Local Government
Supervisors Briefed on Operations, Pending Lease Agreements, and Software Upgrades
At its work session of Tuesday, December 19, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, minus outgoing members Delores Oates and Walt Mabe, and with their replacements Richard Jamieson and John Stanmeyer seated on the board dais, got staff reports on a number of operational and departmental topics in progress as the new year approaches.
Those included in the order presented:
Warren County Solid Waste Total Cost & Tipping Fee Review — Public Works Director Mike Berry’s advice — keep an eye on evolving circumstances and costs;
Award Recommendation: Golf Course Management & VA Golf, LLC Lease Agreement for Front Royal Golf Course — It appears that after putting an RFP (Request for Proposal) out due to the expiration of the existing FR Golf Course management contract, and receiving two responses, the County will award the new contract to existing course management company VA Golf, LLC. It was noted the County pays Va. Golf LLC $1,750 a month, $21,000 a year, to manage the FR Course, as opposed to spending from $200,000 to $250,000 annually when it was managing operations at the course itself.
Discussion of the Reaching Out Now (RON) Lease for a Student Union and Leadership Center to be housed at the County’s former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center located at 200 East 8th Street in Front Royal (see details below);
Demonstration of Civic Plus Software on online access for board members, staff, and the public to meeting Agendas and other county government operational information, largely available on the County website – IT Director Todd Jones advice was that viewing the County’s increasingly large informational packets online was an advisable alternative to destroying all the world’s forests to put them out on paper;
And a perhaps related presentation on Budget Software Training.
The meeting wrapped up with a review of the board’s schedule of meetings, work sessions, and anticipated actions related to departmental and outside agency reports in the coming year. Some concerns were expressed over a seemingly light November 2024 schedule, compared to a more loaded December schedule sandwiched into the Christmas/New Years holiday season. County Administrator Ed Daley explained that December schedule was related to work sessions in anticipation of coming fiscal year budget presentations by both departments and outside agencies. In fact, a nod was given to a coming scheduled January 9 work session presentation by the Samuels Library Board. Daley pointed out that only one regular meeting was scheduled for the board in December, the rest being work sessions as is the case this year. He also acknowledged the impact of the 2024 Election Day, conflicting as it does with the board’s normal Tuesday meeting day, on the November 2024 schedule.
Rah, Rah, RON ‘Student Union’
As Tuesday’s meeting was a work session there was no board action on the above list of topics, just the presentation of details of the various topics. From one of those discussions it seemed apparent that the board would proceed with the “RON” lease agreement to resurrect a county-wide youth center and program now identified as the Student Union and Leadership Center (“Student Union”), which a staff summary noted will offer “leadership, empowerment, and service programs constituting public recreation activities for youth.”
While saying she was in support of the agreement, board Chairman Vicky Cook expressed some concern at the open-ended nature of the agreement in which it appears Reaching Out Now will not be charged rent by the County after a two-year rent-free initial grace period on the previously vacant facility located in the former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center located at 200 East 8th Street in Front Royal.
“The intent in part is to let them have the opportunity to see how they get this set up and off and running,” County Administrator Daley said in support of Deputy County Administrator Jane Meadows summary of the lease parameters. Daley continued: “And what the board would look at, what RON would look at in two years, would be able to say, ‘This is how far we’ve come, and now this is where we want to go.’ And be able to look at that to determine in three years whether you want to continue to lease the building, you want to transfer it. — Whatever you wanted to do, you would have two years of experience to see how that works for the County and how it works for RON.”
However, Chairman Cook then quoted from the lease on its “Terms”, leaving out the (parenthesis words) from the staff summary: ” ‘The County (hereby) agrees to lease the Facilities for (a) one-year (term) beginning (on the) Start date and ending one year later …’ — That’s the two years from the original proposed year,” Cook said, as Meadows injected, “It will be one year from the signing. And it will be eligible for auto-renewal at the end of that one year.”
“Right,” Cook responded, adding that the lease further states: ” ‘This Agreement shall automatically renew for successive one-year terms unless either party provides the notice of termination …’ — So then that’s saying in two years we re-access” to which Daley replied, “Yes.”
One passage in the lease left out of the conversation regarding “Rent” that seemed to indicate a motive for the rent-free option continuing indefinitely was: “The County shall not charge Reaching Out Now rent during the term of this Agreement or any renewal term, if Reaching Out Now uses the Facilities to provide leadership, empowerment, and service programs constituting public recreation activities for youth for free or at a reduced cost.” It was noted during conversation that the building’s original gift to the County mandated that it be used as an active youth center.
The draft lease also notes that RON would assume responsibility for paying all utilities on the facility after the first year: “The County shall pay all reasonable and normal utility expense for water, sewer and electricity during the first one-year term, subject to appropriation after June 30, 2024. Thereafter, Reaching Out Now shall be responsible for all utility expenses … Any other utilities, such as internet, are the responsibility of Reaching Out Now.”
The lease also notes that RON will be responsible for insurance on the County-owned facility at “not less than $1,000,000” from the outset and that the policy “shall name the County as an additional insured party … in addition to any and all insurance carried by the County on the Facilities.”
So, despite the chair’s concerns about the open-ended nature of the rent free wording, the consensus, apparently including the chairman, was to proceed with the lease agreement and hope that Reaching Out Now’s vision for its “Student Union and Leadership Center” reaches the desired goal of presenting a constructive and creative activity center that will be embraced by the youth of the community for years to come.
In fact, the county administrator injected a lighter moment as the discussion wound down, observing, “They’re going to be so successful in two years that they’re going to come back and say they won’t need to have it rent free.”
See the RON Student Union lease discussion beginning at the 46:55 mark, and all the other presentations and board comments in the linked County work session video.
Local Government
County’s Elected Officials and Constitutional Officers Sworn In for Terms Beginning Jan. 1
The afternoon of Monday, December 18, family, friends, county and town officials gathered in Warren County Courthouse Circuit Courtroom A for the swearing in of County officials elected this November. The 11 officials’ oaths of office will take effect January 1, 2024, and generally run through December 31, 2027.
Judge Daryl Funk did the swearing-in honors and launched the event with a reminder of the important and sometimes solemn duties of elected municipal officials and constitutional officers in a democratically based system of government.
Those duties, from overseeing that local governmental codes work to the general benefit of the community as a whole under the Constitutional structures of the state and federal levels; to seeing that the taxation, law enforcement and legal systems are applied fairly and equally to all citizens, are crucial to the maintenance of a representative form of government.
Sworn in for the offices they will take or retake with the turn of the year were, in the order in which they were sworn in: Circuit Court Clerk Angela “Angie” Moore (8 yr. term); Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell; Warren County Sheriff Crystal Cline; Commissioner of the Revenue Sherry Sours; Treasurer Janice Butler Shanks; North River District Supervisor Richard Jamieson; Shenandoah District Supervisor John Stanmeyer; South River District Supervisor Cheryl Smedley Cullers; North River District School Board member Melanie Salins; Shenandoah District School Board member Tom McFadden Jr.; and South River District School Board member Kristen Pence.
Local Government
County Planning Commission Defers Action on 4 Conditional Use Permits, Previews New Church and Hotel Proposals
The Warren County Planning Commission met Wednesday, December 13, at the Warren County Government Center, and unusually opened four public hearings but deferred closing them until its next regular meeting in January. The deferrals were the result of some public notifications not having been completed in time for the meeting.
U-Star Transportation has applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a motor freight terminal for its Industrially zoned property on Rockland Road adjacent to the Kelley Industrial Park in the North River District. Planning Director Matt Wendling told the commission that the applicant intends to utilize the 2.1-acre lot for 29 spaces for tractor-trailers. It will not have buildings or utility connections. The plan includes opaque fencing and plants for screening and buffering along Rockland Road and adjacent residential lots. Director Wendling pointed out that the application proposes the use of a gravel/stone surface for the facility which would be graded and compacted, while the County’s code requires a hard surface. The applicant has submitted a waiver request for this requirement. Wendling indicated that the planning staff would work with the applicant during the site planning phase of the application. Marisa Whitacre of Greenway Engineering, representing the applicant, told the Commission that an electronic gate for access to the property was being added to the plan to assure there were no delays for drivers using the facility. There were no other speakers for or against the permit issuance, and since the public hearing was being continued the commission did not vote on the permit.
Green Valley Baptist Church is applying for a CUP for a Church on a 10.2-acre site it is considering purchasing off Reliance Road in the North River District. The Church is conducting a feasibility study at this time. The site is zoned Agricultural (A) and was the subject of three previous CUPs. The proposed use is allowable by CUP in the Agricultural District. Planning Director Wendling told the commission that the 90-member church meets Sundays and Wednesdays and plans to use an existing structure for their church building once it has been brought into code compliance for that use. The Church’s Pastor Tim Kirchoff told the Commission that the Church is conducting a feasibility study of the property to determine what measures would be required for it to be used as a church.
Again, no members of the public spoke at the public hearing, and the hearing was continued until the January regular meeting when a vote can be taken.
Jorge Lobo has made a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 97 Judy Lane in the Mountain Lake section of Shenandoah Farms Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and is in the Shenandoah District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz briefed the Commission on the application. The applicant intends to manage the property himself with assistance from local professionals for cleaning, maintenance, and trash collection. The Health Department certification limits occupancy to four persons. The property meets the minimum setback requirements from the county code. There were no speakers for or against the proposed permit, and the Commission paused the public hearing until next month’s meeting.
Vihari Vanga has requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 56 Sunset Village Road in the Junewood Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and is in the Fork District. The applicant intends to manage the rental himself with the assistance of an experienced local property manager. Zoning Administrator Lenz told the Commission that the CUP would require a setback waiver, as the property does not meet the short-term tourist rental supplemental regulations minimum setback requirement of 100 feet, as the nearest dwelling is 38 feet away. It was noted that dwelling is also a short-term tourist rental. The applicant did submit letters of support from each of the two neighboring properties. There were no speakers for the public hearing, and the Commission again paused the hearing until next month.
The County Planning Staff has submitted a request to amend the County Code, Chapter 180 with an updated definition for “Public Utility Distribution Facilities” to replace the “public Utility Poles, Lines, Transformers” language in the current code. The new language presented by the planning department defines the facilities as “Telephone lines, cable lines, fiber optic lines, electrical lines carrying electrical current not in excess of 34,500 volts, poles supporting such lines, transformers, pipes, meters, and other similar facilities, and facilities ancillary thereto, necessary for the distribution of public utility services to the residents of Warren County shall be permitted in all districts. This definition shall not be construed to include power generation or energy storage unless such uses are incidental.”
Zoning Administrator Lenz told the commission that the intent was to replace outdated and ambiguous language. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative provided comments that recommended that the 34,500 volt language should be replaced by referencing the Americana National Standards Institute (ANSI) standard C-84.1 for Medium Voltage class. This would further avoid technicalities in the future. Commissioner Kersjes echoed the Rappahannock recommendation and further observed that the 34,500 volt standard applied to residential distribution, but wouldn’t be practical for large-scale industrial systems. After a brief discussion, the commission decided to include the ANSI standard as amended in the text amendment that will go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval. Commissioner William Gordon inserted that language in his motion to recommend approval of the text amendment. Commissioner Kersjes seconded, and the vote to recommend approval was unanimous. The planning department will include the ANSI reference in the text amendment submitted to Board of Supervisor’s.
There was one item on the Consent Agenda to authorize advertisement of a public hearing on Greg Kelly’s request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for a property at 886 Highridge Road in the South River District.
Under “New Business” the Commission heard a brief heads-up of an upcoming CUP for a Church, submitted by the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, on an 8.5-acre property adjoining the Northwestern Community Services property at the intersection of Luray Avenue and Criser Road in the South River District. The Property is zoned Agricultural (A). The CUP request will be formalized and public hearings scheduled once the town makes a decision about utility connections for the project.
Also, Foresight Design services will be requesting a rezoning from Agricultural (A) to Commercial (C) for a parcel at 99 Cedar Park Court in the Highway Corridor Overlay District. The Applicant will also be seeking a CUP for the construction of a building with height in excess of 40 feet on that property. The plan calls for a hotel with a design height of 53 feet. The rezoning and development is in accordance with the future land use in the County’s Comprehensive Plan. Once the rezoning and CUP public hearings are completed, the site plans and permitting processes will follow.
Planning Director Wendling briefed the Commission on the ongoing rewrite of the County’s Comprehensive Plan. The schedule calls for an intensive edit, update, and review process in January and February 2024, followed by the Planning Commission public hearing in May with a draft then forwarded to the Board of Supervisors for its public hearing and consideration in July. Wendling recognized that the schedule presented was “ambitious” but he hopes to retain the services of the Regional Commission to help speed the process along. On that note, the new fee schedule implemented this past year has helped with revenue, and with approval of the supervisors should provide funding for Regional Commission planning support.
Chairman Robert Myers wished all present a happy holiday and adjourned the meeting at 8 p.m.
Local Government
After Getting a Seasonal Opening From HJB Choir, Supervisors Tackle Budgetary Matters and Rules vs. Exemptions for Short-term Rentals
The Tuesday, December 12 meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors peaked early with a holiday musical performance by the Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School choir. It was remarkable and consistently excellent performance under the direction of Ryan McClure.
With the choir’s performance wrapped up and its members released to the custody of parents to head home and rest up for the coming pre-Christmas break school day, the 7 p.m. open meeting of the county’s elected officials got underway about five minutes before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. start of the Public Hearings portion of the meeting. The board took that brief time frame to approve adjustments to the meeting’s agenda.
Other than the one public hearing scheduled on a budget year “Carryover Package” presentation by Finance Director Alisa Scott (no one spoke at the public hearing), there were four items on the “Old or New Business” side of the agenda, including an 11-item Consent Agenda for what is generally considered routine business not requiring public discussion prior to action. Those non-Consent Agenda “New Business” items were:
L. Updated Town/County Liaison Policy Approval – presented by Vicky Cook – After discussion at its Oct. 19 meeting, the policy was adopted as presented.
Back at you
M. Zoning Text Amendment Z2023-08-02 – Short-Term Tourist Rentals – presented by Warren County Planning Staff – Despite a strong counter-argument from North River Supervisor Delores Oates on maintaining existing exemption decisions by the board on a case-by-case basis, at the urging of board Chair Vicky Cook the supervisors returned the item to the Planning Commission for further review and recommendations. Cook particularly seemed opposed to the board continuing to grant exemptions to code guidelines like the 100-foot minimum setback requirement, based on individual situations and/or a lack of neighboring opposition to particular permitting requests.
and N.1 Additional New Business: Opioid Abatement Authority Planning Grant Update – presented by Jane Meadows, Deputy County Administrator – After the staff presentation on the status of the grant, with Oates’ nod to County Administrator Ed Daley for his work on the grant application, it was noted that no action by the board was required at this meeting. Daley explained that this grant was entirely separate from funding options for the Drug Court that Oates has been instrumental in pursuing and securing for the County. The staff summary explained the purpose of the $45,000 grant applied for in October: “This grant is intended to fund the proposal for a third party to bring together community stakeholders to develop a strategic plan for abatement intervention, select opioid mitigation strategies that make sense in our community, and plan for strategy implementation. Grant will fund $45,000 of the cost and the Direct Distribution from Abatement will fund $5,000.”
Then there were adjustments to the Consent Agenda that saw four items pulled for discussion, and two dropped from consideration that night and deferred to a future meeting. Pulled for individual discussion and action were:
K-2 Authorization of Pay Supplement to the Sheriff for Animal Control for the County of Warren – The staff summary in the meeting agenda packet explains that: “Each locality is responsible for ensuring that animal control services are provided in the locality. The County of Warren has partnered with the Warren County Sheriff’s office to provide the animal control services for the County of Warren,” adding that “Animal Control” is an additional responsibility taken on by the County Sheriff’s Office, which has been in place here since 2007.
However, complications arose when outgoing Sheriff Mark Butler began eliminating Animal Control as a separate function of his department over the past year, having the nearest deputies to a call respond regardless of whether they had received Animal Control training or not. Under COST & FINANCING the staff summary noted that: “In 2007, the supplement of $2,500 annually was provided to the Sheriff and each year the supplement increased with the same percentage of increase as approved salary increases. In January 2020, upon the election of a new Sheriff, the Sheriff began receiving the $2,500 annual supplement. In July of 2020, the supplement was increased from $2,500 to $12,500 annually. The supplement of $12,500 is included in the budgeted salary of the Sheriff of the County of Warren.”
Responding to a question from Chairman Cook, it was noted that the Animal Control funding item of $12,500 before them was at the request of incoming Sheriff Crystal Cline, who will take office at the turn of the year. Cline was present but was not asked to respond to any questions on the matter. Cline has indicated the intention of fully re-establishing Animal Control as a departmental function of the sheriff’s office. On a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board unanimously approved the funding.
Also approved items removed from the Consent Agenda were:
K-6, Approval of salary for new hire, Deputy Sheriff – Sergeant. The staff summary pointed out: “The Sergeant-Investigations position being filled has been vacant since February 2023. It is being requested to fill the position with an experienced Sergeant who will bring the investigations experience and training to support the Investigations division. As outlined in the candidate’s resume and list of certifications, the candidate has nearly 12 years in law enforcement with an emphasis on investigations. This candidate also brings experience and training under Fire and Rescue & Fire Marshal investigations. This Sergeant position will be a part of the Investigations division within the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.”
Of the Step J salary of $72,612.80, it was further noted that: “No additional funding is required, the funding for the position is available by reallocating the approved budgeted salary of the existing Sergeant position along with the vacancy savings from the current open position (since Feb. 2023) for the fiscal year to date within the WCSO – Investigations.” With all this information in hand, on a motion by Jay Butler the funding was unanimously approved.
Going for the Trifecta in the Sheriff’s Office, the board also unanimously approved K-8 the Regrading of one Administrative Assistant Position (WCSO). This one also required no additional funding in the coming year, as staff reported: “… the funding for the position is available by reallocating the approved budgeted salary of the Administrative Assistant position along with savings from reorganization of other positions within the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.” The position and salary were compared to other Office Manager positions within Warren County, with responsibilities including: “tracking the FOIA process for the WCSO, along with tracking jury and traffic summonses, tracking tickets, accident reports, criminal paperwork, and partnering with other agencies to ensure extraditions, website updates.”
Farewell to departing members
During Board reports, remaining members and staff bid farewell to departing members Delores Oates, headed to Richmond as a new state district delegate, and Walt Mabe, headed home to relax out of the public eye for awhile after his defeat by John Stanmeyer in November’s Shenandoah District election. Both Stanmeyer and fellow incoming supervisor Richard Jamieson, who ran unopposed for Oates North River District seat, were again present observing, and appeared to have been present in the Closed Session that preceded the open meeting at 6 p.m.
The motion into closed session cited: “Consultation with legal counsel, employed by the public body, regarding specific legal matters requiting the provision of legal advice by such counsel, such legal matters being the Board’s Meeting Policy and Procedures, and possible County ordinance changes related to the deferral of taxes to encourage development of land.
“I further move the Board enter into a closed meeting under the provisions of Section 2.2-3711(A)(3) of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act for discussion or consideration of disposition of publicly held real property, such real property being vacant land located in the Fork District of Warren County, where discussion is an open meeting would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy of the public body.”
Local Government
Town Council in Regular Meeting Grants Heptad a Six-Month Extension, as Opposed to One Year, to File Their Development Plan
On Monday, December 11, at 7 p.m., the Front Royal Town Council held its first regular meeting of the month at the Warren County Government Center. The meeting, which lasted just 45 minutes, consisted in part of brief reports from council members, as well as the town manager and the mayor. Several honors were presented by the council to members of the community, and the Consent Agenda was passed unanimously.
As the only item under “Business” on the evening’s agenda, council voted on whether to grant Heptad of the Swan Estates residential-based development proposal an extension to file their development plan. Initially, after Mayor Lori Cockrell asked for a motion, Councilman Bruce Rappaport said he would like to make a “substitution motion.” His motion would have been substitutionary insofar as he was moving for a six-month extension, as opposed to the year that was presented in the applicant’s request. It was noted in the staff summary that since 2016, council has granted Heptad a one-year extension every year.
The mayor then explained, “Because there has been no motion made, I don’t believe it’s considered a substitute motion … it’s the first motion … it’s just a motion.” Rappaport proceeded to move for a six-month extension for Heptad to file their development plan. The motion was seconded by Councilman Glenn Wood, and council approved Rappaport’s motion 4-2, with the no votes coming from Councilman Joshua Ingram and Councilwoman Amber Morris.
Joseph F. Silek, Jr., who was present that evening and legally represents Heptad, sent a letter to Planning Director and Zoning Administrator Lauren Kopishke, marked received on October 2, 2023. This letter was included in the evening’s agenda packet. “Please treat this letter as a request for an additional one-year extension.” The letter continues to read: “As justification for the request, on August 28, 2023, the Town Council denied Heptad’s proffer amendment application. Shortly thereafter, on September 13, Van Metre Communities, L.L.C., the contract purchaser for the project, terminated the contract because of the denial. As a result, Heptad will need to restart the marketing process for the property [Swan Estates]. Heptad will need at least an additional year to seek a new purchaser for the project who can be in a position to prepare and file a Development Plan. Over the past eleven (11) years, the Town Council has consistently granted an annual extension of the deadline for filing a Development Plan so as to permit Heptad the time it has needed to bring this project to fruition – a project which the Town Council’s own consultants have recognized will be beneficial to the Town.”
These past few months, the denial of the proffer amendment application has been the subject of litigation Heptad brought against the town council. The legal conditions under which Heptad was laboring, dating back to 2012, were, in the eyes of Heptad and its legal representation, unreasonable and unsustainable. As Silek’s letter to Kopishke indicates, the denial of the proffered amendment delayed the Heptad project at Swan Estates, “but what has happened,” Silek concludes, “can at least potentially be mitigated by this extension.” While six months is not what Silek requested on behalf of Heptad, will it be viewed as an acceptable compromise by the applicant? Time will tell.
At 7:45 p.m., the council voted to go into a closed meeting to discuss issues pertaining to personnel, litigation pertaining to Town of Front Royal v. Front Royal Limited Partnership, to receive legal counsel pertaining to property located at 201 East 8th Street that the Town formerly owned, and to receive legal counsel pertaining to the obligations of the Front-Royal Warren County EDA.
Local Government
County Board Hears From Outside Agency and Departments on Funding Needs in Coming Fiscal Year
At a work session convened at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, December 5, in the main meeting room of the Warren County Government Center (WCGC) the county Board of Supervisors got reports from outside agencies and several departments on operations and projected operational costs in the coming fiscal year. One scheduled report on Solid Waste costs and a review of the County’s Tipping fees was canceled due to the reported illness of Public Works Director Mike Berry.
The work session kicked off in its first minutes with a presentation and financial update from the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Virginia, based out of Laurel Ridge Community College, followed about 16 minutes later by developer D.R. Horton’s request for a release and reduction in “Blue Ridge Shadows Subdivision Bonds for Roads and Stormwater Management”.
SBDC representative Christine Kriz presented a PowerPoint on the government grant and local matching funded center’s operational parameters across its six jurisdictional areas of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties and the City of Winchester.
Questioned about the service level here and justification of the request for $15,000 in the coming Fiscal Year-2024/25, up from $2500 in the current cycle, Kriz responded that the increase would bring Warren County into line with what SBDC’s other service municipalities contribute to SBDC operations for their levels of financial returns. “I promise, I didn’t just pull (the number) out,” she said responding to Chairman Vicky Cook’s question. “Oh no, I’m sure you didn’t,” Cook responded.
A chart included in Kriz’s presentation showed Warren County with 100 small business clients served by SBDC last year, with $1.078-million dollars in loans achieved for those clients, and sales increases of $180,000 by those clients resulting from those SBDC efforts.
As illustrated in below graphic, those numbers put Warren County in the lower sector of SBDC regional returns, above only Clarke County. However, the chart doesn’t indicate what those higher-ranked county’s contribute annually to achieve those higher numbers; and one might note that the requested $15,000 is one-twelfth of that $180,000 sales increase mark here from the last budget cycle.
Kriz responded to other questions, including from South River District Supervisor Cheryl Cullers on services available on the “Agr-business” and tourism fronts. In the end it appeared the sitting board, minus absent Delores Oates, accepted the reasoning behind the SBDC’s funding increase request.
Bond amounts vs. work left
Kriz was followed to the podium by County Planning Director Matt Wendling, who summarized the D.R. Horton request for a reduction in its outstanding Blue Ridge Shadows Subdivision bonds for “Roads and Stormwater Management”. Wendling explained that portions of the bonds dating back to 2007 for specific phases of the subdivision developmental project had been achieved, at least to some degree, and that the developer was asking that the bond amounts continuing to be withheld be reduced to reflect what is actually left to be done.
Horton representative David Giovannacci (even Bianchini had to verify that spelling with the speaker) joined Wendling at the podium. Beginning with Supervisor Cullers, the board sought verification of exactly what has been completed in regard to roads and stormwater management and what remained to be done in order to assure the County wasn’t left holding the bag of financial responsibility for remaining work.
“My team has been working diligently with VDOT to get each bond’s release. And I think it could take some time for grass to grow,” Giovannacci said of one of Supervisor Cullers’ concerns. “I don’t see that it’s required to keep over $2-million dollars essentially in bonds to look after these things. That’s why we’re asking,” he explained of the release amount requests versus developmental aspects remaining to be covered.
The amount of money involved was illustrated in these passages from the meeting agenda packet: “A subdivision bond for this phase (5) of the development was posted by D.R. Horton to the County on December 8, 2006 for $3,238,631 and was reduced to $611,967 effective March 21, 2007. They are requesting a reduction to bond #929413863 to $112,000 for the remaining VDOT and stormwater management improvements.
“They are requesting a full release of Phase 1 bond and a new bond issued in the amount of $50,000 for the portion of John Hopkins Drive (S), Sand Bunker Ct., First Eagle Ct. and Fairway Ct. additional streets from Phase 1 have been accepted into the State system and this amount would allow for completion of final items on their checklist. The final plat for Blue Ridge Shadows subdivision (phase 1) was approved by the Planning Commission on October 17, 2005. A subdivision bond #964006768 for this phase of the development was posted by D.R. Horton to the County on August 9, 2005 for $6,088,513 and reduced to $1,843,818 effective March 21, 2007. They are requesting release of this bond and a new bond be issued for $50,000 for the remaining VDOT and stormwater management improvements.
While Wendling was able to summarize some input from VDOT on the various involved phases, it seemed the precise detail and written verification from involved state agencies was not immediately available. However, Wendling reported that he had a meeting with VDOT officials scheduled for the following day and would seek to get the necessary verification in writing prior to the board’s next meeting on December 12.
Completing the Agenda
Other presentations included a Review of County Fire & Rescue Department services, a review of the County’s Handbook on Personnel Policies and Procedures; discussion of the Northern Shenandoah Hazard Mitigation Plan and its adoption; a review of revisions to the County Parks & Recreation Department Code of Conduct Policy; and a projected Carryover Package by County Finance Director Alisa Scott.
Fire Chief James Bonzano acknowledged a general tendency by both the public and their elected representatives to resist raising taxes. However, he noted that reluctance was often tied to vagaries surrounding the reasons for tax hikes. He suggested that when approaching a need to hike taxes for services the public depends on and supports, among those Fire & Rescue emergency services, if that connection to specific services is including in presenting a tax hike to the public, much of that general opposition will evaporate. Point well taken, chief.
The County video of all these work session presentations and subsequent Q&A’s will be linked to this story when it becomes available.
Local Government
Town EDA Ponders Its Mission, Branding, Funding, and Support Agreement with the Town
At noon, Monday, December 4, at Town Hall, the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA for now, but for how long?) held its last meeting of the year. Under discussion was the path ahead, including “a very rough draft” of a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) administrative staff is developing to set the parameters of the town government’s financial and operational support system for its unilateral Economic Development Authority. FREDA as it initially became known, was created about three years ago (first meeting Jan. 2021) as town officials then in place attempted to legally distance the town government from liability for FR-WC EDA “financial scandal” monetary losses.
Also on the agenda was how FREDA will be known, or re-branded, as its determines a mission course forward. A first clue was offered in Town Manager Joe Waltz’s meeting opening introduction of “recently promoted” Town Director of Community Development and Tourism Lizi Lewis (1:03 video mark). Of Lewis’s presence Waltz told the FREDA board: “And she will, starting from this point forward, be providing leadership and direction for the FREDA board” to which that board enthusiastically greeted her aboard. “I’m excited, I think this is the missing piece that we need to move forward with FREDA,” Waltz added, as he segued to handing out the above-cited MOU rough draft (1:30 video mark).
A statement of purpose appeared on the first of the MOU’s three pages (plus a fourth signature page): “The purpose of this MOU is for the Town to provide financial and operational support to the Front Royal EDA on a voluntary basis to be used by the EDA to exercise its powers and satisfy its duties and responsibilities under Virginia Industrial Development and Revenue Bond Act, Town Code, and its Bylaws.” That operational support includes meeting facilities, office space as necessary, clerical, legal, and accounting staffing support, work-related expenses such as travel, as well as a stipend “not to exceed $200 per regular meeting” for the board members.
On the draft MOU’s second page concerning the distribution of public funds to FREDA it was noted that: “Nothing in this section (Funding Policy) shall be construed to obligate the Town to appropriate funds to the Front Royal EDA during future fiscal years.” adding that all such appropriations from the Town “shall be voluntary.”
However, near the end of the document on the third page under the heading Future Donations to Front Royal EDA by the Town it was also observed that: “It is the Town’s intention to consider additional appropriations and donations during future Fiscal Years upon receipt of a proposal by the Front Royal EDA, submitted to the Town by January 15 of each year.”
That January 15 date should get the FREDA board’s attention with the MOU admittedly still in a rough draft state and its next meeting, authorized at a later point (35:00 video mark) in Monday’s meeting, scheduled for January 8, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m. For page two of the draft MOU notes that: “It is the Town’s intention to appropriate $________ for the financial support of the Front Royal EDA upon execution of this MOU.” So, if my calendar math is correct, that gives the FREDA Board of Directors about five-and-a-half weeks to come up with a viable target budget for the next fiscal year, FY-2024/25, to continue in developing its economic or community development initiatives for the Town, with only one meeting thus far called over that five-plus week span. But surely with the MOU still in the developmental stage, the mayor and town council would offer their EDA a little leeway on that submission deadline for the next fiscal year, wouldn’t they?
But back on the “re-branding” and re-focusing front, Town Manager Waltz told the board, “I will say that bringing Lizi on, I am trying to change our focus to community development instead of economic development …”
Moving past the “Old Business” agenda topics of the MOU, bylaws, and re-branding, the board moved into a lively discussion of the various business backgrounds and strengths each member brings to the table as their mission is tweaked.
A handout presented a page-and-a-half list of “Economic Development Goals, that could also largely fit into the “Community Development” category (12:15 video mark), that would merge their evolving mission with the recently updated Town Comprehensive Plan. Five sub-categories under the “Economic Development Goals – Town Comprehensive Plan” header were: Small Town Character, Economic Sustainability, Reliable Utilities and Services, Environmental Sustainability, and Development Policies.
Prior to adjournment, the opportunity for board members to participate in a Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) sponsored virtual training session that Waltz predicted from past experience would last a total of about three hours on December 14, was raised (32:04 video mark). The board also bid farewell to departing member Mark Tapsak (36:44 video mark), whom it was noted was attending his last meeting. Tapsak will be replaced by Rob Elliott who was present observing the meeting from the gallery.
Click here to watch the Town meeting video for the full board and staff discussions.
