Local Government
Supervisors deny by-right Data Center code amendment, approve additional monthly meeting among policy and procedural changes, and elect officers
After hearing cautionary comments from two Public Comments speakers, at its first meeting of 2023, Tuesday, January 3rd, the Warren County Board of Supervisors denied approval of an ordinance amendment that would have included “Data Centers” as a by-right use in Industrial and Light Industrial Zoning Districts. While some see the technology use as a Personal Property Tax boon for communities attracting them, others have pointed to high utility usage, particularly regarding water consumption, among other negative environmental impacts, as well as a minimal number of jobs created in the generally large spaces they occupy, and an uncertain future as to how long Data Centers may remain a primary usage in a quickly evolving technology industry.
The vote to deny on a motion by Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Walt Mabe, was unanimous. All five supervisors prefaced their votes with expressions of concern on the above-raised issues. Prior to the matter coming before the supervisors as “Unfinished Business”, first John Lundberg, then Eileen Hilleary during Public Comments, cautioned the county’s elected officials on approval of the ordinance amendment, particularly as a by-right use.
Tuesday’s 7 p.m. meeting followed a work session convened at 6 p.m. to review Meeting Policy and Procedural changes recommended by staff in the wake of changes instituted by the supervisors for the coming year. Primary among those is the addition of a third monthly board meeting on the fourth Tuesday to accommodate a sharp rise in the number of public hearings largely facilitated by requests for Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) for short-term tourist rentals.
On a suggestion by North River Supervisor Delores Oates, the board has also eliminated the traditional 9 a.m. starting time for the first Tuesday monthly meeting. That time was initially set to accommodate monthly or quarterly reports from outside agencies and county departments to coincide with normal work-day schedules, so those agency or departmental personnel wouldn’t have to add a night meeting to their normal work day hours. Perhaps in a portent of things to come, a written summary of the scheduled report on road projects and work in the county from Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT’s) Ed Carter was handed to the board by County Administrator Ed Daley. No VDOT representative was present to respond to any board questions on the report.
Sanitary District contract expenditures one of Closed Session topics
With work session discussion with County Attorney Jason Ham and County Administrator Ed Daley on the policy and procedure adjustments completed at 6:19 p.m., the board amended the work session agenda to accommodate convening to Closed Session slated for the end of the meeting agenda. Closed Session topics included consultation with legal counsel concerning “the provision of legal advice … concerning the award of public contracts involving the expenditure of public funds and the discussion of the terms or scope of such contracts … regarding sanitary districts in Warren County“; and personnel appointments involving the Social Services Advisory Board and Laurel Ridge Community College (LRCC) Board. Near the regular meeting’s end the board announced the appointment of James Wells to fill out an unexpired term on the Social Services Advisory Board and the reappointment of Steven Jerome to the LRCC Board.
At the outset of the regular meeting at 7 p.m. the board’s first order of business was the election of officers. In the wake of County Administrator Daley’s call for nominations, Jay Butler nominated Vicky Cook as chairperson. While no other nominations for the chair were forthcoming, the motion to close nominations for chairman passed by a split 3-2 vote, Mabe and Cullers dissenting. However, Cook was then unanimously elected to the chairman’s seat.
Oates then nominated Cullers, who has served the last two years as chairman following Mabe’s one year there in 2020, as vice-chair. With no other nominations made, Cullers was then unanimously elected to the vice-chairman’s seat.
Following the officer elections, “County Employee Years of Service” awards were distributed by various department heads. Like the VDOT representatives, a number of the cited recipients were acknowledged as unable to be present. However, a good number were there to receive their 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 years of service or retirement awards.
In other business the board adopted the Meeting Policy and Procedure changes discussed at work session; approved a 12-item Consent Agenda, six of those items being CUP requests for short-term tourist rentals; and approved a contract with BYE UAS, Inc. as Fixed Base Operator and Aircraft Maintenance Hangar Services at the County-operated Front Royal Airport (FRR). All three votes were unanimous.
During the County Administrator’s Report, discussion turned toward coming Real Estate Assessments county citizens will be receiving within the next month. County Administrator Daley noted that the assessments would be based on the current County Real Estate Tax rate. He added that the board was likely to adjust its Real Estate Tax rate down in order not to increase its operational revenue stream too much at the expense of taxpayers facing suddenly higher valuations due to various economic factors. See more on this aspect of the county’s and its citizens’ economic futures in a related Royal Examiner story.
See the full work session and meeting discussions and votes in the 1-hour-42-minute-15-second County video.
Local Government
SEESUU appeals BAR denial of Downtown Historic District demolition application for sections of 131 E. Main St.
On Tuesday, December 27, Front Royal Town Manager Joe Waltz confirmed that an appeal of the Town Board of Architectural Review (BAR) denial of a demolition application by SEESUU LLC and its principal Gary Wayland for portions of the “Old Murphy Theater” building at 131 East Main Street had been received by the Council Clerk’s office the previous week on Thursday, December 22. Following a public hearing on December 13, the BAR voted 4-1, Duane Vaughan dissenting, to deny the demolition application. Vaughan later confirmed that his negative vote was cast to give the applicant additional time to reconsider his reluctance to provide sought after information on the structural integrity of the targeted portions of the building. But with the applicant’s stated resistance to additional expenditures to acquire that information without guarantees on a final outcome for his redevelopment plan, the board majority opted for an immediate final decision to deny the application.
The applicant had 10 days to file an appeal directly to the town’s elected officials, who have final say on rezoning and other development or redevelopment applications in the Historic Front Royal Downtown Business District. With no council meetings scheduled for the final week of the year prior to the newly elected council and mayoral lineup taking their seats come January, Waltz indicated that the matter would first come before council at a January 9th work session, with a public hearing and potential vote on the SEESUU appeal slated for January 23rd.
While BAR Chairman Collin Waters made it clear that only the demolition aspect of SEESUU’s redevelopment plan was on the table at the BAR’s public hearing on December 13, many of the public hearing’s 14 speakers referenced the previously discussed redevelopment plan to rebuild the demolished portions of the building to facilitate 60 “dwelling units” of 600 square feet or less. As previously reported by Royal Examiner: “Parking, parking, parking” was a continued refrain from the 13 speakers opposed to, or cautious about, what demolition authorization would lead to. The large number of “dwelling units” too small to be termed apartments by Town Zoning standards is a plan opponents believe will negatively impact downtown commercial district parking availability to existing businesses’ customers and staffs.
Several of the BAR public hearing speakers had past or present owner or management connections to nearby downtown businesses and buildings, including the Murphy Theater building itself. The general message from 13 of the 14 speakers, SEESUU’s real estate agent Bill Barnett being the exception, was to proceed with extreme caution on an application with so few answers to specific questions regarding the potential for redevelopment rather than demolition of the targeted portions of the building. Wayland made it clear that only the “sometime before World War II” terra cotta section and circa 1940s/’50s rear apartment addition were being requested for demolition, not the darker bricked original 1879 Methodist Church portion or the 1908/’09 commercial section fronting East Main Street.
It will be interesting to see how many of the December 13th BAR public hearing speakers return to state their cases, or new ones appear to express varying opinions, to council. It appears this matter will be the first major decision faced by the newly aligned council with new members Bruce Rappaport and Josh Ingram aboard, and almost as-new members Skip Rogers (recent appointment to fill vacancy) and Wayne Sealock (November special election victory), along with current Vice-Mayor and soon to be Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell, in place.
How will the newly aligned council roll? – Stay tuned, sports fans.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission approves Swan Estate Development proffers, defers Comprehensive Plan final recommendation
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, December 21, welcoming its newest member, Commissioner Glenn Wood, and bidding adieu to newly elected Town Councilman Josh Ingram.
The Consent Agenda consisted of a single item, approval of an authorization to advertise a public hearing for a request from Barbara Samuels for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Special Use Permit (SUP) for a property at 437 South Royal Avenue. On a motion by Commissioner Connie Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Wood, the commission unanimously approved the consent agenda.
The Commission conducted public hearings on four items.
Yaohua Gu has submitted a request for a SUP to allow a Short-Term Rental for her property at 309 East Prospect Street. The property is zoned R-3, Residential District, and is in the Historic District Area. Zoning Administrator John Ware told the commission that the property was fully compliant with the town’s short-term rental ordinance and that inspections had been completed. There were no public comments about the proposed use. On a motion by Commissioner Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Daniel Wells, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend the application for approval.
Tabatha Luskey, Luskey Properties, LLC, made a request for a SUP to allow a Short-Term Rental located at 302 Blue Ridge Avenue in the Historic District Area. The property is zoned R-3, Residential District. The applicant stated that her parents would be occupying the lower floor of the property so that someone would be on-site as the rental manager. Zoning Administrator Ware indicated the property complied with the Short-term rental ordinance and that inspections were completed. There were no public speakers for or against the proposal, and on a motion by Commissioner Ingram, seconded by Commissioner Wood. The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
These two applications will now be forwarded to the Town Council for final action.
Comp Plan discussion
The third public hearing concerned the long-awaited ground-up rewrite of the Town of Front Royal Comprehensive Plan, which will replace the plan adopted on March 23, 1998. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke told the commission that much has changed in that 14-year period. She provided a summary of the activities since work on updating the plan began in August 2021. Public input for the plan has taken the form of outreach events, traditional and social media coverage, web-based comment forums, and surveys. In addition, the Planning department accepted direct public input throughout the process. Around 3% of the town’s population provided input, according to the draft plan.
In this final draft version of the plan, four “big ideas” are suggested to help achieve the Town’s desired vision:
Preserve our History and Create More of What We Love: Front Royal residents, business owners, visitors, and decision-makers all agree that the historic downtown area is the jewel in Front Royal’s crown, and it should be preserved and enhanced. This plan makes many recommendations which will, together, ensure that the positive aspects of downtown will be preserved and expanded in the future.
Affordable Housing: The Town will take action to ensure that community members are not priced out and forced to move elsewhere.
Lifelong Community: Front Royal will be a home for every stage of life. The Town will be a place where people can grow from childhood, raise a family, and age in place.
Environmental Access: Front Royal has extraordinary access to natural resources. Many significant opportunities exist to increase access and visibility to these beautiful assets.
The action item for the Commission was to certify the Comprehensive Plan package before transmitting it to Town Council. There were nine speakers for the public hearing, all of whom expressed appreciation to the Planning Department and, specifically, Planning Director Kopishke for developing the updated plan.
Local resident John Lundberg gave the Commission plenty of positive feedback for the plan. He pointed out a glaring issue with the Town’s failure to solve the railroad-crossing problem at Shenandoah Shores Road and Happy Creek Road. Longtime residents know that stalled trains at that intersection create a complete bottleneck for residents and businesses on the north side of the track since that is the single entry and exit point. Mr. Lundberg pointed out that the original plan for the Leach Run Parkway included a bridge over the railroad tracks. Still, that overpass was “nixed “by local officials as being too expensive.
Former Councilman Scott Lloyd urged the Commission to include a “Polycentric approach” to land use planning using ideas advanced by Leon Krier, “The Godfather of the New Urbanism,” a Belgian architect and urban planner who advocated for human-focused planning that is, making the development of business districts, residential areas, schools, and institutions co-exist in a way that works for everyone. These principles are incorporated to some degree in the draft plan by language encouraging “mixed-use development.”
Jonathan Lash told the Commission that the Plan “sounds good.” Still, he hoped that water quality in the Shenandoah River would be a priority, particularly as he understood that there was still mercury content in the river. The Virginia Department of Environmental Health issues a guide to fish consumption from water bodies across the state, including the Shenandoah River. The draft plan also makes a priority of water quality in the river.
The Commission discussed the comments made during the public hearing and, on a motion by Commissioner Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Wood, voted to defer certification of the draft plan to allow further review at its January 4 work session and a vote on January 18.
Swan Farm Development is back on the front burner
Finally, the Commission took up the request from Joseph F. Silek Jr., on behalf of Heptad, LLC, to amend previously approved proffers for the Anna Swan subdivision off Leach Run Parkway, south of Happy Creek Road.
A proffer is a voluntary offer by a landowner submitted with a rezoning application to perform an act or donate money, a product, or a service with the intent of justifying the appropriateness of the proposed rezoning application.
The property consists of 98.25 acres that are currently zoned Planned Neighborhood Development (PND) District. The original proffers proposed development consisting of a residential of 450 dwelling units creating a density of 4.58 dwelling units per acre. The residential dwellings were planned to consist of a mixture of single-family detached, single-family attached, and multi-family dwelling units. Town Code Section 175-37.09 permits a density of up to six (6) dwelling units per acre in the PND District, subject to the approval of a density bonus by the Town Council.
The Future Land Use Plan recommends the property’s future use as “planned residential.” The property has been designated as a potentially suitable location for relatively higher development densities (4 dwelling units/acre minimum). Modern planning principles generally promote higher density and clustered development in growth areas to avoid costly construction and maintenance of infrastructure to serve development in outlying areas and to preserve open space. This proposal would essentially double the number of dwelling units in the available space. This is important because the metric data provided by the most recent Comprehensive Plan study/rewrite shows that the Town has insufficient housing to support projected population growth.
The original HEPTAD rezoning application was initially submitted to the Town on July 5, 2005. The property was referred to as Swan Farm at that time. On February 1, 2012, the Town council approved an amendment to the original proffers. The newly proposed amendments will permit up to 335 dwelling units, 165 single-family detached and 170 single-family attached. This calculates to a gross residential density of 3.4 dwelling units/per acre.
The proposed amendments also include changes to the currently approved lot sizes, reducing the required lot size from 50’x60’ to 46’x60’
Finally, the proffers include payments to the Town of Front Royal, $7,910.36 per Single Family Detached dwelling and $6,039.72 per single-family attached dwelling, to help defray the Town’s cost and expenses in improvements to Leach Run Parkway. The developer would also pay Warren County $6,039.72 per dwelling unit to “support capital improvements relating to the impacts of the residential development on the Warren County Public Schools.”
Planning Director Kopishke indicated the department had some concerns about the volume of permits that would need to be processed. The staff has concerns about the ability to process an additional 100 zoning permits due to current staffing levels. Typical zoning permit review takes two weeks, and this department processes an average of 34 new dwelling units/per year. The result is that review times may exceed two weeks. Thirty-seven new dwelling permits have been issued so far this year.
During the Public Hearing on the proposal, there were no public speakers, and, on a motion by Commissioner Wells, seconded by Commissioner Marshner, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval. The amendment will now go to the town council for final action.
In his parting comments, Commissioner Ingram expressed his appreciation to the Commission members, the Planning Department staff, and the people of Front Royal for their support in his two years on the Commission. Commissioner Wood said he was looking forward to serving on the Commission again – “It’s good to be back!”
Chairman Merchant adjourned the meeting at 8:45 p.m.
Local Government
County Planning Commission tackles fresh wave of Short-Term Tourist Rentals, approves Linden Sheetz site plan
The County Planning Commission held its regular meeting on December 12. Chairman Robert Myers dispensed quickly with the minutes of the previous meeting and the agenda and found no takers for the public presentations. It may have been the holiday spirit, but all the commission’s actions were unanimous and without controversy.
Jacob Horowitz has submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a short-term tourist rental. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located at 5433 Gooney Manor Loop in the South River District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the commission that staff had completed the permit package and the request met all county ordinances. While there were no speakers at the public hearing, staff had received a letter of support from a neighboring property owner. The applicant is an experienced short-term tourist rental operator and will utilize local companies for maintenance and immediate response. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry and a second by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Jeffrey May submitted a request for a CUP for gunsmithing service on his property at 425 Valley Road in the Green Hill Subdivision in the Happy Creek District. The 5-acre property is zoned Agricultural (A). Zoning Administrator Lenz briefed the commission on the request and outlined the conditions that would apply to the permit. Among the requirements are that no discharge or shooting of firearms will be allowed on the property, and customer appointments will be limited to the hours of 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. There were no speakers during the public hearing, and the Commission voted unanimously, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by commissioner Greg Huson, to recommend approval.
Lydia Freeman has submitted an application for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for her property at 400 Chipmunk Trail Lane in the Blue Mountain Subdivision in the Shenandoah District. The 1.1 Acre property is zoned residential (R-1) and complies with the county’s short-
term tourist rental ordinance. The Blue Mountain property owner’s Association had no objection to the proposed use, and there were no speakers for the public hearing. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Sergiu Luca is requesting a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 104 Marino Lane in the River View section of Shenandoah Farms. The 3.2 acre residentially zoned property has a certified Residential Alternative Onsite Sewage System (RAOSS), subject to continued compliance with the operation and maintenance requirements. There were no speakers for the public hearing, so, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Huson, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Stacy Weng submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for her residentially (R-1) zoned property at 5 Oakwood Drive in the Shenandoah District. The property is .8 acres in size and according to the applicants, was purchased as a second home for the applicant’s family as well as a potential tourist rental. Planning Director Matt Wendling told the Commission that all the supplementary conditions for the permit approval including setback requirements. There were no speakers during the public hearing, and, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert are requesting a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property in the Skyland Estates subdivision at 1862 Khyber Pass Road in Linden. The .76-acre property is zoned Residential One (R-1) in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. The applicants already have two other short-term tourist rental properties in Warren County and expect to use local professional services for maintenance, cleaning, and landscaping, there were no speakers during the public hearing, and on a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert are also requesting a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property at 1424 Khyber Pass Road in Linden. The property is also zoned Residential One (R-1) in the Happy Creek District. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and the commission voted, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, unanimously to recommend approval.
All these CUP applications will now be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Commission then turned its attention to the Consent Agenda seeking authorization to advertise Public Hearings to be held at the Commission’s regular January 11th meeting. Those included:
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has submitted a request for a CUP for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet (985,735 square-feet) to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Rd. The properties are zoned Commercial (C) and Residential (R-1) located in the North River District.
Remo Kommnick has submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for a property located at 226 Judy Lane. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah District.
Robert Chevez has submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 604 Windy Knoll Drive. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Gabriel Gaillard & Natasha Nyirongo-Gaillard have submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 95 Pickford Court and is zoned Residential-(R-1). It is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Nicholas E. & Cara S. Achterberg have requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 671 Thompson Hollow Road and is zoned Residential (R-1) It is located in the South River Magisterial District.
Shenandoah Shores Management Group, LLC has applied for a CUP for short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 301 Rollason Drive and is zoned Residential(R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Jose L. Canales has requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 68 Skunk Hollow Lane in the South River Magisterial District. It is zoned Agricultural (A).
Natalya Scimeca has submitted a request for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for her property at 1086 Lower Valley Road. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District.
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has requested an amendment to the Warren County Comprehensive Plan – Future Land Use Map to accommodate the rezoning of the 77-acre parcel at Rockland Road and Winchester Road (US 340-522).
Potential Data Center?
The Rushmark Rockland Road LLC CUP request for a rezoning from Commercial (C) and Residential One (R-1) to Industrial (I), including construction of a building in excess of 50,000 square feet was pulled from the Consent Agenda for additional discussion. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road at the intersection with Rockland Road in the North River District. Kevin Rivera, representing the applicant, provided a presentation to the board, and said that there are 77.5 acres that would be affected by this rezoning request. The parcel was previously zoned commercial (C-1) with a small portion zoned residential. According to the applicant, attempts to market the property as a commercial development similar to the parcels to the south have failed due to “a dramatically changed marketplace”, and rezoning to Industrial use appears to be “More suitable”.
The plan presented to the commission shows a 985,735 square-foot warehousing and distribution facility to be developed should the rezoning request be approved. The plan in several places
refers to possibilities of a Data Center in that location, should the County Board of Supervisors elect to authorize that use. Planning Director Matt Wendling reminded the commissioners that a rezoning would effectively remove that parcel from the stock or commercial properties in the county. After some discussion, the commission voted to authorize advertisement for a public hearing at the regular commission meeting on January 11.
Finally, the commission reviewed and quickly approved the final site plan submitted by Sheetz for their Convenience store with gas pumps and a public-school bus stop at Apple Mountain Road and Interstate 66. In May 2021, massive citizen opposition prompted the Planning Commission to recommend disapproval of the project, but in June of that year, the County Board of Supervisors reversed itself and approved that project.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 PM
Local Government
Supervisors celebrate the Christmas season, get ‘State of the County’ report as trouble looms on Farms Sanitary District front
The Christmas spirit was abundant Tuesday morning, December 13, in the Warren County Government Center – unless perhaps you live in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District where the holiday news was that some of your common recreational and facilities properties would not be funded by the County to cover insurance and other maintenance costs in the coming year – more on that later.
But for the rest of us at or tuned into the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was Christmas carols by the Ressie Jeffries Chorus opening the meeting prior to fond board-member recollections of a well-attended community Christmas Parade the previous week. After the seasonal entertainment and those board reports hailing the holiday season, the supervisors faced a light end-of-the-calendar-year agenda before adjourning into a three-item closed session.
However, during the open session there was one Public Comments speaker on non-agenda matters who was not in a merry mood. Dale Carpenter railed at the county government for “a glaring lack of common sense” in increased personal property tax rates, particularly based on increases in assessed used car values, an issue not specific to Warren County.
Two other Public Comments speakers, Mike Adair and Bill Talbot, members of the River Oak Home Owners Association, urged the board to approve the Short-Term Tourist Rental Conditional Use Permit application of Jaden and Tori Walter for a property at 80 River Oak Drive. Other than a 14-item Consent Agenda approved as presented, reconsideration of the Walters’ CUP application was the lone meeting action item under “Unfinished Business”. The agenda summary noted that after being forwarded by the planning commission with a recommendation of approval on a 4-0 vote, the application had come before the supervisors at a Special Meeting on October 25, 2022. However, a short-handed board voted 2-2 on the application, resulting in its denial. Having been assured of neighborhood and River Oak HOA support of the Walters application, on reconsideration the supervisors approved the Walter’s application by a 4-1 vote, Jay Butler dissenting.
In addition to a written monthly report submitted by VDOT, the board got in-person reports from County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz and County Administrator Ed Daley. Martz noted a “Clothing Closet” added at his department that is free to the public. He urged citizens to stop by the 15th Street Health & Human Services complex at the old middle school to have a look. In the wake of some other departmental-assisted clothing drives, Martz noted, “We have a lot of coats, a lot of jackets, a lot of clothing, all free to the public. You can just come on in and get what you need. And we’re really proud of our staff for coming up with this idea and the design, and we encourage everybody to stop by and take a look.”
County Administrator Ed Daley presented a detailed, 35-minute end of the calendar year “State of the County” summary of county affairs and projects, including an acknowledgement of “outstanding issues” in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District involving County-POSF relations. “The common properties, such as rights of way, the beach area, the dam – we will take responsibility, we will maintain those as long as all residents of Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District are permitted to use those facilities. The community center is a private facility and it is operated by fees. So, the Sanitary District will not be involved in paying for the operation of the community center or the office staff or the accounting or the legal. Those will be POSF responsibilities unless they provide different documentation than what I’ve received to date,” Daley noted of common properties under the ownership of POSF.
This decision not to continue to help POSF maintain its Farms common properties has occurred in the wake of the POSF’s attempt to regain management authority of the Sanitary District earlier this year through the dissolution of the two-party management agreement between original (1995-2011) Sanitary District Manager POSF (Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms) and the County, handing direct management over to the county government. But rather than re-establish POSF management, the board of supervisors and staff simply dissolved POSF’s involvement in Sanitary District operations and appointed its own Advisory Committee of Farms residents.
However, that Advisory Committee recommended that the County continue to fund the POSF this year at a rate of about $54,000 to continue to cover insurance and other operational costs to allow POSF to keep their properties open to the public. In the wake of the supervisors’ decision not to follow that recommendation, among others on the expenditure of Sanitary District revenue for road improvement and maintenance, the appointed Advisory Committee’s first chairman, Bruce Boyle, resigned and cited a decision to move out of the Farms and the county. Former Vice-Chair and Acting Chair Sarah Saber also appeared at a recent supervisors meeting with a scathing public critique of the board and its liaison to the committee Walt Mabe’s unwillingness to provide basic financial information on Sanitary District revenues and uses to aid in the committee’s function as advisors to the board on Sanitary District matters.
POSF officers have indicated they do not have independent financial resources to cover those common properties expenses, leading to their closing in the coming year according to a recent mail-out to Farms residents. POSF has also contacted the county’s state representatives to seek a state-assisted investigation into the County’s handling of and use of Sanitary District property fees and tax revenues in recent years when POSF could not get financial reports during a period of turnover in the county finance department. There will be more on this evolving situation as it develops.
On a brighter note, Daley also acknowledged progress on the County-overseen EDA in the reduction of its post-financial scandal outstanding debt by about $10-million over the past several years, and a rebound from COVID peak restrictions impacting county operations.
Closed Session topics included the “disposition of publicly held real property, such real property being located in the South River Magisterial District within the limits of the Town of Front Royal”; a “prospective business or industry where no previous announcement has been made of the business’ or industry’s interest in locating its facilities in the community, such prospective business to be located in the Happy Creek Magisterial District both inside and outside the limits of the Town of Front Royal”; and finally “for consultation with legal counsel for the provision of legal advice, such matters being permissible provisions in conditional use permits”.
Following that hour-and-22-minute closed session, with no further open session business the board adjourned at 12:03 p.m. for a half-hour lunch break before heading into a work session highlighted by staff presentations on suggested departmental reorganizations.
See the full open meeting and work session in the linked County video, the first 1-hour-39-minutes in open session, with the balance of the 3-and-a-half hour video devoted to the work session and staff presentations.
Local Government
Board of Architectural Review denies partial demolition application for Murphy Theater building
After a public hearing and sometimes circular exchanges with SEESUU applicant Gary Wayland over the structural status of the portions of the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District he wants to demolish to make way for a redevelopment plan, on Tuesday evening, December 13, the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) voted 4-1, Duane Vaughan dissenting, to deny the demolition application. Vaughan appeared to side with the alternative of tabling a decision to give the applicant additional time to provide sought after information on the structural integrity of the targeted portions of the building. But with the applicant’s stated resistance to additional expenditures to acquire that information, the board majority opted for an immediate final decision.
According to Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke, present for the public hearing with Town Deputy Zoning Administrator John Ware, SEESUU and Wayland can appeal the decision within 10 days to the Front Royal Town Council.
During the Public Hearing the BAR heard from 14 speakers other than the applicant, many with past or present owner or management connections to nearby downtown businesses and buildings, including the Murphy Theater building. The general message from those speakers, other than SEESUU’s real estate agent Bill Barnett, was to proceed with extreme caution on an application with so few answers to specific questions regarding the potential for redevelopment rather than demolition of the targeted portions of the building. Wayland made it clear that only the “sometime before World War II” terra cotta section and circa 1940s/’50s rear apartment addition were being requested for demolition, not the darker bricked original 1879 Methodist Church portion or the 1908/’09 front commercial section fronting East Main Street.
And despite the fact that SEESUU’s redevelopment plan was not under consideration, only its partial demolition application, most neighboring property and/or business owners heard at public hearing were also troubled by SEESUU’s previously stated endgame: 60 “dwelling units” of 600 square feet or less. – “Parking, parking, parking” was a continued refrain from speakers opposed to, or cautious about, what demolition authorization would lead to. The large number of “dwelling units” too small to be termed apartments by Town Zoning standards is a plan opponents believe will negatively impact downtown commercial district parking availability to existing businesses’ customers and staffs.
Recently elected BAR Chairman Collin Waters took the point in questioning SEESUU principal Gary Wayland, the latter recovering from hip replacement surgery. “I think the point we’re missing here is the terra cotta section of the building has its own significance,” Waters told Wayland, drawing some applicant push back from indications the terra cotta exterior was initially seen as a temporary exterior that would eventually be covered by sturdier material.
“I think it does,” Waters countered of the section’s historical significance, adding, “I think we as a review board, it’s our duty to make sure that we’ve exhausted all efforts before we justify demolition of a historically significant building in this town. That’s why I want to know more about the engineer’s report, any kind of a cost analysis between restoration versus demolition.”
“If that’s what this board is here for, from my perception of it, it’s not historically significant that we need to make sure that it’s going to be standing for the next 30 years,” Wayland replied, continuing, “I’ll tell you what, it’ll be standing for the next month or so. I don’t know how long – and I’m not going to take my money and put it in to say, ‘Oh gosh, when is this thing going to fall down?’ I’m not going to do it till I know where I’m going.”
The SEESUU applicant had made it clear that where he has been during years of unrealized redevelopment plans does not include an engineer’s evaluation of the structure he has earmarked for demolition. He asserted that historically and structurally the terra cotta section does not have the value of either the original 1879 church section or the East Main Street-fronting commercial section, circa 1908/09, both of which he plans to leave in tact.
Eventually, after hearing the applicant and his real estate agents arguments and the public input of others with a stakeholder interest in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District, as noted above, the BAR rejected the application by a 4-1 margin.
The public hearing speakers list in the order they appeared was:
1/ Keith Menefee (bakery owner at 128 E. Main with family ties to the area);
2/ John Vander Wijst (adjacent Schewels store manager);
3/ applicant Gary Wayland (who did not speak 3rd in rotation as he had made his case during conversation with BAR chair and members earlier);
4/ Bill Barnett, SEESUU real estate agent;
5/ Suzanne Silek, a former owner of 131 E. Main St. Interestingly, Silek noted from information received during her family’s ownership, circa 1980/’90s, a former Methodist Church member, a Mrs. Sumption, may remain buried beneath the terra cotta portion of the building because her body buried in the original Methodist church cemetery between the church portion and Jackson St. was not recovered when the cemetery was moved to facilitate the building’s expansion;
6/ Ellen Aders, owner/manager of the State Farm building on Jackson St. behind the rear apartment section of 131 E. Main, also earmarked for demolition;
7/ Barbara Samuels, an E. Jackson St. resident;
8/Phil Foster, nearby resident with long family and personal ties to the downtown area;
9/ Lewis Moten, area resident;
10/ Millie Andrews, manages an clothing alteration store on Jackson St.;
11/ Nina Thayer, co-owner of C&C Frozen Treats on E. Main St.;
12/ William Huck, co-owner of C&C Frozen Treats;
13/ David Silek, son of former building owners Suzanne and Frankie Silek, who asserted that not only Mrs. Sumption’s, but other bodies as well were not recovered at the time of the cemetery move. Asked by Chairman Waters if he knew that to be a fact, Silek declined to respond;
14/ Kerry Barnhart, co-owner of Vibrissa brewery and restaurant off E. Main and Chair of “Discover Front Royal” joint town-county tourism promotional entity;
15/ Brian Conley, an E. Jackson St. based realtor.
The consensus of most speakers, save the applicant and his real estate agent, was to proceed with caution on approval of this demolition application without more information on the building’s condition that might support renovation as a viable option, or outright opposition based on the lack of that information and what is proposed to follow demolition developmentally.
See the full conversation with the applicant, public hearing speakers, and BAR discussion and vote in the Town video.
Local Government
After departing members bid farewell at last meeting of 2022, Council indicates movement on long-floundering ‘blighted structure’ code
It was a sometimes emotional, if brief, and light agenda meeting of the Front Royal Town Council Monday evening, December 12th. With no more council meetings or work sessions scheduled before the end of the year, barring any unforeseen emergencies, it was the last meeting for three elected officials who chose not to run for re-election. Those were Mayor Chris Holloway, a total of eight years of service as a councilman, vice-mayor, and mayor; Gary Gillispie and Letasha Thompson, both of whom are ending their four-year council terms.
All three expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve their community, commending town staff and their colleagues for their help and professionalism exhibited in helping them grow into the job of municipal governance. See the linked Town video for details of those thanks.
Mayor Holloway expressed relief that terms had been reached on a contract to bring Joe Waltz back to the town manager’s office after a three-plus-year absence. “Glad to see Joe come back. He is a non-controversial individual,” the mayor said, drawing some laughter from his colleagues before continuing – “I mean that, he really is. He’s a great guy, and I think he’s going to do the town great. He’s open, and a sincere individual, and I think he’s going to do great, I really do,” Holloway said, adding a nod to Finance Director B. J. Wilson for his brief, several-day tenure as interim town manager while Waltz’s contract was being ironed out: “And I thank B.J. for the few hours that he served,” Holloway said of Wilson’s interim town manager term, drawing more laughter.
With the season’s greetings, farewells, and welcome backs expressed, council got down to its final business of the year. With no public hearings scheduled, not even a short-term tourist rental Conditional Use Permit request – Santa really DID come early this year – the 7 p.m. meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m. But other than fond farewells and outgoing council members’ promises of continued attention as involved citizens to issues that impact this community, there actually was some business taken care of.
That included approval without dissent (Councilman Rogers absent due to illness) of a three-item Consent Agenda as presented; and appointments to fill vacancies on the town planning commission and a new entity, the Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA). Those appointments in the order addressed as council “Business” items were Glenn E. Wood to the planning commission; and George E. Cline Jr. and C. Frank Stankiewicz to the Local Board of Building Code Appeals. A comment by Councilman Gillispie offered after the 5-0 vote to approve the appointments indicated movement on a long-floundering (several town elections and several mayoral and council lineups) council initiative to address what have been termed “blighted structures” inside the town limits.
“I’d just like to let our citizens know that this is the beginning aspect of going after some of these dilapidated buildings and things of that nature in our town – a first step. And just be patient and bear with the new council as they will have some work to do yet still on it,” Gillispie observed. Councilwoman Morris added an observation on Gillispie and Thompson’s work on the dilapidated building initiative.
“I’d just like to add that this is one of the many things that this council sitting here tonight has had a very hungry appetite to get done. I know it was something that Gary and Letasha were extremely passionate about, seeing it to fruition. Like Chris mentioned, government is slow-moving. But this is a huge accomplishment to even have the board semi-established at this point in the year. We did move this along very quickly. I think it’s going to be great to the aesthetics of Front Royal, and it’ll address a lot of concerns that a lot of people have had for many, many years. And I can’t think of anyone better than George and Frank to be adding to this board at its inception. They’re both great assets to the community in many ways. And I’m excited to see this through,” Morris asserted of the ongoing process finally coming to fruition.
Cline is a local builder and chairman of the Warren County Builders Association. Stankiewicz is owner/manager of Green to Ground Electrical LLC and a member of the Board of Directors of FREDA, the recently formed unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority. His FREDA resume also notes he is “president of a local networking organization.” According to town staff, the LBBCA is a recently formed Town entity to which Cline and Stankiewicz are the first appointees. Three seats remain to be filled.
Consent Agenda items approved included a Fiscal Year-2023 Budget Amendment to allow $40,700 from Auction Proceeds from two used trash truck to be incorporated into the budget to be used for the purchase of a replacement pickup truck for the town refuse department. Also approved was the award of a “task order for CHA Engineering to perform contract administration on the 2022 I&I Abatement Rehabilitation Project totaling $172,000.” It was noted the specific task order needed council approval due to the cost exceeding $25,000, which requires Council’s approval based upon the Town’s procurement policy.” The final Consent Agenda item was approval of a 5-year lease with the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department for use of 1.803 acres of land known as the “Carnival Site” located at Crosby Road and 8th Street. The new lease ends on December 31, 2027.
A third council “Business” action item following the above planning commission and LBBCA appointments – authority to advertise for public hearing a request involving relatives of Mayor Holloway seeking the Town to vacate portions of an alley between 12th and 13th Streets west of Virginia Avenue was removed from the agenda at the meeting’s outset. Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell made a motion to take the item to a January 9th work session to acquire more information on the proposal by Mr. and Mrs. William Holloway and Mr. and Mrs. Wade Holloway. The agenda packet staff summary indicated that the closest impacted neighbors, including the Church of the Brethren and Wayne and Joyce Woodward, strongly opposed the requested town alley vacation due to property access/egress concerns, and in the church’s case, also public safety emergency exiting access.
Click here to watch the Town Council meeting of December 12, 2022.
