Supervisors table decision on long-sought County fire training facility
At its Tuesday, March 3 meeting, the Warren County Board of Supervisors tabled a decision on accepting a low-bid $214,360 contract for construction of a fire training structure that would allow County Fire & Rescue to keep its large volunteer staff training in house. Coupled with an estimated $35,640 in site work, the total budget for the development of the training facility at the County’s Environmental Study Area Off Route 55 East was cited at $250,000. The low bid meeting all the department’s requirements was from Patriot Products of Franklin, Indiana.
Currently, the department training is conducted in partnership with other jurisdictions at their training facilities, primarily in Shenandoah County or Winchester and Frederick County. And while County Emergency Services Chief Richard Mabie and Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico explained there aren’t significant costs tied to that training partnership, there are logistical and budgetary issues that have made the establishment of its own, in-county training facility a departmental priority for a decade or more.
“We look at this as a long-term project that is part of a 12-year planning process,” Maiatico told the county supervisors. He added that having established facilities would put the department in a stronger position on future capital improvement grant applications to the state. He noted that state agencies were more likely to award grants for expansion or improvements to existing emergency services structures, rather than for new construction.
However, South River Supervisor Cheryl Cullers said she was “uncomfortable” committing County funding to capital improvement projects before knowing the total dynamics of the budget process underway for the Fiscal Year 2021.
She pointed to the previous agenda item discussion of an $872,213 federal grant application for new firefighting equipment, 105 sets of “self-contained breathing apparatus” (SCBA) units that allow firefighters to enter and work in smoke and fire-filled environments. The staff summary noted a 15% local cost share should the grant be achieved, requiring the County to add $113,767 if the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant was achieved.
Should that grant application fail – and the staff summary indicated a total of $315 million of federally administered FEMA funding to cover an estimated 2,500 grant awards from an unknown number of applicants nationally – Cullers said she believed the supervisors would have hard budgetary choices to make, particularly looking at a nearly million-dollar cost for needed equipment.
After reiterating her support of the ever-popular local municipal elected official mantra of “not raising taxes to balance coming budget proposals” Cullers expressed the opinion that the breathing equipment would be a priority for county funding over the fire training facility.
Cullers said the County didn’t have a money tree, but if anyone did, she would be happy “to come to pick money off it” to fund the emergency services requests.
“We will be able to shake our own money tree,” Maiatico replied, referencing $406,000 cited in both the SCBA equipment grant application and fire-training facility agenda summaries as being available in the County Fire & Rescue budget from a previous award from the Fire Programs Fund.
And with the department’s existing SCBA units described as at their “end of life and in desperate need of replacement” the chance of achieving one of those 2,500 FEMA grants might be a reasonable expectation that would allow both the equipment and training facility requests to be covered by existing departmental revenues earmarked for those specific uses.
And the County Fire Marshal added that was the equipment grant application to fail, the department would look at financing options, rather than simply return to the board with a request for the $844,000 balance of the million-dollar cost of the breathing apparatus equipment after $250,000 was committed to the fire training facility.
Maiatico also explained the advisability of the department acquiring its own fire training facility as putting the department in a stronger position to achieve future state grant applications on capital improvement costs. He noted the state was more likely to award grants for expansion or improvements to existing facilities, rather than to fund new structures.
However, the board was reluctant to commit any County money at this point. So, Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter’s motion, seconded by Cullers, to table a vote on acceptance of the fire training facility construction bid to the next March meeting was unanimously approved.
Earlier it seemed the board majority was reluctant to even approve the grant application for the breathing apparatuses because of the 15% local match. However, they relented after they were assured that were the grant awarded, Fire & Rescue would have to return to ask for the $113,767 local match to allow the federal grant to be accepted.
So, Delores Oates motion to authorize the grant application, seconded by Cullers passed unanimously.
Royal Examiner video of Board of Supervisors Meeting of March 3, 2020.
State Health official: Coronavirus – ‘It is a problem, not a catastrophe’
That was the message of Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene delivered during a power point briefing to the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, March 3.
What Greene described was essentially a flu-like disease that attacks the respiratory system leading to symptoms running the gamut of a mild, common cold to a moderate to severe flu or pneumonia. But short of those cases on the severe end of the respiratory disease spectrum, the Lord Fairfax Health Department official asserted that the most-recently discovered strain of the family of Coronaviruses is not the symptomatic horror story of Ebola or the Middle Ages “Black Plague”.
“What’s scary about it, is it’s new,” Greene continued – and he might have added, the subject of worldwide media attention and reports of cancellations or delays of sporting events and other planned activities where large gatherings of people were expected in countries with higher documented cases and/or fatalities.
“What we’re essentially looking at is a second flu season,” Greene observed of the disease believed to primarily occur in fall and winter, with the possibility of a year-round presence.
But it is a flu season that statistics from its first, reported region of infection – China and neighboring countries – indicate has a fatality rate 200% to 400% higher than common flues. But don’t panic on that statistic either, common flues have a remarkably low fatality rate of .01% (a hundredth of 1%).
So, the fatality rate of COVID-19 – an acronym for “Coronavirus Disease 2019”, the year it was identified and labeled in China as a specific strain of a family of seven Coronaviruses – appears to be between 2% and 4%.
Greene noted the 2% number is from Chinese reports on its infections and fatalities, the 4% figure from South Korean statistics, the latter which Greene said he put more faith in from his knowledge of the respective countries’ health and disease-control institutions. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) was reporting a worldwide fatality rate of 3.4% in the first week of March.
So, while awareness and common precautions are advised to limit both your risk of being infected or your risk of infecting others with whatever it is that may have given you a runny nose, dry cough, sore throat, fever or that general feeling of un-wellness of the flu coming on, there is a good chance you just have a cold or the flu.
However, if your symptoms include difficulty breathing it is recommended to seek medical attention. But even were a doctor to tell you, you have in fact become a U.S. COVID-19 statistic, remember, you have a 96% to 98% chance of surviving that infection.
The family of viruses labeled Coronavirus were first identified in the 1960’s and are known to attack the respiratory system. The “corona” tag was given the virus from the “crown-like spikes” on the virus surfaces. Some strains have been known to pass between animal and human populations. The SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus has been identified as the cause of COVID-19.
Statistics assembled since COVID-19 was identified in the Wuhan Province of China just three months ago in December indicate those most at risk of severe illness from the disease are the elderly (uh oh) and those with underlying conditions that have weakened their immune systems.
As of February 28, the CDC reported 83,642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 2,858 deaths; 94% of the confirmed cases were reported on mainland China. Outside of China, there were 4,691 confirmed cases at 55 locations, with 67 deaths. Online reports indicated worldwide cases were believed to have climbed to 94,250 by March 4.
So yes, be aware, be informed and be cautious – but don’t obsess or panic over the potential of this specific Coronavirus’s arrival in the U.S. and potentially, Virginia and Warren County.
And to fuel your awareness, see the 59:22 mark of Royal Examiner’s video below from the March 3 meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to watch Greene’s presentation. You may also visit the CDC website <www.cdc.gov/COVID19> for updates and information.
County denies ‘New Direction’ for county’s historic municipal golf course
County denies ‘New Direction’ for county’s historic municipal golf course
On Tuesday morning, March 3, the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to decline to enter into a management contract to cap its annual financial liability for its municipal golf course and initiate a potential three-year plan to turn the fortunes of the golf club around.
Despite the unanimity of the vote, discussion indicated a variety of reasons for the rejection of the management plan favored by an apparent majority of the Front Royal Golf Club’s members, as well as that of the County’s Golf Advisory Committee.
Likely the board’s top supporter of the County’s ownership of the course gifted to the citizens of Warren County by the William Carson family in 1938, Tony Carter pointed to some ongoing legal questions about the course’s fate and potential re-deeding of the historic and riverfront property to Carson family heirs to explain his decision to support Delores Oates motion to deny the $100,000 per year, three-year management contract.
However, prefacing that observation Carter said he looked at the management contract as “the last shot” to turn the nine-hole course into a successful financial proposition for the county and its citizens. So, his vote did not indicate that the legal questions cleared up, he would not support the contract at a future time.
However, in explaining her opposition to the contract, Oates cited her perception that the government’s role is to provide “essential services” to its citizens. And apparently recreation, particularly golf in a county with four private golf courses, is not what she sees as an essential service to county citizens short a private club membership fee and fees.
However, in stating his support of the contract, Golf Advisory Board member Chris Lang noted the Front Royal Golf Club was here first, and that owners of other private county courses had chosen to come here to compete with the community course initially run by a private, non-profit management group. In financial difficulty, that group sold the course to the County a number of years ago for money spent to prop it up and coverage of any debt.
Of the county’s first, and most historic golf property, Lang wrote the county board, “Some of the people in this county are right – she costs us some money at this time. But where is the payback for serving us for 82 years? And remember, closing this course is saying that Mr. Carson’s legacy means nothing, and I believe that is wrong.”
A historical figure here in his own right, William Carson and his family donated the land to the county’s citizens for recreation use, “including golf”, in memory of their late son Willie who died prematurely while a student at R-MA in Front Royal.
“The County tried some ideas and with good intent, but they drove away a lot of members by closing for the winter for three years; having no food and beverage plan, no leagues or tournaments, and no advertising budget,” Lang wrote the supervisors and restated Tuesday, adding of a course he is obviously fond of, “She needs our help and someone has sent a new guardian in (New Directions Golf Management principal) Mike Byrd. He is the only one who has stepped up to this incredible challenge. This is not an easy path he has chosen. None of the current owners of other courses have stepped up to adopt her, and she is the reason all of them are here. And only one golf course has opposed this idea – Bowling Green Country Club,” Lang noted.
In fact, Bowling Green Country Club co-owner Ginger Morrison, was the primary speaker against the contract Tuesday.
Of the Morrison family’s development of Bowling Green, Lang observed that Ginger’s father Lynwood Morrison, build the second golf course in the county 28 years after the public Front Royal clubland was gifted to county citizens and opened.
In stating her opposition, Ginger Morrison called the public course undue municipal competition with private sector business. She suggested the County spend its money on other things, like road improvements.
See the public comments debate on the golf club management contract, and the board’s discussion, as well as other business in this Royal Examiner video.
Other actions or lack of action by the board Tuesday will be added in forthcoming Royal Examiner stories.
Town ponders budget, debt service after closed session with 2 E. Main LLC
At a work session after a multi-faceted Monday night closed session that included a discussion with representatives of 2 East Main Street LLC, the EDA’s contracted redeveloper of the Afton Inn property, the Front Royal Town Council heard staff reports on expenditures tied to its Fiscal Year 2021 Budget and proposed ordinance changes on three items.
Those three items were updates to reflect state code changes on wastewater treatment, including pharmaceutical wastes; removing “environmental services” from the restored name of the Public Works Department and removal of a penalty code for not separating recyclables which no longer are separated, and elimination of distribution of the Town vehicle decal unless it is requested by citizens to make use of County dump sites easier.
As for the budget discussion, the council was briefed by Finance Director B. J. Wilson and Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick on the total cost and annual debt service payments tied to the planned $29 million in capital improvements included in the FY 2021 Budget proposal.
As best as your humble reporter could follow the flood of numbers, it appears the Town is poised to take on about $1.69 million in annual debt service for four capital improvement projects: 1/ Sewer and Infiltration & Inflow upgrades, $550,000 annually on an $8-million debt; 2/ secondary road paving and improvements, $533,865 annually on a $4.8-million debt; 3/ Secondary water line upgrades to be accomplished while repaving secondary roads, $849,000 annually on a $2.8 million debt; 4/ improvements to the Fleet Management Building ,$111,865 annually on a $1.6 million debt; and 5/ the redundant north corridor water line, $500,000 annually on the approximate $12 million balance of those CIP projects.
Three of the five bond issues were on 20-year paybacks, with the secondary road improvements on a 10-year payback and the redundant water line a 30-year payback. Interest rates at the time of the bond issues will impact those payback totals, but projections were for good rates at between 2% and 2.75%, with one possible zero interest rate coming available.
It was explained that while it is the best bond issue option to make all four through the same financial institution, there will be four separate bonds issued. Some funding will be available through existing utility enterprise revenue streams.
There was also a discussion of proposed 2% hikes to the Town water and sewer rates to help fund those utility improvements.
At the work session’s end, the discussion turned toward three options on the table for changes to the (540) telephone area code. Those changes may add a second or third area code to our region. Discussion indicated there will be a hearing on the matter in Warren County General District Court on Thursday, March 4.
Also Monday evening, Councilwoman Letasha Thompson queried the interim town manager on spending freezes to the current Town Tourism Budget and future plans for tourism marketing. Tederick recounted his interaction with the Town-County Joint Tourism Advisory Board at its most recent meeting. He told council he looks at that board as a desirable player in one role or another in whatever direction the council chooses to go in with either in-house or outsourcing of tourism marketing in the future.
See all these discussions in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
EDA Board Meeting update: Several motions passed
The EDA met for their regular February board meeting Friday morning, February 28. The Board of Directors passed several motions to further define operational efficiency, including in-house accounting procedures and signature authority on contracts to add transparency and accountability to EDA decision-making.
Small Business Loan Collection. The Pond Law group will represent the EDA in legal collections of small business loan debts. The EDA has two loan programs to support entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Front Royal Warren County area. The EDA will work with the Pond Law group to contact delinquent borrowers to resolve unpaid loans.
514 East Main Street Contract. The EDA announced that a contract had been approved for the sale of 514 E. Main St., also known as the Main Street Market apartments. Selling this property helps improve the quality of the EDA’s property portfolio for business, manufacturing, and industry.
Royal Lane Workforce Housing Contract. The Board also approved a sales agreement with Cornerstone Group to repurchase a property known as the Royal Lane Workforce Housing project. The negotiations between Cornerstone’s principals and the EDA represent a spirit of reconciliation and is a welcomed resolution for all. The EDA will plan a disposition of the property in the near future.
Afton Inn: The Board authorized a FOIA request to the Town requesting all documents and emails pertaining to the Afton Inn’s historic preservation designation as referenced in a Virginia Department of Historic Resources letter to the Town. The EDA again expressed the hope that the Town would be responsible for the maintenance and preservation of the Afton Inn, per the Memorandum of Understanding between it and the EDA.
Property Improvements: The roofing repairs at 1325 Baugh Drive are nearly complete. Also, quotes are being obtained to make roofing repairs at the Kendrick Drive facility once the solar panels are removed.
Site Characterization Improvement: Estimates of the cost to make improvements to targeted EDA sites are being requested. The closer commercial sites are to being “shovel ready” the higher the rating and the more desirable they become to businesses and industries.
The next regular EDA board meeting will be Friday, March 27, 2020.
Citizen concerns spur DHR briefing to Town staff on Afton Inn obligations
As noted at the end of our related story on the EDA’s February 28 Board of Director’s meeting, following a closed session Friday morning the EDA authorized filing an FOIA request to the Town of Front Royal. That FOIA inquiry seeks all communications between the Town and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) regarding the $700,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Afton Inn.
That grant involves federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding administered through the State for improvements to Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. It also requires a $700,000 match from the Town and is running up toward a mid-September deadline for downtown façade and other grant enabled improvements to have gotten underway.
Royal Examiner believes a February 21 letter from the Review and Compliance Division of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to Interim Front Royal Planning Director and Zoning Administrator Chris Brock is at the root of that FOIA request.
The letter, signed by DHR Architectural Historian Laura Lavernia, points out that the Afton Inn building is tied to the Town’s acquisition of the CDBG, which was awarded through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and is bound by conditions of a “Programmatic Agreement executed between DHR and the Town for the Front Royal Downtown Revitalization Project.”
According to Lavernia, the Town would have to provide substantial justification to DHR for authorization of demolition.
“At a minimum, the rationale for this sudden change in scope warrants a substantive explanation and some discussion with our office before drastic measures are taken that cannot be undone,” she informed Brock.
Lavernia’s letter opens by tracking the Afton Inn’s history, historical registries and a troubling observation about the Town’s intent toward the structure.
“The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) understands that the Town is considering the demolition of the Afton Inn located at 2 East Main Street … listed in the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the Virginia Landmarks Register, and contributing resources to the NRHP-listed Front Royal Historic District … Formerly called the Mountview Inn, the building appears to have been constructed sometime in 1868 – 1870 … in the Italianate style … Its successful rehabilitation will be a source of pride for years to come – and for future generations to appreciate,” the letter from DHR Architectural Historian Laura Lavernia states.
Contacted Wednesday, February 26, Interim Planning Director Brock acknowledged receipt of the letter but said it was not in response to any request for information on demolition from him.
“I don’t know what it’s in reference to, newspaper articles or what – I can’t speculate,” Brock told Royal Examiner. Brock said he forwarded the letter to Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick.
When contacted, Tederick concurred with Brock’s assessment, stating that to his knowledge no one at Town Hall had initiated a request to demolish the building, which he noted is still owned by the EDA. The Town transferred ownership to the EDA under a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in 2014 to facilitate the property’s marketing and redevelopment.
As for the impetus for the February 21 communication from DHR, Interim Town Manager Tederick suggested the possibility that media reports of past public meeting remarks by Mayor Gene Tewalt or EDA Board member and Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold indicating the potential of demolition as a possible outcome of the languishing Afton Inn renovation project, as a possible cause.
“My impression is no one wants to tear it down. Everyone wants something to be done, Tederick said of the property.
However, as previously reported by Royal Examiner Harold revisited his discontent with the mid-December reversal of the Town staff’s initial prioritization of winterization of the 151-year-old building at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District during a perhaps ironically timed February 21 EDA Asset Committee meeting.
As recounted in detail in our related story on the Town’s absence and presence at the February 28 EDA Board meeting, Harold pointed to early November through early December emails from Town Attorney Doug Napier indicating winterization of the Afton Inn was a “priority” of the Town and that from a public safety perspective the Town had an obligation to see that the physical stabilization of the Afton Inn was accomplished.
However, as Tederick told the Joint Town-County Tourism Advisory Board about the future of tourism promotion in this community on Wednesday, “the devil is in the detail”.
And the detail of financial responsibility for maintenance and repair, or demolition, of the Afton Inn appears to be a detail the Town Council, its administrative staff and attorneys aren’t ready to accept.
It was the interim town manager who informed the EDA on December 13, that any indication the Town would fund Afton Inn winterization costs was a “mistake”.
And while the Memorandum of Agreement referenced in our related EDA meeting story does state that the Town is responsible for covering maintenance and repair costs of the Afton building sought by the EDA as owner, it adds that “the Town shall not require the EDA to perform any repairs, maintenance or demolition of any part of the Afton Inn building UNLESS the Town AGREES to bear the cost of such repairs, maintenance and/or demolition.” (EMPHASIS added)
With the DHR letter’s impetus a mystery, Royal Examiner set out to get the answer from its writer. Two days after leaving several phone messages for Lavernia at various DHR numbers we got a call from DHR Media Relations official Randy Jones. After explaining our query on what led Lavernia to send the letter to Interim Town Planning Director Brock, he set out to get an answer.
A short time late he called back with that answer.
The impetus was three-pronged, Jones explained. It began with what Jones described as “several citizens reaching out to DHR” with concerns about the Afton Inn’s status and the Town’s role in assuring that status was maintained as the EDA negotiates to resurrect the stalled renovation project. Asked about names or numbers of the citizens who contact DHR, Jones would provide no additional detail.
However, he said that Lavernia wanted the Town’s interim planning director and interim town manager to understand all the financial and legal implications of the Afton Inn’s inclusion in the East Main Street Community Development Block Grant for the revitalization of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District. From the content of Lavernia’s letter, it would seem the Virginia Department of Historic Resources considers the Afton Inn an important part of that revitalization project.
One might ask, and we’re sure someone’s lawyer eventually will, could the Afton’s inclusion in the CDBG project mandate that Town funding of maintenance or repair work must be made available to the owner if deemed necessary to assure the structure’s survival?
So, is Tederick right – did media reports of past EDA or public criticism of Town actions regarding its relationship to the EDA and Afton Inn redevelopment fuel citizen concerns about the status of the Afton Inn, leading to Lavernia’s February 21 letter to Town Hall?
Harold’s pointed public comments aimed the Town’s way citing “The Town’s Charade of Partnership” with the EDA and numerous “acts of bad faith” seemingly designed to cripple the EDA’s ability to effectively continue to function, including in resurrecting 2 East Main Street LLC Afton renovation project, began on December 13, as noted above, the day Tederick informed the EDA that any impression given that the Town was prepared to fund winterization costs of the Afton was a “mistake”.
Perhaps ironically, Harold publicly refocused on the Afton Inn aspect of Town-EDA relations on February 21, the date of Lavernia’s cautionary DHR letter to a Town staff increasingly populated by interim administrators under the direction of a town council under increasing public scrutiny as to exactly what its vision of the future of the Town of Front Royal, its financial and governmental apparatus is.
Now it may be up to the Front Royal Town Council’s six members, and the mayor, to more clearly explain that vision and the decision not to fund the approximate $15,000 cost of a stabilizing winterization of the Afton Inn.
Citizens are left to wonder, is the council’s vision for $1.4 million dollars of renovated downtown business facades and Village Commons improvements, with a renovated Afton Inn pointing the way to that revitalized historic downtown business district?
Or is it perhaps a vision of bricks in the dust, surrounding a parking lot where the Afton Inn once stood, tied to a tax and revenue reduction in the face of $29 million in planned capital improvements? – Improvements apparently not tied to historic downtown revitalization or the restoration of the Afton Inn.
Now it appears that not only do Town citizens want those questions answered, but so does the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Town notifies EDA of Afton Inn issues – opts out of discussing responsibility
Tourism Advisory Board finds itself in midst of an evolving landscape
On Wednesday afternoon, February 26, the Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Advisory Board met to continue to ponder its role in a turbulent present and uncertain future following the Town’s termination of two department heads – Felicia Hart and Jeremy Camp – whom the committee relied on for information and guidance regarding much of their work.
In fact, Hart’s name came up repeatedly during the meeting discussion as in “Felicia did this,” “Felicia did that,” or “Felicia and Jeremy were so helpful”. After its last meeting of February 12, Tourism Advisory Board members confirmed that they had no advance warning of Hart’s termination or the recommendation from the town manager’s office that town tourism promotion is outsourced to the private sector.
But unlike that earlier meeting held in the second-floor Town Hall conference room, at Wednesday’s meeting in the Warren County Government Center Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick was present to hear and contribute to the discussion. Tederick has been council’s point man in its sudden change of direction on staffing, departmental and budgetary commitments to Town Tourism promotion and marketing in the existing fiscal year, as well as planning for Town Tourism’s promotional future.
It didn’t take long for the advisory board and County Board of Supervisors Chairman Walter Mabe, present with North River Supervisor Delores Oates as observers, to get to the question of exactly what the present and future holds for them and tourism promotion for the town and county. Picking up a theme broached in its first meeting post-Town Tourism shakeup two weeks earlier, Shenandoah Valley Golf Club Manager Richard Runyon began the conversation among the eight committee members, largely from the local business community at least partially dependent on tourist dollars.
Runyon suggested the two municipalities pool their financial commitments to tourism and related business development, “and develop a staff in-house, maybe entertain volunteers to work – and I was envisioning the Visitor’s Center is the main hub. If I was going to open a business in Warren County, I don’t want to go to two or three different places I’ve got to jump around. I want to see what the county has to offer my employees, taxes, conditions of living, shopping and entertainment for my employees…
“This group, we all have busy lives. We don’t have to do this. We’re business owners, business managers, what have you. We were asked to do this. So to me, I think as a group we make a recommendation to the Town and to the County since this is a joint effort, and put it on them, and let them decide,” Runyon said of a final decision on the shape of tourism promotion and related business development in this community for the future.
“What’s the decision you’re trying to decide though?” County Board Chairman Mabe said of increased cooperation between the two municipalities in maximizing both’s tourism potential. “I can’t speak for Mr. Tederick but I believe the Town is kind of for it; the County is kind of for it, but we don’t know how this board wants to make it happen. Because we can’t go at it willie-nillie. We’ve got to put it together as a proposal that says ‘This is what we’re going to do, this is how we’re going to do it. This is who’s going to run it – and all of the things we need to make it work. And let the Town and the County go after it. If it comes to a mutual understanding between us two, it will come to be – am I wrong?” Mabe asked, leading to Tederick’s introduction to the conversation.
“I’m not in a position to say right or wrong being town manager. I will say what you’re proposing makes a lot of sense,” Tederick responded to what he heard of the development of a jointly conceived plan moving forward. “And I think from a policy perspective, I believe the town council would very much entertain the concept. The devil is in the details, but I’ve always felt that this body doesn’t really have a lot of authority. I don’t know that you got a lot of direction from the Town or County,” Tederick added in what might have been interpreted by some as a slap at, at least one of the terminated Town employees involved with the Tourism Advisory Board in the past.
“I always believe as business owners, the first thing you start with is a strategic plan. What is it we want to see; who is our target market we’re trying to track; how are we going to reach them?” Tederick continued, adding, “And when I looked at the Town’s budget for tourism, you had $80-some-thousand dollars out of a $409,000 budget going towards print advertising efforts. That’s just not the right methodology, I think, in this modern era to be contacting people to come to Warren County and Front Royal.”
The interim town manager continued that he was disappointed from “a messaging perspective, a branding perspective – are we branding Warren County or are we branding Front Royal when it comes to tourism? Are we sending a message for the county and a different message for the town?” he asked a group comprised largely of business owners from both inside and outside the town limits who cater to tourist dollars from a wide variety of perspectives, including lodging, food and beverage, and recreational from hiking, camping, the river, and golf.
“So conceptually, I think it makes a lot of sense to have this board serve as some kind of governing board of the assets. And the big question is who’s going to handle the fiscal responsibilities of the money?” Tederick said.
See the evolving and far-ranging conversation about those details that followed in this linked Royal Examiner video.
Included in that conversation were pros and cons of involvement of the Chamber of Commerce or outside online marketers and, how to best divide responsibilities for the myriad tasks and responsibilities that Vibe Properties/Front Royal Brewery owner Kerry Barnhart called impossible for one person to handle.
With Barnhart engaged in post-meeting discussion, we asked Mountain Trails owner Gary Green from the frequent mentioning of departed Town Tourism Advisory Board member and Town Community Development Director Felicia Hart’s name, if she had been that central figure who had been asked to do more than, as Barnhart put it, “anyone person could do successfully”.
“Yes, that was her,” Green offered.
Watch the Tourism meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Town-County Tourism Advisory Board moves forward in a vacuum of information on Town plans
