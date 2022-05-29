Local News
Support Your Local Lemonade Stand: Two sisters learning entrepreneurship
One of many children’s first entrepreneurial experiences is operating a lemonade stand. Lemonade stands help promote business skills, responsibility, financial literacy, goal setting, and teamwork.
Stop by the corner of Virginia Avenue and 15th Street where you’ll find Emme and Lucy Phillips selling their lemonade. Mom is Kisha Phillips, owner of Card My Yard, so it looks like the girls are learning business at a young age.
First Annual Dogs of War Memorial Garden event a barking success
A crowd of about 30 participants and spectators gathered at the Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1 p.m. on a beautiful late spring afternoon, Sunday, May 29, for the first annual Dogs of War and Law Enforcement K-9 team event at the new Dogs of War Garden of Remembrance on the shelter grounds. Now if you’ve attended previous Memorial Day events over the past decade at either the downtown Front Royal Gazebo-Village Commons area or Warren County Courthouse lawn, you may be thinking “This isn’t the first Memorial Day Dogs of War remembrance here” – and you’re correct.
However, Sunday’s event is the first where traditional Memorial Day ceremonies honoring the sacrifice of American soldiers and the corresponding sacrifice of those soldiers’ four-legged companions on the battlefield has been separated into a Memorial Day weekend “doubleheader” as event organizer Malcolm Barr Sr. described it in our recent preview of the event.
And it was former HSWC Board President Barr’s initiative to create the War Dog and Law Enforcement K-9 Memorial Garden at the Wagner Shelter grounds that led to the decision to make this a two-pronged Memorial Day weekend celebration. Current HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers helped kick off Sunday’s celebration of the wartime and law enforcement partnership between man and his canine companions by noting the year-round presence of the new Garden of Remembrance on the Wagner Shelter grounds. As Barr notes in the above-linked story, the first U.S. dogs trained for combat in World War II were trained at a facility in Front Royal.
Also participating, as they will at Monday’s noon Memorial Day ceremonies in town at the courthouse grounds, were a Color Guard from Randloph-Macon Academy, that was bagpiped into place by Jim Lundt. The R-MA Color Guard included Jacob Collyer, lead cadet, Ryder Perkins, U.S. flag bearer, Audrey Nielson, Virginia State Flag bearer, Trevor Walker, rear guard cadet, along with Matthew Kelley, cadet Special Teams Commander; all under the watchful eye of R-MA Junior ROTC instructor and Senior Master Sgt., U.S. Air Force retired Chris Eddington.
The Front Royal Police Department K-9 team of Corporal Anthony Clingerman and Boscoe were present representing the law enforcement side of the human-canine partnership celebration.
Keynote speaker was Able Forces Director and past military dog handler Skip Rogers, who gave a broad and emotional description of wartime partnership between man and dog. Michael Williams, who recalled his father’s work with military-trained war dogs, offered an also emotional invocation. Humane Society Director Bowers returned to the podium to lay the memorial wreath at the Remembrance Garden’s center. As event moderator, Barr also acknowledged the help of Doug Meador in setting up the event sound system.
See our remaining still photos of the event below, and Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool’s video of the entire ceremony in the video, also below:
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 30-June 3, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Sunday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through the night of June 2.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm through June 3.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations on Route 55, 79, 340, and 522, Tuesday to Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Elks Lodge caps school year with ‘Americanism’ awards
Sadi Comstock of Skyline Middle School and Andrew Cabrera of E.Wilson Morrison Elementary each won first place prizes in Front Royal Elks Lodge’s essay contests at their respective schools during the final days of the school year. The question students were asked to respond to in their essays was: “What does it mean to love your country?” For their efforts, the pair received $100 cash prizes.
Second and third place awardees at E. Wilson Morrison elementary were Penelope Dublin and Lucy Phillips. Otto Hire got an honorable mention. At Skyline Middle School Mackenzie McIntyre and Katie Smith scored second and third places, with an honorable mention going to Lucy Campos-Escobar. All received lesser cash awards
Exalted Ruler Jim Sheppard made the awards at ceremonies attended by parents and teachers. In addition to cash, Skyline students also received corsages.
FY-23 Budget, ACA accreditation costs, and 18 to 21-year-old hirings dominate RSW Jail Authority Meeting discussion
Following some joking about a shifting of responsibilities with the election of officers for the coming year, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler’s comment held the day – “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it is my nomination,” he said. And with that said, the existing officers of the RSW Jail Authority Board of Directors were renominated and unanimously re-elected. Those are Garrey Curry (Rappahannock County Administrator) chair, Evan Vass (Shenandoah County Administrator) vice-chair, and Ed Daley (Warren County Administrator) secretary-treasurer, with some juggling of those positions at the Finance and Personnel Committee level.
Two topics dominated the Committee and Authority Board discussions of Thursday, May 26. Those were personnel issues related to a sparsity of applications to fill uniformed guard positions among the facility-wide 48 vacancies currently listed, and an ongoing cost/benefits analysis on the advisability of entering into an accreditation contract with the independent ACA (American Correctional Association).
That latter topic was somewhat linked to an update on the proposed facility Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget. Moving forward on a budget of $16,345,491, with a 5% COLA (Cost Of Living Act) written in for employees, as opposed to a 10% COLA option that would add $369,360 to the total budget, was suggested and approved since the Jail Authority Board, like municipalities around the commonwealth, is still working without final state budget numbers. Those numbers have been promised as of June 1, Ed Daley observed of signals from Richmond. The only change from the budget presented in April was a $28,000 increase in the annual VACO Insurance coverage, staff pointed out.
Staffing options for under 21-year-olds
On the staffing issue Jail Superintendent, Russ Gilkison brought forward a proposal to consider the hiring of 18 to 21-year-olds to unarmed positions to assist fully certified deputies in the conduct of their duties. A variety of regulations would apply to these younger employees, including that they be paired with experienced employees when working in inmate housing areas to avoid one-on-one interaction with prisoners.
Responding to a question, Gilkison said that civilian openings were being filled pretty quickly; however, that was not the case with uniformed deputy-guard positions. Pointing to applicants for guard positions, the jail superintendent noted there had been a number of under-21 applicants excited by the opportunity to become uniformed law enforcement officers. As to the hiring of 18 to 21-year-olds, he told the Jail Authority Board of Directors, “I wouldn’t want to arm them. They wouldn’t be in positions where they’d be out and do transports. We wouldn’t use them anywhere where they were by themselves and dealing with inmates.
“We’re just trying to be creative to get people in the doorway, get them interested in the career,” he told the authority board. And he noted it was a strategy being employed at other regional jails to deal with the same lag in applicants to fill vacant guard positions.
Warren County Sheriff Butler expressed some concern and opposition to the idea. He cited the difficulty of placing young people with a minimum of life experience behind them in the rather complex position of dealing with convicted criminals often versed in reading people to gain an advantage.
“I understand your concerns. I would not want them working independently,” Gilkison told Butler.
A great deal of discussion followed concerning methods of evaluating potential employee candidates for strengths and weaknesses regardless of age. Suggestions were broached, including phasing younger applicants in initially as civilian, front-of-house employees, while training for guard assisting duties and evaluating them for eventual certification as law enforcement officers as they reached the age of 21.
Eventually, Gilkison asked for the board’s direction on a path forward. Chairman Curry observed it was the board’s responsibility to give the superintendent a direction forward to deal with the ongoing staffing shortage by either allowing the phasing in of younger applicants as had been described or to give him tools to increase the applicant pool in other ways. After some aborted motions to facilitate Gilkison’s suggested plan, it was observed by Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter that existing codes allowed the hiring of people at 18, so without a direct veto from the board, the superintendent could move forward as suggested.
After reading the applicable code, Warren County Sheriff Butler concurred with Sheriff Carter that since existing codes allowed the superintendent to move forward as he had proposed, he be allowed to do so with the precautions in place as described. Warren Supervisor Delores Oates observed that regardless of age, the best path forward was to hire the best available candidates. She also noted that Warren County Public Schools was planning to implement a “Criminal Justice” program in the coming school year that might contribute to a more qualified 18-to-21 candidate pool in coming years.
“The code allows it, so I think it’s moot if we just repeat what it says,” Oates added of the necessity of a motion on allowing Gilkison to move forward on staffing issues, including the hiring of qualified under-21 applicants. So, without direct action a consensus was reached, though with some ongoing concerns still expressed by Sheriff Butler, to allow Gilkison to move forward on hiring younger applicants who were judged qualified to be phased in under the described precautionary methods while working toward eventual law enforcement certification as deputy-guards as they reached the age of 21.
ACA certification
As noted above, cost versus benefit remained the main point of discussion in evaluating a move toward seeking official American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation. Statistics noting local and regional correctional facilities with ACA accreditation were presented as they were at the April meeting, along with some cost projections and comparisons with state-mandated Department Of Corrections (DOC) accreditation.
Superintendent Gilkison reiterated the numbers as presented in April: of 23 regional jails including RSW, only 2 are ACA accredited; and of 36 local jails, 7 are ACA accredited for a total of 9 accredited of 59 jails in the commonwealth.
To implement and maintain ACA status an estimated “Annual Fee” of $13,500 was estimated by staff. And that does not include increased staffing required or other annual audit and related expenditures, a staff agenda summary pointed out.
Of additional staffing, Gilkison said that while he hadn’t finished calculating the total number that would be required, his initial exploration indicated 6 new medical staff positions, as well as a fire safety and certification position. That total of 8 it appeared would be compounded by the necessity of maintaining some, if not all new positions, during all shifts.
Sheriff Butler observed that he believed increased accreditation standards were the future of law enforcement, and staying ahead of the curve was advisable. During the subsequent conversation he observed that while exploring ACA standards, which differ from the state-mandated DOC standards, the facility can learn of potential increased standards and implement them “as appropriate” without actually seeking ACA accreditation oversight and its expense.
For that seemed to be the over-arching concern of the board – “Do we want to invest that amount of money,” Authority Board Vice-Chair Evan Vaas asked of a self-initiated effort to achieve and maintain ACA certification, as noted above, certification that is not mandated by the state.
It was also noted that some physical plant issues on the layout of RSW would hinder the jail achieving some of the ACA standards without additional expense. If any of those existing limitations slid into the “Mandatory ACA Standards” that would further hinder the facility in achieving the accreditation it would be paying to seek. Board member Oates also observed that they had just approved a budget that did not include the minimum additional ACA staffing requirement of six new medical staff positions.
But with Gilkison estimating he was 75% of the way through crunching all the numbers with valuable help from staff, the board consensus was for him to complete the evaluation process.
And with a quick acknowledgment of the earlier Finance and Personnel Committee meeting convened at 1:30 PM and no other “Outstanding Issues” on the table, the RSW Regional Jail Authority Board of Directors meeting was adjourned at 3:10 pm. The next scheduled meeting of the Authority Board is set for July 28 at 2 pm, with the F&P Committee meeting to precede that.
Summer Reading Club returns to Samuels Public Library
Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities at Samuels Public Library! Summer Reading Club for all ages returns June 6 – August 13. Get your feet wet and read books to win prizes! Visit the Library throughout the summer for an assortment of events featuring magic, pirates, water discoveries, and even a petting zoo!
“For the last two years, Summer Reading Club has been low-key due to COVID-19, but we are excited to bring back an action-packed calendar of events for 2022,” says Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor.
Kick off the summer-long celebration with an unbelievable performance by world class magician Peter Wood on June 6 at 6 pm, stop by Eastham Park to enjoy the new StoryWalk book Nobody Likes a Goblin with the author Ben Hatke on June 11 at 11am, splash into a S.T.E.A.M. adventure from TaleWise to help out lost pirates on June 24 at 11am, laugh your socks off during an interactive musical comedy performance from Mr. Jon & Friends on July 14 at 2 pm, get up close with cute animals in our petting zoo on July 30 at 2 pm, and enjoy a fantastic performance from Rainbow Puppets on August 10 at 2pm.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg for children’s and family programs at the Library this summer. In partnership with Warren County Parks & Recreation, the Library will host Warren Reads – littles will be able to enjoy Story Time with specials guests from the community. The partnership will also collaborate to host Toddler Trails, a program that introduces children to the area’s many wonderful local parks.
Adults and teens can also join in on the fun! Teens are invited to chat all about books, movies, art and more at Discuss This, June 18 and July 2 at 2pm. They can also flex their gaming skills during Press Play on July 9 at 11 am and August 20 at 2 pm. Adults can learn all about tree identification from horticulture expert Mary Olien on June 11 at 10 am. Local herbalist Caden Speziale will lead a virtual class on adaptogenic herbs June 9 at 6:30 pm. Conservationist Hershel Finch will share all the best fishing spots and demo fly fishing techniques on June 25 at 10 am. Crafty grown-ups can participate in the Tiny Art Workshop on June 18 at 2 pm or the Sea Glass Mason Jar Craft Class on July 16 at 2 pm. Adults can also escape the heat with interactive movie afternoons on June 11, July 9, and August 13 at 2 pm.
“Many people don’t realize that the Library hosts more than Story Time. We have exciting events for every age. There is literally something for everyone at Samuels Public Library,” explains Erin Rooney, Adult Reference Supervisor.
This summer, you can do more than just read at Samuels Public Library. You can also sing, dance, play, learn, and laugh! To register for Summer Reading Club visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call 540-635-3153.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Front Royal/Warren County Ministerial Association presents Baccalaureate Service-Warren County High School-Skyline High School
On May 26, 2022, the Front Royal/Warren County Ministerial Association presented Baccalaureate Service for Warren County High School and Skyline High School.
The program started with a prelude by Sue Rinker, the pianist from First Baptist Church, followed by the Skyline Choir singing their Alma Mater. The WCHS Choir sang the Alma Mater via an audio recording.
Christy McMillin-Goodwin, President of the Ministerial Association, gave the welcoming remarks, followed by the singing of the hymn “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee.”
Savannah Mitchell (WCHS) and Lexie Reinhardt (SHS) gave Prayers from each class. The SHS Choir sang “Benedictus,” followed by Senior student messages from each class. Kiersten Stives presented the message from WCHS and Lexie Reinhardt from SHS.
Margaret Plosch from Warren County High School played a piano solo.
Rachel Plemmons, Pastor, Front Royal United Methodist Church, gave the message to the graduating classes. Dr. Jim Bunce, Pastor of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, and Captain Ann Hawk from the Salvation Army presented Cords to the graduates.
Rachel Plemmons and Ingrid Chenoweth, Pastor Good Shepherd Luthern Church, presented the candle lighting ceremony, followed by prayers and blessings for the graduates by Sam Noble, Director, Young Life.
Valerie Hayes, Rector, Calvary Episcopal Church, provided the Benediction. Sue Rinker provided the recessional.
