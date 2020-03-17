State News
Supreme Court of Virginia suspends all non-emergency evictions
RICHMOND (March 17, 2020) – The Supreme Court of Virginia has issued an order declaring a judicial emergency and suspending all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings for the next 21 days, including new eviction cases, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic:
“It would be an absolute outrage for Virginians to be evicted from their homes during this emergency, especially as we are asking them to practice social distancing and stay home to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said Attorney General Herring. “This temporary eviction suspension is particularly important for hourly wage earners who are more likely to lose income and not be able to pay their rent because of business closures. I want to thank the Supreme Court of Virginia for making this important decision to protect Virginians during these unprecedented times.”
Additionally, following Attorney General Herring’s request, the State Corporation Commission ordered a halt on disconnections by regulated utilities for 60 days during the state of emergency. Last Friday, Attorney General Herring filed an emergency petition requesting a freeze on disconnections.
State News
37 graduate the Virginia State Police Academy
RICHMOND – The 37 members of the 131st Basic Session officially graduated Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in advance of their originally scheduled graduation date of Friday, March 20, 2020. In accordance with Governor Ralph Northam’s directives related to COVID-19, traditional commencement exercises were canceled for Friday for the 36 new Troopers and one new Special Agent Accountant.
“This is the first time in decades that state police have had to postpone an Academy graduation ceremony,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “However, this in no way diminishes the Department’s pride in or appreciation of these new Troopers and Special Agent Accountant joining our ranks. We look forward to bringing these men and women and their families to our campus at a later date in order to properly celebrate their accomplishments of completing the Virginia State Police Academy.”
Colonel Settle met with the graduates mid-morning Tuesday for an official Uniform Inspection and to share a few final words with the class. The new Troopers and Special Agent Accountant then filed into the Academy and proceeded up the marble steps – which is an honor only afforded the trainees upon graduation. At the top of the steps, Colonel Settle and the Academy Staff officially congratulated the graduates. Colonel Settle presented each graduate with a Superintendent’s Challenge Coin.
“Since these graduates will not receive their official diploma until their graduation ceremony, each was presented a Challenge Coin,” said Colonel Settle. “They are the only State Police graduates to ever receive a coin from the Superintendent, which I hope they accept as a constant reminder of their oath to serve our Commonwealth with valor and pride, especially during such challenging times.”
The class has received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity, and crisis management. The members of the 131st Basic Session began their 29 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on Aug. 21, 2019.
The graduates of the 131st Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Florida, New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina.
The new Troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of March 23, 2020. For their final phase of training, each Trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area. Special Agent Accountant Mills will report to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office to begin his final training phase.
131st BASIC GRADUATING CLASS
Ian Trent Abernathy – Chesapeake Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
Abdulrahman Mohamed Aboutabl – Harrisonburg Augusta
Thomas Jefferson Acosta, Jr. – Jacksonville, FL New Kent
Rafael J. Aguayo – Ridge, NY Henrico
John Joseph Barrera, III – Williamsburg Norfolk/Virginia Beach
William Hooker Bonnet, IV – Forest Arlington
Anthony Joseph Bradt, Jr. – Bloomingburg, NY Prince William
Shane Douglas Brooks – Chilhowie Roanoke
Jacob Allen Burke – Radford Arlington
Travis Todd Carr – Ivor Isle of Wight
Adam Van Clampitt – Lynchburg Campbell
Ridge Tamos Duncan – Burke Prince William
Johnathan Dale Fish – Lynchburg Chesterfield
Timothy Manning Fisher – Wake Forest, NC Accomack
Sean Edward Glennan – Sewell, NJ Henrico
Joshua Bryan Good – Luray Shenandoah
Cody Edward Gray – Bland Russell
Ricky Ray Hairston – Eden, NC Campbell
Jordan Holt Hamlett – Naruna Campbell
Joseph Holloman, III -Windsor Brunswick
Nathan Allen Jennings -Dublin Roanoke
Duane Hunter Knox -Troutdale Roanoke
Jackson Stuart Peach Lowther – Gloucester Frederick
Brooke Louise Martin – Mechanicsville New Kent
John Hume Mills* – Gainesville Appomattox
Paul Steven Perry – Gate City Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
Indiana Jacob Raccanello – Locust Grove Culpeper
Jacob William Reaves – Chatham Greene
Dru Imani Khianti Redden-Robinson – Chantilly Fairfax
Travon Lamont Smith – South Hill Brunswick
Derek Emanuel Spencer -Abingdon Botetourt
Nathan Andrew Stidham – Wise Craig
Larry Darnell Tucker, Jr. – Hurt Amherst
Benjamin Perfecto Villa, II -Palmyra Augusta
Alexander Frederick West – Culpeper Frederick
Shawn Douglas Williams – Ewing Nottoway
Holden Seth Young – Lebanon Botetourt
*Special Agent Accountant
State News
Commonwealth Transportation Board makes $11 million in additional operating assistance available to Virginia Public Transportation Agencies
RICHMOND – On March 17, the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) authorized an additional $11 million in statewide public transportation operating funding to be made available to all Virginia public transportation agencies suffering major ridership losses and additional operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Commonwealth of Virginia’s related public health response.
“The onset and continued spread of COVID-19 have had extraordinary and disproportionate impacts on Virginia’s public transit industry and the communities they serve,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “As more social distancing is implemented, we recognize that reduced service and significant ridership losses lead to diminished revenue and more challenges ahead.”
The $11 million is equivalent to one-month of statewide operating revenues currently allocated to the Commonwealth Mass Transit Fund. The funding, allocated to local public transit agencies by formula, will be available by early April.
Specific information regarding amounts made to each agency is available on DRPT’s COVID-19 Pandemic Response and Mitigation website.
Additionally, the emergency funding was identified from prior years savings due to DRPT’s Making Efficient + Responsible Investments in Transit (MERIT) management program, creating no negative impact on current allocations.
“Transit agencies had to take immediate steps to minimize the risk to their employees, customers, and communities, far beyond anything envisioned in their operating budgets,” said DRPT Director Jennifer Mitchell. “Today’s action enables DRPT to respond quickly and equitably to help their agency needs.”
About the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation
DRPT’s mission is to improve the mobility of people and goods while expanding transportation choices in the Commonwealth through rail, public transportation, and commuter services. DRPT is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its services on the basis of race, color, or national origin as protected by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For additional information on DRPT’s nondiscrimination policies and procedures or to file a complaint, please contact the Title VI Compliance Officer, Mike Mucha, at (804) 786‐6794, TDD 711, or 600 E. Main Street, Suite 2102, Richmond, VA 23219.
Local News
Governor Northam announces new measures to combat COVID-19 and support impacted Virginians
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (March 17, 2020) announced additional steps to help Virginians impacted by a novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, stop the spread of the virus in the Commonwealth, and protect public health.
“Everyone must play a role to help flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of this virus, and that starts with social distancing,” said Governor Northam. “We know this will be a hardship for many businesses, and we are assisting workers affected by closures. Public health relies on every individual using common sense and making responsible decisions. We can and will get through this difficult time. But we must work together to do so.”
Video of today’s media briefing is available here.
Further Reducing Public Gatherings
Governor Northam told Virginians to avoid non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people, per federal guidelines. This does not include normal operations at essential services such as manufacturers, distribution centers, airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, grocery stores, or pharmacies.
Protecting High-Risk Virginians
Those with chronic health conditions or aged 65 or older should self-quarantine. Public health experts advise that individuals with underlying medical conditions and those aged 65 or older are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Governor Northam encouraged neighbors and friends to stay in touch and regularly check in with high-risk individuals.
Increasing Social Distancing
All restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters are mandated to significantly reduce their capacity to 10 patrons, or close. Restaurants are encouraged to continue carry-out and takeaway options.
Support for Affected Workers
Governor Northam announced the following actions to protect working Virginians impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak:
• No waiting for unemployment benefits. Governor Northam has directed the Commissioner of the Virginia Employment Commission to waive the one-week waiting period to ensure workers can receive benefits as soon as possible.
• Enhanced eligibility for unemployment. Workers may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits if an employer needs to temporarily slow or cease operations due to COVID-19. If a worker has been issued a notice to self-quarantine by a medical or public health official and is not receiving paid sick or medical leave from their employer, they may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits. In addition, a worker may be eligible for unemployment benefits if they must stay home to care for an ill family member and are not receiving paid family medical leave from their employer.
• Fewer restrictions. For individuals receiving unemployment insurance, Governor Northam is directing the Virginia Employment Commission to give affected workers special consideration on deadlines, mandatory re-employment appointments, and work search requirements.
The Office of the Governor is providing a Frequently Asked Questions guide for workers that have been temporarily laid off or discharged during this public health crisis.
Support for Impacted Employers
• Regional workforce teams will be activated to support employers that slow or cease operations. Employers who do slow or cease operations will not be financially penalized for an increase in workers requesting unemployment benefits.
• The Governor is authorizing rapid response funding, through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, for employers eligible to remain open during this emergency. Funds may be used to clean facilities and support emergency needs.
• Governor Northam is directing all employers to follow the U.S. Department of Labor guidance on workplace safety.
Department of Motor Vehicle Office Closures
• Virginia’s 75 DMV offices, as well as mobile units, will close to the public.
• Online services will remain available, and anyone needing to renew a license or vehicle registration is encouraged to do so online.
• For those who cannot renew online, or whose license or registration expires before May 15, DMV will grant a 60-day extension.
Courts
Governor Northam requested and the Supreme Court of Virginia granted a judicial emergency in response to COVID-19. From Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 6, non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all district and circuit courts are suspended absent a specific exemption. This includes a prohibition on new eviction cases for tenants who are unable to pay rent as a result of COVID-19. All non-exempted court deadlines are tolled and extended for a period of 21 days.
Utilities
The State Corporation Commission (SCC) issued an order directing utilities it regulates, such as electric, natural gas, and water companies in Virginia, to suspend service disconnections for 60 days to provide immediate relief for any customer, residential and business, who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
For a comprehensive list of actions, Governor Northam has announced to combat COVID-19 in Virginia, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
State News
Former Loudoun County clergyman charged with sexual assault of a minor
RICHMOND (March 16, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today announced charges against former clergyman Scott Asalone, 63, of Asbury Park, NJ, for one felony count of carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years old. Asalone was identified through Attorney General Herring and Virginia State Police’s investigation into clergy abuse in Virginia. Asalone was indicted by the Northern Virginia Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury on Thursday, March 12 and the case will be tried in Loudoun County Circuit Court.
“This is the first criminal indictment stemming from our ongoing investigation with Virginia State Police into potential clergy abuse,” said Attorney General Herring. “The investigation remains ongoing and if anyone has information related to this case or any other instance of abuse I would encourage them to please contact us as soon as possible. I know that stepping forward to share your experience can be difficult or scary but I want you to know that, even if it happened years ago, we will still take it seriously and make sure you get the help and support you need.”
The indictment is related to alleged sexual contact by Asalone, while he was a member of the clergy assigned to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, VA, involving a former parishioner in 1985. Asalone was taken into custody on Saturday, March 14 by the Virginia State Police and New Jersey law enforcement officials in Asbury Park, NJ and will face extradition to Virginia.
These are the first charges resulting from Attorney General Herring and Virginia State Police’s ongoing investigation into whether criminal sexual abuse of children may have occurred in Virginia’s Catholic dioceses and whether leadership in the dioceses may have covered up or abetted any such crimes.
If you or someone you know has additional information about these or other instances of abuse, please contact the Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064 and www.VirginiaClergyHotline.com that are both available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of clergy abuse.
Criminal indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt. Asalone is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty.
State News
Governor Northam orders all Virginia K-12 schools closed for minimum of two weeks
~ Statewide closure intended to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus ~
RICHMOND—On March 13, Governor Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Schools will close from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, at a minimum. Localities will maintain authority over specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning while protecting the public health of teachers and staff.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “I recognize this will pose a hardship for many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, but it will also help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
Virginia Department of Education officials are working closely with school divisions and the Department of Social Services to ensure students who qualify for free or reduced lunch programs are able to access those programs while schools are closed. The Department of Education will issue guidance and memos to superintendents across the Commonwealth to provide specifics about the continuity of education, school nutrition, and updated public health guidelines.
“We recognize this decision places burdens on many of our parents and families, especially for those who rely on school nutrition programs for access to healthy food for their children,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “However, we believe closing Virginia schools is in the Commonwealth’s best interest as we seek to stop the spread of COVID-19. Virginia will continue to explore and implement innovative approaches to provide meals to students who qualify for free and reduced lunch during this closure.”
School officials are also working to minimize disruptions to instructional time.
“The Department of Education is working closely with divisions to minimize disruptions to our students’ academic development by encouraging schools to provide students and families with educational resources throughout this time,” said Dr. James Lane, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We are committed to helping divisions address all the implications of these closures and will seek to provide each division with maximum flexibility to address local needs as they arise, especially as it relates to make-up days.”
On Thursday, Governor Northam declared a state of emergency for Virginia, which will provide increased flexibility to ease regulatory requirements and procurement rules, continue federal and multi-state coordination, and ensure continued access to critical services for the most vulnerable Virginians.
Governor Northam also halted specially-scheduled state events and conferences for 30 days, and banned out-of-state travel for state employees, with allowances for individuals in border communities.
Ongoing State Response Efforts
The Commonwealth of Virginia continues to execute a multi-agency response plan across all levels of government. Ongoing statewide efforts include the following:
Justice-Involved Populations
• The Department of Corrections (DOC) has canceled offender visitation at all facilities until further notice. Off-site video visitation is still available.
• A dedicated COVID-19 public information line with an updated, recorded message is operational. The phone number is (804) 887-8484.
• DOC has implemented a screening protocol for offenders coming into state facilities from local jails.
• Virginia provided detailed guidance to correctional facilities and other work locations regarding approved hand washing, sanitizing, and disinfectant products, and instructions for the proper use of those products to provide protection from COVID-19.
State Workforce
• The Department of Human Resource Management (DHRM) has directed all state agencies to update their emergency operations and paid leave policies, and Virginia will begin implementing a phased transition to teleworking for state employees.
• Virginia is setting an example by activating paid Public Health Emergency Leave for state employees who have recently traveled to high-risk areas.
• All official travel outside of Virginia by state employees has been halted, with increased flexibility for inter-state commuters and essential personnel. State employees have been advised to limit in-person meetings and non-essential work-related gatherings. Specific guidance will be released to agency heads and state employees, and Virginia will revisit these guidelines after 30 days.
Vulnerable Populations
• The Department of Medical Assistance Services and the Department of Social Services are preparing options to ensure the most vulnerable populations have continued access to critical services, including the potential for in-home care and food support.
• In the event of extended school closures, the Department of Social Services is working with local partners, such as food pantries, to ensure no one goes hungry.
Transportation
• The Department of Rail and Public Transportation is coordinating with Metro, Amtrak, Virginia Rail Express, and transit agencies across Virginia to adjust cleaning schedules according to the CDC protocol.
• Washington Dulles International Airport is one of 11 airports designated by the federal government to receive flights from China. The CDC is conducting screenings of passengers at Dulles who have been in China or Iran during the past 14 days.
• Virginia is also working with transportation partners to help reduce the potential spread of disease.
State News
Virginia colleges extend spring break, adapt online classes amid coronavirus pandemic
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia colleges and universities are extending spring break and adapting online classes amid the new coronavirus — along with more than 100 universities nationwide and still counting — after the flu-like illness was declared a world pandemic on Wednesday, March 11.
There are nine presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Most of them are in Northern Virginia, with one confirmed case in Central Virginia.
Professors are quickly pivoting to get material online, and some schools, like Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, are offering resources to help teachers adjust. Many students have expressed concern over the lack of digital equipment and internet access.
Most universities are canceling events with more than 100 attendees and have online resources for students to access updated information. Many colleges have canceled in-person classes, but faculty and staff will continue to work on campus. Below is a sample of universities that have changed schedules to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
James Madison University will extend its spring break until March 23 and will teach online classes until April 5. JMU President Jonathan Alger said in a release that students will be updated on the remainder of the semester on March 27.
Longwood University will be closed until March 18, canceling in-person classes and events following a presumptive positive diagnosis for a Longwood student on Wednesday. In a release, Longwood President W. Taylor Reveley said faculty would continue to prepare for the possibility of online classes.
Norfolk State University extended spring break until March 23 and will teach classes online until April 6. University residences will reopen March 22.
Old Dominion University will resume classes online on March 23 after an extended spring break. ODU President John Broderick said in a statement posted on Facebook that the school would monitor the situation and reassess on April 6.
Radford University extended its spring break for an additional week and plans to teach online until April 17, according to the university’s website. The university – as most academic institutions are doing – asked that faculty, staff, and students complete a voluntary travel declaration forms.
“The information will be shared with local health officials as needed on a case-by-case basis,” Radford President Brian Hemphill said in a release. “For those who traveled, the University may ask individuals to self-monitor or self-isolate for two weeks depending upon the locations that were visited and the activities that were engaged in.”
The University of Richmond extended spring break, canceling classes from March 16-20, and will hold online classes until at least April 3.
The school’s website states that students with extenuating circumstances, such as international students, can submit a petition to stay in on-campus housing although access to student services and facilities will be limited.
University of Virginia students will also move to online courses starting on March 19, according to a release from U.Va. President James Ryan posted on Wednesday.
“We will not be holding classes on Grounds for the foreseeable future, quite possibly through the end of the semester,” Ryan said in a release. “We will reassess after April 5 at the earliest and periodically after that date.”
Virginia Commonwealth University announced Wednesday that it will extend its spring break for an additional week. When the semester resumes on March 23, classes will be taught remotely for the “foreseeable future.” Classrooms are expected to use digital tools such as Blackboard, videoconferencing and online programs.
The release from VCU President Michael Rao said details regarding on-campus housing, student services, and dining plans are forthcoming.
“I also want to take this opportunity to thank you for being mindful and respectful of others during this outbreak, which is not limited to any particular age group, geographic region, nationality, ethnicity or race,” Rao said.
Virginia Tech’s spring break is extended to March 23, with a transition to online courses for the remainder of the semester. All events with over 100 people are canceled through at least April 30, though May commencement plans are still in place.
“Our campus administrators, public health experts, and community leaders have been continuously engaged in monitoring the situation in Blacksburg, across Virginia, and around the world,” a release stated. “In consultation with our partners in the Virginia Department of Health, we are adopting a range of principle-based actions, effective immediately.”
William & Mary will start online classes on March 23, after an extended spring break, to continue until at least April 1. University events are canceled until April 3.
Virginia State University announced Wednesday that it will cancel or modify all scheduled events for the next 30 days. Modifications include pre-packaged options in dining halls and live streams for events, like the Mr. and Miss VSU Pageant and student government activities. Christopher Newport University took a similar approach, by rerouting study abroad plans and limiting serve-served food, according to its website.
A few colleges remain open at this time: Liberty, Regent and Hampton universities and Reynolds Community College.
As of Wednesday, there are 938 confirmed and presumed positive COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bulk of cases are in Washington, California and New York. The infection has caused 29 deaths in the states. Worldwide, more than 118,300 people have the infection, including over 80,900 individuals living in mainland China. The outbreak has killed 4,292, reported the World Health Organization.
For more information about COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
By Hannah Eason
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a flagship program of VCU’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students participating in the program provide state government coverage for Virginia’s community newspapers and other media outlets.
