Local Government
Supervisors go on ‘magical mystery’ public hearing tour on Linden Heights road/law enforcement issue
As to where the August 18th “government overreach” debate began for the Warren County Board of Supervisors – it was in the Linden Heights Sanitary District. The fourth August 18th public hearing appeared as a somewhat innocuous matter of designating the district’s roads and streets as “highways” as they had been before Linden Heights broke away from the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District six years ago.
Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan explained that Linden Heights had been allowed to break off from the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District by court order in January 2014. By county code approved in 1980, all the Farms “platted roads and streets” were designated “highways” to facilitate law enforcement and patrols without calls to a specific situation on those roads.
The requested change would clarify that Linden Heights roads are not private roads and remain open to law enforcement patrols despite their 2016 split from the Farms Sanitary District, Jordan explained.
“Currently they are included – but the ordinance is not clear because of the changes that happened in 1980,” Jordan told the supervisors of the Linden Heights roads inclusion on tax map designations facilitating law enforcement patrols by ordinance dating to the original Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District roads designation.
As he would also do in the Dungadin subdivision shooting ban public hearing, Joe Andrews spoke to the issue of governmental overreach in opening the public hearing.
“I think this is clearly government overreach. I’ve spoken to a couple of people who have lived in this subdivision that are not fans of this,” Andrews began. “What this basically says is, if law enforcement can come in there and patrol without being called, that is your question. Law enforcement can go anywhere as long as they got phoned. So, if your neighbor doesn’t like what you’re doing or thinks that you’re breaking the law, law enforcement can still go in this area.
“What this is changing is that now law enforcement can go in there without being called. And I don’t think anyone wants that,” Andrews said, despite his admittedly limited neighborhood survey.
Asked about Andrews assessment by Board Vice-Chair and South River Supervisor Cheryl Cullers, Jordan elaborated on her perspective of the clarifying code designation.
“I would disagree that with this ordinance law enforcement can now go in and patrol. What this says is, that law enforcement can, let’s say if somebody is speeding down the road, law enforcement can enforce the speed limit on these roads. It’s not an open ticket where now, law enforcement can come in and patrol … I believe there is a distinction to be made saying that law enforcement can enforce and treat the roads in Linden Heights as highways for the purposes of law enforcement,” Jordan told the three supervisors present. Tony Carter and Delores Oates were absent on August 18.
Dazed and Confused
At this point the public hearing took some confusing turns, seeming to leap forward in time to either a future Linden Heights public hearing on noise, guns and public safety or the evening’s next public hearing on the Dungadin recreational shooting ban request.
First, Jeannie Anderson expressed confusion about what was proposed. “I didn’t understand what was taking place tonight, so I cut my survey of the neighborhood short,” she told the board. “So, the questions that I have are what benefit does it provide to the community – and why is it being brought up?”
Anderson continued to say that if Linden Heights residents didn’t want to be part of Shenandoah Farms, they also do not want the same codes for roads that the Farms have. However, Anderson then pointed the finger at Shenandoah Farms residents utilizing Linden Heights roads as a thru point from their neighborhood for the speeding problem in the Heights.
“That disturbs the residents there, some have small children, it’s dangerous. I think there was a high-speed chase through there at one point,” Anderson said of past road issues.
She then pivoted to rumors of legal involvement and noise issues, including the firing of guns in the area.
“I started surveying my neighborhood because I had heard that there were attorneys involved, and they were going to come and ban guns and I saw this … being added. And I thought, why don’t you guys just take care of the whole problem and put in like a noise ordinance or something … instead of taking the freedoms away from others, who you know, they’ve had a very stressful workload and that’s how they like to maybe take shots at target practice at the end of the day or on their day off. There’s nothing wrong with it,” Anderson concluded having somehow taken the Linden Heights road designation discussion into a preview of the next public hearing on the Dungadin Subdivision shooting ban request (see related story).
The following speaker was Nancy Lynn, who said she hadn’t planned to speak on this issue, before trying to ease Linden Heights residents’ anxiety over the road designation.
“I live in Shenandoah Farms – we call law enforcement, and then they don’t show up, and we have (the road designation). They can come any time they want … We never see law enforcement … So, I don’t think having law enforcement having permission will change anything for Linden Heights, in my opinion,” Lynn told the board before commenting on speeding issues, then following Anderson into the recreational shooting aspect not yet on the table.
“I’m not going to be very popular with people for this one because your bullets have to go somewhere. And if there are people who shoot in Linden Heights, they’re shooting within a mile of a home … the bullets have to go somewhere and if they don’t have a proper drop it’s not safe, you just can’t recreation shoot,” Lynn reasoned of a public safety issue slated for the next public hearing and a different subdivision.
Then as she would in the coming Dungadin public hearing, Noel Williams rose to the podium to put a brief, succinct perspective on what she had heard from three speakers over the previous 15 minutes.
“Let’s just be adults here: don’t speed, don’t shoot, and we’ll be fine,” Williams said, exiting with a “Thank you” to some appreciative laughter.
Final public hearing speaker Kevin Smith wondered at an end result of speed traps in the subdivision and asked the supervisors not to overcomplicate what was before them.
“Individual solutions for individual problems and complex solutions for complex problems,” Smith told the board.
“We’re still talking about Linden Heights, correct?” Board Chairman Mabe said, drawing a smattering of laughter, if not at the level Williams achieved before him.
After asking for clarification that the sheriff’s office does not enforce property owner association rules – they do not – Archie Fox made a motion to approve the amending of the code section on the Linden Heights roads. That second was met with a 13-second stretch of silence with Cullers being the only supervisor present positioned to second the motion on the call for a motion by the board chair.
“I’m at an impasse here,” Cullers said, suggesting more discussion “to have a more clear” here she hesitated perhaps having second thoughts on that line of thought before continuing, “I don’t think everybody included here are … whether, how much power this gives the sheriff’s department versus just gives them the ability to, not necessarily go in there, but when they go in there if there’s a problem it’ll end up in the court versus, you can’t issue a ticket or anything if they don’t have this – and maybe I’m wrong, and that’s where I’d almost rather postpone the action until I have a more clear understanding so that I know that I’m doing the right thing from our part.”
And with that dizzying end to a dizzying public hearing, the matter was forwarded to a September 8 work session after Fox amended his original motion to a tabling of action, which Cullers then seconded. That motion passed by a 3-0 vote.
And if you think this reporter made this story up, watch the linked Royal Examiner video for the 26-minute public hearing comments, board reactions, and staff explanations (remember there is a fast forward option), including Interim County Attorney Jason Ham’s response to Culler’s confusion over law enforcement authority implications with a “real world” example of the issue before them. Without a video spoiler alert on Ham’s response, I will observe that it involves at what point on roads drunk driving becomes a crime.
Watch the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting of August 18, 2020, in the following videos. The meeting is in two parts.
Local Government
Dungadin shooting ban passed after lengthy debate on rights versus safety
Two successive public hearings in the midst of a loaded 10-public hearing County Board of Supervisors agenda Tuesday night, August 18, led to a perhaps unexpectedly broad debate over law enforcement’s right to patrol neighborhoods, personal liberty, and exactly what the 2nd Amendment guarantees citizens regarding the right to own, bear and recreationally fire arms versus the right of neighboring citizens to public safety, as in the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The latter aspect was vividly illustrated in the story of a Dungadin subdivision family’s 4-year-old child’s outdoor birthday party during which a neighbor was recreationally shooting to the extent it frightened the birthday girl so much that she fled into her home. Asked if he could stop the shooting for the duration of the party, the neighbor refused and continued shooting so that the girl was afraid to return to the planned outdoor celebration of her birthday.
With that dramatic meeting of children, the 2nd Amendment and the “bad neighbor blues” we’ll begin our coverage of the August 18 supervisors meeting with the Dungadin shooting ban request.
Joe Andrews opened the public hearing on the shooting ban requested by a majority of Dungadin property owners and residents – 31 people including two renters representing 44 lots for the ban: 9 people including 6 renters representing 15 lots against; and 2 undecides representing 4 lots.
As he did with the Linden Heights road designation request previously, Andrews called the proposal “government overreach” asserting that existing laws sufficed to control safe shooting practices. – “We don’t need another one. Here’s the problem, you’ve got 40-some signatures, what about those other 20 people? What if they want to shoot a raccoon in their trash can and they can do it safely with a small caliber gun with rat shot in it or something,” he said of majority opinion versus individual rights.
“What we’re going to do here is open up a can of worms where neighbor One can call the police on neighbor Two just because he discharged a firearm, even if he did it safely; and he can go to jail and possibly lose his right to have a firearm. This is a slippery slope,” Andrews warned.
While two other speakers, whose names we got as Ryan Messinger and Sarah Saber, agreed with Andrews points, Saber calling the public safety shooting ban request “a witch-hunt” for the offending neighbor or neighbors, a seven-person public hearing majority saw the issue from a different perspective.
After citing general public safety concerns from an average 300-foot proximity of residential lots, often with children playing on lots close to the shooting, as well as an obtrusive noise factor, Scott Simmons brought the above-referenced children’s birthday party story to the conversation uniting all those concerns.
“A neighbor was having a birthday party for his 4-year-old daughter. Once the shooting started she became scared, went back in the house and would not return to her party. When the offender was asked to stop, his reply was, ‘I live in the county, I will shoot when I want.’
“I urge you to pass this thing,” Simmons implored the three-supervisor quorum present, Mabe, Culler and Fox, of the requested Dungadin neighborhood recreational shooting prohibition.
And eventually on a motion by Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Archie Fox, that addition of Dungadin to the list of county subdivisions where recreational shooting is prohibited as a public safety hazard was approved by a 3-0 vote.
A matter of perspective
But it seemed that additional argument may have been necessary to sway the board to the action due to the limiting of personal freedoms arguments, specifically 2nd Amendment freedoms, and board Chairman Mabe’s desire that neighbors work things out without government interference, to assure that majority vote. Prominent among those arguments favoring the ban were Dana Fogle, Paul Gabbert, Noel Williams and Dale Orlowske.
Responding to a question from Chairman Mabe about whether a meaningful effort had been made by neighbors to alter the offending behavior without County interference, Dungadin neighborhood organization President Dana Fogle replied.
“The people that are shooting, it’s almost impossible to have conversations with them. It’s a younger generation. One has been in trouble with the law for a very long time. So, they have the law called on them multiple times up there because of different things that have been going on. So, really you cannot talk to them,” Fogle told Mabe, adding that the landlord was the mother of one of the occupants who lives in Norfolk.
Gabbert expressed distress at a seeming anti-social self-centeredness among some guns rights advocates.
“I don’t get when in a subdivision where there’s not a lot of land, the lots are small – I don’t get it when people can’t give up their shooting when there’s children playing around … I’d think safety would be their number one thing … I just don’t understand the values of things these days that, ‘It’s MY right – it’s MY right to fire a gun; it’s MY right to carry a gun’,” Gabbert began. “Not to be judgmental with gun owners but it’s like the whole thing is about their guns, about being able to hold their gun in their hands and shoot it.
“Forget the people who are around you standing in the street, playing in the yard – forget those people. Just give me my gun and let me shoot it,” Gabbert said, concluding to the supervisors, “I hope you all vote the right way.”
As she had during the Linden Heights road designation public hearing, Noel Williams addressed the issue most succinctly, illustrating for those paying attention, that you don’t have to speak at length to make a point.
“You all need to go on and help these people out. That person needs to be arrested,” Williams said of the described behavior of one Dungadin resident. Williams noted she had worked in sporting goods at K-Mart and encountered seemingly responsible gun owners, adding, “This person isn’t – get them off the street,” to some appreciative laughter from the shooting ban support side.
Following Gabbert to the podium, Orlowske brought military, law enforcement and a firearms instruction background to the discussion. That background included county deputy sheriff experience in Colorado and U.S. Air Force small arms instruction, he told the supervisors. He pointed to safety as a bottom line in all military firearms training, pointing to 80-foot berms around sites to prevent ricochets from leaving the training area – ricochets he noted could travel a mile-an-a-half in any direction.
“This is not anything about 2nd Amendment rights,” or their overstepping their authorized duties, Orlowske told the board, but rather about directional and personal safety – a right also guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution he stated.
And left unchecked in a populated area, firearms accidents “will happen” Orlowske assured the Warren County Supervisors, pointing to one he has been told already happened here, of a woman being struck in the neck by a stray round, as well as other close calls where rounds missed people but struck home interiors or were discovered in a pool.
“They say, ‘Well, it’s a slippery slope,’ – It’s also a slippery slope … if someone gets hurt … I do believe in the safety of the people of Warren County,” Orlowske told the county’s elected officials in urging them not to follow false Constitutional flags being waved over a right not being taken away by enacting public safety codes.
Dungadin’s and the county’s other gun owners could still possess and fire their guns in safe situations provided legally in supervised situations, Orlowske pointed out.
See that Dungadin shooting ban request public hearing and vote in this Royal Examiner video, and see the Linden Heights road designation public hearing and law enforcement patrolling discussion in a related story/video.
Watch the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting of August 18, 2020, in the following videos. The meeting is in two parts.
Local Government
Council ponders changes to or ending of weekend Downtown walking mall
A week after being approached at its August 10th meeting by two East Main Street business people, Kelly Walker (The Studio: A Place for Learning) and Inna Kolesnik (Nicolle’s Jewelry Designs), urging an end to the weekend closing of East Main Street to vehicular traffic, the Front Royal Town Council and staff discussed possible adjustments or a potential end to the Historic Downtown weekend walking mall concept.
Walker and Kolesnik said that the while the street closures instituted with Governor’s Coronavirus Pandemic Emergency Management Phase 2 business reopening guidelines in early June may have been a boon to some businesses, particularly restaurants before indoor seating was allowed, for others the loss of nearby Main Street customer parking access has been counterproductive. Advocates of the closure note that parking remains available within a short block of Main Street in the Village Commons/Gazebo parking lot, to the north in the Peyton Street Town parking lot with several alleyways access to East Main, and south on Jackson Street. However, opponents counter that, that parking fills up much quicker with the 48 or so lost parking spaces along East Main and Chester Streets.
It was noted that now into Phase 3 of the Governor’s pandemic reopening guidelines, restaurants may now have 50% indoor seating with social distancing. So, council and staff wondered if the outdoor seating implemented for restaurants without built-in outdoor seating areas was still necessary.
Included in the Monday, August 17 work session agenda packet was a petition with 20 signatures seeking “to reverse the Town Council Decision on Weekend Closing Part of East Main Street”. A post-work session examination of the petition indicated seven East Main or Chester Street businesses represented by those signatures, as well as eight East Main or Chester Street residents, two who also signed as business owners, as well as one former East Main resident and one former East Main business owner who has relocated but still owns property there.
Councilwoman Lori Athey Cockrell observed, “A lot of people signed it, a lot didn’t.” And Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick commented that there have been dueling petitions on the issue, both for continuing the walking mall concept and against it.
And while it seems apparent there were more directly impacted businesses and residents whose signatures were absent from the petition included in the agenda packet than on it, work session discussion indicated concern for those claiming a negative impact due to lost parking and vehicular traffic through the heart of Front Royal’s Downtown Business District.
However, one slight change in the street closures implemented last weekend may have pointed a way forward. That change was the opening of Chester Street from Laura Virginia Hale Drive in front of the Virginia Beer Museum south to East Main Street. That reopening may have solved the problem for two, if not three of the businesses represented in the petition: Mr. John’ Barber Shop, the New Creations Hair Salon, and Main Street Pawn. That one-block change opened up Chester Street parking in front of the barbershop and hair salon, as well as to residences above the pawnshop and brought street parking closer to the pawn shop’s entrance at the Main-Chester Street intersection.
And such compromises were part of the discussion Monday evening.
Councilman Garry Gillespie suggested continuing the closures “once or twice a month” in the future. Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock suggested partial closings of East Main, leaving vehicular access and parking open to some areas and businesses, including Town Hall’s Saturday morning drive-thru utility payment window on the west end of East Main Street. Sealock suggested some creative planning, including at least a weekend reversal from southbound to northbound of the one-way direction of Church Street’s alley-sized dead end into East Main a few doors east of Royal Cinemas.
Council gave Interim Town Manager Tederick authority to move forward with the weekend street closures on June 8, a week after a successful three-day Memorial Day weekend experiment with the idea.
“In general the feedback we’ve received has been very positive from citizens. Citizens seem to like the idea of walking in the open air on Main Street, stopping at the various places on their walk.
Some businesses really enjoy Main Street being closed,” Tederick told council, observing of weather challenges, “We are in the hottest period of the year this summer, so the foot traffic might be less than normal.”
As a weekend photographer of the downtown walking mall phenomena and corresponding events, this reporter will observe wild variations in the number of people walking downtown on a given weekend day. And as Tederick observed, it appears related to weather variables. When the extreme heat of this summer – mid, upper 90’s into the lower 100’s – has broken without rain, the foot traffic has steadily appeared to increase, including a growing number of what appears and are sometimes verified to be visitors from out of the county.
Tederick alerted council to an upcoming event planned for downtown during the walking mall closures. Cockrell referenced a “Greatest Show” that Tederick said he believed was scheduled for the coming weekend. “So, it’s not something I’d want to do immediately,” he said of an abrupt closure, adding, “But I do think it’s something we have to think about how we want to do – if you want to reopen it (to weekend traffic) or just keep it the way it is.”
See that discussion as well as that surrounding hoped for State “Smart Scale” grant funding for major South Street improvements, including pedestrian safety additions; a report on United Way activities in the community; and adjournment to Closed Session to discuss the EDA litigation and potential business expansion in the town limits, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
What you won’t hear was a scheduled discussion of drafted bylaws surrounding the creation of a unilateral Town-funded, appointed, and overseen IDA (Industrial Development Authority, also known as EDA (Economic Development Authority). The interim town manager noted that absent council member Jacob Meza who was on the road had requested to be contacted for remote phone participation in that discussion. After a call got only Meza’s answering machine, a consensus was reached to postpone the conversation to a future work session when Meza would be available to participate because of his high interest in the independent EDA project.
Tederick also called Town Attorney Doug Napier, whom he observed was self-quarantining because he wasn’t feeling well. And while Napier was contacted, it was just briefly with the decision to delay the IDA/EDA bylaw discussion.
Local Government
County Planning Commission mulls short term tourist rental proposals
The Warren County Planning Commission met August 13 at the Government Center. Chairman Robert Myers (Happy Creek district) opened the meeting, reviewed the agenda, and prior meeting minutes, and for the fourth public meeting in a row, there were no public presentations, so the commission moved into public hearings for commission action.
Mario and Wendy Loudermon has made a request for a conditional use permit for a short term tourist rental for their property located at 200 Valley Retreat Rd in the Panhandle Retreat subdivision. The property is zoned residential (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District. Planner Matt Wendling briefed the commission members on the proposed use and background. Home meets minimum setback requirements and has not been a subject of any previous conditional use permit. A variance was issued in October 2019. The planning staff has received some inputs from neighbors that were included in the commission packages. The Property owners have provided a draft Property Management Plan. There is a chain across the entry to the subdivision as a security barrier. The staff has identified conditions for approval of the permit, including meeting all Warren County Health Department requirements, a maximum of 6 occupants, with annual well water testing and reporting. Mr. Loudermon expressed his appreciation to the commission for considering his proposal. He indicated that he had met with many of the neighbors and was always willing to hear what they had to say.
Chairman Myers opened the public hearing period for several owners of neighboring properties. While several were supportive of the proposal, others expressed concern about strangers coming into a rural neighborhood, the security of the entry, potential liability issues should an injury occur, increased traffic, and additional burden on residents. Once all public input had been received, the Chairman asked the applicant to respond to the issues raised. Mr. Loudermon did reiterate his willingness to engage with his neighbors regarding their concerns, but that many of the issues raised were “speculative in nature” in that there were no concrete examples to draw from. He planned to manage the property himself and engage a local tradesman for maintenance issues. He plans to carefully screen guests and makes himself available to respond to concerns at any time. The combination for the lock will be changed after each guest checks out. He indicated that he is an experienced landlord and understands the issues. Specifically, he also responded to the locked entry concerns and was willing to consider alternatives to the current chain and padlock.
Once the public hearing was closed, the Chairman went on to remind the audience that short term tourist rentals are not considered by the Virginia Assembly to be commercial uses, so any neighborhood concerns about commercial activities in a residential area aren’t legally based. Vice-Chairman Henry raised his own concerns about the chain and lock arrangement for the entry. He asked if a powered entry gate might be a reasonable solution. Planner Wendling indicated that the multiple lock solution had been implemented at two previous short term rental properties, but there was not enough historical data yet to determine how effective it was.
Vice-Chairman Henry asked the applicant if he had considered having a local 3rd party for the response to issues arising at the property, and Mr. Loudermon indicated that a contract for this service was already in progress. The Vice-Chairman then asked the applicant to consider a plan to implement a power gate to facilitate secure entry. The Applicant agreed to further research this approach.
Once the other commission members had had their opportunity to ask questions of the applicant, a motion was made by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, to recommend approval with conditions for the permit to the Board of supervisors. The vote was unanimous.
Under the Authorization to Advertise portion of the meeting, commissioners considered two requests:
Luis and Tamara Feliciano have requested a conditional use permit for their property at 71 Shepherds Road, in the North River Magisterial District, zoned Agricultural. The Commission agreed to allow the proposal to be publically advertised while the staff works on the package with the applicant. The motion was made by Commissioner Longo, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes. The Commission voted unanimously to approve.
An Ordinance Text amendment to Section 180-28 has been requested by Frank Barnett to allow Commercial Repair as a by-right category of use. The planning staff has identified language that can be added to the ordinance. After a brief discussion, the Chair called for a motion, which was made by Commissioner Kersjes, seconded by Vice-Chairman Henry. The vote was unanimous to approve.
Planning Director Taryn Logan told the commission that a review of the Forestal Districts of Rockland, South River, and Limeton is upcoming. Letters will be sent to all property owners in those districts in preparation.
She further briefed that 98 new homes have been permitted in 2020, 24 in July alone, so new home construction is seeing significant growth.
Planner Joe Petty told the commission that new housing requests are on the increase, creating a review backlog which the department is working through.
Planner Matt Wendling reminded the commission that the 2020 US Census is underway, and urged the public to participate when contacted. He also addressed the availability of the Front Royal
Warren County Civil War driving tour brochure which is available at various points around the county.
The Assistant County Attorney, Caitlin Jordan, did not have any comments for the commission.
A motion to adjourn by Vice-Chairman Henry and a second by Commissioner Longo ended the meeting at 8:00 PM.
Local Government
County Emergency Services and Sheriff talk equipment and personnel costs
Money, law enforcement, and emergency services were at the forefront of an eight-item work session agenda of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday night, August 11.
First up was good news from County Fire & Rescue. That news was the receipt of a federal FEMA grant in the amount of $725,454.55 to achieve a total of $854,427 for state-of-the-art breathing apparatuses for department personnel responding to fire and other emergency situations where not only smoke, but contaminated air may be an issue.
And while a local match of $128,972.47 will be required for the full purchase of 114 SCBA units and a total of what appeared to be 428 associated pieces of associated equipment, as noted in earlier discussion of the grant application process, the department was facing the necessity of acquiring the equipment in order to maintain certified safety standards to replace now obsolete and dysfunctional equipment with an approximate million-dollar price tag on it.
So Emergency Services Chief Richard Mabie and Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico, along with the supervisors, gave a BIG shout out to County Grant Facilitator Brandi Rosser for her work in acquiring the grant funding for the County.
The variety of equipment, some of which was on display before and during the work session, and financial variables were dizzying as outlined in a power-point handout. However, the bottom line was simple as Board Vice-Chair and expenditure “conscience” Cheryl Cullers pointed out in citing the difference between $128,000 and a million dollars to become industry-standard compliant in equipping the County’s emergency service personnel adequately to perform their crucial function to this community.
“I just want to say thank you again to Ms. Rosser and you guys … for all the work. This is a big relief,” Cullers said.
To accommodate an August 30 deadline for official acceptance of the grant, the matter was placed on the August 18th meeting agenda for board approval.
Following two reports by Zoning Administrator Joe Petty on suggested adjustments to county codes on first, storage of inoperable recreational vehicles and other equipment and then on regulations of signage, including political, to accommodate a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision concerning signage content, it was Sheriff Mark Butler’s turn to address operational costs, but this time without the assistance of federal money.
Sheriff Butler implored the supervisors to provide the necessary funding, cited at a total of $130,000, to allow his communications staff to be expanded by two positions and that his existing staff be given a two-step pay increase.
It would be an increase that would allow communications or dispatch, staff to be paid at least as well as Butler noted recent local classified ads indicated, a “Sheetz clerk with no experience” at clerking, much less at the crucial law enforcement job of fielding citizen calls in often stressful situations and directing field officers into potentially volatile or life-saving situations.
The sheriff also pointed to impacts on his communications department, which he noted handles all 911 calls for the county, from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID has definitely changed the way we do things. The problem with communications is you have an area where so many people are sitting right on top of each other. So, if one person comes in ah, symptomatic, they’re gone for three days because we don’t do tests. So that really shook us so bad that we can’t man our staff, that we took deputies off the street to man communications,” the sheriff noted of a personnel juggling act that ensued.
As for existing communications staff salaries, Sheriff Butler said, “These individuals are trained to actually handle these calls. So, we want the best communications officers we can find. Well, if I go through the pay scale it would shock you to hear that someone with six years in our agency and considered one of our best communications officers, makes about $33,000 a year.”
The agenda summary accompanying Butler’s request stated that “the average dispatcher makes $15 an hour which is the same as minimum wage in most states”. Butler asked the board to raise the pay step for dispatch officers from 5 to 7 at a maximum annual budget hike of $30,000 per year. Butler said that increase would make his department competitive with surrounding jurisdictions, most prominently Front Royal and Fauquier County.
The two additional, full-time positions were requested at a maximum annual budget increase of $100,000.
“I’d love to have four, but I need two,” Butler told the supervisors of the request for additional staffing. “I’m not asking you to break the bank – I’m saying pay them more than the starting salary at Sheetz,” the sheriff reasoned.
With an already packed, 10-public hearing August 18 meeting agenda, the board agrees to forward the request to its September 1st agenda.
See these discussions, as well as Zoning Administrator Petty’s two ordinance amendment summaries and end of meeting board discussions of a list of 40 “goals” and creation of a committee to deal with countywide broadband communications issues in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Redundant or not, council moves toward approval of new gun carrying resolution
At Monday’s work session following its August 10th regular meeting, council, the mayor and staff went round and round, not over the advisability of approving a new 2nd Amendment Resolution that would essentially continue a generally unknown lack of any ordinance ban on the carrying of firearms in municipal buildings, offices or public spaces utilized for special events or festivals, but over its redundancy.
According to a summary by Town Attorney Doug Napier, that redundancy is two-fold: first, in that there is no current town code prohibiting such legal concealed or open carrying of firearms into Town public spaces; and second, that following County approval in December 2019, in February the Town passed a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary Resolution” indicating the intent of not prohibiting a very broad interpretation of the 2nd Amendment right to not only own guns without a background check and red flag law prohibitions, but to bear firearms as a gun owner sees fit to.
The impetus for the new resolution request submitted by Paul Aldrich last month was the enactment of new state legislation passed by the Democratic Virginia General Assembly majority, that went into effect July 1. As previously reported, that legislation for the most part bans the carrying of firearms into state government facilities, offices, meetings, and spaces and allows municipalities to follow suit if they see fit.
“Before then, they never really said what localities could do other than that localities can’t pass laws other than what the General Assembly told them they could do – they didn’t really tell localities what they could or couldn’t do,” Napier explained of the nuances of a Dillon Rule state where local governmental entities cannot enact laws not enabled by existing state law.
However, he continued to describe a previous “mish-mash of laws all around the state” further noting that he and Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis, who was present as meeting security, recalled that some time ago both Warren County and Front Royal had posted “No Firearms Allowed” signs in their government buildings – “But that was quite a while ago,” Napier observed.
During previous council discussion Napier had observed that most people locally believed a firearms ban in local government facilities still existed, as they do at the Warren County Courthouse which has a heavy security-check presence of Sheriff’s Office bailiffs at a metal-detecting single building entrance with no weapons of any kind being allowed in.
No question was raised whether that ongoing courthouse ban could be considered a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, a seemingly logical conclusion of the stance there can be no legal state or municipal limiting of that federal Constitutional right to own and bear arms.
There was also no discussion of the potential such firearms reinforcing action might negatively impact community tourism if it becomes widely known among citizens with public safety concerns about random or directed mass shooting violence, that the Town of Front Royal has endorsed the carrying of firearms in public spaces and at events without any regulation. – But who wants those worrisome, liberal Northern Virginia tourists anyway, right?
Be that as it may, the issue was raised why pass a resolution of legislative intent, that Napier explained carries no legal weight, that essentially reinforces an existing situation?
Councilman Gary Gillespie asked if approved, would this council’s resolution limit the ability of future councils to take a different stance.
The answer was “no”.
Gillespie then observed that he believed the initially approved resolution from February was “stronger” than the one now on the table.
Queried on redundancy or the relative merits of the previously approved and newly submitted 2nd Amendment resolutions, Aldrich replied, “The resolution I put forward to you was brought forth by the lawyers at the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL). It was brought forth to prevent, not only current, but future,” here Aldrich hesitated before observing his awareness of the changing face of elected bodies, before trying to draw a line between his previous, now approved resolution, and the one on the table about carrying in government spaces.
“The 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Resolution assures us that you will not enforce unconstitutional laws. This resolution puts forward that you will not enact any laws within the town that restricts. It’s slightly different … enforcement versus enactment,” Aldrich assured the town’s elected officials.
While Aldrich admitted a future council as may be seated next year after the November election, could overturn this council’s action on the resolution, he still urged it be moved forward as suggested by VCDL attorneys.
“It was put forth with the intent of challenging anything that goes through the state legislature,” Aldrich explained of the adversarial relationship that has grown between the Democratic-controlled legislature and the VCDL and its membership.
“Our problem is we have an attorney and chief of police who say we really don’t need it,” Mayor Tewalt pointed out.
“I don’t think it would hurt to pass it anyway – why don’t we just go ahead and put it on the agenda and vote on it. It’s not going to hurt anything,” council’s man who would be mayor-elect as of the November election, Chris Holloway, offered.
Others agreed and the consensus was to move toward a vote at the upcoming council meeting.
Watch the Royal Examiner video of this discussion in its entirety, and other work session discussion, including agreeing to remove the electric car charger in the Village Commons/Town Gazebo area, which is experiencing software issues and appears to be down to one regular customer at taxpayer expense with other chargers now available in the community, Electric Department Director David Jenkins explained to council; Finance Director B. J. Wilson’s FY-21 Revenue report update; and the makeup of and a vacancy on the planning commission, prior to council’s adjournment to closed session to discuss its pending litigation with the EDA:
Local Government
Wait, where am I? A radical change of Town tone and focus 2 weeks later
Following Town Attorney Doug Napier’s reading of the Roberts Rules of Order conditions on public and member conduct in critiquing proposed municipal business and actions, the August 10th Public Comments period and consequent staff and board reports went surprisingly smoothly. Gone was the staff report political posturing of July 27th and mayoral-council infighting over that posturing. In fact, one member, Thompson, would later apologize for her role in the previous meeting’s back and forth.
But even more surprising was council Virginia Beer Museum “family values” critic Jacob Meza’s expression of common ground with Beer Museum proprietor and local attorney David Downes’ remarks to council. Of course, those remarks did not involve events at the Beer Museum, but rather Downes plea that the Town partner with him as a local criminal defense attorney, as well as with Town and County law enforcement and the judicial system in creating a more proactive safety net for opioid drug addiction in this community.
“We are dying in this town – I’m not referring to COVID where we’ve lost seven members of the community; I’m referring to at least 13 drug overdose deaths in Warren County this year alone,” Downes began, pointing to a total of 68 overdose calls reported to the regional joint drug task force, “20 in April alone,” he added, citing 25 defendants and over half a local court docket devoted to “drug-related charges”.
Downes bemoaned that fact that unlike the governmental COVID-19 pandemic reaction of emergency response planning, direction and precautionary guidelines at the state and local levels, no such commitment has been made in this community to an epidemic that has claimed twice the number of lives as the 2019 strain of Coronavirus for which millions of dollars of federal, state-administered aid is being made available.
Noting the current public focus on “marches, protests, petitions, referendums” Downes continued, “So, I must ask, do drug addict’s lives matter?
“I am here asking for your help before another 13 families” he hesitated, choking back emotion momentarily before continuing, “lose a loved one.”
Pointing to the closest drug detox center he said was in Galax, 250 miles away, Downes urged a commitment to bring such professionally administered treatment options to our community. Pretending the issue can’t or won’t ever reach you or your family or friend circles is no longer an option, Downes told council.
And some 20 minutes later, the meeting microphone went to Councilman Meza’s member’s report.
“I’d like to thank Mr. Downes for bringing up the drug epidemic. You know I’ve been on the planning commission and town council now for almost five-and-a-half years, and it’s something that I’ve heard discussion about but have yet to see any major initiatives taken, undertaken (stick with the first one in this context, Jake) in this community between both governing bodies and our law enforcement and community members. And I think there is a real opportunity for such committees to exist – 250 miles away is a long way, in addition to the drug epidemic and finding the resources available for those individuals.
“Behavioral health is another issue that our community faces and it faces the same statistical challenge of being about 200, 250 miles away for major centers of help. These are very important things that cripple citizens of our community,” the Valley Health administrative professional observed. “And I would be happy to have those discussions, with Mr. Downes and our law enforcement leaders on how we can work together and figure out a way to establish resources. Because it is an epidemic and it’s something that’s going to be tearing apart this town slowly but surely if we don’t get a handle on it.”
Okay, I am in “The Twilight Zone” right?
Setting an example
Talk about “Front Royal Unites”!! – Common cause between David Downes and Jacob Meza to a common good for this community? – Slap me hard (figuratively, not literally), and not with the butt of that gun council appears poised to resolve publicly that you are now going to be told you can openly carry into any Town office, meeting or public property festivals or events (see coming related story on Monday’s work session 2nd Amendment Resolution discussion).
Maybe there actually is the hope of compromises to positive community-wide ends in Front Royal and Warren County. If Jacob Meza and David Downes can substantively cooperate toward a common good – don’t drop the ball, guys – why can’t the rest of us on other issues of import to us all?
Watch this unexpected meeting of the minds on a crucial issue to this community – perhaps even more crucial than bikini-clad girls washing motorcycles behind the Virginia Beer Museum’s 6-foot Biergarten privacy fence and about nine parking spaces therein – in this Royal Examiner video of the business conducted at Monday’s meeting.
In addition to approval of a non-exclusive, 5-year contract on pole use for a fiber optics telecommunications system with LUMOS NETWORKS, Inc.; approval of a dedication agreement with First Bank on 594-feet of dedicated space to accommodate a “slip lane” at West 17th Street related to the Sheetz property access; and approval of a COVID-19 preparedness plan, that business included two other public comments speakers, Kelly Walker and Ina Kolesnik, raising the issue of whether the weekend walking mall idea has outlived its usefulness for the majority of Historic Downtown Front Royal businesses;
also Front Royal Unites’ Samuel Porter’s update on his relationship to the Black Lives Matter movement and a seeming response to Downes’ earlier “focus on marches, protests, petitions, referendums” comment; and a familiar final speaker, Tom Sayre, promising to bring some “levity” I’m still waiting for the punch line to, to “what’s going on in our country and community”, including FOIA inquiries on local Town-County “back-channel” meetings on the Town-EDA dispute over the FRPD headquarters debt service payments.
Setting an example – David Downes and Jacob Meza
Front Royal Town Council Meeting – August 10, 2020
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph SSW
Humidity: 86%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 0
84/66°F
88/68°F