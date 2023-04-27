Local Government
Supervisors delay decision on Reliance Rd. church relocation pending VDOT traffic study, field 5 other permitting requests
At its added end-of-the-month Public Hearings meeting of April 25, the Warren County Board of Supervisors considered the following items — we will lead with public hearing number B5, which produced the most discussion, public comment, and confusion surrounding board action:
5. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-05, Society of Saint Pius X for a Church Located at 2203 Reliance Road and Identified on Tax Map 11 as Parcel 1: Introduced by Chairman Vicky Cook (at 23:10 mark of linked County video), Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz then summarized the permitting application from the Catholic congregation, leading to comments by Andrew Nepper for the applicant (27:30 of video). As the public hearing opened congregation member Darden Brock asked the board to approve the permitting to facilitate the church’s permanent location at the site. However, neighboring property owner Tim Davis followed her to the podium to address concerns about traffic impacts on the neighborhood in asking the application be denied.
Richard Jamis followed Davis, adding a second request for denial based on negative impacts on the existing neighborhood. Jamis noted a projected 50 to 150 vehicles travelling to the church for services or events, including multiple services every Sunday. “I do hope they grow, but I don’t think this is the appropriate venue for them to do so,” Jamis told the supervisors, citing fears of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or even potential fatalities. A total of eight people spoke, several more apparent parishioners, with 6 favoring the church permitting and the two described above, opposing based on traffic concerns.
During board discussion following the public comments, Supervisor Oates cited some VDOT input, quoting: “The roadway currently carries 2100 trips per day and has a posted speed limit of 45 mph. The existing entrance does not meet minimum sight distance requirements,” she noted, observing, “And I went out there and it is sketchy coming out, it is, whether you’re coming out of Carly’s Way or whether you’re coming out where this proposed entrance is, it’s going to be sketchy for anybody because you come over a hill and there’s not any sight distance. You don’t have any brake time, reaction time,” Oates pointed out to her colleagues. She noted 294-feet of sight distance as opposed to the recommended VDOT-required standard of a 500-foot minimum.
Discussion with staff, including Planning Director Matt Wendling followed, with Wendling pointing to unknown outcomes to VDOT examination of the proposed church entrance/egress access way in and out of the property. Oates suggested the board table a decision until all the VDOT traffic variable questions were answered. Responding to a question from the chairman, Zoning Administrator Lenz noted the applicant had indicated they planned to meet all VDOT requirements. However, whether they could live up to that intent apparently remains to be seen as variables of property or ROW acquisition remain unresolved. A spokesperson for the applicant returned to the podium. He hedged at the idea of spending $20,000 to $30,000 on an engineering study without knowing whether the permitting would eventually be granted. Why does that sound familiar? — Say regarding the 131 E. Main St. demolition application.
At the 1:08:30 mark of the linked video, Chairman Cook called for a motion. Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers responded with a motion to deny the SUP application, it was seconded by Supervisor Butler. The motion appeared to fail by a 3-2 margin, with Cook, Oates, and Mabe voting against denial. However, Mr. Mabe expressed confusion on what he had voted for, noting he supported denial at this time. Asked how to proceed by the chair, legal counsel suggested a five-minute recess to allow time to check the legal dynamics of a re-vote.
When the meeting reconvened, Mabe made a motion (1:14:58 of video) to “reconsider the prior vote on the Conditional Use Permit for the Society of Pius X for a church located at 2203 Reliance Road …” Oates seconded that motion, leading to a unanimous vote approving that reconsideration. Supervisor Butler then made a motion “to vacate the prior vote on the Conditional Use Permit” before the board, offering a new motion “that the matter instead be referred back to the planning commission for further consideration and make a recommendation after receipt of the VDOT study.” Following a second from Oates, the board unanimously approved Butler’s new motion.
Back to more mundane business, with little or no public comment, the board took on:
1. Secondary Six-Year Plan through the Virginia Department of Transportation: Item introduced by the chair at the 2:05 mark of linked County video, with an introduction by Public Works Director Mike Berry, followed by a VDOT PowerPoint presentation by Matt Smith beginning at the 3:45 video mark. After no one rose to speak at the public hearing, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers (10:42 of video), seconded by Delores Oates, the board unanimously approved the submitted plan and associated construction budget, and authorizing the county administrator to submit a Resolution of Support.
2. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-02, Eric Wayne Adams for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1850 Gooney Manor Loop and Identified on Tax Map 43 as Parcel 49A5: Discussion began at the 11:12 video mark and a summary of the permitting request by Zoning Administrator Lenz. Chairman Cook opened the public hearing (13:45 video) with a call to the applicant, who said he was available to respond to any questions. Again after no speakers, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded in a dead heat by Ms. Oates and Mr. Mabe, the board unanimously approved the application with the conditions submitted by staff.
3. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-03, Elena V. Gallo for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 242 Parnassus Road and Identified on Tax Map 23A, Section 1, Block 3, as Parcel 36: Zoning Administrator Lenz again briefed the board on the application, after which the public hearing was opened with the chair’s call to the applicant for comment (17:03 video mark). After his comments, no one rose to speak at public hearing. On a motion by Jay Butler (19:40 video), seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board unanimously approved the request with the standard conditions as submitted by staff.
4. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-04, John Randolph & Deborah Lynn Clark for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1207 Buck Mountain Road and Identified on Tax Map 36B, Section 1, as Parcel 3: The request was introduced by the chair at 20:11 mark of video. After Mr. Lenz’s summary of the application, the applicant spoke briefly and again no one spoke at the public hearing. Ms. Cullers motion to approve with recommendations as presented by staff and planning commission, seconded by Ms. Oates, was unanimously approved.
6. Z2023-03-01, Harry Heard, Ordinance to Amend Warren County Code Sections 180-21 and 180-59 Regarding Mobile Food Establishments Operating in Conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers or Wayside Stands and Ice Cream Stands Operating in Conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers
The evening’s final public hearing was opened at the 1:19:20 mark of the linked video, following Zoning Administrator Lenz’s summary to the board of the proposed ordinance amendment. The Bentonville-based applicant then accepted the chair’s offer to address the board. Mr. Heard introduced himself as the owner/operator of Heard’s Cedar Hill Farm Market. After describing his operation, which includes the promotion and sale of area artists and craftsmen’s products, in addition to the sale of local produce, Heard told the board, “Now, I’d like to sell local ice cream.” He noted a local ice cream vendor, Jeremy Baldwin, who had approached him about adding an ice cream stand in conjunction with Heard’s operations.
No one responded to the chair’s call for comment at the public hearing, after which on a motion by South River Supervisor Cullers, seconded by Happy Creek Supervisor Butler, the board unanimously approved the Ordinance Amendment facilitating the expansion of uses in conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers.
Factoring in the brief recess following the mistaken vote on the initial church relocation motion, the 7 p.m. meeting was then adjourned as 8:30 p.m. approached.
See the board discussions and votes in whole, or part as indicated in above-cited time signatures in County video.
Local Government
Council continues public discussion of HEPTAD proffer reduction request, approves Warren Coalition Recovery ‘Lodging House’
A nearly four-hour open meeting of the Front Royal Town Council saw tax rates set for the coming year in the wake of upwards real estate re-assessments and fluctuating vehicle values related to personal property, and a slight jump in sewer rates as the Town undertakes expensive I&I (Intake & Inflow) upgrades, and five public hearings, including two on matters of some pointed level of public concern.
Those latter two public hearing matters were, first, on a Special Use Permit request to facilitate a “Lodging House” at 200 North Royal Avenue for the Warren Coalition that would be used as temporary housing for recovering male addicts (begins at 41:05 video mark, public hearing opened at 42:00); and second on a request by HEPTAD LLC to amend downward financially previously approved proffers for the residential subdivision formerly known as Swan Farms at the beginning of its planned development process, circa 2005 to 2008, now known as Anna Swan Estates (begins 1:37:00 mark, with staff presentation at 1:40:24, applicant addressing council at 1:56:17, and the public hearing opening at 2:22:40).
In the wake of a total of 28 of public speakers, 17 on the Warren Coalition recovery house request and 11 on the Swan Estates proffer adjustment request, the takeaway seemed to be: “We’d rather have recovering addicts in our neighborhoods than real estate developers seeking to up their profits.” Of the 17 speakers on the Warren Coalition SUP request, none spoke against the permitting. On the other hand, none of the 11 speakers to the HEPTAD/Swan Estates proffer adjustment request spoke in favor of it, other than HEPTAD member Ron Llewellyn, who along with developer attorney Joe Silek Jr., presented Heptad’s case to council prior to public hearing input being opened.
One might note that many of those pro-recovery house speakers were either with the Warren Coalition, were addiction treatment specialists, and/or were recovering addicts speaking to the benefit of such a local support facility. However, one takeaway for this observer was that none of the neighboring residents who expressed concerns at the planning commission public hearing appeared to restate those concerns to the town council, who has the final call on approval. It might be concluded that those neighbors had their concerns adequately answered during that first round of review. That answer appeared to be that it is better to have people who want to kick a destructive habit in a closely monitored support situation, than on the street with no support to keep that destructive habit under control.
After hearing from the extensive range of speakers, some willing to share their personal stories of addiction and recovery, on a motion by Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, seconded by Amber Morris, council unanimously approved the SUP, drawing applause from a significant portion of the public seating area.
Then there was HEPTAD
In contrast, several times Mayor Lori Cockrell had to caution speakers opposing the HEPTAD proffer adjustment request to ease personal attacks on HEPTAD officers, particularly toward Llewellyn. The former Warren County supervisor and FR-WC EDA Board member found himself under attack for those past seats, as well as being a developer seeking to make a profit off land development in the community in which he lives, though some might counter better a local than someone with no ties to the community.
As Llewellyn and Silek noted the HEPTAD case for proffer reductions on up to 335 homes was based on changing infrastructure circumstances since the proffers were initially made a decade or more ago, as well as changing developmental guidelines for the area since the development was first proposed. As noted during board discussion the Swan Estates area was declared part of an “Urban Development Area” during the time the project was on hold and the State was urging municipal governments to establish such designations for higher-density residential development as part of their Comprehensive Plan development of a future vision for their communities.
Two sitting supervisors and two school board members urged caution and additional study by council prior to a decision on the HEPTAD request due to multiple financial variables, primary among those possible impacts on the county’s public school system. Those speakers were Supervisors Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates and School Board Chairman Kristin Pence and her colleague Melanie Salins. With the public school system’s elementary schools at or near physical or educational capacities, concern has been raised that an influx of as many as 67 elementary aged students in coming years could force the County to undertake construction of a new elementary school at a cost estimated as high as $30 million.
With the multitude of financial and community variables on the table, council agreed to continue the public hearing to its June 26th meeting at 7 p.m. The motion on that continuance by Ms. Morris, seconded by Ms. DeDomenico-Payne, was approved unanimously. The two-month continuation to late June was cited to give council and town staff adequate time to review all the financial, physical, and evolving infrastructure variables at play.
Tax rates and other business
As to the tax rates set after public hearings at which there were no speakers, council set the real estate tax rate at “10-cents per $100 assessed value based upon equalization of real estate taxes following higher reassessments last year. Th new rate represents a decrease of 3-cents from the current year’s rate.
The personal property tax rate was set at 64-cents per $100 assessed value, which represents no increase over the current year’s rates; and set the Personal Property Tax Relief Rate (PPTR) for qualifying vehicles at a rate of 46% pursuant to Virginia Code §58.1-3524.”
The increase in the Sanitary Sewer Service rate by ordinance amendment was explained in the agenda packet: “The increase of approximately 2.25% was recommended based upon the Town consultant’s updated water and sewer rate analysis and using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for major water and sewer capital projects. A monthly charge for 5,500 gallons of sewer usage is $55.82; the recommended rate increase would equate to a monthly charge of $57.07; an increase of $1.25 monthly.” The approved increase will become effective July 1, 2023.
A lone business item, a curb & gutter waiver request for two parcels intended for sale and development on Crosby Road, was denied on a split vote, Mayor Cockrell being forced to break her first 3-3 council deadlock. Councilman Rappaport’s motion to deny reached the mayor with Vice-Mayor Sealock, Ms. DeDomenico-Payne, and Rappaport voting to deny and Skip Rogers, Josh Ingram, and Amber Morris voting against denial.
That 4-3 vote to deny, perhaps drawing a council majority “line in the sand” against such curb & gutter waiver requests in the future, came despite concerns expressed by Planning Director Lauren Kopishke that mandating curb & gutter on those two lots when developed in a neighborhood without curb & gutter could create rapid water flow and erosion issues on surrounding developed residential properties.
Supporters of denial cited existing curb & gutter requirements the town has in place on new development. How to balance those requirements in existing neighborhoods without curb & gutter appears to be an issue council will continue to face in the future.
An eight-item Consent Agenda was approved as presented.
At the meeting’s outset several recognitions and proclamations and a staff report on Arbor Day activities were approved or received. Those included:
- Report from Community Development and Tourism Manager Lizi Lewis on a good Earth Day turnout downtown, and other projects she is moving forward.
- Recognition of Employee from Energy Services – Department head Carey Saffelle acknowledging Scott Curry;
- Proclamation of April as Sexual Violence Awareness Month;
- Proclamation for April 26 as National Administrative Professionals Day;
- Proclamation for 54th Annual Municipal Clerk’s Week from April 30 to May 6, during which Council Clerk and Administrative Assistant Tina Presley was lauded for her efforts on council’s behalf; and,
- Proclamation retroactively recognizing April 22 as Arbor Day.
See the full meeting actions and discussions in the Town video, or go to above-referenced video time-signature marks to view specific items discussions.
EDA in Focus
Newly aligned County EDA Asset Committee views a path forward at Avtex site among other business recruitment options
The newly aligned County-overseen Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Asset Committee sat down to establish an overview of the work ahead at a committee meeting officially convened at 3:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, April 20. Present were the full committee lineup of Jori Martin and new board and committee members Hayden Ashworth and Rob McDougall, along with Warren County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. Martin chaired the meeting.
Following a 20-minute open meeting during which jump-starting the long-dormant development of the 148-acre Avtex/Royal Phoenix business park site, along with development of the larger Conservancy Park area between the business park and Shenandoah River, was a primary topic of conversation, the board adjourned to Closed/Executive Session. The motion into closed session indicated behind-closed-door: “Discussion of disposition of publicly held real property … at Stephens Industrial Park, 1321 Happy Creek Rd., and 400 Kendrick Lane … and legal advice related thereto …”
As it was a committee meeting without the full board, no action or announcements out of closed session were anticipated. However, with concerns expressed by former EDA board Chairman Jeff Browne and former Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold concerning possible pressure from the board of supervisors in an election year to unload EDA properties to what might not be the best long-term prospects in order to show some immediate EDA revenue recovery, it will be interesting to see how this topic proceeds toward full EDA board consideration and potential action. Browne and Harold’s terms, which expired February 28, were not renewed by the supervisors despite both applying for reappointment.
Did not seeing eye to eye with supervisors on property sales priorities lead to replacement of two longest-tenured EDA board members?
Dynamics of the two-pronged Avtex properties redevelopment included the possible transfer of ownership of the Conservancy Park property inside the town limits to the County to enable Parks & Recreation Department maintenance and oversight. Having the Town on board with plans for the Conservancy Park area which will connect various in-town locations to foot and non-motorized transportation trails was cited. Also how that transfer of ownership would impact the County financially, and its Parks & Rec Department work and personnel-wise, was broached.
Martin also pointed out to her new colleagues that for the most part, related infrastructure at the Avtex site to support development was in place. “So, it would be being able to support these trade sectors that are listed, which is kind of right following the goals that we were looking at as we review the RFI (Request For Information),” Martin said regarding EDA marketing strategies moving forward. “I would suggest that we make it an agenda item for the main (EDA board) meeting, that we put it as a formal item on the agenda and focus on what’s been sent as the draft RFI. It has been reviewed by our attorney. And it has been reviewed by the prior EDA board. And what I’d look for from our next committee meeting that we could come out of that meeting and get a full board vote on support to move this RFI forward.
“And the process of that before it went out would be to get on the agenda for the Town and the County as well, so that they would review the RFI — they would have input into it as well. And then at that point, once all parties weigh in, we would at that point hopefully by June or July, send that RFI out to prospective companies that may want to get a vision plan and development plan for the Avtex site. That’s kind of what I’ve been working on before, the committee had been working on before you came on the board. And that’s where we are,” Martin said in bringing her new colleagues up to date on development prospects, particularly at the long-floundering former federal Superfund and Avtex property redevelopment site.
In addition to the “Avtex Redevelopment Site Review”, topics broached in open Asset Committee meeting prior to the closed session included “GO Virginia Grant Opportunities” and a “FR-WC EDA Property Overview”. Martin cited the EDA’s eligibility for grant opportunities due to meeting certain criteria, calling it a “wonderful opportunity” for redevelopment funding assistance at the former Avtex property site, and the recruitment of new business to the community there or elsewhere.
The now fully-manned, seven-member EDA Board of Directors will have its regular monthly meeting this coming Friday morning, April 28, at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center.
Local Government
Joint Tourism efforts, vape shop control and better efforts toward mutually agreed upon ends highlight Liaison Committee discussion
It was a far-ranging and sometimes meandering Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee meeting that convened at 6 p.m., Thursday evening, April 20, at the Warren County Government Center. Representing the host county government was county board Chairman Vicky Cook and Delores Oates, and on the Town side were Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell and Josh Ingram. Other elected officials present included county supervisors Cheryl Cullers and Walt Mabe and town council members Skip Rogers, Amber Morris, Melissa DeDeminico-Payne, and a tad late with car trouble, Bruce Rappaport. Myriad staff members from both governments, along with County EDA Board Chairman Scott Jenkins, as well as the trio of Clare Schmitt, Kerry Barnhart, and Ellen Aders from the joint tourism-established “Destination Management Organization” (DMO) Discover Front Royal, were also present.
Removed near the outset of the meeting (1:03 mark of the video) by Mayor Cockrell were two FR-WC EDA financial scandal items: “5 – FR-WC EDA Negotiations/Next Steps” and “6 – Discussion of ITFederal Loans”. With those topics skirting dueling civil litigations initiated by the Town regarding relative liabilities and losses from the EDA financial scandal circa 2014-18, and no attorneys handling those cases from either side present, the mayor indicated council was not prepared to discuss either publicly. She noted those topics appeared to have been added to the agenda by the County relatively late in the agenda-creation process, not giving town officials a pre-meeting chance to reject their inclusion. Later in the meeting, Chairman Cook indicated that a meeting would be set up in the coming week at which she, Mayor Cockrell, Town Manager Joe Waltz, and County Administrator Ed Daley would sit down to talk about the ITFederal loan realized through the then jointly overseen FR-WC EDA.
Readers may recall that, that $10-million loan to enable ITFederal to develop its business interest on a 30-acre portion of the Avtex Business Park site for development was enabled by a twice-extended, three-month $10-million “bridge loan” the town council authorized at the request of then FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. McDonald explained that in order to proceed with the loan through the EDA to ITFederal, the involved bank sought assurances that the community “was behind” the project the loan would enable which remains the largest single aspect of the EDA financial scandal civil actions.
The EDA and County contend the loan eventually done through the EDA with the bank on behalf of ITFederal was achieved under false pretenses the company presented as to its ability to achieve its development plan. Then Sixth District U.S. Congressman Robert Goodlatte lauded ITFederal as a potential economic development partner for this community and its EDA at the time, circa 2016/17. Readers may also recall that while publicly discussed as a $2.1-million purchase price by ITFederal for its parcel at Avtex, in closed session the EDA board agreed to gift the parcel to ITFederal for one dollar, ostensibly to help “jump start” re-development at the 148-acre planned Royal Phoenix Business Park site.
The first two agenda topics of mutual municipal interest to be discussed at the liaison committee meeting included the future structure and possibly expanded liaison committee membership, potentially the full town council and board of supervisors (discussion starting at 5:50 video mark); and how the two governments might overcome past unilateral action destructive to the joint tourism process in order to re-establish a workable joint tourism promotional effort (16:42 video mark).
One might wonder how confident the Discover Front Royal trio present remained at the prospect of a successful joint tourism remake as liaison discussion went back and forth on relative municipal responsibilities and strategies, including future Visitors Center operational and financing dynamics.
Asked about her perception of the discussion as it progressed from the above-cited 16:42 mark of Royal Examiner’s exclusive video, new Discover Front Royal Chairman Clare Schmitt replied: “I agree with what’s been said, that it needs to be simultaneous … I agree, this is like a triangle and we all three need to come together … And we need to come in as partners with interlocking arms.”
Other Town-County liaison topics discussed, with video time signatures of those discussions, were:
- Town/County Transportation Subcommittee Update – begins at 39:00 video mark;
- Disposition of McKay Springs, briefly at 1:01:15 video mark – Town Manager Joe Waltz, back on board for less than a year, noted he and staff were reviewing the situation of the Town-owned potential water source and did not want a boundary adjustment at this time. He requested that further discussion of relative property holdings in the area be held up until he and his staff’s review was completed in three to six months;
- Town Comprehensive Plan Update – 1:03:50 video mark includes a discussion of how the Town and County’s Comp Plans might be integrated into a mutual future vision for the community.
- Redundant Water Line Update – 1:19:30 video mark.
- Vape Shop Discussion – 1:26:32 of video – It may have been 4-20, known as “National Weed Day,” but I don’t really think anyone involved was stoned. That’s just the way they talk when they’re all in a room together. I guess you could call it a contact high — contact with another municipality, each other, maybe both.
- And an added item: HEPTAD proffers on the Swan Farm 335-unit residential development proposal – 1:55:20 video mark. Potential impacts on county public schools were raised on the County side, particularly by Supervisor Oates. With the public school system’s elementary schools already at capacity, she said, Oates worried an influx of a projected 63 new elementary school students from the development inside the town limits could lead to the need for a new elementary school to be built at County expense in the not-too-distant future.
Prior to the meeting’s conclusion, the next liaison committee meeting was set for July 20, at 6 p.m., with the Town hosting at Town Hall. The meeting was adjourned at 8:19 p.m.
Watch the Town/County Liaison meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission defers final approval of Comprehensive Plan, approves fee for zoning appeal application
At its very short regular meeting on April 19th, the Front Royal Planning Commission reviewed the status of the nearly complete town Comprehensive Plan that it and the Town Planning Department have been working on since March 2021. The sometimes-tortuous path of multiple public hearings, commission input, obtaining external data such as census and State Transportation data, has led the Planning Department and its consultant, Summit, to a final draft that is undergoing finishing touches. At the prompting of Chairman Darryl Merchant, the commission decided after a public hearing with no speakers to defer its final vote to certify the plan and recommend approval until those finishing touches are formalized, including an updated future land use map, cost estimates, and a transportation improvement schedule.
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke told the Commissioners that once the final updates have been incorporated, hopefully this week, the final draft can be provided for the commissioner’s approval at their next meeting in May. Since the public hearing was conducted at this meeting, the commission can vote on its recommendation next month without another one, so the next public hearing will be at a town council meeting to approve the final plan.
The commission’s Consent Agenda was a sure sign that the May Commission meeting will be a full one, with six public hearings approved to advertise for public hearing at that meeting. Those were:
- Vesta Property Management – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 211 South Royal Avenue. The property is zoned C-1, Community Business District and is located in the Historic Overlay District.
- Peter Lemmon and Scott Lloyd – A Special Exception application requesting an exception from the parking requirements of Section 175-151 pursuant to 148-870.18 & 148-211. A.1. for the property located at 15 Chester Street. The property is zoned C-2, Downtown Business District and is located in the Historic Overlay District.
- Cook Realty – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 1125 John Marshall Highway. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District.
- Cook Realty – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 1121 John Marshall Highway. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District.
- Cook Realty – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 1135 John Marshall Highway. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District.
- Cook Realty – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a 12-to-14 room Nursing Home in the C-1, Community Business District, located at 416 South Royal Avenue. The property is also located in the Entrance Corridor Overlay District.
The only other piece of business considered by the commission was a proposal to amend the Town of Front Royal Zoning Ordinance Chapter 175-137 to add a fee for Local Board of Building Code Appeals Application of $400. Director Kopishke told the commission that the department needs to recover its costs in processing permits and applications and many fees charged are far below the actual cost to administer. This application allows a property owner to file an appeal when a building code violation is issued. On a motion by Commissioner Glenn Wood, seconded by Vice Chairman Daniel Wells, The Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval. The amendment will now go to the Town Council for final action.
The meeting adjourned at 7:15 p.m.
Local Government
Supervisors leave no option open to increase real estate tax revenue, question Town’s proffer negotiations on 335 proposed new homes
Discussion of budget variables as the Warren County Board of Supervisors prepared to authorize advertisement of a public hearing on setting its post-reassessment real estate tax rate for the coming fiscal year, led to a critique of how the Front Royal Town Council appears to be poised to authorize development of a forecast 335 new homes without adequate proffers in place to cover impacts on the County-funded public school system. Could be an interesting Town-County Liaison Committee meeting tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center, as the supervisors moved to add that topic to the liaison agenda. Get the popcorn, sports fans! (and see that discussion initiated by Supervisor Oates at the 1:12:15 mark of linked County video)
Despite those worries, as well as concerns about the source of revenue to cover various proposed departmental purchases, the three-year-plus incumbents — Cullers, Mabe, Oates — and their two newer-tenured members, Cook and Butler, kept their collective inflation be damned, we haven’t raised taxes to cover county government operational expenses streak alive by choosing to advertise the closest-to-revenue-neutral — actually a $41,000 revenue loss from last year — by choosing to advertise a 49-cent Real Estate Tax rate for a May 2nd public hearing. Illustrating the concern about revenue sources for departmental purchases, Consent Agenda consideration of the purchase of a Pierce Pumper firefighting unit from Atlantic Emergency Solutions for $1,131,659 for the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department was removed from the agenda at the April 18th meeting’s outset.
As most-recently explained in our story on the board’s April 11 work session discussion, with the generally estimated 25% to 40% upwards real estate reassessments, the board must “equalize” it’s Real Estate Tax rate to within one-percent of last year’s total revenue or advertise its adjusted rate as a tax increase. Last year’s pre-reassessment Real Estate Tax rate was 65.5-cents per $100 of assessed value.
Prior to a decision on what real estate tax rate to advertise, Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler raised the option of advertising a rate of 51 cents per $100 of assessed value to leave open the possibility of increasing revenue for county government operations by as much as $1.3-million at two cents above the revenue neutral number. From numbers discussed, each half-cent of real estate tax rate equals about $326,000 of revenue. That two-cent hike is enough, one notices, to cover the cost of the Pumper unit, which will come back to the board for a decision on May 2.
Butler noted the board wouldn’t have to approve the advertised rate, in fact, could approve the 49-cent rate or any number lower than the advertised rate without the necessity of an additional public hearing. A second public hearing would only be required if a board majority wanted to approve a rate higher than the advertised rate.
Not that Butler’s colleagues needed alarm bells to be pushed regarding tax hikes, County Administrator Ed Daley pushed some by observing that the public that showed up for the tax rate-resetting public hearing slated for May 2nd would come anticipating board support for the advertised rate, leading to perhaps negative comments on the advertised revenue-increasing rate. Alarm bells pushed, even Butler voted with the majority in approving advertisement of the 49-cent “revenue neutral”, minus the $41,000 “drop in the (municipal budget) bucket” real estate tax rate.
Also approved Tuesday evening due to the pending late approval of a tax rate and resulting lag time in getting bills mailed out, was a deferment of the normal late payment-and-interest deadline of June 5, to June 22. It was noted that the County tax bills will still show the normal June 5 late payment deadline. However, the County is trying to get the word out for citizens to be aware they have until June 22 to not be deemed late on the first of two installments of county tax payments.
Near the meeting’s outset, the only Public Comments speaker to non-agenda items was Clare Schmitt. Schmitt introduced herself as the newly appointed chairman of the Discover Front Royal 501-C3 entity initially jointly created by the town and county governments to oversee community tourism promotional initiatives. Despite a derailment of those joint efforts due to unilateral actions primarily taken on the Town side of the equation over past years, Schmitt said she was confident that unified governmental front could be re-established with Discover Front Royal at its point, as at least public comments from both sides indicate there is a desire to accomplish.
The board approved its Consent Agenda after removing a number of items for additional discussion, and as noted above, removing one — purchase of the new pumper unit for South Warren Volunteer Fire Department — from the meeting agenda.
Consent Agenda approved items included: 1/ Additional Request of Warren County Public Schools; 2/ 2023-2024 United Health care Insurance Renewal; 3/Summer Internships; 4/FOIA Officer(s); 5/ Authorization to Advertise Public Hearing – Building Inspection Fees; 6/ Authorization to Advertise Public Hearing – Planning, Zoning, and 7/ GIS Department Fees; 8/ Approval of Generator Installation at 465 West 15th Street VA Department of Health.
Approved after Additional Discussion were: 1/ Authorization to Advertise – Ordinance Delaying Penalties and Interest Upon Certain Local Taxes (to June 22 from June 5); 2/ Award Recommendations – Audit Services to current audit contractor Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates; 3/ Award Recommendations – DSS Vehicle; 4/ Tax Relief for the Elderly (Option #2); 5/ Adoption of Resolution to Set Percentage of Tax Relief for Personal Property (Motor Vehicles) for 2023 Tax Year;
Approved as individual New Business items were: 6/ Adoption of Resolution Approving Receipt and Disbursement of Virginia Outdoors Foundation (VOF) Preservation Trust Fund etc.; 7/ Purchase of Real Property Located at 4561 John Marshall Hwy. (Fire Station #4) and Certain Tangible Personal Property; 8/ Authorization to Advertise Public Hearing FY23-24 Proposed Tax Rates; 9/ Addition of Human Resources Associate Position, Job Description and Grade Placement.
Items moved for a later discussion: 1/ Purchase of 2026 Pierce Enforcer Pumper from Atlantic Emergency Solutions (to May 2nd); 2/ Citizen Appointment to the Front Royal/Warren County Joint Tow Board (to liaison committee meeting this Thursday)
After County Administrator Daley thanked the board for moving as many action items forward as it had that evening, the meeting was adjourned at 8:32 p.m.
Local Government
County Planning Commission approves Fairground’s parking sharing plan with Family Dollar
The Warren County Planning Commission held its regular meeting April 12 in the Government Center. At its previous meeting on March 8, the commission had deferred action on a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the Society of St. Pius X for a church to be built on Reliance Road to allow time for the applicant to flesh out plans. While it did recommend approval at that meeting for a CUP for the applicant to utilize an existing barn on a temporary basis, there was not yet enough information to recommend approval of a second CUP application for the new church. Planning Director Matt Wendling announced that the new church CUP was being removed from the agenda to allow the applicant time to provide a general development plan for the commission’s further review.
The commission also reopened its unfinished consideration of a plan submitted by the Warren County Fair Association to use part of its property as a temporary overflow parking area for empty semitrailers for the Family Dollar Distribution Center on Fairground Road. In the unwieldy language of the Zoning Ordinance, and consequently the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application, the project was categorized as a “Motor Freight Terminal” when in fact it was intended as a simple parking area. It’s an example of when a unique, but perfectly reasonable proposed use of a piece of property, doesn’t fit the language of an ordinance — but adding the language to allow it might create an unintended precedent for other similar properties where such a use might be objectionable.
After a lengthy discussion regarding screening of the site from nearby residential properties and the surface of the parking area and reviewing the general development plan submitted by the applicant at the request of the commission, on a motion by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, seconded by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, the commission inserted a condition that the CUP be reviewed in 2 years and unanimously voted to recommend approval.
The Commission then turned its attention to the scheduled public hearings.
Shelly Cook has submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The to-be-built rental unit is located on Lee Burke Road, zoned residential (R-1), and is in the Fork Magisterial District. The rental property will be used as a special feature for weddings held at her adjoining Agricultural events center.
There were no other speakers, and without discussion, on a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Vice-Chairman Henry, The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
David Cressell has applied for a CUP for gunsmithing services on his residentially-zoned property at 275 Gary Lane in the Shenandoah District. Planning Director Wendling told the commission that shooting on the property is prohibited and all testing would be carried out elsewhere. Gunsmithing is not considered a home-based business, so there should be no external appearance of a business. There were no speakers either for or against the request, so, without discussion, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Erica Baker – A request for a variance to Warren County Code §155-3.B(1)(b) of the Subdivision Ordinance to allow the voluntary transfer of a proposed subdivided lot to an immediate family member within the required five (5) years of having held fee simple title to the property. The property is located on 64 Tara Road, zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Planning Director Wendling explained to the commission that the application had been filed after the passing of the owner Alfred Smith, who wished to create a family subdivision so his heirs could each own and live on the property. Each heir was to receive at least a 3-acre portion. The riverfront property which is the residual lot would be held in joint ownership by the three heirs. The applicant acquired the property upon the death of her father on January 6, 2022. Her siblings Alisa Barton and Roger Smith were included in the will and the family wants to boundary adjust the property lines and create a family subdivision to allow for separate parcels for each family member.
Roger Smith currently owns a separate adjoining parcel that would be boundary adjusted with the other lot. The heirs have owned the property for a little more than a year and are willing to have a condition requiring that they retain ownership for nine years in lieu of the five required by the subdivision ordinance.
After a brief recess requested by the county attorney to substitute the “retain ownership” stipulation language in the motion for approval, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
Michaun M. Pierre submitted a request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental for her property at 726 Harmony Orchard Road in the South River Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A). One neighboring property owner spoke at the public hearing to voice his concerns about the septic system, a retaining wall, and the danger of open fires so near to a heavily wooded area. The applicants assured the commission and provided documentation that the septic system was properly permitted and approved, and the retaining wall was structurally sound. The concern about open fires was answered by the county’s prohibition of open fires at short-term tourist rentals by ordinance. Without further discussion, on a motion by Commissioner Greg Huson, Seconded by Vice-Chairman Henry, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Harry H. Heard made a request to amend Warren County Code Sections §180-21 and §180-59 regarding Mobile Food Establishments operating in conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers or Wayside Stands and Ice Cream Stands Operating in conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers. Mr. Heard contacted planning staff to discuss the possibility of hosting a food truck and/or ice cream stand in conjunction with his farm stand/garden center business at 855 Stonewall Jackson highway in Bentonville, approved by CUP in 2018. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the Commission that in reviewing the current zoning ordinance for the proposed use of a mobile food establishment or ice cream stand on a property zoned Agricultural, staff determined ice cream stand is not a listed permitted use and mobile food establishment is only permitted on County-owned Parks and Recreation facilities in the Agricultural Zoning District. The staff determined that a code amendment could close the gap and allow this use by right, but only in conjunction with an approved wayside stand or garden center. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
All these actions will be forwarded to the County Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Commission’s Consent Agenda consisted of nine items being submitted for authorization to advertise for a public hearing:
- Mary Francis Jiminez & Zach Kramer – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 2034 Smith Run Road , is zoned Agricultural (A), and located in the South River District
- Roman Semenov – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 259 Cashmere Court. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Happy Creek District.
- Benjamin & Dana Straub – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 91 Present Way. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Kemandri Govender – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 128 Orchard Lagoon Drive. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Happy Creek District.
- Roberto Rodriguez & Gretchen Wagner – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 1820 Gooney Manor Loop. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Barbara J. Hessler – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 2930 Long Meadow Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River District.
- Frank O’Reilly – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 320 Old Barn Lane. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah District.
- Yesl Cho – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 3744 Browntown Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River District.
- Shelly Cook – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental at 137 Lee Burke Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Fork.
On a motion by Commissioner Kersjes, Seconded by Commissioner Richardson, Vice Chairman Henry Abstaining, the commission voted unanimously to approve the consent agenda. These requests will have their public hearings at the Planning Commission meeting on May 10th.
Planning Director Wendling told the commission that progress continues on the County’s comprehensive plan, with lots of data mining work ongoing. He also said that the department is reviewing the county’s fee schedule, which has not been updated for several years.
The meeting adjourned at 8:25 p.m.
Wind: 5mph SE
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 2
68/45°F
64/37°F