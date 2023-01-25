Local Government
Supervisors hold initial third monthly meeting to deal with Short-Term Rental-fueled increase in public hearing numbers
On January 24, at 6 p.m., the Warren County Board of Supervisors held their newly added third meeting to deal with the influx of public hearings, largely driven by Short-Term “Tourist” Rental permitting applications. Nine of the 14 public hearings that night were on Short-Term Rental applications. These Public Hearing-driven meetings will be a regular part of the supervisor’s schedule moving forward.
But prior to getting down to scheduled business, Board Chairman Vicky Cook acknowledged the passing of Company 8 District Fire & Rescue Chief Homer Cross the previous day, asking those listening to remember “his family, his friends, and his colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this time of heartache.”
Below is a list of the 14 January 24th public hearings topics with the staffer’s name and position presenting the item and the board’s action on them:
C. Public Hearings (unless otherwise indicated there were no public hearing speakers):
1. Ordinance to Amend and Re-Ordain Section 160-62 of the Warren County Code – Caitlin Jordan, Senior Assistant County Attorney – Result: On a motion by Walt Mabe, seconded by Cheryl Cullers, the proposed Ordinance Amendment was approved by 4-0 vote, Delores Oates absent due to illness according to the chair.
2. Sale of County-Owned Real Property Located at 30 East Jackson Street – Alisa Scott, Finance Director – Result: On a motion by Jay Butler, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the sale at a price of $200,000 to TCG Real Estate Holdings LLC was approved by a 4-0 vote.
3. Modification Request for Conditional Use Permit 97-11-01, Alan Munson for Commercial Campground, Canoeing, Boating (kayaking and inner-tubing) and Fishing Equipment Rental and Sales Located at 192 Panhandle Road and Identified on Tax Map 34 as Lot 3B – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the CUP Modification request was approved by a 4-0 vote.
4. Modification Request for Conditional Use Permit 2015-01-01, Gillian Greenfield & Richard Butcher for Private Use Camping (Non-Commercial) Located off Beech Road and Identified on Tax Map 13C, Section 1, Block 1, as Lot 206 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: After hearing from four public hearing speakers, including applicant Gillian Greenfield, two Shenandoah Shores residents opposing the private use application, and a SSPOA official who sought tabling of the matter to resolve legal oversight authority questions, on a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board voted 4-0 to table the matter to acquire additional information to be discussed at a February work session before returning to the board for a vote.
5. Conditional Use Permit 2022-10-02, Maura & Daan De Raedt for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 54 Arrowood Road and Identified on Tax Map 23A, Section 1, Block 4, Lot 1 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: After hearing from applicant, Reston resident Daan De Taedt, and an adjoining neighbor asking for denial of the application by absentee owners, the board on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Mabe, voted 4-0 to deny the CUP application.
6. Conditional Use Permit 2022-10-03, Wendy C. Willis for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 154 Woodthrush Way and Identified on Tax Map 24D, Section 11, Block 00, Lot 1012 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
7. Conditional Use Permit 2022-10-04, Anthony Constable for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 195 Old Oak Lane and Identified on Tax Map 15E, Section 2, Block 2, Lot 628 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
8. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-01, Jacob Horowitz for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 5433 Gooney Manor Loop and Identified on Tax Map 44 as Lot 18 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
9. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-02, Jeffrey May for Gunsmithing Services Located at 425 Valley Road and Identified on Tax Map 30C, Section 1, Block 2, Lot 19 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Mr. Butler, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
10. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-03, Lydia Freeman for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 400 Chipmunk Trail Lane and Identified on Tax Map 24A, Section 210, Lot 420 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: After hearing from one nearby neighbor in opposition to the application, on a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board approved the CUP application by a 3-1 vote, Mr. Butler dissenting.
11. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-04, Sergiu Luca for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 104 Marino Lane and Identified on Tax Map 15D, Section 2, Block 5, Lot 128A – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: After hearing from one adjacent neighbor in support of the CUP application, on a motion by Mr. Mabe, seconded by Mr. Butler, the board approved the application by a 4-0 vote.
12. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-05, Stacy Weng for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 5 Oakwood Drive and Identified on Tax Map 13C, Section 1, Block B, Lot 10A – Matt Wendling, Planning Director – Result: On a motion by Mr. Butler, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board approved the CUP application by a 4-0 vote.
13. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-06, Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1862 Khyber Pass Road and Identified on Tax Map 23A, Section 321, Lot 1A – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: On a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the CUP application by a 3-1 vote, Mr. Butler dissenting.
14. Conditional Use Permit 2022-11-07, Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1424 Khyber Pass Road and Identified on Tax Map 23A, Section 935, Lot 28 – Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – Result: After hearing from applicant Matthew Williams, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the CUP application by a 3-1 vote, Mr. Butler completing a trifecta of “No” votes on Short-Term-Rental CUP applications in Skyline Estates, these last two and an earlier one by the De Raedts in which his colleagues joined him in denying the application.
Their business completed, the chairman adjourned the meeting at 7:48 p.m.
Click here to see the staff summaries of the public hearing items, including Planning Department recommended conditions, board discussion, motions, and votes in the County video.
Local Government
Lead off Liaison Committee meeting of 2023 tries to outline a path toward improved Town-County joint efforts
Front Royal Town Council and Warren County Board of Supervisors members met at the first Town-County Liaison Committee meeting of 2023 at 6 p.m. Thursday evening, January 19. Newly-elected Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell chaired the meeting at the Town Hall second-floor meeting room. Vicky Cook joined Cockrell in representing their respective boards for the first time as non-rotating Liaison Committee members from their respective chairman’s seats.
And whether the Liaison Committee should continue in its established six-seat format, each board’s chairman and one rotating member from the town and county’s elected bodies (Morris and Cullers, respectively, this time), with staff support from the town manager and county administrator, was one of an 11-topic agenda tackled over three-and-a-half hours.
Noting continued efforts to restore more positive inter-municipal cooperation in the wake of hostile civil litigations launched by the town council, circa 2019/2020, in the wake of the joint Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority financial scandal, Mayor Cockrell suggested perhaps including more members officially, perhaps the entire elected bodies. Expanded membership, the mayor reasoned, would keep all members directly involved in matters of common interest to both municipal governments. That might be especially important on her side, Cockrell noted, with four and soon five of council’s six seats occupied by new members seated by election or appointment since November.
That discussion during the meeting’s first topic – “Review of Liaison Committee Meeting Policy,” was eventually followed by one directly related matter: “Front Royal-Warren County EDA Negotiations/Next Steps,” and a number of others on matters that can evolve into either mutual or dueling self-interests.
Those included:
- Community Water Capacity Update
- Disposition of the McKay Springs Property
- Town and County Comp Plan update
- The resurrection of Youth Activities/Reinstitution of Youth Center
- Tourism Business/Marketing Plan Update and Next Steps for DMO (Destination Marketing Organization), the 501-C6 organization created to head a joint tourism effort by the town and county governments known as “Discover Front Royal.”
One unasked question on that latter front was: “If it is a joint tourism effort, why isn’t the DMO called “Discover Front Royal and Warren County?” That would seem particularly true since many of the natural resources that draw tourism to the community and related businesses found in and around national and state parks are outside of town, in the county.
Be that as it may, at least “improved communications and cooperation” are on the table now. A disconnect on that front became apparent when that previous council lineup, circa 2019/20, ignored the advice of then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt to forego hostile civil litigation against the joint EDA over disputed liabilities in favor of “good faith negotiations” between the Town, County, and EDA. Interim Town Manager Tederick soon brought the Alexandria-based law firm of Damiani and Damiani to council’s attention to handle that civil litigation on the Town side.
Be that as it may, at least “improved communications and cooperation” are on the table now. A disconnect on that front became apparent when that previous council lineup, circa 2019/20, ignored the advice of then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt to forego hostile civil litigation against the joint EDA over disputed liabilities in favor of “good faith negotiations” between the Town, County, and EDA. Interim Town Manager Tederick soon brought the Alexandria-based law firm of Damiani and Damiani to council’s attention to handle that civil litigation on the Town side.
That same level of cooperation continues despite the still unresolved civil litigation may have been indicated by compliments from officials on both sides of the liaison table to the efforts of Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson for his work on tracking EDA-related expenditures as the County and its now unilaterally run EDA (in the wake of the Town’s decision to create its own unilateral EDA) attempt to assist auditors in finalizing reports on the final years the alleged financial misappropriations occurred.
Mayor Cockrell noted that it was difficult to negotiate an out-of-court settlement of the EDA financial issues without those final annual audits tracing the movement of EDA, Town, and County resources. But it would appear that financial accounting movement in that direction is occurring, and it would seem in good faith and out of court.
Click here to see the full Liaison Committee meeting discussion of the above-cited topics and the rest of the agenda in the Town video. The full agenda, in order of scheduled discussion with the municipality that brought the topic to the table noted, were:
1) Review of Liaison Committee Meeting Policy – Town
2) Review of MOU for Use of Board Meeting Room – Town
3) Tourism Business/Marketing Plan Update and Next Steps for DMO – Town/County • MOU between Town and Discover Front Royal
4) Water Capacity Update – Town/County
5) Town and County Comprehensive Plans Update – Transportation -Town/County
6) Alternate Access to Shenandoah Shores Road and Mary’s Shady Lane Town/County
7) Front Royal-Warren County EDA Negotiations/Next Steps – County
8) Report from Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council – County
9) Disposition of McKay Springs Property – County
10) Discussion of Youth Activities/Reinstitution of Youth Center – Town
11) Joint Towing Advisory Board – Town
Local Government
DeDomenico-Payne named to fill Mayor Cockrell’s council seat pending Nov. Special Election, other appointed vacancies also filled
Following a Closed/Executive Session convened at 9:38 p.m. at the end of its regular meeting on Monday evening, January 23rd, the Front Royal Town Council appointed Melissa DeDomenico-Payne to fill the vacant seat resulting from Lori A. Cockrell’s election as mayor.
Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Ph.D., is the Grants Manager at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown, Virginia. She has a B.A. English and B.S. Psychology (magna cum laude), M.A. from Shenandoah University; Psychological Services Counseling, Marymount University; and a Doctoral Degree in Public Administration (graduated with distinction), Capella University.
The agenda summary and draft motion of the matter noted that: “The term of office of the person so appointed will begin immediately upon qualification and will expire upon the qualification of the successful candidate elected during a special election to be held on November 7, 2023.”
Other appointments announced at Monday’s meeting as part of “New Business Items” included:
- Michael S. Williams to the Planning Commission;
- Lewis Moten to the Board of Zoning Appeals, where he will replace Michael Williams;
- And Gary Gillispie, Ellen Aders, and Charles Gornowich to the Local Board of Building Code Appeals.
It was noted that filling the new Board of Building Code Appeals is a step toward realizing enforcement of the long-floundering Derelict Building Code council has been trying to implement for several years.
In regular meeting business council unanimously upheld the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) denial of the SEESUU LLC application for partial demolition of the Old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street, and by a split 3-2 vote, Rogers and Rappaport dissenting, authorized the appointment of “viewers” to inspect the alley vacation area requested by members of former Mayor Chris Holloway’s family to allow their private use of the localized access way between 12th and 13th Streets off of Virginia Avenue. Five speakers, either residents whose home properties abut the alley or members of the Church of the Brethren, which also abuts the alley, all urged denial of the request so as not to limit their use of and rear access to their properties. More on those actions in coming Royal Examiner stories.
Local Government
Public Hearing speakers raise issues on Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District management and tax revenue usage
While the bulk of the open portion of the January 17 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting was fairly routine, shortly after adjourning from a nearly hour-long Closed Meeting to discuss personnel matters originally intended to include the board-appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee, in addition to appointments to the Board of Equalization to deal with tax assessment appeals, the supervisors reached the Public Comments portion of the open meeting on non-agenda items.
Two residents of Shenandoah Farms, Tracie Lane and Sarah Saber, both chairpersons of their respective Farms Sanitary District groups, rose to express continued dissatisfaction with how the county’s elected officials are allowing business to be conducted in the Farms Sanitary District. Lane’s remarks begin at the 5:20 mark of the video, Saber’s at the 11:25 mark. Among issues raised were a lack of county government transparency in dealings with the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District finances, infrastructure costs, decision making, and a seeming blanket refusal to accept suggestions from resident advisory groups, even the one they appointed.
In addition to the above-cited Farms Sanitary District issues, a failure of supervisors and involved staff to respond to direct questions about Sanitary District tax revenue usage and requests for meetings to try and help clear matters up was broached.
“I have a few things to say to you folks,” Lane began after introducing herself as the recently elected chairman of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) and a three-year participant in the POSF Board’s activities as the past Farms residents-elected advisory group to the County on Farms Sanitary District matters. “I watched the Advisory Committee meeting from January 5th, and there were some challenges, some comments about how we are not responding to emails with lists of properties and things like that. Mr. Mabe, you said you didn’t get an email from me, and I have a copy of the email you received several days before that with your name on it, so you did get that,” Lane told the supervisors’ representative to the Advisory Committee meetings of her emailed response to a request for a list of the POSF-owned Common Properties in the Sanitary District.
The Pot calling the Kettle black?
Lane continued to note that county officials, including the supervisors, had, in fact, failed to respond to her “repeated” email requests for meetings “to hopefully start a new dialogue” between the Sanitary District’s elected POSF representatives and the County. “And you haven’t responded at all, nothing. As a citizen in this county I at least deserve a response,” Lane said pointedly to the county’s five elected representatives and their administrative staff.
She then traced the POSF’s unsuccessful two years of seeking Farms Sanitary District financial reports while POSF served as the County’s official Farms Sanitary District advisory group since 2011 (after voluntarily handing management authority it had held since 1995/96 over to the County as the district’s annual budget climbed into six figures). “Instead of answering our board, which was elected by property owners, we were replaced by your appointed board. January 5th, your appointed board asked for that same disclosure on how funds were being spent – repeating their request from July.
“Instead of the disclosures, we learned that the fourth financial director of Warren County since 2019 had resigned. In the past three years (the county’s) had more financial directors than 1965 to 2019 combined. Why do they keep quitting?” Lane asked pointedly, making an analogy to a bank that didn’t send statements to its account holders. “That would be a bank that most people would fire. Now you want more tax money from us? All I have to say is no new taxes until … you guys account for every penny you have spent,” Lane challenged the board directly, ending her remarks with a “Thank you” for her three minutes to state her case.
Current supervisor-appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee (SFSDAC) Chairman Sarah Saber began on the topic of a specially called SFSDAC meeting originating with the supervisors’ administrative staff, later canceled, that would have coincided with the supervisor’s 6 p.m. closed session on personnel issues that evening. “I just wanted to clarify since nobody responded to my emails from this afternoon – not a single one of you, you were all copied – in addition to Ed Daley (county administrator), Mike Berry (public works director) – Just wondering what the justification was behind the impromptu scheduling of the meeting, which part of the bylaws which you all wrote – you can’t actually schedule a (SFSDAC) meeting.”
The bylaws referenced in her email, which Royal Examiner acquired a copy of, say of scheduling of SFSDAC Special Meetings in the bylaws Article 5-2: “Special meetings may be called by the chairman or by two Directors upon written request to the secretary …” with additional processes addressed. Saber’s point appears to be that Farms Advisory Committee Special Meetings are to be called by the SFSDAC chairman or two directors thereof, not by the supervisors or their administrator, with no involvement of the committee.
Saber then referenced another written inquiry involving FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) she made as a committee member dating to July, asking: “So, I’d also like it if the county attorney, who was copied on the email chain back from July, could take another look and see exactly what pertains to FOIA since I sent it to Delores, you ignored it; Walt, you ignored it; Cheryl, you ignored it; and Jay Butler, you ignored it; and Vicky now you’re on the emails too?” Saber asked of the new board of supervisors chairman. “Just wondering. I asked several questions and no acknowledgment, no responses,” Saber said, noting the speaker’s three-minute time clock at 1-minute-20-seconds remaining.
“Any of you planning to respond? Did you think nobody was going to notice? You’re going to slide through an impromptu meeting that you can’t actually do, nobody’s going to notice?” Saber continued to challenge the county board, noting the number of people who had shown up at the Warren County Government Center for the 6 p.m., specially-called Farms Advisory Committee meeting, who had not gotten notice of its cancellation several hours earlier that afternoon.
“No explanation, not one of you,” Saber continued, drawing comment from Board Chairman Cook, “Excuse me, I don’t mean to interrupt, but this is not a question or answer period, is that correct?” Cook queried staff, which confirmed that to be the case. “So, I’ll just keep talking since it’s 30 seconds left,” Saber noted her time clock (Uh Oh).
“The fact that you all are unwilling to answer questions is reprehensible. It is disgusting. And it speaks of an absolute disregard for any citizen requests, partnerships with citizen advisory boards, or any transparency. It speaks volumes,” Saber concluded as the timer began beeping. She left the podium glaring the board’s way as scattered applause began, leading Chairman Cook to caution citizens – “No applause, please. We don’t need applause,” which brought silence though one man seated two rows behind the podium continued a silent applause gesture for several seconds.
The Farms Sanitary District officials’ concerns come at a time the incumbent supervisor’s majority in office going into their fourth year (Cullers, Oates, Mabe), without dissent from two-year members Cook and Butler, continue to publicly brag about not having raised taxes during their tenure during one of the most inflationary periods of the past 50, if not 100 years in the U.S. economy. The looming question for many in the Farms is how does a municipal government maintain service levels without increased revenue during such an inflationary period, especially when you continue to opt for higher-cost road infrastructure projects recommended by county staff versus lower-cost ones recommended by your various citizen advisory bodies? – Do you simply use up all your various fund reserves, potentially weakening the County bond rating if your reserves go below prescribed levels, or as some seem to suspect, “rob Peter to pay Paul” as in shifting some Farms Sanitary District tax revenue to uses outside the Sanitary District where there is a revenue void?
Click here to see these remarks at the above-noted spots in the meeting video.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission deadlocks on Sayre-Ryan Homes rezoning request
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, January 18, to consider a rezoning application submitted by NVR Ryan Homes to change the zoning for a 44-acre parcel from R-E (residential parcels of an acre or more) to R-1a (Parcels of 1/3 that size) to permit the development of 134 residential lots. The parcel, owned by former Town Councilman and County Supervisor Tom Sayre, is located at 835 Shenandoah Shores Road adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Railroad and relies on the infamous Shenandoah Shores-Happy Creek Road intersection that is additionally bisected by the railroad.
The conceptual drawings of the proposed project show an entrance from Shenandoah Shores Road and a proposed entrance onto the long-awaited “East-West connector road” that has yet to be built after more than 20 years of discussion. That proposed road was intended to connect Shenandoah Shores Road with the end of Manassas Avenue and so provide a second means of access to the Shenandoah Shores subdivision and all the other developed areas along that road, including Christendom College, Happy Creek Industrial Park, Chelsea Academy, and Happy Creek Storage.
A 2012 annexation agreement between the Town of Front Royal and Warren County for a previous rezoning and development project (Front Royal Limited Partnership) stated that the connector road would be built using a combination of developer cash proffers and town funding, but none of that road building has yet come to pass.
The Shenandoah Shores-Happy Creek Road intersection referred to above has been the source of consternation and frustration for more than 30 years for residents and businesses due to periodic blockages from trains. The Public Hearing for the proposed rezoning brought concerned citizens out to address the issue. Without exception, the speakers resoundingly opposed the development of that parcel unless the access problem is first solved. Residents addressing the commission referred to years of “Kicking the can down the road” despite massive growth through the area, with seemingly no concrete action towards relieving the problem of access.
Local resident John Lundberg gave three reasons why the proposal should be defeated – The increased number of vehicles backed up on Shenandoah Shores Road when trains (there are 9 daily) cross the intersection and must stop for a variety of reasons; traffic backups on Happy Creek Road for the trains, and health and safety issues when emergency response vehicles are caught in the same backups.
A 2004 Town Comprehensive Plan quote states the explicit problem with this intersection: “Until a grade separation crossing of the railroad track has been constructed. However, a moderate to dense development of the area north of the railroad and west of Shenandoah Shores Road is simply unsafe … the opportunities for conflict resulting in traffic accidents are too great for safety.”
Another long-standing option is the potential for an Interstate 66 exit onto Shenandoah Shores road, which would provide another potential ingress/egress for the community. Even though there have been discussions and information gathering on this subject for decades, VDOT and the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) activities do not show any active efforts to address the issue. One issue for VDOT is an exit connected dead-end state road (at the river) that violates standards for Interstate access/egress interchanges.
Mike Foeckler of Christendom College echoed many of the same concerns as the other speakers. The Happy Creek Industrial Park is “languishing” because of access problems.
When the Leach Run Parkway was completed at great fanfare in 2017, at a cost of almost $16 million, expectations in the community were that a bridge across the railroad track would join the new parkway with Shenandoah Shores Road and resolve once and for all at least some of the problem with the Happy Creek intersection. It was not to be. Funding for the flyover was unavailable, and the new parkway was terminated in a T-intersection at Happy Creek Road.
NVR Ryan Homes Representative Ty Lawson told the commissioners that their proffers included the necessary infrastructure, such as roads, entrance drives, water and sewer, open space, walking trails, and trees, in response to community input. He also showed the commission that the conceptual site plan had been altered to accommodate the space for the Leach Run flyover, although, as mentioned above, that project may be a long way from reality. He cited a traffic study that showed what the impact on Shenandoah Shores Road would be, although notably absent from that study was the Norfolk Southern train traffic and its effect on access to Shenandoah Shores Road. In response to questions from the Commission, Mr. Lawson said NVR Ryan Homes intends to begin site work on the parcel in 2025.
Based on the input from citizens at the Public Hearing, since neither of the potential solutions for the Shenandoah Shores Road access problem is anywhere near completion, the Planning Commission was split on the right answer. Chairman Daryl Merchant tapped into the sentiment of the speakers. “I appreciate you all coming out to express your opinions. That’s what we want. I think this commission understands your concerns. Our purpose is to determine whether this is an appropriate use of the parcel. Our purpose is not to approve or disapprove of a project; we have no funding authority. No matter what we decide tonight, the trains are still going to be using that track.”
During the commission member’s comments after the public hearing, Commissioner Marshner asked what the traffic count cited for the development was based on. Answer: They are the standard counts based on the VDOT formula. Commissioner Wood opined that a development request more than 12 years ago proffered that connector road, and yet it is still not built. The Town Planning Department had included provisions in its summary for the Commissioners as part of their approval. They include:
Amendment of the proffer statement to include language addressing their responsibility to expand and install the on-site utility infrastructure in accordance with Town Code Chapter 134.
Amending their proffers to include language addressing their responsibility for the cost of installing storm-water facilities on-site in compliance with the subdivision ordinance (Ch 148 of Town Code) and the maintenance of the storm-water structures by the HOA.
Amendment of their concept plan to provide the size and location of open space areas.
Construction of the entrance in accordance with Town and VDOT standards.
Eventually, the commission voted 2-2 on an approval motion by Commissioner Daniel Wells, seconded by Commissioner Glenn Wood, effectively denying the request. The “No” votes by Vice-Chair Connie Marshner and Commissioner Wood reflected the concerns raised by 12 of the 13 Public speakers – that developing any site north of the railroad would contribute to the already problematic intersection.
This failed approval leaves the future of the proposed rezoning – and the development itself – in some question. The request will be sent to The Front Royal Town Council, but the conditions proposed by the Planning Department that were to be imposed on the rezoning will no longer be part of the deadlocked vote forwarded to council on the rezoning request.
In other actions, the Commission unanimously approved the Town of Front Royal Fiscal Year 2023 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which contains line items for the East-West Connector and the Leach Run Flyover. The East-West Connector line item shows a $20 million cost but no planned funds before the Fiscal year 2028. The Flyover line item shows a total of $27 million cost, with plans for funding in 2025, ’26, and ’27, and the remaining $9 million not planned. However, the CIP is not a funding document, and projects are not funded until they are first budgeted for.
The commission also approved a Special Use Permit (SUP) request by Barbara Samuels to construct a first-floor dwelling unit at 437 South Royal Avenue. Most of the building is used for commercial offices. Zoning Administrator John Ware briefed the Commission that there were only 8 parking spaces currently designated in the parking area, and the ordinance would require 15, so the permit would require 7 more spaces to be striped. There were no speakers either for or against the proposal, and the Commission, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Wells, voted unanimously to recommend the request for approval by Town Council.
Under its Consent Agenda, the Commission approved an authorization to advertise a SUP request from Jeffrey Kelble for a commercial Outdoor Recreation facility at 1847 North Royal Avenue (the former VFW property). The parcel is zoned A-1 Agricultural and open space preservation. The public hearing will be held on February 15.
The meeting was adjourned at 9:10 p.m.
Local Government
County Supervisors nominate Board of Equalization members to hear real estate re-assessment appeals, revisits ‘don’t panic’ over tax implications theme, and okay staff re-classifications
Following a nearly one-hour Closed Session without the initially planned Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee participation (the SFSDAC meeting was cancelled that afternoon), the Warren County Board of Supervisors nominated Board of Equalization members for appointment by the court, approved an IT annual service contract and 11 staff position re-classifications. With the staff re-classifications having been discussed at length at two work sessions, all 11 were unanimously approved without board discussion following their individual presentations by Human Resources Director Jane Meadows. See those re-classifications with the involved department head cited, at the end of this story.
The Board of Equalization nominations were pulled from a four-item Consent Agenda to facilitate the individual nominations of three members and one alternate. Those members and the alternate are appointed by the county Circuit Court. Nominated to fill out a three-member board to preside over appeals related to the 2023 General Assessment were Jen Avery, Brian Conley, and Thomas Lockhart. Amanda Slate was nominated as the alternate. The nominations were all unanimous.
During his report County Administrator Ed Daley presented an informative public relations video made by IT Director Todd Jones addressing the coming 2023 Real Estate Assessments and their Real Estate Tax impacts that citizens are anticipating receiving by month’s end. Jones reiterated the point that by law municipal governments must revisit their tax rates when reassessments raise tax revenue by more than one percent. The base move is to adjust the tax rate down to a revenue-neutral point so that higher assessments do not automatically result in a tax windfall for that municipal government. Public Hearings must be held to justify a tax rate that results in a revenue increase of more than one percent for the municipal government, just as a public hearing must be held to justify a tax-rate increase in non-assessment years.
In his county website video Jones points out that the supervisors are likely to set the new tax rate in March or April for the new fiscal year. So, while the assessment notice he got indicated a 41% increase that would raise his Real Estate Tax rate from its 2021-2022 level of $1,817.63 to $2,549.91 in 2023, he points that is only were the tax rate to stay where it currently is. And with a board majority that has been in place for three years that likes to point out it has not raised taxes during that period despite experiencing the most inflationary economic period nationally in decades, if not a century or more, the odds the tax rate will remain anywhere near its current rate of 65.5 cents per $100 of assessed value would appear to be slim to none.
Go to the county website for information on how to file an appeal of your real estate assessment to the County’s Board of Equalization. But remember, don’t panic – the tax number you get in the mail is not the one that will be in effect when your taxes come due in June and December – probably, almost surely.
Board Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi informed us that Todd Jones’ video, along with all 2023 Reassessment information can be found by clicking the blue house icon on the homepage of the county website.
With no public hearings on its January 17 agenda – that comes next week at the new third monthly meeting this board has scheduled to cover the increase in public hearing numbers prompted by Short-Term Rental applications – this meeting adjourned at 7:47 p.m. But not before the board got an earful near the meeting’s outset from several citizens during Public Comments on non-agenda items. But that is a story for another day.
See those public comments, and the board’s discussion of its agenda items in the county video.
Item J – Reclassification Requests – Jane Meadows, Human Resources Director
- Reclassification of Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation to Recreation Manager – Dan Lenz, Parks and Recreation Director
- Reclassification of Facility Supervisor to Recreation Center Attendant – Dan Lenz, Parks and Recreation Director
- Reclassification of Recreation Assistant to Recreation Center Attendant – Dan Lenz, Parks and Recreation Director
- Reclassification of Custodial Supervisor to Operations Manager – Mike Berry, Public Works Director
- Reclassification of Public Works Foreman to Operations Manager – Mike Berry, Public Works Director
- Reclassification of Parks Maintenance Crew Supervisor to Operations Manager – Mike Berry, Public Works Director
- Reclassification of Finance Administrative Assistant as Accounting Technician – Alisa Scott, Finance Director
- Reclassification of Payroll/Personnel Technician as Human Resources Generalist – Jane Meadows, Human Resources Director
- Reclassification of Building Inspector (1 position) to Senior Building Inspector – David Beahm
- Reclassification of Finance Accounting Technician to Senior Accounts Coordinator – Alisa Scott, Finance Director
- Reclassification of Grounds Equipment Operator (1 position) to Maintenance Foreman – Mike Berry, Public Works Director
Local Government
County Planning Commission punts for now on new Rockland Road Industrial use project, and Short-Term Rental wave continues
An election of officers kicked off the first 2023 meeting of the Warren County Planning Commission on January 11 with Planning Director Matt Wendling chairing the first 10 minutes of the meeting. Chairman Robert Myers was re-elected to that post along with Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Secretary Veronica Diamond, after which Director Wendling turned the gavel over to the newly re-elected Chairman. Officers of the Commission are elected at the first meeting of each year.
One member of the public spoke during the Public Presentations portion of the meeting. Kathleen Mancini addressed the Commission with an impassioned plea regarding tree clearing operations on High Top Road in Linden. She asserted that “logging operations” would strip the forests and destroy the landscape. Vacant wooded lots in that subdivision are routinely cleared to the extent necessary to build homes. In that immediate area, according to Warren County Records, there are approximately 10 vacant lots that could be cleared, and homes built there. Chairman Myers thanked Ms. Mancini for her input.
The Commission then turned its attention to the 10 public hearings on the agenda.
- Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC has submitted a request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone approximately 1.9 acres from Residential One (R-1) to Industrial (I), to rezone approximately .18 acres from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C) , and to rezone approximately 68.25 acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I). The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road in the North River district. The total acreage of the parcels is approximately 77.584 acres. Planning Director Wendling briefed the commission that the applicant’s stated intent to build 4 warehouse/distribution center buildings totaling nearly 986,000 square feet is a change from an earlier application that included a data center. That request was withdrawn after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on January 3rd to deny approval of a zoning ordinance change that would have permitted such uses by right. See that story here. Director Wendling said, however, that this request was not compatible with the land uses in the County’s Comprehensive Plan, and that to recommend approval, the Commission would also have to amend the Future Land Use map. This parcel is the only remaining sizeable commercial property in the county, he said.
The applicant’s representative Kevin Rivera gave an update briefing to the commission to summarize the project. He reiterated that the Data Center proposal had been shelved due to the County Supervisor’s decision and that the 4 buildings proposed would meet the county’s objectives. According to Mr. Rivera, this parcel has a “tortuous history”, having been zoned Commercial (C) in 2005 in the expectation of development as a shopping center. Additionally, development is constrained by gas lines on the west side, high-tension power lines on the southeast sides, and the planned-but-not-constructed corridor road on the east side. The proposal would not permit the further development of that corridor road. He asserted that this proposal, which leaves a strip of commercially zoned property along Rockland Road for infill development, is the best opportunity for developing this parcel, and the development could begin promptly.
The public hearing yielded four speakers who all opposed the rezoning, citing the loss of wooded areas, contribution to sprawl, adverse impact on nearby residences, and fears that development would mean lost homes. Glenn and Christine Himes decried the inevitable loss of privacy.
After the Public Hearing was closed, Chairman Myers asked the planning director about comments from the coordinating agencies. Besides a preliminary comment package from Virginia Department of Transportation, comments have not been received from Town Public Works, Emergency Services, and Columbia Gas. The chairman observed that being a taxpayer he appreciated the additional contributions to the County, “…but as a Planning Commission member, our focus is strictly land use and compatibility.” He sympathized with the speakers who were concerned with noise and loss of privacy but reminded the audience that this property was zoned for a shopping center, and if that had been developed it would be just as noisy.
Vice-Chairman Henry expressed the concern that the corridor connector road, which previous developers of the parcels to the south had agreed to and proffered, would not be possible under this proposal. He indicated he could not support the project without that connector road, at least to Rockland Road. He indicated that he had no objection to that parcel rezoning, and that with proper screening and buffering, the residents behind the parcel could be protected, but the elimination of the corridor connector road was a deal-breaker for him.
Chairman Myers also brought up the subject of the aquifer under the parcel. “We know that under this area is a huge aquifer, and the site has a lot of rocks. We know that blasting has been known to lower a water table. I’d like to see some geo-technical data about that.”
After some further discussion, the commission, on a motion by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, seconded by Vice-Chairman Henry, unanimously voted to table the application until all the agency comments and the site geo-technical report can be received and reviewed.
- By the same logic, two other applications by Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC, a request for a conditional use permit (CUP) for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District, and a request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate the parcels as future Industrial (I) zoning, were tabled by the commission until the zoning application can be acted on.
- Remo Kommnick has applied for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 226 Judy Lane in the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision, Mountain Lake Section. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. There were no speakers for or against the proposed use in the public hearing, and the Commission, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, unanimously voted to recommend approval.
- Robert Chevez has requested a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental for his property at 604 Windy Knoll Drive. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The dwelling meets the required setbacks and is not part of a POA/HOA. There were no speakers either for or against the proposed use. On a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
- Gabriel Gaillard & Natasha Nyirongo-Gaillard have submitted a request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 95 Pickford Court and is zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property meets the setback requirements for this use. The Property Manager, Stephanie Ost, told the Commission that she has agreed to manage the property for the applicants since they are overseas. There were no public speakers for or against the permit request. On a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
- Nicholas E. & Cara S. Achterberg have submitted an application for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 671 Thompson Hollow in the South River Magisterial District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1). There were no speakers for or against, and on a motion by Commissioner Richardson and a second by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
- Shenandoah Shores Management Group, LLC made a request for a conditional use permit for Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 301 Rollason Drive. The property is zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The applicant runs a concierge service transporting clients to various area attractions and seeks to add the short-term rental to his services.
Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the commission that comments from the Shenandoah Shores POA had been requested, but nothing had been received. The property does not meet the minimum 100-ft setback requirements of the Short-Term Rental ordinance, and the applicant is requesting a waiver. The dwelling is 32 feet from the dwelling to the east, and 61 feet from that to the east. The Planning Staff does not support the request, however the applicant provided letters from each of the property owners in question supporting the application. Mr. Lenz also stated that another resident of The Shenandoah Shores Community had written a letter of concern about the parking on the property. Several vehicles are in use for the concierge service. The applicant told the Commission that he is in the process of moving the vehicles in question to another location. There were no other speakers. The commissioners discussed the problem of granting waivers, particularly for those applicants previously denied. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the Commission voted 3-1 to recommend approval. Yes: Richardson, Henry, Kersjes. No: Myers. As an aside, Commissioner Kersjes recommended to the applicant that he have the two neighbors present when the Board of Supervisors considers the application for final approval.
- Jose L. Canales has made a request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The 2.8 acre property is located at 68 Skunk Hollow Lane. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River Magisterial District. The property previously was issued a CUP for a non-commercial Kennel, which has subsequently expired. The applicant asserts that they purchased the property in November 2022 and intend eventually to farm the property and occupy it full-time. In the meantime, they want to do a short-term rental. It is not located in an HOA or POA. There were no speakers either for or against the permit. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
- Natalya Scimeca is submitting a request for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1086 Lower Valley Road in the Fork Magisterial District and is zoned Residential (R-1). The applicant is also requesting a waiver to the 100-foot setback requirement since the property is 68 feet from the nearest dwelling to the southwest. The Planning Department received comments from the local HOA, and they anticipate no adverse effects from the use. A letter of opposition to the permit was received by the planning department from the dwelling affected by the setback waiver. In response to the letter, the applicant has retained local management expertise to assure tenants are properly vetted and that no large parties are allowed. At the public hearing, two speakers addressed the commission. Matt Spinks, who will be managing the property along with 8 other properties within a 5-mile span. Kathleen Mancini reflected on her own experience next door to an Air B&B: “It’s been hell!” she offered.
The Commissioners discussed the problem of the specific property setback. A consensus was that without supportive input from the affected property owners, a waiver could not be recommended. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, the Commission unanimously voted to recommend denial of the CUP request. Vice-Chairman Henry recommended that the applicant should find some common ground with the neighboring property owner and obtain their support prior to the request being considered by the Board of Supervisors.
The Consent Agenda consisted of seven items submitted for an authorization to advertise for public hearings.
- Dominik Golczewski – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 398 Briar Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. It is zoned Residential (R-1).
- Vitaliy Hayda & Oleksandr Mokrohuz – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located on Lot 17 (0) Bragg Drive and is zoned Residential (R-1) in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
- Thomas Ryan – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 946 Wilderness Road and is zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Happy Creek Magisterial District.
- David Bediz – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 303 Marino Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District and is zoned Residential (R-1).
- Nathan L. Phenicie – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The Agriculturally (A) zoned property is located at 1264 Freezeland Road in the Happy Creek Magisterial District.
- Kari Meyer – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental for a property at 121 Cheyenne Lane. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District.
- Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 12 Far View Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District The property is zoned Residential One (R-1).
Public hearings for these items will be held on February 15th at the Warren County Government Center at 7 p.m.
The meeting adjourned at 9:10 p.m.
Wind: 0mph E
Humidity: 96%
Pressure: 29.62"Hg
UV index: 0
41/30°F
52/34°F