Supervisors Hold 10 Public Hearings, 6 for Short-Term Tourist Rentals
At its monthly meeting to handle the increase in public hearings largely driven by Short-Term Tourist Rental requests, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held ten public hearings, six for Conditional Use Permits for short-term tourist rentals. Their actions were as follows in the order presented:
1 B. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-05-02, Bradly Winans for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. The property is located at 416 Hobbs Nob Rd. and identified on tax map 15F, section 1, block 7, as lot 34. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Responding to a question, Mr. Lenz said the planning commission recommended denial due to setback concerns and the opposition of a neighbor impacted by the lesser setback. After hearing from the applicant, then several neighbors opposed to the permitting, Walt Mabe made a motion to deny the permit, seconded by Jay Butler. Cheryl Cullers joined those two in voting to deny, with Chairman Cook and Delores Oates voting against denial. So, the permit was denied by the 3-2 margin.
2 C. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-05-05, Nancy Hilliard for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. The property is located at 83 Moonshiner Way in the Blue Mountain subdivision and identified on tax map 24B, section 1, block 28 as lot 690. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. With no speakers other than the applicant at the public hearing, on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the permitting was approved unanimously on a roll call vote.
3 D. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-05-06, Erica Baker & Richard Case for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. The property is located at 31 Farms Riverview Rd. and identified on tax map 15D, section 1, block 3 as lot 2. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. A curve was thrown to these applicants as staff informed the board it had been discovered that notices of the public hearing mailed to four adjacent property owners, including the County as the owner of a nearby boat landing, had the incorrect applicant property address included. After much back and forth on the issue, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Butler, the board unanimously tabled action on the application. They indicated they would try to meet any re-advertising standards and bring the application back for a vote as soon as possible, hopefully at the August 15 meeting.
4 E. Public Hearing – Proposed Amendment to Warren County Code Section 179-12H to Amend Wells and Sewage Disposal Systems Variance Application Fee Language – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. After it was explained that the new $200 fee, up from $100, had been implemented but was not yet reflected in the code, the board unanimously approved the requested code amendment on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Mr. Mabe.
5 F. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-04 – David A. Downes for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 125 Freeze Rd. and identified on tax map 23C, section 2, block 2, as lot 168A. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Wendling explained the legal dynamics and went ahead w/ the public hearing while the applicant was working to get the proper legal authority as estate executor to make the permitting application for the estate of a deceased friend, that estate being to the benefit of the deceased friend’s daughter, who is not yet 21 and lives overseas in the Philippines. Despite staff showing little concern over having the matter move through the planning commission level without the proper estate authority being established, Supervisor Oates worried that the first review and recommendation would be ruled illegal, making any subsequent board action illegal as well (42:45 video mark). After some research by Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan, it was established that the board could simply vote to remove the item from the evening’s agenda without it appearing, further consequence on what had gone prior. And on Ms. Oates motion, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board voted unanimously to remove the item from the meeting agenda.
6 G. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-03 – Walter Scott & Victoria Marie Piotti for a Short-Term Tourist Rental presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 192 Howellsville Heights Circle in the Howellsville Heights subdivision and identified on tax map 15I section 1, as lot 10A. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. With no speakers at the public hearing, Ms. Oates made the motion, Butler seconding, to approve the application, which passed unanimously.
7 H. Public Hearing – Lease of County-Owned Property located at 229 Stokes Airport Road presented by Finance Director Alisa Scott. Scott explained the property was at the County-overseen Front Royal Airport (FRR) and had previously been used as a pilots’ lounge and planning office. It would be rented to Skyline Front Royal LLC as an office space of 368 square feet. Scott told the board both parties had agreed to the lease terms. There were no speakers at the public hearing. Mr. Mabe then made the motion to approve the lease, seconded by Mr. Butler, which passed unanimously.
8 I. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-08 – County of Warren – Shenandoah Farms Fire Station in the Riverview section off Howellsville Road, partially in the flood zone, presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. He explained that the CUP request the use of a “Public Protection facility” fire station and medical emergency station for Company 6 in Shenandoah Farms. “Dwelling quarters” for Station 6 were recently demolished due to “unsafe structural and building issues,” Wendling told the board. This permitting will allow staff to stay closer to the equipment garage and reduce emergency response turnaround time. Ms. Oates expressed concern with a VDOT report on traffic patterns and speeds at the site, often exceeding the 35 mph limit. Mr. Wendling suggested several ways to address the issue, with cutting back vegetation and increasing signage in the area. With no public hearing speakers, on a motion by Mr. Butler, second by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the permitting unanimously.
9 J. Public Hearing CUP 2023-05-09 – Barbara J. Hessler for a Commercial Outdoor Recreation Operation – presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 2930 Long Meadow Road and identified on tax map 9E, as lot 1. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River Magisterial District. The planning director explained that the 3.1-acre property would be used as a training facility for off-road motorcycle classes related to the applicant’s existing business known as DC Dirt Camp. The applicant addressed the board, expressing enthusiasm for being able to operate her business on her own property with her home on it. And she invited the board to come out and learn to ride dirt bikes. One speaker appeared at the public hearing. He said he is a certified safety instructor for dirt bikes and motorcycles and noted he had driven two hours from his Pennsylvania home to speak in favor of the application. On a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Ms. Oates, the board unanimously approved the permitting.
10 K. Public Hearing for Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-07 – Michael DeLutri for a Short-Term Tourist Rental presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 2706 Freezeland Rd. in the Hidden Orchard Manor subdivision and identified on tax map 23G, section 1, as lot D. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District on 2.419 acres. Wendling explained the applicant lives in California, likely explaining their absence from the public hearing, but will utilize local property management for the operation. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and on a motion by Mr. Mabe, second, I believe, by Ms. Oates, the application was unanimously approved.
On a motion by Mr. Mabe, second Mr. Butler, the 6 p.m. meeting was then adjourned by a unanimous voice vote at 7:15 p.m.
Click here to watch the July 25th Board of Supervisors meeting.
Saddlecrest Residential Development Rezoning Request on Sayre Property Derailed by Town Due to Access/Egress Issues
At its meeting of Monday, July 24, the Front Royal Town Council voted 5-0, Councilman Rogers absent, to deny the rezoning application for 43.9 acres of property to facilitate a 128-lot subdivision known as the Saddlecrest Project on the property of former town councilman and county supervisor Tom Sayre and his wife.
The motion to deny was made by Amber Morris, seconded by Josh Ingram. Morris explained her agreement with the six public hearing speakers all opposing the project due to transportation issues surrounding the one entrance/exit road into and out of the Shenandoah Shores area, which crosses railroad tracks that are often blocked by stopped trains. Morris bemoaned years of a lack of municipal action to deal with the limited access/egress issue, pointing the finger at those preceding the current council lineup for not following up on discussed alternate access road plans brought to the table over a number of years, even decades.
Following the only other public hearing of the evening, also on a motion by Councilwoman Morris, this time seconded by Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, council also voted 5-0 to appoint a viewing committee to explore potential consequences of the request by Donald McCarty to Vacate a Portion of North Street and a Portion of an Unimproved Alley owned by the town. The staff agenda summary cited the reason for the request “to increase the area of parcels for development that will front Orchard Street and with the intent to purchase the 13,001 square footage and a portion of the unimproved alley from the Town.”
Earlier, near the meeting’s outset, a “Proclamation to Recognize Front Royal Little League 8, 9, 10-year-old All Stars” was approved. The team was recognized for an 11-2 season record, winning the District 3 Championship to advance to the State Championship Tournament in Abingdon, where they came out of the Loser’s Bracket to win four straight games to advance to the Championship finals and a second-place state finish. Well done, young All-Stars.
Also acknowledged during Town Manager Joe Waltz’s report to council was “Town Employee Appreciation Week” — all 167 of them the town manager observed.
During her report, Mayor Cockrell noted the annual “National Night Out” spearheaded by FRPD and other first responders on Tuesday, August 1st, at the Gazebo-anchored Village Commons area.
Before adjourning to a closed session to discuss personnel matters involving the town manager and town attorney, council approved a five-item Consent Agenda as presented. Items on that agenda were:
- Bid Award for Curb & Gutter Installation;
- FY24 Budget Amendment to Accept Funds from VRSA for Pavilion Damage;
- Solid Waste Utility Cost of Service Fee/Rate Study Contract and FY-24 Budget Amendment;
- Reappointment of Planning Commission Member;
- Recommendation to the Board of Zoning Appeals;
Click here to watch these discussions and votes in the video of the Town Council Meeting of July 24, 2023.
Town-County Liaison Committee Traverses Wide-Ranging Agenda
Thursday evening, July 20, at 6 p.m. at the Front Royal Town Hall 2nd floor conference room, the Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee held its quarterly meeting to discuss issues of mutual interest to the town and county governments. Representing the Town were Mayor Lori Cockrell and Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock, along with Town Manager Joe Waltz. On the County side were board Chair Vicky Cook and Walt Mabe, as well as County Administrator Ed Daley. A number of other staffers, council, and supervisor members were on hand as observers who could offer comments when acknowledged by the committee chair, in this case, the mayor, with the Town hosting the meeting.
Highlighting the meeting was a discussion on:
– tourism promotional efforts, individually or jointly;
– logistics of a cooperative reopening the county-owned former Santmyers Youth Center to a new generation of the community’s youth;
– the installation of radar-calibrated cameras by the Front Royal Police Department, initially in four school zones in a move toward increased enforcement of public school zone speed limits, particularly during reduced, flashing light school opening and closing times. While the goal is to provide the most cost-efficient increased safety plan for the community’s school-age children, Supervisor Oates weighed in with opposition to the plan, which would prosecute violations as a civil matter with a typical $100 fine, $75 returned to the locality, due to what she termed “Constitutional issues” (1:51:05 video mark);
– updates on municipal Comprehensive Plan reviews and rewrites;
– an update on the status of WC EDA development of the Avtex Conservancy Park project inside the town limits;
– potential joint action on resetting deadline dates as a result of five years of delays in the mailing out of Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Bills;
– and an update on the status of the Saddlecrest residential rezoning application on the property of former councilman and supervisor Tom Sayre and his wife in Shenandoah Shores near the Shenandoah Shores Road/Happy Creek Road intersection, among other topics.
Leading off the discussion was a review of possible changes in the parameters of future liaison committee meetings. It appeared after some discussion that the consensus was
leaving things as they currently stand with the respective board chairs and a rotating second committee member, with other elected officials contributing to the discussion from the audience, as acknowledged by the chair.
See these discussions in the linked Town video. Below is the order in which the topics were addressed and which municipality brought the subjects to the liaison agenda, with approximate video starting marks of those discussions:
1) Revisions to the Liaison Committee Meeting Policy – Town (:22 video mark)
2) Delay of the Mailing of Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Bills the Last Five Years – Town (14:40)
3) Update on Tourism – Town (20:10)
4) Update on Saddlecrest Project – County (36:10)
5) Update on Comprehensive Plans – Town (52:40)
6) Citizen Appointment to the Front Royal/Warren County Joint Towing Advisory Board – Town (54:53)
7) Discussion of Revitalization of Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center – Town (1:00:25)
8) School Zone Speeding and Enforcement – Town (1:32:00)
9) Update on Progress of the Avtex Conservancy – Town (2:00:55)
10) Update from Transportation Ad hoc Committee – Town (taken earlier out of turn)
11) Update on the McKay Springs Project – County (2:09:00)
The next liaison committee meeting will be Thursday, October 26, at 6 p.m., hosted by the County in the Warren County Government Center main meeting room.
Click here to watch the Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee.
Town Planning Commission Recommends Denial of Two Short-Term Rentals, Approves Ground-Floor Dwellings
At its regular meeting on July 19th, the Front Royal Planning Commission, absent Commissioner Michael Williams, unanimously approved a Consent Agenda to authorize the advertisement of a public hearing on a text amendment of the Town Code Section 175-110.5, “Performance Standards for Urban Agriculture,” that would allow up to 10 chickens in town limits based on the square footage of coop and run space. The amendment will be the subject of a commission work session on August 2 and the commission’s public hearing on August 16.
The Commission then turned its attention to public hearings for this month.
Joseph Chetupuzha has requested a Special Use Permit (SUP) to allow a short-term rental located at 912 Virginia Avenue. The property is zoned R-3, Residential District. Zoning Administrator John Ware told the Commission that an inspection of the interior of the property was conducted, and it was found to comply with the short-term rental ordinance. Under questioning by Commissioner Connie Marshner, the applicant indicated that the original intent was to occupy one of the three bedrooms, but doing so would require five parking spaces, and there are only two. The Ordinance requires one off-street parking space for each rentable room. He decided to advertise the rental as a single-family property, which he asserts two parking spaces would accommodate.
At the public hearing, Diane Deutman objected to the permit, citing a lack of on-street parking, narrow street, traffic, lack of fences, or constraints for pets.
Planning Staff had recommended the denial of the permit due to insufficient parking. Chairman Darryl Merchant asked Zoning Administrator Ware to explain the rationale for the recommendation. Ware explained that the application was for a 3-bedroom rental, and there are only two spaces. The chairman persisted, “Is that based on the stated intent of the applicant or on the actual number of bedrooms?” Answer: “It’s based on the statement of the applicant. If the applicant wants to rent only two rooms, that is a partial house rental, not a whole-house rental. It is up to him.”
Commissioner Glenn Wood asked if the planning department was verifying that short-term rentals were complying with these kinds of conditions. He was reluctant to approve, with the ordinance being as specific as it is. Chairman Merchant asked Planning Director Lauren Kopishke if there was a way to inform Town Council about this ambiguity. “When we developed this ordinance, it was kind of a trial run, to see what issues cropped up. Parking seems to be a consistent issue,” Chairman Merchant observed.
Planning Director Kopishke agreed. “I would suggest that this body make a recommendation to the council to amend the code.” After further discussion, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Daniel Wells, seconded by Commissioner Wood, the commission voted to recommend denial of the SUP due to insufficient parking. The request will now go to Town Council for a final decision.
Independence Realty LLC has requested a SUP for two apartments on the ground floor at 1127 North Royal Avenue. The apartments already exist but were unpermitted. The property is zoned C-1, Community Business District, and located in the Entrance Corridor Overlay District. These units are in addition to a pre-existing dwelling unit, making three units in the building. Zoning Administrator Ware told the commission this action resulted from a maintenance inspection discovering that a single-family house had been converted to three apartments. The zoning ordinance requires that three dwelling units require 6 parking spaces, and the applicant has submitted a revised plat to show an expanded parking space for four vehicles and a draft lease for an additional two spaces on an adjoining property, which the applicant also owns.
Chairman Merchant said that the original purpose of the restriction of residential units on the ground floor in the commercial area was to make sure that commercial space was available, but this property had never been used as a commercial property, and it would be difficult to do so. The commissioners discussed the parking arrangements and unanimously decided, on a motion by Commissioner Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Wood, to recommend approval of the request.
Mesa Rose Coral has requested a SUP for a short-term rental at 417 Kerfoot Avenue. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District. Zoning Administrator Ware described the permit request as a whole-house rental of a single-family dwelling with two bedrooms for four people. An inspection of the property’s interior was conducted, and it was found in full compliance with the application. Parking is available only on the street, and the property does not have a driveway or an apron to accommodate one. The applicant told the commission that she purchased the property not as an investment but shortly after closing, was accepted to a school in Washington state, and felt that short-term rental would allow her to come back and live in the property. She also stated that if the parking regulation on-street parking had been explicitly stated, she would not have spent the money to furnish the property and apply for a permit. Instead, she could have simply rented the property out long-term.
The applicant stated that she does not intend to create a parking area on the fenced lawn at the front of the property. She observed that the town has previously approved short-term rentals with on-street parking. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and Commissioner Marshner asked, “If the applicant were to rent the property as a regular rental, would the lack of off-street parking be an impediment?” Answer: If the rental were for 31 days or longer, there would not be a requirement for off-street parking.
Ordinary longer-term rentals are not processed or handled by the Planning Department, Planning Commission, or Town Council. They are strictly between the property owner and the tenant.
Chairman Merchant addressed the applicant: “I’d like to thank you for your candid remarks. It is a shame that this use is confusing, to say the least. It puts us in a conundrum. I would like to stress to staff that you must emphasize this parking [requirement] before these people spend $400 on an application. That being said, we can move this thing forward and let the council, in their wisdom, rule on this situation.”
There was additional discussion of potential alternatives for the parking requirement before Vice-Chairman Wells motioned to deny the application, seconded by Commissioner Wood. Before voting, Commissioner Wood expressed his unhappiness with the denial, but the ordinance requires it. Town Council can still vote to approve, as in other cases. The vote was 3-1, with Chairman Merchant voting against denial. Commissioners Wood, Marshner, and Vice-Chairman Wells voted for denial.
Chickens in Town
Planning Director Kopishke told the commissioners that at their August 2 work session, they will be looking at a proposed change to the Ordinance governing chickens in the town limits. Staff is preparing a text amendment that may increase the maximum number of chickens allowable from 6 to 10, depending on the lot size. The proposed ordinance change would then be voted on at the August 16 meeting.
Chairman Merchant says that his term on the Commission expires in August, and he was cagey about what the future may hold. It’s entirely possible he may not seek reappointment, but we’ll know in August.
The Meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m.
Supervisors Tackle Light Agenda — But First There Were Public Comments on Non-Agenda Items (hint – public reading material)
Before the Warren County Board of Supervisors headed into what at least appeared to be a fairly routine agenda, with three “Unfinished Business” items — delayed votes on two Conditional Use Permits on Short-term Tourist Rental applications and renewal of the “Animal Impound Agreement” with the Humane Society of Warren County and its Julia Wagner Animal Shelter — there was the matter of Public Comments on County business not on the evening’s agenda.
And what 20 citizens rose over the course of the one hour of time allotted to such comments was the board majority’s decision to only partially fund Samuels Public Library for the coming fiscal year due to the call for the removal of 134 books by the “CSL” group (CleanUp Samuels Library) of 53 members and like-minded, often self-identified local Catholic Church-based, supporters over allegations of pornographic sexual content.
At issue for the 20 Public Comments speakers, all of whom indicated support of full library funding, was whether the content of the cited books is actually pornographic or simply deals with alternate sexual identity issues that children at or approaching puberty may face in their teen years. And the judgment of a number of speakers, some citing the reading of entire books at issue in the CSL removal effort, was that rather than pornography, the books they encountered offer life-affirming emotional support to children who may from internal developmental patterns as opposed to outside grooming, self-identify as an emerging part of the “LGBTQ+” community.
Several speakers emotionally referenced past suicides of loved ones facing those sexual identity issues from the very lack of cultural and emotional support they believe the CSL group is now trying to remove from the community’s public library. The sixth speaker Kelsey Lawrence (20:25 video mark), read a letter from Bridget Randolph on the loss of her sister Rose to suicide at age 19 over, at least in part, just such issues. (see that letter in our OPINION page, Letters to the Editor, under the header “Every human being deserves to be educated in the truth“).
Local activist Stevie Hubbard opened the Public Comments portion of the meeting at the 3:30 mark of the linked County video. She was wearing a T-shirt that read “Got $20k? — Delores Oates does” with a jail mug shot of a person believed to be Oates’ state delegate campaign consultant Thomas Hinnant at a younger age. As has been previously reported by Royal Examiner, Oates paid Hinnant $4,000 a month between January and May of this year after Hinnant contributed $500 to her campaign fund last year. Since landing here last year, Hinnant has been vocal in supporting the book removal initiative and in opposition to the SVGC rezoning application of Richard Runyon. Hubbard critiques Mr. Hinnant and Ms. Oates relationship to him at the 4:30 linked video mark.
See all the Public Comments between the 3:20 and 1:05:20 marks of the County video. And while several speakers urged the supervisors to approve full funding of the library budget that night, no action in that regard was added to the evening’s agenda.
Agenda items business
In its regular business, the supervisors approved two Short-Term Tourist Rentals they had delayed votes on from the June 27 meeting pending receipt of property management plans. Those CUP applications, from Yesl Cho and Roman Semenov, were both approved by unanimous votes in the wake of receipt of those property management plans.
There was a great deal of discussion regarding the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) involvement in its Animal Control Department’s aspect of animal impound related to Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) operations of its Julia Wagner Animal Shelter as the County’s animal impound facility. The primary issue appeared to be that the county government assure that the WCSO “initiate good faith training” of its Animal Control operations. Sheriff Butler has broached the idea of eliminating Animal Control as a department and simply dispatching the closest available deputies on duty to animal-related calls. Whether that is even allowed by state code has been an issue of discussion.
Ms. Oates noted that with the sheriff being an elected position, rather than appointed like the town police chief, the sheriff’s department is essentially an independent entity that “makes its own rules” on training standards and operations, albeit while being largely financially dependent on the county government. But in the wake of the HSWC signing off on the adjusted agreement, on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board unanimously approved the updated the Animal Impound Agreement with HSWC. See that discussion beginning at the 1:31:10 video mark.
A seven-item Consent Agenda was also approved after three items were pulled for additional discussion. Pulled for discussion prior to their approval were: Amend Board of Supervisors Policies and Procedures; Approval of the Virginia Department of Aviation’s 2022 Master Agreement on Terms and Conditions for Accepting State Aviation Funding Resources; and Award Recommendation for 5 New Asset Replacement Vehicles for Sheriff’s Department. Those somewhat extended board/staff conversations come after the 1:42:00 video mark where Chairman Cook calls the Consent Agenda to the floor — dare you.
Click here to watch the Board of Supervisors Meeting of July 18, 2023.
County Planning Commission Deadlocked on Runyon’s Shenandoah Valley Golf Course Over-55 Housing Project
The Warren County Planning Commission, still short a member while it waits for a replacement for a Shenandoah District member after the May resignation of former Commissioner Greg Huson, waded into a controversial rezoning request at its Wednesday, July 12 regular meeting at the County Government Center.
The marathon meeting lasted for more than 3 hours largely due to a public hearing of a hotly contested rezoning request:
Shenandoah Club Properties, LLC – A request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone approximately 103.86+/- acres from Agricultural (A) to Suburban Residential (SR) for a Planned Residential Development for 286 single-family dwelling units for active adults/age restricted and to rezone approximately 11.9 +/- acres from Agricultural (A) to Commercial (C), the residual 76.75+/- acres would remain zoned Agricultural (A). The property is located at 134 Golf Club Circle in the Shenandoah District; the total acreage of the parcel is 195.64+/- acres.
The Applicant is proposing to rezone the majority of the parcel in order to construct 286 age-restricted dwelling units, a 15,000-square-foot fine dining restaurant, and two additional recreational lodging units. Additionally, the applicant intends to retain a 9-hole golf course and existing clubhouse facilities. Runyon anticipates the development to be complete and in operation by 2028. The Royal Examiner earlier published a background story on Runyon and his plans here. An unusual factor in this request is that the requested zoning would make a 12-acre section of the development commercial to permit the restaurant and potentially other facilities part of the project. The applicant is proposing the remaining 76 acres of Agricultural land will be retained as a 9-hole golf course or other open space used for recreational purposes. When fully built out, the development proposed would roughly double the population of Rockland Village.
Incompatibility with the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance
Planning Director Matt Wendling told the Commission that the subject property is adjacent to the Rockland Historic District but is not part of it. The golf course construction began in 1963, prior to a Warren County Zoning Ordinance. Director Wendling explained that the Suburban Residential (SR) zoning requested requires a minimum lot size of a quarter acre and can only apply to developments of 50 acres or larger. Warren County’s Supplemental Regulations direct that planned developments should harmonize with adjacent properties. In the Planning Staff Comments for the Commission, there are several issues with the proposal.
The rezoning request is not compatible with the Future Land Use map of the existing Comprehensive Plan since this property is designated Agricultural in the current and Future Land Use maps. If the Zoning request were to be approved, the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors would need to amend the Future Land-use map to comply with Chapter 4 of the Comprehensive Plan. Further, the Planning staff noted that the subject property has no adjacent Commercial zoned properties and that portion of the request could be considered Spot Zoning. In a 1994 memo, Former County Attorney Douglas W. Napier wrote, “Spot Zoning is the singling out of a small parcel of land for a use clarification inconsistent with that of the surrounding area for the benefit of the owner and to the detriment of others. The term describes a zoning amendment which is invalid because it is not in accordance with a comprehensive or well-developed plan.” The memo continues, “What appears to be spot zoning may be legal where the rezoning is for the public good… “
The question is, is this rezoning “for the public good?”
The current commercial uses are accessories to the approved conditional use permit for the existing Golf Course and Bed & Breakfast.
According to the Planning Department staff summary, the “Rockland Village Center” concept, as proposed, would redefine the traditional village image as noted in the Comprehensive Plan with the focus on the planned residential development, which is not consistent with the surrounding rural areas. The summary also noted that the traffic study provided by the applicant did not extend from the intersections of Rockland Road and Fairground Road to Winchester Road to the west but included the intersection of Rockland and Fairground roads. Also not included were the intersections of Fairground Rd., Milldale Rd., and Morgan Ford Rd., which are principal access roads to the Rockland Community and subject property, all of which are two-lane rural roads that cross intersections with Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Morgan Ford Bridge. According to that summary, there are plans for a fly-over bridge to be built on Rockland Road at the railroad intersection adjacent to Rockland Park, which may impact traffic flow through that portion of the road. See an earlier Royal Examiner story here.
Finally, the applicant included an environmental impact study which has been provided to the Virginia Department of Health for comment, but comments have not yet been received. Overall, the Planning Department’s summary reflected significant doubt about the appropriateness of the rezoning.
Chris Mohn of Greenway Engineering then presented an overview of the proposal and discussed the measures being taken to provide water and sewer for the development via existing onsite wells and a new wastewater treatment facility. The plan calls for a drinking water demand of 100,000 gallons per day at peak, and the site’s current permitted capacity is 144,000 gallons per day. The golf course, currently 27 holes, would be reduced to 9 holes. During the irrigation season, the current golf course’s 5 wells pump from 150,000 to 333,000 gallons per day from the aquifer during the irrigation season. The application asserts that the reduction in size of the golf course will “significantly reduce” the water consumption but doesn’t say how much.
Mohn asserted that the quarter-acre lots depicted in the preliminary site plan are in accordance with the standards for Suburban Residential zoning and are essential to an HOA-managed and age-restricted community for ease and efficiency of management. In essence, this proposal yields a density of 1.5 dwellings per acre of development. According to Mr. Mohn, this aligns with the R-1-zoned properties immediately adjoining the site. The remaining 9 holes of the golf course will be operationally integrated with the 36 holes comprising the former Bowling Green site, which the applicant recently purchased.
“The analysis of this proposal that was provided with the application indicates that its impact on the surrounding community will be minimal and that any impacts can be mitigated by the proposed proffers and the final site design.”
County Zoning Ordinances require that developments must be served by central water and sewage treatment facilities. In this case, the applicant is proposing that onsite community water and sewage treatment facilities will be provided that meet the standards of the State Environmental and Health Departments. Sewage treatment effluent discharge would be highly treated as gray water and recycled for irrigation purposes. This method will “largely eliminate the use of groundwater for irrigation purposes at the site,” Mohn said.
Outrage and Staunch Opposition
At the public hearing, more than 30 speakers opposed to the rezoning offered their input to the commission to reflect on the proposal’s incompatibility with the County’s Comprehensive Plan, the unique rural setting, the agricultural heritage of the area, and the relatively isolated location from essential services such as medical, Fire & Rescue, and law enforcement.
Susan Bowen of Gentley Farm was concerned about the loss of the rural character of Rockland and the precedent that would be set for future suburban sprawl.
Many speakers painted a picture of how their rural setting would be destroyed, and past efforts at the conservation of agricultural land would be wasted. The view shed of existing homes surrounding the existing golf course would be changed by the addition of new homes. Another common theme was fears that the new dwellings would draw down the water source for all the residents. Unconvinced by the assertions in the proposal that the development would provide a net reduction in the current water consumption at the site, several speakers cited experiences with wells running dry in the past. Speaker Wayne Chatfield described the underground karst formations that create caves and sinkholes as the water table rises and falls.
Opponents of the proposed rezoning outnumbered supporters 35-5.
Despite the applicant’s assertions, to the Royal Examiner and elsewhere, on his efforts to minimize negative impacts and that his plan will reduce existing on-site water use and traffic flow in and out of the site, other comments ranged from concerns about increased traffic, loss of a rural environment, effects of treated sewage discharge, insufficient or unsafe access, to motives ascribed to the applicant “…and his developer friends to make a quick buck”. A petition containing more than 750 names was presented to the commission opposing the development.
Dozens of letters from citizens regarding the rezoning were presented as part of the commissioners’ meeting package. Notable was one in support of the project, quoted in part here from local businessman and community supporter George McIntyre, who is also an adjacent landowner and farmer:
“Change comes; we all know this. This exemplary effort for a community of age 55+ golf course residents will only complement Rockland with this professional, well-planned project. It is reasonable, it will not go outside the existing boundaries of Runyon’s property. It will leave a legacy of wise community improvements for all to cherish. The request for commercial rezoning for a restaurant, shops, emergency care, and other beneficial needs in our area was agreeable with the opponents. The opposition wanted these amenities. This project will continue to support our community, as all of us have and do. Runyon, like many others, is a giver, not a taker,” McIntyre wrote.
Several other residents on hand were also supportive of the rezoning proposal. Local resident and golfer, Mickey Taylor expressed unreserved support for the proposal, citing long association with the golf club and personally with the applicant. “Richard entered into this effort to improve the area correctly, thoughtfully, and properly,” Taylor said.
Other speakers applauded the employment opportunities, increased options for senior living, and a thoughtful design that preserves some open and forested areas as a shield from surrounding homes. Donna Lopes, a resident, supported the proposal as a way to preserve golfing opportunities while allowing a well-maintained development as an improvement over unrestricted unmaintained properties with junk cars or RVs. Other speakers cited the history of the property and the vision of the original developer, Linwood Morrison.
At the end of the nearly 2-hour public hearing during which Chairman Richard Myers had to several times remind the crowd of the prohibition on applause during public presentations, Vice Chairman Henry stated that a typical unrestricted housing development with 3-bedroom homes does not produce enough tax revenue to pay for the schools. “Typically, the county is at a negative net, which raises everybody’s taxes.” A discussion followed regarding whether the over-55 designation, seen as minimizing the number of school-age children tied to the development, is enforceable and how other communities in the area manage it. The Proffer statement portion of the application defines it as follows:
“[Age-restricted] shall mean all occupied residential units shall be occupied by at least one person fifty-five (55) years of age or older, and all other residents must reside with a person who is fifty-five (55) years of age or older, and be a spouse, a cohabitant, an occupant’s child of nineteen (19) years of age or older or provide primary physical or economic support to the person who is fifty-five (55) years of age or older.
“Notwithstanding this limitation (i) a person hired to provide live-in, long term, or terminal health care of a person who is fifty-five (55) years of age or older for compensation may also occupy a dwelling during any time such person is actually providing such care; and (ii) guests under the age of fifty-five (55) shall be permitted for periods of time not to exceed sixty (60) total days in any calendar year. (b) If title to any lot shall become vested in any person under fifty-five (55) years of age by reason of descent, distribution, foreclosure, or operation of law, the age restriction set forth in this Section 1 shall not work a forfeiture or reversion of title, but rather, such person thus taking title shall not be permitted to reside on such Lot until such person shall have attained fifty-five (55) years of age or otherwise satisfies the requirements as set forth herein. (c) Notwithstanding the foregoing limitations, a surviving spouse shall be allowed to continue to occupy a dwelling without regard to age. The foregoing limitations shall apply to any tenant who resides in any dwelling offered for lease by the Owner thereof.”
Vice-Chairman Henry told the commission that there is no farming going on on that parcel. It is zoned Agricultural with a Conditional Use Permit for commercial activity – a golf course. It uses a tremendous amount of water. There are no cows, no hay. It is not in a conservation easement. By right, it could be broken up into residential lots – a lot fewer, but it could be done. “The only thing I can really knock it for is the traffic, but here we have a letter from VDOT that doesn’t kill it.”
Chairman Myers observed that he was yet to see a bale of hay produced by a golf course. This comment lightened the mood of the audience, who were clearly fatigued by the length of the meeting. “What does concern me is the medical facilities. Whether you go to Warren Memorial or to Winchester, you have to cross a railroad track. If I’m in an ambulance with a heart attack, I don’t want to be waiting at a railroad crossing.”
Commissioner Kaylee Richardson weighed in: “A lot of people are coming here; from where? The city? That is my question. I understand development, I understand business, I understand. But is this the right place?” Commissioner Kersjes questioned the VDOT declaration of “no impact.” Current trips are 827, and projected are 3,700. “That’s one every 30 seconds!”
After some further discussion, Commissioner Richardson offered a motion to recommend the denial of the rezoning application, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes. The Commission deadlocked on a 2-2 vote, with Richardson and Kersjes voting to recommend denial and Vice-Chairman Henry and Chairman Myers voting against the recommendation of denial. The deadlocked vote effectively denies the proposal the approval of the Commission, forwarding it to the Board of Supervisors without a recommended action.
The Chairman then called a 5-minute recess, allowing the majority of the crowd to vacate the room.
SVGC Related and Rushmark Rockland Rd. LLC business
Shenandoah Club Properties, LLC – A request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate portions of the property at 134 Golf Club Circle as Suburban Residential and Commercial on the map. The amendment request was provided in concert with a rezoning application for the Property to establish 103. 86± acres of Suburban Residential (SR) District zoning for the development of age-restricted dwelling units and 11.9± acres of Commercial (C) District zoning containing the existing clubhouse, lodging units, and associated improvements. The proposed Commercial zoning would enable the establishment of a sit-down restaurant in the existing clubhouse facility that would be open to the public, as well as the addition of lodging units to the site. The remaining 76.75± acres of the Property are proposed to remain in some form of open space use, with current plans involving the operation of a 9-hole golf course on the acreage.
In view of the action of the commission on the rezoning request, the commission, on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, Seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, voted unanimously to recommend the denial of the request to amend the County Comprehensive plan. A final decision now rests with the County Board of Supervisors.
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has resubmitted a request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone 46 acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I) and rezone 1.87 acres from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C). The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road in the North River district. The total acreage of the parcels is approximately 77.59+/- acres. During the public hearing, there was one speaker, Chris Gullickson of the Virginia Inland Port, who supported the rezoning and said that the property could provide an advantage. The commission, on a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC. This is a resubmittal of a request for a conditional use permit for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road in the North River Magisterial District and are included in the rezoning request to Industrial (I). With no public speakers or other discussion, on a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, The Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has resubmitted a request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate the properties at 8561 Winchester Road as Industrial (I) and Commercial (C). According to Rushmark’s submission, The Warren County Comprehensive Plan’s Future Land Use Map designates the land north of Front Royal along the Route 522/Route 340 corridor as almost exclusively commercial and industrial, especially so on the eastern side of that highway. The commercially designated properties in the Comprehensive Plan tend to be centralized closer to Interstate 66, and the industrially designated lands are concentrated to the north. The Property sits at the edge of the commercially designated lands to the south and the industrial lands to the north. Some of the commercially designated properties to the south have been successfully developed for commercial uses, but the commercial market has failed for more than twenty years to support similar development envisioned by the Comprehensive Plan on the Property. The Applicant asserts that the Industrial designation will facilitate the development of marketable improvements. On a motion by Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, The Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
The remaining actions of the commission will be covered in a separate story. The commission adjourned at 10:40 p.m.
Town Council Gets Update on Returned to Town-Driven Visitors Center Operations and Ponders How to Re-launch Youth Center
At its work session on July 10th at Town Hall, the Front Royal Town Council got a detailed briefing from Community Development and Tourism Manager Lizi Lewis on the return to Town staff-controlled seven-day-a-week Visitor Center operations and tourism promotion. Lewis’ presentation begins at the 3:30 mark of the linked Town video. That promotion includes both business and natural amenities on both sides of the town-county line.
And while joint Town-County tourism promotion was not part of the presentation, it appears that discussion is likely to be included on the upcoming July 20th Town-County Liaison Committee agenda. There seems to have been a recent disconnect in municipal communications on how to proceed with joint municipal tourism development, marketing, and management centered on the jointly created 501-C6 stand-alone, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) “Discover Front Royal.” If we recall correctly, during discussion of establishment of the DMO, it was noted that it would be able to apply for state tourism-related grants directly unavailable to the municipalities themselves.
Also, the Town is still regrouping after the ill-fated move, circa 2019/20, to subcontract tourism/Visitor Center operations to a Tidewater-based contractor. That contract was not renewed after the contractor unilaterally closed the Visitor Center several days a week without notifying town officials.
Youth Center moving forward
The other major topic of work session discussion, beginning at the 45:00 mark of the linked Town video, was how to fund and successfully launch a re-established Community Youth Center. The proposed site is the currently unoccupied former Santmyers Youth Center facility across the creek from Bing Crosby Stadium at the 8th Street Bridge over Happy Creek. Representatives of the non-profit youth, student, and family support group “Reaching Out Now” were present to follow up on information on their operations and ability to coordinate and even lead this joint endeavor. “Reaching Out Now” representatives brought their proposal for this three-way joint endeavor on behalf of the community’s youth to council and the board of supervisors, on June 12 and 13, respectively. The County owns the former Santmyers Youth Center building.
Remaining at issue, as first noted during its June meeting with the “Reaching Out Now” non-profit, was enabling funding in a Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget that was already finalized when the proposal was brought forward last month. Near Monday’s discussions’ outset, possible revenue of $75,000 in two installments, $25,000 currently and $50,000 in January, was broached.
Mayor Lori A. Cockrell also revisited the issue of realizing this project without creating a precedent for any project brought to the Town, or County, by another non-profit in the future. She noted that normally the Town has stayed out of direct funding of non-profit projects. The nature of this project to the benefit of youth community-wide — Public Schools, Private Schools, and Home Schooled youth would all be eligible to participate, it was pointed out — was cited as a potential basis against such a precedent on mandating funding for all non-profit projects in the future.
As to attracting youth to a new youth center, Reaching Out Now representatives noted that the plan was for this to be a “student-led” youth center, with programs or events recommended by the students themselves, as opposed to adults dictating activities to them. Present from “Reaching Out Now” were Marlena Conner, Jennifer DeHaven, Sina May, and Robert Hupman.
The potential of an August 28 public hearing on the proposal was suggested. It was also noted that a budget amendment to authorize the funding would not be necessary because the cited funding is less than 1 percent of the total Town budget.
Other business
The balance of the work session from the 1:36:59 video mark dealt with in the order addressed:
Three items are slated for a public hearing on August 28, 1/ the Comprehensive Plan Review and recommended Update; 2/ a Ramsey Inc. rezoning; and 3/ an Ordinance Amendment regarding “Town Code 75 Pertaining to Transient Occupancy Tax.
Three items slated for the Consent Agenda for routine business on August 28, 1/ a bid award for curb & gutter installation; 2/ an FY-24 Budget Amendment “to accept funds from VRSA for Pavillion Damage”; 3/ and another FY-24 Budget Amendment related to a “Comprehensive Solid Waste Utility Cost of Service Fee/Rate Study Contract.”
And finally, potential items for the agenda for the July 20 Town-County Liaison Committee meeting.
Click here to watch the Town Council Work Session video.
