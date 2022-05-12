Local Government
Supervisors juggle budget numbers and taxing variables as await approval of a State Budget
At a Special Meeting Tuesday, May 10, the Warren County Board of Supervisors were briefed by staff on a trio of tax issues tied to the Fiscal Year-2022/23 Budget. Those included “Tangible Personal Property Tax Rates for the Calendar year 2022”; a Resolution of support for a 34% Tax Relief rate for Personal Property Taxes driven (pun intended) up by an unprecedented hike in used car values due to supply chain issues on new vehicles; and the setting of a public hearing on an ordinance amendment to “Delay Penalties and Interest Upon Certain Local Taxes”.
Finance Director Matt Robertson presented a general Tangible Personal Property Tax Rate of $3.80 per $100 of assessed value; for Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad members – $1.90 per $100 of assessed value; for Business Furniture & Equipment – $4.00 per $100 of assessed value; and for Aircraft – 75-cents per $100 of assessed value. Robertson described the rates as an approximate 20% revenue decrease in the PP Tax Rate forced into the budget this year to compensate for the increased valuations being experienced. On a motion by Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe the board unanimously approved the rates as presented.
Based on numbers assembled by Commissioner of the Revenue Sherry Sours, County Administrator Ed Daley presented a recommended Tax Relief Rate for motor vehicle owners in the county at 34-cents for vehicles valued at $1,001 to $20,000. Vehicles valued at over $20,000 would get the 34-cent relief only on the first $20,000 of value. Vehicles valued at under $1,000 are eligible for a 100% relief rate. It was explained to the board that the annual relief rate on vehicles set locally is tied to the “no Car Tax” legislation adopted, if not fully implemented, by the Virginia General Assembly two years ago. Daley explained that the State would be compensating the County for $4.5 million of the relief based on a 35-cent relief rate, while the County will have to absorb an additional $200,000 required at the 34-cent rate proposed by staff. On a motion by Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler, the board unanimously approved the 34-cent relief rate.
The board also approved authorization to advertise for public hearing on May 24, an ordinance amendment to delay penalties and interest on certain tax payments until June 25. The county administrator explained by code taxes come due June 5. However, the County is delaying a final budget approval awaiting a decision in Richmond on final state budget numbers. So, with the whole process set back due to the General Assembly’s delay in coming up with approval of their final budget, the county is pushing back its normal deadline this year.
On a motion by North River District Supervisor Delores Oates, the board unanimously authorized advertisement of the public hearing on the tax deadline ordinance amendment. Daley noted the extension as currently worded applied only to Personal Property Taxes, but that staff was looking at adding Real Estate Taxes to the extended deadline as well prior to the anticipated May 24 vote on the ordinance amendment.
Work Session
Following that 6 PM Special Meeting the board convened to a work session to hear a series of presentations by staff and one outside organization, the MLB-developmental-league-associated Valley League Front Royal Cardinals. Introduced by Parks & Recreation Director Dan Lenz, Cards President Donna Settle and Vice-President Alex Bigles, the latter who handled the bulk of a PowerPoint presentation on the beer sale initiative, explained their plan to add closely monitored beer sales to concessions available at the college-level player games. They noted beer sales would be done at a separate stand than general concessions and safeguards to prevent overconsumption or impaired driving leaving the stadium would be in place.
With the supervisors seeking input on the Town’s perspective, Bigles worried that a needed timely decision by the County would be negatively impacted by the Town’s refusal to schedule the Card reps for even a town council work session discussion of the initiative. The Town’s rationale apparently being they were not directly involved in County Parks & Rec property decisions or ABC licensing.
The Cardinal representatives were followed to the podium by County IT Director Todd Jones, whose PowerPoint presentation was described as a “Show-and-Tell” on the department’s status and planned reviews and upgrades to equipment and processes, including enhanced system security and personnel development.
Following Jones was Sheriff Mark Butler, who jumped on the PowerPoint bandwagon with an overview of his department’s personnel and organizational makeup and goals, as well as an update on the newest proposed location for a departmental training area and auxiliary storage facility. That 16.32-acre space is located off Catlett Mountain Road.
At times Butler was accompanied by County EDA Director Joe Petty and Public Works Director Mike Berry in covering various logistical aspects of development of the parcel and help answer questions about former recommended sites versus the current one.
See all these presentations, PowerPoints, discussions, and votes in the County video.
Local Government
From Churchill Downs to Front Royal Town Hall – Longshots are on a roll as Jackson gets council appointment
In a surprise move following a Special Meeting Executive/Closed Session Monday evening, May 9, the Front Royal Town Council announced the appointment of Zach Jackson to the vacant council seat of Scott Lloyd. Lloyd resigned his seat, effective at the end of the March 28th meeting he announced it at. The policy attorney and former Trump Administration Director of Refugee Resettlement at the Southern Border cited potential conflicts of interest with private sector work he either has done, or may in the future do. Lloyd’s vacated term ends December 31, 2024. The winner of a November 8th Special Election will serve out the remainder of that term.
But a council candidate might be asking if it will be easier to get elected this November in a one-on-one (or more) Special Election race where there can be only one winner, or in the General Election where the top three council vote-getters are seated from the field.
As Royal Examiner reported in late February, along with current council-appointed Town Planning Commission member Josh Ingram, political newcomer Jackson announced his November run for council at a February 24th meeting/social event of the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) held on the second floor of the Main Street Mill. – Hey, an 80-to-1 shot won the Kentucky Derby Saturday, longshots are on a roll.
Jackson was appointed on a unanimous 5-0 vote on a motion by Republican Committee member Gary Gillespie, seconded by fellow WCRC member Amber Poe Morris. No other nominations were forwarded at the meeting chaired by Vice-Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell in the absence of Mayor Chris Holloway.
Council initially seemed in no hurry to name a successor to Lloyd, perhaps in the wake of its controversial January 4, 2021, appointment of Jacob Meza to fill Chris Holloway’s vacant seat following his elevation to mayor in the 2020 election. However, work session discussion also indicated a reluctance to have a judge take on the responsibility of filling the vacant seat after 45 days. Monday marked the 42nd full day since Lloyd’s resignation.
In addition to the Special Election to fill Lloyd’s vacated seat for the remainder of his term over two years away, four-year council terms are up in the regular November election for Letasha Thompson, Gary Gillespie, and Amber Morris. Morris defeated Bruce Rappaport in a special election to fill out the term of resigned councilman Jacob Meza, who as noted above, was controversially appointed to fill out the unexpired council term of Chris Holloway (expiring Dec. 31, 2022) after Holloway became mayor.
Gillespie along with fellow Councilman Joe McFadden announced runs for mayor at that February 24 Republican Committee dinner event and meeting at The Mill. Should McFadden lose the mayor’s race, unlike Gillespie, he would retain his council seat which is not up for two more years.
Work Session
Following adjournment of the Special Meeting, council convened a work session at which several items considered routine business earmarked for coming Consent Agenda consideration were discussed, along with other items. Virginia Municipal League Committee appointments were also reviewed.
Municipal Energy Cooperative American Municipal Power (AMP) representative Paul Beckhusen, with some assistance from Town Energy Department Interim Director Mary Ellen Lynn, also briefed council on re-bidding a 2022 group solar power purchase due to higher than anticipated bids being received. A summary of that situation was presented in writing to council, prior to a PowerPoint presentation, and Q&A with council:
“AMP issued a request for proposal (RFP) for an in front-of-the-meter (FTM) solar purchase power agreement (PPA) in 2021 based on the aggregate amount of the membership’s confirmed non-binding interest. The submittals were analyzed, and the best-rated and most economical project was shortlisted. A negotiated term sheet was executed with the selected developer.
“During this time of evaluation and execution of the term sheet, there was a significant run-up in project development costs due to inflationary and supply chain pressures on solar panels and related construction costs. These pressures were not isolated to the selected project but seen across the entire solar development space, which has increased the PPA pricing.
“Due to this changing landscape, the AMP Board of Trustees authorized AMP to proceed with the subscription process for a generic solar PPA that meets all the requirements identified in the RFP. Subscribing the project will allow AMP to confirm the total amount of member participation and have member agreements in place to execute a PPA if/when the … primary negotiated terms are met …”
Lynn later explained to Royal Examiner that if the terms are met and PPA achieved this year, it will show up in the AMP Power Purchase Portfolio in 2025.
Also discussed was the regional municipal energy cooperative’s 2025-2029 “Power Block” purchases and potential impacts and strategies related to looming cost variables there. It was explained to council by staff that the Town’s membership in AMP continues to provide short and long-term benefits due to the group purchasing power and ability to lock in costs on longer term agreements to avoid market pricing fluctuations.
See the Special Meeting council appointment vote, and work session discussions in the Town video.
Crime/Court
Citizen FOIA timeframe exemption claim against POSF denied, hearing continued to May 11 on allegation of FOIA violations
Long-time Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) Board critic Melissa Chappell-White has added a FOIA violations complaint to her list of alleged failures of the organization. In fact, during a hearing on her complaint in Warren County General District Court on Wednesday, May 4, Chappell-White alleged to substitute Judge Ian Williams that the POSF had failed to comply with what she interpreted as a FOIA timeframe requirement for a response to her filing.
Current POSF Board Chairman Ralph Rinaldi told the court his wife has signed for receipt of the paperwork the morning of the previous day, Tuesday, May 3rd, and he had first seen it later that afternoon. Judge Williams noted that normal FOIA response requirements alluded to 7 days for a provision of requested materials with an “at least 3-day” variable on what appeared to be referenced as notice of receipt of the FOIA filing.
Chappell-White told the court she didn’t believe the referenced timeframe applied in her filing. Asked why by the court, Chappell-White could provide no statutory support for her contended exception. Citing potential “extensive penalties” related to her complaint, Judge Williams noted that the defendant was “entitled to something” in the way of a timeframe to reply to the allegations and prepare a legal defense to the assertion of non-compliance she appeared to be making, adding, “I want to give it to them.”
In an attachment to her petition in addition to asking for payment of her costs, Chappell-White asks for civil penalties of $1,000 for each of what she alleges were “improperly closed meetings” and civil penalties of $500 to $2,000 against “each officer, employee and member (of the POSF) for each and every willful violation” of FOIA law.
With these legal variables facing the POSF and its chairman present representing his board less than 24 hours after having received the Chappell-White filing, after consultation with the court clerk, the hearing was continued to Wednesday, May 11th at 11:15 a.m. Williams noted he would not be in court that day, with the hearing likely held in front of Judge Michael Helm in the wake of the recent retirement of Judge W. Dale Houff.
Queried about the allegations outside the courtroom, POSF Inc. Board Chairman Rinaldi said all the regular POSF meetings are held on a publicly posted schedule, with any special meetings advertised at POSF headquarters, which by his understanding met legal requirements for meeting notices.
Chappell-White, along with a couple of other prominent POSF critics, have noted they have elected not to become involved with the POSF as members and generally do not attend POSF meetings to give input on POSF perspectives in an advisory role to Warren County on the management of the Farms Sanitary District since 2010/11. Prior to that the POSF had managed the Sanitary District in conjunction with the county government since the Farms Sanitary District inception in 1995.
Chappell-White’s filing asserts that: “Most recently, POSF Inc’s actions have violated the rights and privileges of the taxpayers of the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District (SFSD), including petitioner Chappell-White, by planning in secret to try to take over management of the SFSD without giving notice of its intentions and opportunity for SFSD taxpayers to become informed or participate in the decision-making process. Respondent met secretly to develop its plan, and even kept secret its intention to present its plan at a Board of Supervisors meeting on March 29, 2022.”
Background
In the wake of the POSF Inc.’s notice to the county government that it wished to terminate the 2011 management agreement, effective at the end of this fiscal year, the Warren County Board of Supervisors has accepted that notice per conditions of that agreement. And while POSF critics have claimed credit for that 2010/11 County management takeover, Rinaldi noted that POSF leadership at the time, including him, approached the County about taking over management responsibility due to the amount of money involved.
According to County Administrative Office records, of 1,762 surveys distributed to Farms residents in December 2009 regarding the future of the Sanitary District’s management, only 252 (14.5%) were returned. Of that less than 15% response, 66.2% favored a change in management away from the POSF, with 82% of that majority favoring the County taking over. The primary reason cited by supporters of a change was the size of the sprawling Sanitary District requiring a larger management entity’s oversight.
It appeared the POSF anticipated retaking the Sanitary District Management lead in the wake of County financial reporting lapses and the submission of higher road improvement project cost estimates than the POSF was finding over the past year. However, at its meeting of May 3rd, the board of supervisors instructed the county administrator to advertise for Farms residents applications to a Sanitary District Management Advisory Board. Rinaldi has said he feels the current POSF Board is more qualified for the management role than he felt it was in 2010/11.
However, it remains to be seen how many current POSF board members will feel compelled to apply for those Advisory Board positions after being rejected as group, apparently without notice, from the county government.
Local Government
Board authorizes additional Election Security Software purchase, bridge name change compromise, Wendling’s elevation to Planning Director – and more
Following presentations on the Fiscal Year-2020/2021 Audit process and report and a staff recommendation on renewing the recently switched to United Healthcare employee insurance program, the Warren County Board of Supervisors tackled a fairly light May 3rd morning meeting action agenda before hitting the closed and work session trenches. Other than board and staff reports, that open meeting agenda was comprised of a 12-item Consent Agenda of routine business and adjournment to a three-pronged closed session.
However, two items were pulled from the Consent Agenda for discussion prior to any action. They were “Purchase of Certified Elections Software and Budget Transfers” totaling $32,638 to accomplish that purchase; and Resolutions of Support for the Sons of Liberty-requested renaming of the North and South Fork Bridges over the Shenandoah River just north of the Town of Front Royal after Revolutionary War Generals Daniel Morgan and Joseph Warren.
The bottom line on the bridge renamings was that the North Fork Bridge was named “General Daniel Morgan Veterans’ Memorial Bridge” and the “South Fork Bridge, Major General Dr. Joseph Warren Veterans Memorial Bridge”. The inclusion of “Veterans Memorial Bridge” in both names appeared to be an acknowledgment of former Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter’s recent meeting request that a previously named “Veterans Memorial Bridge” acknowledging the sacrifice of all county war veterans be maintained on at least one of the involved bridges. Walt Mabe’s motion, seconded by Vicky Cook, to approve the name changes as submitted passed by a 4-0 vote, current Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler absent.
The staff summary of the Election equipment purchase explained the necessity of the $32,638 in various interfund budget transfers being a result of State General Assembly legislation requiring additional Election equipment “Security Standards” be in place statewide by July 1, 2022. Staff noted that the ePollTAB Precinct Management System software has a somewhat lengthy lead time on implementation, suggesting approval of the purchase “as soon as possible”. And with an explanation of the various transfers being allowed within the county budget structure to answer Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook’s funding questions, that approval came by the same 4-0 vote on Cook’s motion, seconded by Mabe. County Administrator Daley observed that the availability of the money for the purchase within the County’s budget structure was exactly the type of thing described to the board during new audit company Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates CPA Michael Lupton’s earlier presentation to them.
The remainder of the Consent Agenda was also approved by a 4-0 vote on a motion by Board Chair Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Delores Oates. Items approved were D.R. Horton’s request for the release of a Performance Bond in the amount of $2,070,442 “for the completion of the required physical improvements for Blue Ridge Shadows Subdivision Phase 3”; authorization to advertise for public hearings four Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests for Short-Term Tourist Rentals; a CUP request for Rivermont Baptist Church’s operation of a Day/Child Care Center/Nursery on Agriculturally-zoned land and a related ordinance amendment; one Private-Use Camping CUP request; and two personnel matters.
The personnel matters included were a “Reclassification of Administrative Assistant Positions” in the County Attorney’s Office, Planning, and Economic Development Departments to that of Office Manager; and the elevation of County Zoning Officer Chase Lenz to Zoning Administrator with additional authority to enforce County Zoning Ordinances, effective May 3rd.
County Administrator Ed Daley deferred the outset of his report to Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan. Logan announced Lenz’s elevation to zoning administrator after serving as zoning officer since July 2021, as well as the appointment of Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling to the planning director’s position, freeing predecessor and still-Acting Planning Director Joe Petty up to take his new in-house WC EDA director’s duties on full time.
The County got an overall good report on the Fiscal Year-2020/2021 Audit. To see details presented in the Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates CPA’s summary, see the PowerPoint presentation here. Perhaps due to outstanding legal issues involved, including adversarial civil litigation between the Town of Front Royal and the FR-WC EDA, which the County has now taken in-house with the Town’s withdrawal from involvement, it was noted that financial statements related to the FR-WC EDA were omitted from the audit report. The auditor further noted that related materials were “discreetly presented” and no opinion on the related finances was given as a public part of the audit. “The amounts by which this omission would affect the assets, deferred outflow of resources, liabilities, deferred inflows of resources, net position, revenues, and expenses of this discretely presented component unit have not been determined,” one page in the summary PowerPoint stated.
The meeting went behind closed doors into Executive Session at 10:32 AM to discuss personnel matters, a pending real estate transaction, and legal issues surrounding the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District. Those personnel matters included the Board of Building Code Appeals, the WC EDA Board of Directors, and the Front Royal Airport Commission. On the real estate front, the topic was “Acquisition of Real Property re: Property Located in the Fork Magisterial District Within the Limits of the Town of Front Royal.”
Speaking of the Farms Sanitary District, following a lengthy work session discussion with VDOT officials and Public Works Director Mike Berry later in the day, it appears the board has decided to proceed with the rapidly escalating cost Old Oak Lane Phase 4, and eventually 5, project in the Farms.
That decision conflicts with the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) recommendation those projects covering about a mile of roadway be abandoned in favor of more affordable road projects that would improve significantly more roadway in the sprawling Sanitary District. Estimates as high as $1.5 million for completion of the Old Oak Lane work versus under $200,000 for extensive tar and chip work around the rural subdivision have been forecast by POSF officials.
Out of the Closed Session 63-minutes later, the board appointed Ryan Oates to the Board of Building Code Appeals. The board also authorized the county administrator to advertise for applicants to serve on a Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Board in the wake of the agreement to dissolve the 2011 County Management Agreement, effective July 1, at the request of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), that had managed the Sanitary District from its 1995 inception to 2010/11. How that open recruitment of an advisory board will impact the POSF’s future role remains to be seen.
At 12:38 PM the board adjourned the meeting and convened into a four-topic work session. Two of those topics, well three if you count the VDOT Report originally scheduled for the open meeting that was deferred to the work session where two VDOT-related topics were on the agenda, revolved around Virginia Department of Transportation projects and funding streams, County priorities on road projects. That discussion included the above-referenced Old Oak Lane Phase 4 and 5 upgrades in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District.
Following staff presentations on a proposed county ordinance amendment on Procurement Policies and a Code Chapter addition related to the often-helpful Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act of 2002, the work session adjourned at 3:51 PM. All 3-hours-and-13-minutes of the work session is available for viewing on the County work session video, as is the approximately hour-and-35-minute open session meeting’s video here, as well.
Local Government
Berry v. Town of Front Royal: Judge rules Town must produce communications with hired attorney, Berry may re-depose Tederick and LeTasha Thompson
Following a Tuesday, May 3 ruling by United States Judge Thomas T. Cullen the Town of Front Royal must provide all communications with an attorney hired to assist with the investigation of sexual harassment claims lodged by former Front Royal Town Council clerk Jennifer Berry Brown.
Cullen’s ruling upheld U.S. Magistrate Joel C. Hoppe’s order that the Town must disclose all communications with attorney Julia Judkins regarding that investigation, Judkins’s factual findings and conclusions from the investigation and her advice about any remedial measures taken in response to any alleged harassment. He also ruled that Berry Brown may re-depose Councilmember Letasha Thompson and the Town’s corporate designee, Matthew Tederick. (A corporate designee is a person who, during a lawsuit’s discovery phase, provides testimony that becomes the binding testimony of the corporation, or in this case, the Town of Front Royal.)
In Judge Hoppe’s March 31 Memorandum and Opinion, which partially ruled in Berry Brown’s favor, he cited the Oct. 7, 2021, deposition of Matt Tederick, in which the former interim town manager stated that Ms. Judkins’s role was “to advise Town Council as it relates to a complaint that was made by [Brown]” and further testified that the Town had retained a firm specializing in employment matters because he “wanted an outside set of eyes, an expert in personnel matters to offer legal advice and counsel in the event it was needed.”
Judge Hoppe wrote in his Memorandum and Opinion that any legal advice given by Ms. Judkin regarding Berry is protected by attorney-client privilege, though communications with Judkins about the investigation of Brown’s harassment complaints, her conclusions from the investigation, and her advice about any remedial measures taken in response to the alleged harassment were not covered by attorney-client privilege. Hoppe ordered the Town to disclose those communications.
Judge Cullen wrote that Hoppe found, “based largely on Tederick’s testimony, that the Town hired Judkins to investigate Brown’s complaints and ensure the investigation was conducted lawfully, and that the Town apparently relied on Judkins (at least in part) to determine if (Councilman William) Sealock’s behavior constituted sexual harassment or created a hostile work environment.”
Cullen continues, “It is worth noting that Tederick repeatedly stated that the Town would rely on the opinion of “legal counsel and the HR department” rather than exclusively relying on outside counsel.”
Judge Cullen opined that “the Town relied on Judkins both to conduct its investigation and to reach essential conclusions that bear on the ultimate issue of the Town’s liability for Sealock’s alleged harassment. That reliance necessarily puts Judkins’s advice to the Town at issue.”
He wrote that, at some point, the Town hired attorney Julia Judkins as outside counsel to act as “an expert in personnel matters and to offer legal advice and counsel in the event it was needed.” (From the Oct. 7, 2021, deposition of Matthew Tederick.)
Cullen continued, “The Town must disclose, as Judge Hoppe directed, all communications with Judkins regarding that investigation, Judkins’s factual findings and conclusions from the investigation, and her advice about any remedial measures taken in response to Sealock’s alleged harassment.”
Judge Cullen ordered that the “Town is ordered to produce all documents and communications related to its former outside counsel, Julia Judkins’s, investigation of and involvement in Plaintiff Jennifer Berry Brown’s sexual harassment allegations. Brown may further re-depose Councilmember Letasha Thompson and the Town’s corporate designee, Matthew Tederick, about the same topic. “
Both parties were ordered to schedule a status conference as soon as practicable to discuss the effect of this ruling on the parties’ pending motions for summary judgment.
Ms. Berry Brown filed a civil complaint in federal court on Jan. 4, 2021, claiming sexual harassment by former Front Royal elected officials and wrongful termination from her job as clerk of council as retaliation for that filing.
Crime/Court
Sheriff Carter finds himself in one-person minority on RSW Jail leadership in wake of recent inmate fatalities
The Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (Counties) Regional Jail (RSWRJ) dealt with Fiscal Year 2023 budget variables, the advisability of seeking American Correctional Association (ACA) certification, and the aftermath of the facility inmate opioid overdoses and one fatality, among other business at its meeting of April 28. And while discussion of “personnel matters” related to the “secreting in” of those opioid drugs continues to be done in Closed Session, it spilled into the re-convened open meeting after an hour-and-fifty-minutes behind closed doors.
That occurred when the only of the board’s three county sheriffs present for the 2 PM meeting, Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter submitted a motion “to remove” RSW Regional Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison “from his position immediately”. Carter prefaced his motion acknowledging he knew it likely would not have enough support to even get to a vote. And he was correct, the motion died without a second from the other eight board members present.
Following the meeting’s adjournment Royal Examiner asked Sheriff Carter about his putting forward the motion he seemed to acknowledge knowing would have no support. “I think we need new leadership in this position. I think he’s placed our communities and the board in a bad position. And I’ve heard enough from those closed session meetings to lead me to believe – I don’t have any confidence in him.”
However, two other board members expressed a different perspective following the meeting. “Superintendent Gilkison has my complete confidence. He has masterfully managed the RSW Regional Jail facility and I strongly believe he has and continues to do what is best for inmates, staff, and the communities the facility serves, which balance can be very difficult to accomplish,” Authority Chairman and Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry told Royal Examiner. Curry noted he was speaking for himself, not as chairman for the authority board as a whole.
Queried about the Carter motion dying without a second, Warren County Administrator and Authority Board member Ed Daley said, “The two incidents (the Dec. 12, 2021, Jonte Smith overdose fatality and March 1, 2022, female inmate Kacey Kerns death during a possible suicide attempt) demonstrate the importance of having procedures in place and ensuring that they are followed. We discussed the compliance report from the State Department of Corrections in March. It was very positive. The American Correctional Association (ACA) provides accreditation for correctional facilities that meet various standards. Russ has been gathering information regarding ACA standards and shared what he has with us at the meeting. We have asked for additional information regarding the value and the cost of ACA Accreditation compared to State Accreditation. The Superintendent and his staff are clearly on task and leading the Board in a positive direction.”
The motion into Closed Session included in the meeting agenda packet reads: “Closed Session Pursuant to (Code) 2.2-3711 A1 for the discussion of personnel matters involving the performance of specific staff that was involved in the recent deaths in custody”. However, a late addition was added regarding “the possibility of litigation related to inmate deaths”.
Knowing he couldn’t comment on specifics of an ongoing investigation into personnel issues revolving around the recent fatal incidents, particularly the smuggling of drugs into the facility, we asked Superintendent Gilkison about the RSW Jail’s policy on searches of inmates entering the jail that were in place at the time it is believed the involved drugs were smuggled into RSWRJ in early December. He provided Royal Examiner with facility entry search policy guidelines predating the overdose incidents. Those guidelines, from which the below excerpts were taken, were implemented February 24, 2020, rescinding “all previous rules and regulations pertaining to the subject” at RSWRJ.
Unclothed Searches
1. Unclothed searches will be conducted on all general population inmates returning from court, regardless of the jurisdiction, as well as all newly committed inmates that will be assigned to general population. This is an effort to prevent any contraband coming into the facility; examples include, but are not limited to, the following:
- After receiving information directly from the arresting officer that the subject being committed may possibly be concealing weapons, drugs or contraband.
- Subject has a previous record of concealing contraband, weapons or drugs.
- Subject has previous or current charges involving drugs, weapons or smuggling.
- Has been incarcerated at another facility and is being transferred into the custody of the RSW Regional Jail. This includes those going out for overnight court to other jurisdictions.
- Any Work Release inmate removed from the program will be strip searched when the inmate returns to the RSW Regional Jail.
19. Per, Virginia Code 19.2-59.1, no person in custodial arrest for a traffic infraction, a Class 3 or Class 4 Misdemeanor or a violation of city, county or town ordinance, punishable by no more than thirty (30) days in jail, will be strip searched upon committal unless there is reasonable cause to believe on the part of a law enforcement officer that the individual is concealing a weapon.
1. All persons, once committed to the jail and after classification and medical screenings are completed, will have an unclothed search conducted prior to moving into General Population housing. No individual shall be moved to General Population prior to being unclothed searched.
At its March meeting the RSWRJ Authority approved the acquisition of scanners that are designed to augment full body and body cavity searches. The Tek84 Intercept Whole Body Security Scanning System was approved for purchase at an initial cost of $149,000 with funding split between the Jail’s General Fund and Commissary Fund. It was noted that in the current Fiscal Year-2022 about $159,000 in additional bed rental fees had been collected from what was the projected revenue for the entire fiscal year. Some of that surplus would be applied to the General Fund contribution to the purchase. After the initial three-year parts, labor, and service contract expires an annual maintenance cost of $7,500 per year was forecast. There were no dissenting votes to the purchase.
ACA Accreditation
Also at its 2 PM April 28th meeting, as noted by Ed Daley above, the RSWRJ Authority Board discussed the advisability of seeking American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation. Information presented to the board noted that of a total of 59 jails in Virginia only 9 currently hold ACA accreditation. That includes 2 of 23 regional jails and 7 of 36 local jails. With an annual cost of $13,500 tied to achieving the official certification and maintaining it, the board decided additional information was necessary before reaching a decision. It was observed that a number of jails that had sought and received the certification had since lost or given it up.
Seeking information on why jails that had sought the accreditation and then given it up voluntarily would be helpful in understanding perceived drawbacks to official membership. It was noted that a jail could seek to self-regulate to the ACA standards without official involvement or accreditation from the national organization.
FY-2023 Budget
As to the jail’s approximately $16-million draft FY-23 budget, like municipalities across the commonwealth, RSW Regional Jail is awaiting final approval of a state budget. With state contributions still up in the air, the board and Finance and Personnel Committee are working with two Cost Of Living Act (COLA) increases, one at 10%, the other at 5%. It was predicted that the likely outcome of state funding would lead to a 5% or 4% increase. A vote was delayed, likely to next month’s meeting. The possibility of a work session prior to that late May meeting to cover over a final draft proposal, hopefully with actual state number to fill in, was broached.
In other business, during his Superintendent’s Report, Gilkison told the board that currently there are no COVID cases in the facility. However, screenings and quarantines upon entry are still being observed as a precaution. Work Release teams are still hitting various neighborhood roads for trash pickups, which has been well-received by impacted neighborhoods, Gilkison told the board. The facility is still dealing with over 40 staffing vacancies, some incurred with the onset of the COVID pandemic.
Prior to the late afternoon adjournment, coming meeting dates of May 26, July 28, and September 22 were set. All Authority Board meetings convene at 2 PM, generally following a 1:30 PM Finance and Personnel Committee meeting, as was the case this month.
EDA in Focus
WC EDA explores property sales, LFCC intern program, and meeting notification updates
The Board of Directors of the Front Royal and Warren County Economic Development Authority held the monthly board meeting on April 22, 2022, in person at the Warren County Government Center. The Board held the open session first. Items on the open agenda were change in time for the monthly Board of Directors’ meeting, review of the EDA properties, update of list for individual notice for EDA meetings, and an intern program.
The Board reviewed the EDA properties and possible avenues for disposition of the parcels. Jeff Browne stated LFCC interns would be available in May for possible EDA projects. The interns would be working for credit. Jeff asked board members to get back to him by April 29th at the latest with any ideas. Potential projects include review and organization of past strategic plans for the EDA and community and making them available to all at the library.
Jorie Martin, secretary, stated all monthly meeting dates and special meetings of the EDA are posted on the website currently with the agenda. Jorie informed the board currently notice is sent to 32 individuals who requested to be individually notified of all meetings via email. The notification list has not been updated for over 18 months. Jorie Martin requested the board authorize her to notify current individuals on the list that all meetings are posted on the web and to verify they wish to continue with individual notice. The board agreed notice could be sent to persons currently on the list confirming their desire to continue to receive individual notice. In addition, anyone currently not on the list but would like to receive individual notice via email of all EDA meetings please send an email to mmartin@wceda.com.
Jeff Browne requested the EDA meetings return to 8 a.m. on the fourth Friday and the meeting location return to the EDA building. The board unanimously supported the changes. The changes will be posted on the website.
The Board went into closed session and no motions were made a result of closed session.
The next meeting is May 27th at 8 a.m. Please note time change. All meetings are posted on the website.
(A WC EDA Press Release)
