieu to Chairman
At its unusually quiet regular meeting on August 16, the Front Royal Planning Commission Chairman Darryl Merchant confirmed the rumor that it was to be his last meeting as Chairman, as he would not be seeking reappointment to the Commission. During the Citizen Comments portion of the meeting, George McIntyre, one of the very few audience attendees at the meeting, called out “Congratulations!” in probable reference to Chairman Merchant’s announcement.
There were only two public hearings scheduled. For the first time in several months, there were no short-term rental permits for the commission to consider.
Juliana and William Kryssing have applied for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for two murals on the North and South facing walls of their building at 1314 North Royal Avenue, zoned C-1, Community Business District, and located in the Entrance Corridor Overlay District. The applicants are extensively renovating the building and are locating their business, First Response Chimney Sweeps and Services, there. They want their building to display a tribute to First Responders as part of their facility. The applicants have expressed some frustration with the pace and complexity of the permitting process since wall murals are considered “signs” for the purpose of town approval. It is a common misconception that a sign must have a permit if it advertises something like a product, business, or activity. The current ordinance defines a sign as: “Any device employing letters, words, symbols, etc., used or intended to attract the attention of the public from streets, sidewalks or other outside public rights-of-ways.” Zoning Administrator John Ware explained to the commission that the ordinance requires a SUP for any mural over 60 Square feet in size, and these murals are 210 and 400 square feet, respectively.
There were no speakers at the public hearing, and Commissioners Glen Wood and Michael Williams expressed their appreciation for the mural theme. After a brief discussion on a motion by Commissioner Wood, seconded by Commissioner Marshner, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Chickens in town
The Planning Department has been working on a proposed text amendment of the Town Code Section 175-110.5, Performance Standards for Urban Agriculture, that would increase the number of allowed non-crowing female chickens in single-family, duplex, or two-family dwellings in residential areas within town limits from the current number of six to 10, based on square footage of coop and run space. The text amendment was the subject of a commission work session on August 2. Under this change, provisions are added to specify standards for keeping chickens and rabbits, including the minimum size of coops or enclosures (4 square feet per chicken or rabbit), a minimum size of runs (8 square feet per chicken or rabbit), and a prohibition on poultry running at large. The text changes also include adequate drainage, sanitary conditions, and feed storage provisions.
There were no speakers at the public hearing, and the commissioners discussed the distinction between an enclosed run and, say, a fenced backyard. The Ordinances language intended to clarify that a fenced yard is not adequate for containment by itself. Chairman Merchant pointed out that when the Urban Agriculture idea was implemented in the Zoning Ordinance in 2015, there were public concerns about disease and other impacts on neighbors. So far, there have been no such instances. The Planning Department conducts annual inspections of the permit holder’s premises, and violations of the standards can cause a permit to be revoked.
On a motion by Commissioner Wood, seconded by Commissioner Wells, the commission recommended approval of the proposed ordinance change by a 4-0 vote, with Commissioner Marshner abstaining.
New Business for the commission included review and approval of a site plan application for Randolph Macon Academy for six Faculty Housing Units on a 21.65-acre parcel on the campus. R-MA and the planning department have been working on this project for several months, and all the previously identified issues with access and orientation of the units have been resolved. Access to the housing will be from the campus and not from West Main Street, although there will be a locked gate from West Main for emergency use. The Planning Department is awaiting only final approval from Warren County for drainage and sediment control. All other approvals have been met. On a motion by Commissioner Wood, seconded by Commissioner Daniel Wells, the Commission voted unanimously to approve the site plan.
Chairman Merchant expressed his appreciation to the Town Council, Planning Department Staff and the Commission members for their hard work and support of his 5-year tenure on the Commission. “Everybody here has the best interest of Front Royal at heart,” he said. Chairman Merchant hinted that he may have future plans for community service but did not reveal what form that service may take.
Planning Department Director Lauren Kopishke presented Chairman Merchant with a unique award commemorating his service to the commission and the town. She said the Town and the Planning Department had greatly benefited from his experience and leadership.
The Meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.
Local Government
After Another Library Content Public Debate, Supervisors Agree to Delay SVGC Rezoning Public Hearing to October 24
(Writer’s Note: This story has been updated as of noon, August 17, in the lead paragraph as to the number of speakers on specific topics addressed during Public Comments.)
Public Comments on non-agenda items once again saw the allotted full hour taken up primarily by another confrontation between the two sides of the Samuels Public Library funding and book removal/relocation debate. Twenty speakers appeared at the August 14 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, many taking the full three minutes of individual speaking time to make their case. Our count was 13 in support of full library funding and keeping books they perceive as gender identity-themed education and emotional support for gender-confused youth reaching puberty, and five against that content’s continued presence in the library and/or availability in youth sections, with two speakers addressing only another issue, the recall move against Chairman Vicky Cook. Those “other issue” speakers were John and Marlene Lundberg in support of Chairman Cook against the recall initiative initially broached by County Planning Commission member Hugh Henry, as we understand regarding alleged politicization of her role as board chairman.
Comments on the library debate reflected the escalating hostility, with library supporters terming much of the anti-LGBTQ book content discussion as “hate speech”, while the CleanUp Samuels Library (CSL) contingent and supporters, most self-identified as from the local Catholic community, referencing pro-LGBTQ library book supporters beliefs as “insanity” and justification of sexual mutilation in the case of Trans-gender surgery, as opening speaker Mark Egger did.
See all the Public Comments beginning at 11:55 of the County video and ending at 1:09:00.
SVGC rezoning Public Hearing delayed
In other business, at the meeting’s outset, an item was added to the action agenda. That item was a request to delay the scheduled August 22 Public Hearing on the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club/Richard Runyon rezoning request. While Runyon had requested a three-month delay, the board approved an essentially two-month (plus one week) delay to October 24.
The request for the rezoning to Suburban Residential/Commercial from Agricultural to facilitate the development of 286 age-restricted over-55 housing on a 104-acre portion of the 195-acre SVGC property has drawn a firestorm of Rockland area opposition. However, much of that opposition, according to Runyon, appears to be based on miss-information, prominently on traffic and water utility impacts, as well as the visual impact on surrounding properties due to planned buffering and maintaining of either a 9-hole golf course or walking trail park area on the 91 undeveloped acres. Warren County native Runyon has explained his desire to diversify uses of his properties in the wake of lessons learned from the COVID-19 experience of mandated operational closings of businesses like the golf course and clubhouse rental events. However, with his purchase of the adjacent 36-hole Bowling Green Golf Course, he has said his SVGC residential/commercial development will essentially be a golf course-based community not incompatible with the Rockland area’s overall rural ambiance.
During board discussion, County Administrator Ed Daley said the applicant had indicated a desire to expand his communications with area residents to present his case on the nature of his proposal and impacts on existing neighboring properties, as well as facilitate some additional engineering planning work on the project.
The motion by Cheryl Cullers, who argued for the shorter extension, was seconded by Jay Butler and passed 4-1, with Chairman Cook casting the dissenting vote against the extension.
Under New Business, the board moved the agenda’s only public hearing to the outset of the meeting prior to Public Comments.
I. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-05-06, Erica Baker & Richard Case for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Chase Lenz – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 31 Farms Riverview Rd. and identified on tax map 15D, section 1, block 3 as lot 2. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. After a summary by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz and applicant Baker’s answering some questions about a property management plan, the board heard from one Public Hearing speaker, Tracie Lane, who spoke in favor of the permitting after having visited the site.
K. Agreement – Economic Development Authority
Later in the meeting, the board got an overview of the parameters of the legal Agreement between the County and the now unilaterally County overseen and in-house managed Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA, WC EDA), legally still the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA), as the County’s Director of Economic Development Joe Petty noted in opening his presentation to the board at the 2:09:00 mark of the linked County video. Earlier, during Finance Director Alisa Scott’s budget presentation (1:21:20), Petty answered some questions related to EDA budget items.
Discussing the County-EDA Agreement, Petty noted EDA plans to clear out its office complex at the Kendrick Lane old Avtex Admin building in order to rent it out, since they are now meeting at the WCGC. Plans are now to store documents and any remaining furniture at the County-owned house adjacent to the Sherwin-Williams store at the south-side of the WCGC parking lot. The agreement also proposed to provide phone, Internet website, and IT services to the EDA through the County.
Closed Session: Library funding, zoning regs, EDA
The supervisors began their evening with a Closed/Executive Session at which the financing agreement with Samuels Public Library was discussed, as were the board’s move to exempt itself from its own zoning ordinances and the various civil litigations involving the EDA, County, and Town.
Here is the motion into Closed Session in its entirety:
“I move the Board enter into a closed meeting under the provisions of Section 2.2-3711(A)(8), consultation with legal counsel employed by the public body regarding specific legal matters requiring the provision of legal advice by such counsel, such legal matters being the Samuel’s Library Funding Agreement, and zoning ordinances applicability to County properties.
“I further move the Board enter into a closed meeting under the provisions of Sections 2.2-3711(A)(7) and (A)(8) for consultation with legal counsel pertaining to actual or probable litigation and the provision of legal advice regarding the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia (the “EDA”), the Town of Front Royal, the EDA vs. Jennifer McDonald, et al., the Town of Front Royal vs. the EDA, et al., the EDA vs. the Town of Front Royal, other potential claims and litigation relating to other possible liabilities of the EDA, the recovery of EDA funds and assets, the outstanding indebtedness of the EDA and potential bank actions related to the same.”
The board also approved a Consent Agenda of the following items:
J. Consent Agenda
1. Award Recommendations Senior Center Phase III – Alisa Scott, Finance Director
2. Citizen Appointment – Kristin Downs to the Front Royal/Warren County Joint Tow Board;
3. Citizen Appointment – James Wells to the Laurel Ridge Community College Board;
4. Flock Safety ALPR Cameras and Solution Sheriff’s Department – Alisa Scott, Finance Director. Board approved budget items “as adjusted” following some conversation with WCSO Captain Brogan.
5. Representative Appointments, Denise Acker and Warren County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeremiah Lang to the Community Policy and Management Team for Northwestern Community Services Board.
Click here to watch the Board of Supervisors Meeting of August 15, 2023
Local Government
Town Moves Forward Cautiously Toward Virginia Procurement Act-Enabled Contract on School Zone Speed Cameras
Town Attorney George Sonnett took the lead in presenting “the weeds” of the proposed contract with Blue Line Solutions for unmanned speed cameras in four public school zones to the Front Royal Town Council at its work session of Monday, August 14, at Town Hall. Staff, essentially Sonnett and Town Manager Joe Waltz, were instructed to explore details of the contract with the former law enforcement personnel-owned company at a work session a week earlier, on August 7.
There had been some confusion over the parameters of joining a contract through the Virginia Procurement Act that had been negotiated by another municipality. Sonnett told council on August 7 that he had not explored details of the contract because staff had not gotten a clear message that council and the mayor wanted to pursue the Virginia Procurement Act path going forward. Given direction to explore the contract dynamics to determine whether that would be the path forward, Sonnett came back with some answers council was seeking, if not how putting its own Request For Proposals (RFP) on speed zone cameras out might impact costs. However, proponents of proceeding with the Virginia Procurement Act piggybacking, led by Amber Morris, note that if other municipalities involved in putting out RFPs and choosing Blue Line Solutions as the best option, why wouldn’t the Town reach the same conclusion without the additional time, effort, and costs?
Sonnett began by telling council and the mayor that the actual contract signed by Wythe County was “much cleaner” and “easier for me to work with” than the draft contract the Town had been working with. However, he added that he felt it required “some changes” if council decided to move forward on the Piggybacking with the Wythe County executed contract. Mayor Cockrell then asked the key question: “So, concerns that council brought up and even citizens brought up, we’re going to be able to address in the contract?”
After additional conversation, what Mayor Cockrell called “a consensus, but not a unanimous consensus” of council agreed to move the matter toward negotiations with Blue Line Solutions through the Virginia Procurement Act process. Councilman Rogers appeared to maintain his independent RFP stance to initiate a new round of competitive bidding. The mayor added that simultaneous to the Blue Line negotiations process, the Town would inquire of other jurisdictions about “what they would have liked to have known” that they may not have known during their RFP process and contract negotiations on acquiring speed cameras from any contractor.
Councilwoman Morris noted that placing the item on the Consent Agenda of August 28 would not be authorizing the contract but simply authorizing proceeding into negotiations with Blue Line Solutions as the prospective speed camera contractor. Town Manager Waltz noted that in the wake of authorizing the town attorney to begin the negotiation process with Blue Line Solutions, he believed the matter would come back to council at the end of September for a vote on ratifying the Blue Line Solutions contract as negotiated.
The four initial locations for placement of speed cameras in school zones cited were Strasburg Road (A.S. Rhodes Elementary), Criser Road (Ressie Jeffries Elementary), Luray Avenue (Skyline Middle School), and Leach Run Parkway (Warren County Middle School). When additional school zones were suggested, FRPD Chief Magalis said due to the growing interest in the speed camera process statewide, it appeared the Town would only be able to acquire four cameras initially. As previously reported, they will be set to ticket cars traveling over 10 mph above the reduced 15 mph school zone speed limit during school arrival and departure times.
Background
Mayor Cockrell and, essentially council as a whole had expressed initial support for the contract initiative brought to it by Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis as the most cost-effective way to improve safety on behalf of the community’s youth in reduced-speed school zones arrival and departure times. However, unanswered questions concerning costs, contract dynamics, and public feedback have frozen council movement since the proposal was presented to them at a May 8 work session. See the story below.
Council supports FRPD school zone speed enforcement cameras, and okays move toward maintenance of unimproved alleys
In addition to the “can we negotiate a better deal” through a new round of competitive bidding, public complaints have been received by what was referenced as a few or a couple of people regarding fears of an unconstitutional “Big Brother” governmental overreach in having automated cameras issuing what would be civil citations normally resulting in a $100 fine (with $75 to the locality, $25 to the contractor) but with no criminal or insurance ramifications.
At the August 14 work session, Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock addressed the potential of bowing to opponents of the speed cameras: “I’m going to put it out like this to council and whoever’s concerned about this: we have a way, a mechanism here, that will potentially slow people down. If, for some reason, we don’t put it in, are we going to be able to sit around this table and think about that kid that gets hit out there on Criser Road and either put in a wheelchair or put in a casket?”
Other topics of the work session included:
An introduction to UHY LLP Auditing Services: Council awarded a contract to UHY LLP in March 2023 to provide annual auditing services to the Town. UHY LLP will be introduced to Council and provide a brief overview of their firm and services provided to the Town.
Front Royal EDA Proposed MOU that Dictates Support Services: Over the past three months, staff have been working on getting the FREDA board up and running to serve the community’s needs for economic development. Through the process, we have identified several issues that need to be addressed as we move forward:
1. Open board positions – currently advertising for two (2) open board seats
2. No Federal Tax ID – Staff is currently working on getting a federal tax id established
3. Difference between FREDA bylaws and Chapter 16 Town Code – we have proposed changes to the bylaws to mirror the town code
4. Support Staff for FREDA – MOU between the Town and FREDA that provides the necessary staff support to include management, legal support, and administrative duties for clerking and etc.
Special Use Permit to Paint Two Murals Larger than 60 square feet located at 1314 N. Royal Avenue – William & Juliana Kryssing of First Response Chimney Sweeps & Services: The applicant wishes to paint two murals, one mural totals 210 SF, and the other totals 450 SF. The Planning Commission will have a public hearing on August 16.
Any mural is a Sign, as per the definition. It is used or intended to attract the attention of the public. Therefore, a Wall Sign Permit is required, and the maximum size is determined by the length of the building wall (1 square foot of sign per 1 linear foot of the building) with a maximum of 60 square feet.
As per Town Code 175-106-B-2-b-3a Wall or Marquee Sign … “Artistic murals containing business or product advertising may be approved for a size exceeding sixty (60) square feet by special permit, pursuant to Section 175-136 when located outside the Historic Overlay District…” If the Mural is over 60 square feet, then a Special Use Permit is required.
And three other items earmarked for the August 28 Consent Agenda:
A. Electric Cost of Service Analysis and Rate Study – BJ Wilson
B. Purchase of a Standby Generator for the Energy Services Department – Michelle Campbell
C. Bid for Water and Wastewater Chemicals FY24 – Michelle Campbell
Click here to watch the August 14, 2023, Town Council Work Session.
Council supports FRPD school zone speed enforcement cameras, okays move toward maintenance of unimproved alleys
Local Government
Two Short-Term Rental Permits Recommended for Approval, Slate Run Farms Rezoning Headed to Public Hearing
On Wednesday’s Warren County Planning Commission agenda were two public hearings on Short-term Rental permitting requests and a Consent Agenda authorizing advertisement for public hearings, including on the Slate Run Farms Agricultural to Commercial and Industrial rezoning just north of Blue Ridge Shadows complex.
Shannon McCartney has applied for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for a property at 5201 Reliance Road in the North River District. The 43-acre property is zoned Agricultural (A), and the Health Department has approved the dwelling, constructed in 2002, for up to 6 occupants. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the commissioners that a CUP for a commercial riding stable was previously approved by the Board of Supervisors for this property on October 21, 2008. The current owner completed the conditional use permit modification process earlier this year and intends to reestablish the commercial riding stable. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and on a motion by Vice Chairman Hugh Henry, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Elizabeth (Beth) Waller has made a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for her property at 88 Long Winding Road in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. The 2-acre property is zoned Agricultural (A). The Health Department Certificate on file allows an 8-person occupancy in the 4-bedroom Dwelling, which was built in 2005. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Recommendations will be forwarded to the County Board of Supervisors for final action.
Authorizations to Advertise for public hearing :
Slate Run Farms, LLC is applying for rezoning on two currently Agriculturally-zoned parcels totaling 448 acres west of Winchester Road just north of the Blue Ridge Shadows Subdivision and Golf Course. The applicant is proposing four land bays comprising 443.74 Acres which will be phased in for industrial development with a total of 2.5 million square feet of buildings. The remaining property of 4.47 acres to be zoned commercial will allow up to 25,000 square feet of buildings for commercial uses. This action is to rezone the property, which faces Toray Drive across Winchester Road. Planning Director Matt Wendling told the Commission that the Proposed rezoning is in compliance with the Future Land Use Map of the County’s Comprehensive Plan. The rezoning is the first step to development. Any development at the site will require preliminary and final site plans, building permits, and approvals for environmental, traffic and transportation, and public hearings.
Project Representative Marisa Whitaker told the Commission that the proximity to the residential area is a consideration that the applicant intends to take particular care of by allowing for sight and sound buffers at the boundary between the property and the residential areas and along the to-be-constructed access road. The draft proffer statement included in the rezoning application includes proposed exclusions that would forbid the use of the property for an automobile graveyard or junkyard or for bulk storage of gasoline, petroleum products, or natural gas. They also stipulate that the Applicant would limit development on the 443.74 acres Industrial (I) zoned parcel to a maximum gross floor area of 2,500,000 square feet and on the 4.47 acres Commercial (C) zoned District to a maximum gross floor area of 25,000 square feet. Draft proffers at this stage of development are subject to modifications before final acceptance by the County.
There is one abandoned historical structure on the property, dating from the 1840s, known interchangeably as the Thomas Branson House and the Jett House. The structure is currently in a state of severe disrepair and is not salvageable for occupancy. With little discussion, the Commission voted to authorize advertisement for a public hearing at the Commission’s September regular meeting on September 13.
Local Government
Planning Commission Questions County Proposal to Make Itself Exempt From Zoning Regulations
The Warren County Planning Commission was back up to full strength on Wednesday, August 9, with the addition of Commissioner William Gordon, who previously served on the Town’s Planning Commission. Commission Chairman Robert Myers welcomed Commissioner Gordon aboard. Following some more routine business to be covered in a separate story, Gordon got his tenure on the County Planning Commission off to what may be a brewing firestorm. That firestorm appears to revolve around the County avoiding adhering to its own zoning regulations, including what it would seem as they apply to Sanitary Districts.
The Commission turned its attention to five proposed text amendments to the County’s zoning ordinance. The first and potentially most controversial of these involves Section 180-6 (Application of Regulations) and adds an exemption for county-owned properties from the provisions of the Zoning Ordinance. The rationale given in the application cited a recent Conditional Use Permit application initiated by County planning staff for a public protection facility (fire station) on County-owned property. County Attorney Jason Ham had advised the Board of Supervisors to remove all Planning Commission-recommended conditions due to the potential conflict of the enforcement of those conditions by County staff on County-owned property. Following the approval of that Conditional Use Permit with no conditions by the Board of Supervisors, the county attorney advised planning staff to proceed with an ordinance amendment to avoid this issue in the future. The text as proposed reads:
“Properties owned by the County of Warren, Virginia, or the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, Virginia shall not be subject to the ordinances, regulations, and requirements set forth in this chapter.”
Predictably, there was some immediate resistance to that text amendment language. Even with explanations by Planning Director Matt Wendling and Senior Deputy County Attorney Caitlin Jordan that the language was an attempt to avoid a conflict inherent in the county enforcing provisions on itself, both Commissioner Hugh Henry and Commissioner Gordon questioned whether this language was unreasonably broad. The County is charged with enforcing the Zoning Ordinance for all property owners.
Some quick research could not find any other examples of this exemption in Virginia. At least one county, Loudoun, exempts only “those areas determined by law to be under the sovereign control of the United States of America or the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
After some lively discussion, Vice-Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Gordon, moved to send the proposed text amendment back to the planning department with the intent of refining the language prior to advertising for a public hearing. That motion passed unanimously.
Short-term Tourist Rental codes
The second Zoning Ordinance text amendment presented to the commission relates to the Short-term Tourist Rental provisions in the Ordinance. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz explained the proposed text amendments. The short-term tourist rental use was originally added with supplementary regulations to the Warren County zoning ordinance on April 17, 2012, as a use permitted by right for properties over five acres in size in the Agricultural (A) Zoning District and as a use permitted by Conditional Use Permit in the R-1 Zoning District and for properties under five acres in size in the Agricultural Zoning District.
The zoning ordinance was amended on November 18, 2014, to amend and add to the supplementary regulations for short-term tourist rentals and to modify the listed uses in the A Zoning District to make all short-term tourist rentals permitted by Conditional Use Permit in the A district. On January 17, 2017, the Board approved an amendment to add short-term tourist rental as a use permitted by Conditional Use Permit in the Rural Residential (RR) Zoning District. In the years since these amendments, the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors have identified the need for additional supplementary regulations and for amendments to the existing supplementary regulations. The planning staff was tasked with preparing options for amending the supplementary regulations in response to uncertainty regarding certain requirements.
- Subsection A: amend the language to clarify conditional use permit and certificate of zoning procedures and remove confusing language.
- Subsection E: amend language for clarity and add a provision for a small identification sign.
- Subsection H: amend the language to require a property management plan to be submitted as part of the application for the conditional use permit, add language to require local points of contact primarily located within 30 miles of the property used for short-term rentals available to respond immediately to complaints, clean up garbage, manage unruly tenant and utility issues, etc., and to move separate existing supplemental regulations applicable to the property management plan to this subsection.
- Subsection I: amend language related to HOA/POA approval/disapproval to better reflect the Planning Department’s standard procedure of requesting comments from local agencies.
- Subsection J: add language to allow for other reliable means of telecommunication in lieu of a physical landline phone.
- Subsection K: move the existing requirement of an emergency evacuation plan to be supplied as a supplement to the property management plan to subsection H and replace it with a restriction for outdoor burning and use of fireworks by transient guests.
- Subsection L: move the existing requirement of the noise ordinance to be posted with the property management plan in the dwelling used as a short-term tourist rental to subsection H and replace it with a restriction for the discharge of firearms and hunting on the property by transient guests.
- Subsection M: move the regulation regarding revocation of the conditional use permit for failure to comply with approved conditions or supplementary regulations to subsection O and replace it with a restriction for the use of All-Terrain Vehicles on the property and on state, county, and subdivision roads by transient guests.
- Subsection N: remove the requirement for outdoor burning to be in compliance with Chapter 92 of the Warren County Code and replace it with a requirement to register for a business license and transient occupancy tax account with the Commissioner of Revenue prior to establishing the use.
- Subsection O: remove the requirement for 100 feet of separation between the short-term tourist rental dwelling and all neighboring dwellings and replace it with a regulation regarding revocation of the conditional use permit for failure to comply with approved conditions or supplementary regulations.
The proposed amendments to subsections A, E, I, J, and N are recommended by Planning staff for the purposes of clarification and organization in response to points of confusion in the supplementary regulations identified by Planning staff and brought to the attention of Planning staff by confused applicants.
The proposed amendment to subsection H is recommended by Planning staff in response to a request from the Board that the property management plan be submitted with the initial conditional use permit application and that the meaning of “local” in local points of contact be given clear and measurable context. The property management plan, emergency evacuation plan, and County noise ordinance are required to be posted in the dwelling used as a short-term tourist rental. The Planning staff believes these requirements should all be under a single subsection for the purpose of improving the organization.
The proposed amendments to subsections K, L, and M are recommended by Planning staff in response to a request from the Planning Commission that these specific activities be prohibited for transient guests. All conditional use permits for short-term tourist rentals since the beginning of 2022 have approved conditions prohibiting guests from these specific activities.
The proposed amendment to subsection O to remove the 100-foot setback requirement from neighboring dwellings is recommended by Planning staff in response to a request from the Board of Supervisors that this requirement be reviewed and options be presented to replace the existing requirement. The current placement of this 100-foot setback requirement in the supplementary regulations allows for the requirement to be waived by the Board of Supervisors, which has led to confusion and debate among Board members when deciding whether the setback requirement should be waived. Option A and Option B of the draft ordinance propose separate options for addressing this issue.
Option, A of the draft ordinance proposes moving the requirement of 100 feet of separation between the dwelling used as a short-term tourist rental and all neighboring dwellings from the supplementary regulations to the listed use in the R-1 zoning district regulations. If Option A is adopted, the setback requirement only applies in the R-1 district, it cannot be waived, and all dwellings on properties in the R-1 zoning district which do not have 100 feet of separation from neighboring dwellings are prohibited from being used as a short-term tourist rental. As of July 26, 2023, the Board has been presented with a request to waive the setback requirement for 15 separate conditional-use permit applications for short-term tourist rentals. The Board has only denied 3 of those 15 applications; 14 of the 15 applications with a setback waiver request were for properties in the R-1 zoning district, and the 1 application for a property in the A district was approved with a waiver to the setback requirement. Planning staff has observed that the setback requirement is largely only applicable in the R-1 zoning district. Planning staff recommends if the Board is to keep a 100-foot setback requirement from all neighboring dwellings that, the requirement only be applied to the R-1 district and that the requirement cannot be waived. This will help guide the short-term tourist rental use of properties away from the higher density R-1 subdivisions and to subdivisions where the impact of the proximity of the dwellings is less prevalent.
Option B of the draft ordinance proposes completely removing the requirement of 100 feet of separation between the dwelling used as a short-term tourist rental and neighboring dwellings. If Option B is adopted, there will be no minimum separation requirement from neighboring dwellings for short-term tourist rentals in any zoning district where short-term tourist rental is permitted use.
Commissioner Kersjes observed that the 100-ft setback requirement is somewhat arbitrary, but it does serve as a guide to cut down on conflict with neighboring properties. The two options would be presented to the Commission with the public hearing next month. On a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the commission voted unanimously to approve the authorization to advertise for public hearing.
Another proposed Chapter 180 text amendment concerns property lighting. The staff has received complaints about glare and exterior flood lights aimed toward neighboring homes causing a nuisance and also excessive lighting on roadways from commercial properties. The current code has no way to enforce and regulate these issues. The staff has written this new proposed code which would give staff the ability to help all residents that are having these concerns by sending a “Notice of Violations” citing the new section. This new code also puts lighting restrictions on property lines, roadways, parking lots, and other locations in the Residential, Commercial, and Industrial districts, which would be measured by footcandles and not by the wattage of the specific bulb. On a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Gordon, the Commission voted unanimously to authorize the advertisement of a public hearing.
The Commission then considered two requests to amend Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code, in this case, §180-21, to add provisions for family subdivisions and combinations of subdivisions, cluster, and family subdivisions to the zoning ordinance in the Agricultural (A) zoning district.
This request is being requested by County staff to meet the need for additional options for housing for families who live and work in Warren County and is one of the goals of the Comprehensive Plan.
The Land Use and Development Chapter #4 of the Comp Plan section #3 on Housing and Community Development states as a goal, “To provide, throughout the County, residential areas that offer quality, residential development that does not deplete County resources and protects rural character.”
The Agricultural Zoning district, which includes nearly 60% percent of the land in the County, offers more flexible housing alternatives for single-family dwellings such as manufactured/modular, modular, and standard “stick” built homes as an alternative housing type in that zoning district. This lower-density use of the subdivision of land allows for a broader distribution of residential development in the Agricultural areas to allow families who want to continue to reside in the County near other family members, be they elderly or young families. Family subdivisions are not required to have an access road built to State standards as required for Cluster subdivisions or have direct access to a state road or with frontage along as State as required by a Class A subdivision. Family subdivisions can also be a minimum of 1.5 acres which allows for the 6 subdivisions of land in a lot of 10 acres. The minimum acreage for a non-family (Class A) lot in the Agricultural zoning district is 2 acres.
The request provides a solution to property owners of Warren County who have lived and owned their properties for more than 5 years to have an additional two lots for family members who plan to stay in the County for 5 or more years once the subdivision has been approved. It also allows for parents to remain in their homes or build smaller homes on the new lot and allow their immediate family members to purchase the home they may have grown up in, providing housing for both existing and future needs of families. This allows the County to meet the goals and objectives of the Comprehensive Plan in keeping the rural character of the community intact.
The amendments to the Code now require that all Family Subdivisions of land be required to meet the rules and regulations of the health department for the approval of the subdivision by the County Subdivision Administrator.
After a brief discussion on a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the commission voted unanimously to approve the authorization for both changes to be advertised for a public hearing.
The Meeting Adjourned at 8:45 p.m.
