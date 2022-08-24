Local Government
Supervisors torpedo Reliance Road cluster housing development, approve EMT training incentive pay, and tackle short-term rental and zoning issues
The Warren County Board Of Supervisors, absent supervisor Vicky Cook of the Fork District, held a wide-ranging special meeting on August 23 to consider:
A proposed one-time Incentive pay for Fire & Rescue Advanced Level providers of up to $6,000 to compensate them for achieved and maintained advanced certifications. The compensation levels are:
Advanced level providers, $3,000
Intermediate Level Officers, $4,500
Paramedic Level Officers, $6,000.
A Conditional Use Permit for Royal Oak Estates, LLC (Larry Himelright) for a Cluster Housing Development on a 183-acre parcel on Reliance Road.
Seven Conditional Use Permit requests for Short-Term Tourist Rentals.
And a Zoning Ordinance amendment to add an indoor recreation component as an accessory use to a Commercial Outdoor Recreation Operation in Agricultural, Rural Residential, and Commercial zoning districts.
County HR Director Jane Meadows presented a proposal for a one-time incentive payment to Fire & Rescue employees who have and maintain advanced training and certifications. Until now, providers have paid for their advanced training and certifications themselves. County Administrator Dr. Edwin Daley explained that these payments are in compensation for last year. In the future, a separate proposal is being made to establish stipends and payments and will be by biweekly paycheck. Funds for these payments are carried over from the previous fiscal year and won’t affect the current year’s budget.
Questioned by Supervisor Walter Mabe regarding contract obligations for the payments, Dr. Daley explained that these payments result from prior year activity and won’t incur an extra obligation. The paycheck stipend payments, however, would continue only so long as the employee was in active pay status and would stop when employment stopped. On a motion by Vice Chairman Delores Oates, seconded by Supervisor Mabe, the supervisors unanimously approved the proposal.
Cluster Housing proposal runs into trouble
An application by Royal Oak Estates (Larry Himelright) for a CUP for a Cluster Housing Development on 183 wooded acres on Reliance Road ran into a brick wall. Mr. Himelright would be allowed under the County’s Zoning Ordinance to have a development of 24 dwellings by right in that zone. He is applying for a conditional use permit for his proposed development of 40 homes. His plan shows 110 acres of the space to be retained as open space and 74 acres to be developed. Planning Director Wendling told the Board that at the Planning Commission meeting, two neighboring property owners had opposed the permit based on the uncertainty of the water usage, effect on wildlife, and increased traffic on Reliance Road.
Mr. Himelright addressed the Board and immediately ran into a code interpretation problem with Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan. The applicant stated he could develop the 24 lots by right and apply the CUP to the 16 additional lots. The Assistant County attorney disagreed. Any time a developer wants to exceed the number of lots allowed by right, you must then have a conditional use permit for the entire development. Mr. Himelright, over the course of his presentation, discounted the idea of lack of water resources, overcrowding of local schools, and increased traffic.
Supervisors Walter Mabe and Delores Oates had strong opinions on the matter. Supervisor Mabe was the first to address the applicant. “I understand what you’re doing. You are probably the first from Front Royal to Middletown that is going to take a farm and turn it into residential. People that were farmers, for whatever reason, are choosing not to be farmers anymore. They give it to their kids, and their kids don’t want it, and they sell it off, and it can turn into a development. If we approve this, we’ll have other people doing it, and all of the sudden, the problem that you say doesn’t exist – is going to exist. Now, I am not against anybody wanting to do something with their property. I am a property rights-type person. But I’m trying to think what’s going to happen in the future, and are we ready for that?”
Mr. Himelright said that he understood the concerns. He asserted that he could do probably 35 lots without coming to the supervisors at all, at which point Vice-Chairman Oates interjected, “Why aren’t you doing that, then?”
“Because I want 47” was the immediate response.
“Because you want to sell it to a larger national developer. I understand,” Oates replied.
Supervisor Oates then described the County’s objective to place dense housing on in-town spaces, where sewer, water, and other infrastructure are already there to support it. Dense housing was never intended for that area either by comprehensive plan or zoning ordinance. A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, which services that area, is already over capacity. Adding 40 homes will add to the overcrowding problem.
She echoed earlier concerns about traffic and water – as a resident of that immediate area, she had firsthand experience with traffic and potential water problems.
After further discussion, Supervisor Mabe made a motion to approve the CUP. The motion failed for lack of a second. Vice Chairman Oates then made a motion to deny the permit, seconded by Supervisor Mabe. The vote to deny was 3-1, with Butler dissenting.
Run on Short-term Tourist Rentals continues
A Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application for a short-term tourist rental was filed by Joseph Muniz for his property at 499 Rome Beauty Drive in the Happy Creek District. Planning Director Matt Wendling told the Board that Mr. Muniz began renting the property short-term shortly after purchasing it in 2021 and was sent a notification of violation after a neighbor complained of a disturbance at the property. Shortly afterward, the applicant submitted his permit application and ceased advertising. The application also required a waiver to the 100-ft setback requirement since the properties on both sides of the dwelling are 85 and 90 ft away.
At the public hearing, Wayne Baxter, who had previously addressed the Planning Commission in opposition to the permit, again appeared before the public hearing. His complaints centered on fire safety and the fire pit, which he asserted was still in place after the planning commission’s recommendation that approval be conditioned on its removal or storage away from guests. He also stated that the non-adherence to the 100-ft setback ordinance was of concern. “There’s a reason that it was put in place.” In rebuttal, Mr. Muniz maintained that when the permit is approved, the fire pit will be removed or secured.
In response to a question from Board Chair Cheryl Cullers, Planning Director Wendling said that the Ordinance restrictions only apply when the property is being used as a short-term tourist rental. The applicant is not restricted from using a fire pit. “Obviously, we want him to be careful in its use, but the restrictions apply to paid guests.”
On a motion by Supervisor Mabe, Seconded by Vice Chair Oates, the Board unanimously approved the application.
Yulia Svetlichnaya has applied for a short-term tourist rental CUP for her property at 610 Jones Quadrangle Rd in the Shenandoah District. The two-bedroom dwelling is in the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision, and the Supervisors were provided approval from the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF). Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the supervisors that some concerns about traffic, fire safety, and trespassing were raised by speakers at the planning commission meeting, all those concerns had been addressed by the applicant in the management plan, and the planning commission had recommended approval. Ms. Svetlichnaya addressed the board with an update on her plan, indicating that the fire pit was not being used and would be removed.
The Public hearing yielded two speakers who opposed the permit. Sebastian Clement, a neighboring resident, asserted that he had nothing against the applicant as a neighbor, but he did oppose the short-term tourist rental. Mr. Clement asserted that “an AirB&B is a business”. He went on to criticize the county for “giving out (permits) like candy because of the tax revenue”. He also asserted that the POSF was not contacted about the request, despite the written message provided by the Planning Department.
Doris Harrington, who is a member of the POSF board, also addressed the supervisors. She, too, asserted that this application was not brought up in a meeting – “That’s our fault, not yours.” She continued that the roads in the area are very difficult to maintain and suffer from traffic. She also challenged the assertion earlier made by the planning commission chairman at the planning commission’s meeting that short-term tourist rentals reduce the traffic since they are not occupied every day.
In fact, the persistent fears about increasing traffic have been thoroughly debunked. Studies conducted by transportation experts found that short-term rentals generate two-thirds fewer trips per day compared to occupied single-family dwellings. In fact, at the state level, short-term rentals have been ruled a residential rather than commercial use.
At the conclusion of the Public Hearing, the board, without further discussion, on a motion by Supervisor Jay Butler, seconded by Supervisor Mabe, voted unanimously to approve the permit.
The next four CUP applications drew no public speakers and were unanimously approved by the Supervisors; they were:
Thomas Cho, Short-term Tourist Rental, 4359 Remount Road;
Andrew Sickle, Short-term Tourist Rental, 298 Worlds End Lane;
Jennifer Harp, Short-term Tourist Rental, 608 Venus Branch Road;
Lyndsey DePalma and Amanda Shipe, Short-term tourist rental, 1945 Panhandle Road.
Finally, the supervisors turned their attention to a text amendment for Section 180-8 of the Warren County code that would allow an indoor facility accessory to a Commercial Outdoor Recreation operation. The proposed amendment would allow for that accessory use provided that the indoor activity is the same use and the outdoor activity and the indoor facility does not exceed 10,000 square feet. Two individuals spoke in favor of the proposed amendment, citing its benefit in supporting local youth and adult sports programs.
Without further discussion, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Oates, seconded by supervisor Butler, the Board unanimously voted to approve the ordinance amendment.
Town Planning Commission routine becoming similar to County’s: More short-term rentals
Prior to getting down to its public hearing business, there was a brief reference to the controversial “Data Center Ordinance” at the Wednesday, August 17th, regular meeting of the Front Royal Planning Commission. At its July 20th regular meeting, the commission voted to forward its version of a text amendment of Chapter 175 of the Town Code that will require a Special Use Permit (SUP) for Data Center development in the Industrial-2 (I-2) Zone despite a late push by the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) through its Chairman Rick Novak to substitute its own version of the amendment with a by-right use for Data Centers. The Town Council has not officially acted on the amendment’s final version.
Before opening the public hearings Wednesday evening, Chairman Darryl Merchant explained the Special Use Permit rationale for any major land use decisions. The Planning Commission is responsible for determining “Is the proposed use appropriate?” It is not political or personal, he noted, it is simply allowing a determination of appropriate land use on a case-by-case basis.
Part of that determination is based on the input received from the public. Part is the language of the governing ordinance, and some are based on the judgment and experience of the commissioners. For most matters that come before the commission, it passes on its recommendation to the town council, which then hears from the community through its own public hearing process and makes a final decision.
This month, the Commission conducted four public hearings:
Poe’s River Edge LLC & Eagle Sky Industrial Park, LLC submitted a request for a Special Exception to allow a new private street to improve traffic flow through parcels located at 508 Kendrick Lane. The property is zoned I-2. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarized the request and explained that the plan called for a narrower right-of-way, 20 feet, than the town standard, which is 36 feet. Commissioner Gordon asked if the narrower width would present an obstacle to emergency vehicle access, and Director Kopishke responded that previous input from the County Fire Marshal was that 20 feet were sufficient for access. There were no speakers for the public hearing, and the commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval.
William and Melissa Gordon have requested a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 107 Highfield Lane. The property is zoned R-1. Commissioner Gordon recused himself from considering the permit request since he is one of the applicants. Melissa Gordon addressed the commission to explain the proposed use. There were no objecting speakers, and the commission voted unanimously, minus Gordon’s recusal, to recommend approval.
Lea Justice has submitted a request for a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 12 Chester Street. The property is zoned C-2 and is in the downtown Historic District. During the public hearing, two speakers addressed the Commission, both supporting the proposed use. Nathaniel Boechler studies urban land use and is a local resident. He told the commission that short-term rentals in historic districts are a good stimulus for local businesses such as restaurants and shops.
After the public hearing, the commissioners discussed the parking situation at this specific site. The short-term rental ordinance, as adopted earlier this year, requires that parking for these facilities must be either driveways or designated parking spaces. Like many other properties downtown, the property in question has no on-site parking. So, the quandary is, can a use be approved that can’t physically meet the requirements of the ordinance? All the commissioners who spoke expressed support for the proposed use, but the interpretation of the ordinance to require “driveways or other designated and approved parking areas” would require an applicant to show that their short-term rental unit had provided for this requirement.
In the end, the commissioners decided to defer approval until the September meeting to allow the applicant the opportunity to find a designated parking space or other arrangements for guests. The property is less than 300 feet from two different town parking lots.
Philip Vaught/Vaught Real Estate LLC – A request for a Special Use Permit to allow a short-term rental located at 124 Luray Avenue. The property is zoned R-3. The property is already a permitted bed and breakfast, and the applicant would like to expand its use to a short-term rental when it is available.
The application was submitted for a 3-5 Bedroom approval, but the commission decided to recommend it for three bedrooms, and if the applicant wishes at a later time to amend it to 5, that would be considered separately.
The consent agenda consisted of a single authorization to advertise a public hearing. Vesta Property Management requests a Special Use Permit for a short-term rental for a residentially-zoned property at 30 Fairview Avenue.
The commission approved the authorization to advertise unanimously, and the public hearing will be held at the next Planning Commission regular meeting on September 21.
The Chairman gave a short report on the Town’s Comprehensive Plan update, the subject of a Joint Town Council-Planning Commission work session that was held on Tuesday, August 16. Read the separate story on that here. The chairman urged the members to review the draft the Planning Department’s support contractor provided before the next work session, even though some of the graphics were not legible. The contractor plans two additional public input sessions before the final draft and the Commission and Town Council review.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.
Town Council and Planning Commission updated on Comp Plan at joint meeting
Front Royal Town Council and Planning Commission members attended a joint work session Tuesday night, August 16, at Town Hall. Members heard a presentation by Summit Engineering, the North Carolina-based firm hired to update the Comprehensive Plan.
Summit Engineering’s Anne Darby outlined the information gleaned from the survey of Front Royal residents, noting that responses came from a survey that was mailed with municipal water bills as well as from an online survey on the website created by Summit Engineering to inform the public of the soon-to-be updated Comprehensive Plan.
Darby cited four “Big Themes” based on public feedback:
- Preserve Downtown and Create more of what we Love.
- Improve Town Aesthetics.
- Enhance Safe Mobility and Choice.
- Increase Access to the River.
The next step in the process is to gather input from the planning commission and town council, as well as planning staff and the public, then create a final plan that will be presented to the public in an “open house” meeting.
Following that, the planning commission will hold a public hearing on the final document then vote on recommending the plan as presented or with any suggested final draft changes. Once council holds a final public hearing and adopts the updated Comprehensive Plan Darby said the town can begin implementing the plan by updating zoning and subdivision ordinances.
Clink here to learn more about the Comprehensive Plan: Town of Front Royal, VA (publicinput.com)
Supervisors get mixed reaction from teachers after appropriation of additional $5.7 million of $6.9 million set aside for support of public schools budget
It was a mixed verdict in the wake of the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) unanimous vote approving appropriation of $5,714,541 of what was termed “Supplemental Appropriation Items” into the Fiscal Year-2022/23 county public schools budget. A vote on appropriations to what has been cited as an FY-22/23 Warren County Public Schools budget of $71.1 million was added to the Tuesday evening, August 16, regular meeting agenda out of a Closed Session following a 5 p.m. supervisors work session. The closed session was to discuss legal and financial matters surrounding the WC EDA, not the school budget.
What appeared to be 20+ people, including teachers and interested citizens in support of county public schools were present. Some had signed up to speak in support of the requested public schools budget at “Public Comments” on non-agenda items. A number of others were present to speak in support of recommendations by current and past Shenandoah Farms Advisory Boards to abandon at least temporarily the Phase 4 and 5 portions of the Old Oak Lane Capital Improvement Plan that the board and its Sanitary District manager seem determined so see through despite skyrocketing cost estimates that it appears Farms Sanitary District residents will be responsible to cover.
But on the school budget front, as first signed-up Public Comments speaker and secondary school teacher Amy Flora told the board, she had to reconsider her planned remarks in the wake of the board’s added agenda item action. Flora and others thanked the supervisors for the appropriation of the $5.7 million in support of teacher salaries, scheduled bonuses, filling of eight vacant positions, and funding of extra-curricular activities and athletics programs. However, as some absorbed what had been approved versus what had been on the table as potential additions or reductions to the original public schools budget proposal, some dissatisfaction emerged.
And after follow-up discussion with both Supervisor and County-Schools Liaison Committee member Delores Oates and County Finance Director Matt Robertson on Wednesday, it appears the discontent revolves around a $1.2-million gap in that $5.7-million appropriation and $6.9 million the board had set aside in a County Reserve Fund to address additional needs in the public schools budget. Robertson noted he could not explain the difference between that $1.2 million in unappropriated funds and a $1.8 million cost estimate listed for 37 items presented by school officials at an August 9 supervisors work session on the schools budget.
But to the tune of $1.2 million or $1.8 million, the fact that those 37 items received none of the available reserve funds set aside for those additional requests did not sit well with those public school employees present at Tuesday’s meeting. In fact, when Flora, who serves as president of Secondary Education for the Warren County Education Association, returned to the Public Comments podium she told the supervisors that a poll conducted among system teachers indicated that 77% of respondents indicated they are considering leaving Warren County Public Schools for other public school systems they feel are more adequately funded on an annual basis.
There seemed to be a disconnect between the board and its chair and teachers upset that English Language and Elementary Art teaching positions, along with Elementary School Counselors, Math Coaches, and a variety of Teaching Assistants and other requested positions had been ignored by the board despite available funds to support a significant portion of those requests.
After repeated imploring that those additional requested positions were much needed to reduce staffing shortages and a continued over-stretching of existing staff workloads, board Chair Cheryl Cullers, herself a former public schools nurse, reiterated that her board had never intended to not appropriate existing staff’s salary requests, including 5% STEP or COLA raises. She added that she believed she was elected to ask hard questions about budgets and assured public school staff present that they were not the only ones to be targeted with such questions, that county departments got the same treatment.
But that, that treatment might possibly lead to as many as 77% of current teachers to employment in public school systems elsewhere should be a matter of public concern for anyone, elected or otherwise, concerned for the future of the Warren County Public School system.
Following adjournment of the Public Comments the bulk of the educational community left the meeting room to discuss what had transpired in the Warren County Government Center meeting room. Those present deferred to Warren County Education Association Secondary Education President Flora for comment on the budget that was and was not approved.
“It’s not enough. The salaries are great but it kind of feels like it’s just to get us to stop talking, stop fighting. But we can’t because everything else that is on that budget is reasonable, it is needed, and it does not cost the County anything more than what the County paid last year, even in this time of inflation and rising gas prices. The fact that they don’t have to spend any extra money should be a no-brainer that they should fund us 100%. All of those positions are completely needed, it’s completely transparent. And we’re not going to stop fighting for those because we need it, these teachers need it. And again, that survey that we put out said 77% of teachers right now, are looking to leave Warren County Public Schools next year because of this whole process.
“So, for them to say that they are doing and they care about the public schools and teachers in Warren County – THAT is not the result of a County that cares. When 77% of our teachers are so concerned about this process that they’re considering leaving, that is not showing that they care,” Flora concluded without dispute from those teachers around her.
However, county officials assert that the flat funding claim from last year is not entirely accurate. During our Wednesday email conversation with County Finance Director Robertson and Supervisor Oates, at the end of a list of involved numbers, Robertson wrote: “After last night’s meeting, the total appropriation of local dollars to the School Division is $28,776,158. That is a total increase of $1,056,158 from the prior fiscal year.”
And for a fiscally conservative county board, whose chairman has bragged during this budget cycle that the current board majority elected three years ago on a reform platform related to the aftermath of the FR-WC EDA financial scandal, has yet to approve any tax increase to produce additional revenue, even during the above-mentioned inflationary economy, that reported $1.05-million increase in local funds to public schools might have set off alarm bells. Would adding another $1.2 million of available reserve funds threaten to break that string of no-tax increases in the next budget cycle?
Well, “you gotta do what you gotta do” as an old saying goes, or perhaps not – but at what risk?
I guess we’ll find out next year when the FY-2023/24 Warren County Public School budget is presented with a new number of teaching vacancies needing to be filled.
Click here to see the entire meeting in the County VIDEO, including the often emotional post-schools budget vote Public Comments during which 15 people addressed that, among other issues. The “other” was primarily the seeming reluctance of the board and staff to follow Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Board(s) recommendations concerning road Capital Improvement Project decisions, and consequences of the potential closing of Farms community property assets as plans to seek financial reimbursements from former advisors, the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), appears on the horizon. County Attorney Jason Ham explained the result of his research into a previous Circuit Court ruling that POSF was not by Virginia law a legal Property Owners Association due to a lack of corroborating evidence that all Shenandoah Farms property owners are required to be POSF members.
UPDATE: Front Royal council seeking candidate to replace McFadden
Without a media release nor acting following a Tuesday-night closed session presumably to discuss the status of Councilman Joseph McFadden, the Front Royal Town Council posted on the municipal website Wednesday afternoon that it is “accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden on August 8, 2022.”
The council went into a closed meeting Tuesday evening, following a joint meeting with the Front Royal Planning Commission, for “the discussion, consideration, assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body, specifically Town Manager, Town Attorney, and Clerk of Council pursuant to §2.2-3711(A)(1) of the Code of Virginia.”
Tina Presley, clerk or council, confirmed today that no action was taken following the closed session.
McFadden made a dramatic exit from last week’s meeting, stating that he was resigning after former town manager Steven Hicks was terminated by the panel at that August 8 work session, though he expressed regret to Royal Examiner’s Roger Bianchini in an August 13 telephone interview.
McFadden stated that he presented a letter to Town Hall on August 12, asking the mayor and council to rescind his resignation as it had not been properly submitted by Robert’s Rules of Order.
“It looks like I can withdraw my ‘motion’ to resign … with no acknowledgment by the chair or vote by the members (to accept his resignation) does my motion to resign die on the floor?” McFadden asked of Robert’s Rules of Order guidelines presented to him following his verbal resignation in reaction to the Hicks’ termination.
McFadden: Resigned or is he? Hicks: Fired or is he? Legal questions follow Aug. 8 council work session – or was it a meeting first?
The notice on the town website states, that “if appointed, the term would end upon the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election TBD. The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the rest of Mr. McFadden’s term which is December 31, 2024.
To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, must be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their appointment.”
Interested parties are asked to submit a resume and cover letter by September 6, 2022, at 4:30 P.M.
Royal Examiner reached out to McFadden, the mayor and vice-mayor, as well as interim town attorney George Sonnet Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday morning, Mayor Holloway stated the following, via email, “Mr. McFadden, during the meeting, stood up in front of everyone and the camera and stated he resigned. He then walked over to our IT Director and turned in his iPad and walked out. Four days later he decided to change his mind and wanted to return to Council.
Mr. McFadden had stated previously to members of Council that he hadn’t brought anything to Council since being elected and was just keeping the seat warm. He had also announced he was going to run for Mayor, then changed his mind about doing that.
Being a member of Council, there are times when tough decisions have to be made and we all won’t agree or vote the same, but at the end of the meeting we respect each other and move on.
There were times when the vote didn’t go Mr. McFadden’s way, and he would leave and take to social media criticizing other members about their vote. That’s his right, but, to me it’s very unprofessional.
I really don’t think Mr. Fadden knows what he wants to do, but to me and others we know what we’re going to do, and that’s move on from this and get back to work for the citizens of Front Royal.”
Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell also responded Thursday morning, by email. She stated that she had previously shared her opinion with Royal Examiner’s Roger Bianchini, and her position remained unchanged. “I still believe that the best way to resolve the matter of whether or not a vacancy currently exists on the Front Royal Town Council, is to request an Attorney General’s opinion before moving forward,” she replied.
Neither McFadden nor Sonnett responded. McFadden told Royal Examiner last week that he would not seek court action to retain his seat.
Click here to watch the Special Town Council Work Session of August 16, 2022.
McFadden: Resigned or is he? Hicks: Fired or is he? Legal questions follow Aug. 8 council work session – or was it a meeting first?
Joseph McFadden was philosophical in discussing second thoughts on his sudden resignation on August 8 in the wake of the Front Royal Town Council’s 4-3 vote to immediately terminate Town Manager Steven Hicks. During a Saturday, August 13th phone conversation McFadden confirmed a letter he sent the previous day to Town Hall asking the mayor and council to rescind his resignation as not having been properly submitted by Robert’s Rules of Order.
“It looks like I can withdraw my ‘motion’ to resign … with no acknowledgment by the chair or vote by the members (to accept his resignation) does my motion to resign die on the floor?” McFadden asked of Robert’s Rules of Order guidelines presented to him following his verbal resignation in reaction to the Hicks’ termination.
While standing by his original comments the following day that it was somewhat of a relief to have removed himself from an increasingly contentious political situation within Town Hall, McFadden said that after being approached by a number of constituents and two fellow council members about disappointment in his decision to resign in protest of the majority vote to immediately terminate the town manager without what he considered substantiation of the accusations made against Hicks in closed session, he would be willing to return to council were he allowed to. However, he added that if his request to withdraw his resignation as not properly acknowledged by the mayor and presented to council for a vote accepting it was denied, he would not seek court action to reinstate him.
“This whole thing is a debacle – my resignation was a debacle,” McFadden observed of legal questions that have been raised concerning both Town Manager Hicks’ termination and his subsequent verbal resignation. In fact, McFadden wondered if Hicks was legally terminated as town manager, does he remain the council-appointed Director of FREDA, the Town’s unilateral Economic Development Authority.
As to the emotion involved in his decision, McFadden confirmed that he was not in a good emotional place following what he termed a “very difficult closed session” following planning commission interviews completed after about the first half hour of the one-hour-and-35 minute closed door session. The fact that the meeting fell on the third anniversary of his mother’s death, which has been an emotionally trying day for him each year since her passing, didn’t help either, he said.
“Personally I’m glad to be off. But it’s never been for me. I’m only here trying to represent people – all the people, not just one political party or philosophical group. I was most relieved to get off initially – it is a burden, but it is also a service,” McFadden said of the renewed sense of responsibility he feels to those who voted for him and wish to see him serve out his full 4-year term.
About that termination vote
As for questions surrounding the legality of a motion and vote out of closed session to terminate the town manager, those revolve around whether council was in a meeting or a work session out of the closed Executive Session on August 8. It has been pointed out that public bodies can’t take action at work sessions, only at meetings.
This reporter discussed that dynamic with Deputy, soon-to-be Interim Town Attorney George Sonnett the day after Hicks’ termination and McFadden’s resignation. And while the August 8 gathering of council was advertised as a “Special Work Session” with an added closed Executive Session attached, Sonnett’s opinion was that by town code Closed Sessions must be convened at an open meeting of council. Consequently, when council came out of Executive Session on August 8, it was to the open meeting they convened the closed session from. Hence, action could be taken before convening to the Special Work Session.
Royal Examiner contacted the mayor and council about these divergent theories on whether they were in a meeting or work session when the vote to terminate Steven Hicks was taken. The only answer we have yet received was from Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, who voted with McFadden and Letasha Thompson not to terminate the town manager on August 8.
“With respect to your question regarding the legality of voting during a work session, since I am not an attorney, I am forced to rely on the opinion of the town’s legal council who was present during the work session. Although, I must admit I do not ever recall voting on any matter during any previous work sessions while serving on council. Therefore to respond to your inquiry, I have requested that the interim town attorney provide a written legal opinion to the council and to the local news media explaining why taking a vote during that work session was within council’s legal rights and responsibilities. I am hopeful that his response will clear up any questions or concerns that citizens may have,” Cockrell, who is the only candidate for mayor on the November ballot replied by email.
As to McFadden’s resignation, Cockrell added, “Since Mr. McFadden was elected by the citizens of Front Royal, I am uncomfortable with removing him from office. However, some members of council believe the withdrawal of the resignation was legally ineffective. As a result, I have requested a consensus of my fellow councilmen to seek an impartial opinion by the Virginia Attorney General concerning this matter. I think this course of action best insures the continued trust of our citizens in the electoral process.”
After 20-month tenure Steven Hicks ousted as Front Royal Town Manager
County Planning Commission: No letup in Short-Term Tourist Rental Permit Requests
The Warren County Planning Commission held a work session prior to their regular meeting on August 10. The work session focused on the ongoing work on the County Comprehensive Plan. The Planning Department staff provided a variety of demographic data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and other sources, which will be updated and included in the plan. Unfortunately, 2020 Census Data, which was scheduled to be released in April 2022, has now been delayed until November, and at the same time, decisions about growth and direction must be made. When asked if the final Comprehensive Plan would be able to incorporate the new Census data, Planning Director Matt Wendling said, “The data in the plan will be the most up-to-date we can get.”
The work session included an extensive discussion of the wage range and population makeup statistics that did not yet include an age breakdown, which, as Vice Chairman Hugh Henry pointed out, is vitally important when planning land use. Senior housing needs are significantly different than working families, and understanding trends will help the County and potential developers find the right mix of homes and employment opportunities. Planning Director Wendling acknowledged that a good part of the analysis of available data is data mining, which is time and labor-intensive. Commissioner Kersjes suggested that the planning staff investigate enlisting help from local colleges as a useful project, perhaps as an internship. Given that current projections indicate Warren County will near 50,000 population by 2040, housing, infrastructure, and employment opportunities will have to grow along with it.
Still with four members since June, when former Shenandoah District Commissioner Joe Longo resigned, the commission convened its regular monthly meeting following the work session. They heard from Planning Director Wendling that a proposed new member is pending approval by the Board of Supervisors. That would bring the commission back up to full strength.
The Commission held six public hearings for Conditional Use Permits (CUPs). All six were applications for short-term tourist rentals. They included:
Michelle Moriarty – A request for a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental at 96 Cappy Road. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1), located in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. With no public objection, the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
Kendra Hansen, Kathryn Stuart, Simon Sarver & Michael Cherubin – A request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental on R-1 zoned property located at 97 River Overlook Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. During the public hearing, one neighbor, Claire Fay, objected to the presence on the property of several fire pits, and expressed concern about the fire danger if guests were to carelessly use them. Applicant Simon Sarver responded that they had already removed all but one of the fire pits, and the remaining one was a moveable metal one. The commission members discussed the challenge of enforcing what is already prohibited (open fires) in the supplemental regulations for short-term rentals. Eventually, Vice-Chairman Henry asked the applicant if it was possible to lock up the moveable fire pit when guests would be present, and the applicant agreed that it could be locked in a storage building. With no further objections, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
CAZA Legacy LLC – A request for a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for a property at 241 Wildcat Drive. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. This application contained a waiver request to reduce the required setback from neighboring properties from 100 feet to 50 feet. In support of the request, the neighboring property owner had submitted a letter supporting the permit and the requested waiver. With that support from the impacted neighbor, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert – A request for a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental at 244 Delicious Road on Residential One (R-1) zoned property in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. The commission heard comments from the planning director that all requirements had been met, but an Apple Mountain Lake Subdivision Home Owners Association letter of “no objection” had not been received. The commission then unanimously voted to recommend approval.
Matthew Williams & Jay Gilbert – Their second request for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental was at 115 Lonesome Flats Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Fork Magisterial District. This application had generated a single letter objecting to the use from John Croft, who lives on the same road. His objections fall along familiar themes – short-term rentals are bad for the neighborhood, short-term tenants are not good neighbors, dangers from shooting, noise from parties, or other illegal activities. The Chairman pointed out that these concerns were why the County added supplemental regulations for short-term tourist rentals to prohibit these and other problematic activities. He noted that the permit can be revoked if a property owner fails to inform guests and enforce the regulations. The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request.
Thomas L. Pigeon submitted a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental at 540 Lakeside Drive. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District. This application drew two speakers who raised concerns about the on-site septic system. Barbara Sealock also acknowledged that the supplemental regulations answered some of her questions, but she also remained concerned about whether guests’ pets would be unconstrained in the neighborhood.
Katsiaryna Holder told the commissioners that she owns an adjoining property and is building a house there. Her concern was the septic system as it was built could have an impact on her home, for which a building permit was just issued.
The commissioners reviewed the documentation provided with the application that identified the alter native discharge system on the applicant’s property, and it is a state-regulated system that mandates additional maintenance and monitoring. Properly maintained, it should have no impact on other properties. The commissioners discussed the permit requirements, including continued compliance with State and local Health department testing and reporting. Concluding that sufficient safeguards were in place, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
The Commission’s Consent Agenda consisted of authorizations to advertise public hearings for Conditional Use Permits for five short-term tourist rentals and two private use camping:
- Gillian Greenfield & Richard Butcher – CUP for a short-term tourist rental at 1164 Riverview Shores Dr. in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
- Elizabeth A. Saman – Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental at 431 Cindys Way in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
- Jaden & Tori Walter – A request for a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental at 80 River Oak Drive in the South River Magisterial District.
- Vesta Property Management – Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental at 194 Venus Branch Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
- Vesta Property Management – Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental at 86 McCoys Ford Road in the Fork Magisterial District.
- Stacy L. Lockhart – Conditional Use Permit for Private Use Camping (non-commercial). The property is located at Harris Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Jeffrey Steven Taylor – Conditional Use Permit for Private Use Camping (non-commercial) on Howellsville Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
The Commission unanimously approved the Consent Agenda, and the meeting was adjourned at 8:10 p.m.
