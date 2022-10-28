State News
Supreme Court of Virginia upholds decision on Dominion carbon market charge
Utility regulators met state legal requirements in approving a charge added to Dominion Energy Virginia bills to pay for participation in a regional carbon market, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled Thursday.
The charge, which equaled roughly $2.39 extra on the monthly bill of the average residential customer, stopped being added to bills in July 2022.
Dominion, Virginia’s largest electric utility, had asked the State Corporation Commission to suspend the charge in anticipation of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plans to withdraw the state from participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The commission approved the proposal in June.
RGGI, a multistate cap-and-trade system, requires power producers to purchase carbon allowances at auction for each ton of carbon they emit. The proceeds of auctions are then returned to participating states. The number of allowances available to producers declines annually.
The system is designed to incentivize power generators to switch from forms of energy that produce greenhouse gases that are driving climate change to non-carbon-emitting sources.
A 2020 law authorizing Virginia’s participation in RGGI allowed Dominion to recover the “necessary” costs of buying allowances at auction from ratepayers.
In November 2020, shortly before Virginia power producers joined in their first auction, Dominion asked the SCC to approve its plans to recover roughly $168 million to buy allowances through July 31, 2022. The utility had calculated that this amount would cover the allowances necessary to comply with RGGI and backup allowances to provide flexibility if auction prices became volatile. Regulators approved the request the following year.
Environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices appealed the decision, arguing that regulators hadn’t properly vetted Dominion’s proposal because their review hadn’t shown all the costs were necessary.
Appalachian Voices contended that only the lowest possible allowance costs could be considered necessary under the statute and that because the SCC hadn’t asked Dominion to develop a least-cost plan for complying with the law, it hadn’t met the “necessity” standard.
“While the argument has a persuasive tenor, there is no statutory or regulatory text supporting it,” wrote Justice D. Arthur Kelsey in the opinion for the court. He determined that it was “the necessity to comply with applicable laws or regulations that matters” and said regulations crafted as a result of the law required Dominion to purchase allowances.
Dominion “did just that,” Kelsey wrote. “The costs are recoverable because they were necessary to comply with (Dominion’s) statutory duty to purchase allowances for every short ton of CO2 emitted from its power plants.”
The court also noted the State Corporation Commission separately ordered Dominion to develop a least-cost plan for meeting carbon reduction goals as part of its review of the utility’s compliance with the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a landmark 2020 law that sets a pathway for Dominion and Appalachian Power Company to decarbonize by midcentury.
Will Cleveland, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who represented Appalachian Voices before the Virginia Supreme Court, said the group was “disappointed in the result, but it is ultimately the Supreme Court who decides what the statutes mean.”
“We continue to believe that the most effective implementation of RGGI is one that imposes a least-cost standard, and we will continue to advocate for that in whatever way we can,” he said.
Jeremy Slayton, a spokesman for Dominion, said the company was “pleased with the decision, which speaks for itself.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
A delay in new transgender policies enactment and more Va. headlines
• The new school policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed for transgender students won’t take effect until at least late next month, a delay caused by public comments arguing the policies violate state law.—Washington Post
• The latest out-of-state political stops for Youngkin include a headlining role at a Las Vegas dinner hosted by Republican megadonor Miriam Adelson.—POLITICO
• Youngkin said he supports the idea of having all Virginia high school students graduate with a job credential or associate degree to smooth transitions to the workforce or college. —Cardinal News
• Former Gov. Doug Wilder called for Youngkin to get involved in helping address crime in Richmond, saying, “we cannot continue to have the seat of government of this state see this level of crime.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• “The man charged in the slayings of two campus officers at a private Virginia college told an arresting officer that he shot the men, asking for their names so he could apologize to their families, the officer testified Wednesday.”—Associated Press
• Altria is partnering with a Japanese company to bring “heated tobacco stick products” to the United States.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Seven students at a Fairfax County middle school reported vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech after they ate THC gummies.—WTOP
• An owl that’s been attacking students at the University of Richmond is still on the loose despite the trapping efforts of federal wildlife officials. The owl was trapped at one point, but someone apparently set it free.—The Collegian
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications
Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14.
Application fees, which cost $15 for Virginia residents and $20 for nonresidents for five available tags, produced about $513,000. A sixth tag was given to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which auctioned it off for more than $100,000 that will be returned to conservation efforts within the management zone.
The zone comprises the entirety of Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties. Between 2012 and 2014, Virginia introduced 75 Rocky Mountain elk from Kentucky to the area.
This elk species is not the same as the region’s previously prominent eastern elk, which was hunted to extinction in the 1800s. However, since restoration efforts began, Anderson said the population has grown to almost 300 in the state. About 200 elk are in Buchanan County, with about 45 in Wise County and another 50 scattered across Southwestern Virginia.
The Nature Conservancy purchased 1,100 acres in 2021 within the zone to maintain restoration efforts.
Anderson said that Elk can be hunted year-round outside of the management zone, but only a handful is taken in those areas because of limited numbers there.
This year, Virginia awarded five tags to lottery winners to hunt the animal in the more densely populated management zone. Eighteen private landowners offered over 17,000 acres of land for use for the hunt, mostly in Buchanan and Dickenson counties, in exchange for points toward receiving a license in the future. All the elk were taken in Buchanan County.
Anderson said the elk population in Virginia is “doing well,” with the department beginning to see some natural migration, including one elk from Tennessee. He added that communities in Southwest Virginia have created a tourism draw by embracing growing public interest in elk.
While there have been concerns that the increased numbers of the animal could cause a problem for drivers, fewer than ten minor accidents have occurred, said Jackie Rosenberger, DWR elk projects leader. There have also been a minimal number of nuisance reports of elk walking onto properties and leaving hoofprints or getting their antlers entangled with a child’s playset.
Anderson said that entangled elk were given a sedative to allow officials to free and return them to the wild, and property owners were compensated for any damage. No people have been injured as a result of these interactions with elk.
Despite some instances of brainworm, a disease that can disorient the animal and lead to its death, DWR isn’t worried about sustaining the population, Anderson said. The reintroduction of the animals involved a rigorous disease test and quarantine period. Instead, he said the concern is more centered around the population getting too big, at which point mitigation efforts, such as hunting, could be increased.
The creation of habitats for the elk within the zone has kept the animal within its boundaries, Rosenberger said, but also attracted previously scarce deer, turkeys, and ducks to the region.
“It has been nothing but positive,” she said.
The department follows a 10-year Elk Management Plan adopted in 2018. Any changes to the zone will require public input when the next 10-year-plan is adopted in 2029.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Bristol trying to ban abortion providers and more Va. headlines
• The state inspector general’s office says it will investigate how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad firm was hired to make a tourism ad that featured the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The city of Bristol is taking steps to ban abortion providers, despite uncertainty over whether local governments have that authority. The city is exploring the move after a clinic moved across the state line from Tennessee, which now has a strict abortion ban.—WJHL, Bristol Herald Courier
• Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano released a data dashboard showing his office often recommends denying bail for violent suspects, but judges don’t always grant the requests. “You can’t fix what you don’t measure.”—Washington Post
• Hard-right Rep. Bob Good and Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg shared sharply different visions of the country at a candidate forum in the 5th District congressional contest.—Cardinal News
• Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans met for their third and final debate in the Virginia Beach-anchored 2nd District. Luria again accused Kiggans of hopping aboard the “election denier train.”—Virginian-Pilot
• Former President Donald Trump is reportedly eyeing longtime Virginia Republican operative Chris LaCivita for a key role in his potential 2024 campaign.—Washington Post
• The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares says it’s “exploring all legal remedies” against the printing vendor whose mistakes contributed to thousands of Virginians getting incorrect voting info.—WTOP
• A federal judge ruled Roanoke police violated a suspected drug dealer’s rights during a traffic stop by making him wait 16 minutes for a drug-sniffing dog to be brought to the scene. The search turned up a gun but no drugs.—Roanoke Times
• The Downtown Norfolk Council hired an outside consultant to try to manage nightlife issues without the “‘us vs. them’ mentality between businesses and government.”—Virginian-Pilot
• A Richmond cafe is shutting down months after its owner posted an anti-abortion message on Facebook that he says led to a wave of “intolerance and hate.”—WRIC
• A judge will have to fill a vacant seat on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors after infighting derailed the board’s efforts to appoint someone. “I’ll be bluntly honest,” said one board member. “I dread coming here.”—Danville Register & Bee
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Sportfishing group presents petition to move Omega Protein out of Chesapeake Bay
The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association is calling on the governor and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission to halt menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay, this time with the backing of a petition with 11,000 signatures.
Association president Stephen Atkinson presented the petition to the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin Monday before presenting it to the VMRC on Tuesday.
“We want something done about this,” Atkinson told the Mercury as the petition was delivered to Youngkin’s office.
Youngkin and Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles have been discussing potential regulatory changes since July, according to Pat Geer, chief of fisheries management with VMRC. Meetings in November and December are lined up for public debate and potential regulatory changes.
The petition is the latest move by the nonprofit, which advocates for saltwater and recreational fishing, following a letter sent to the governor over the summer that cited reductions in striped bass populations in the Bay as a reason to close the menhaden fishery there.
Striped bass, a prized catch in the Bay, forage on menhaden, which are prevalent up and down the East Coast and use the Chesapeake Bay as a nursery. Atkinson said that the striped bass fishing industry has been in steep decline for years.
In 2019, a coastwide assessment showed overfishing had caused declines among striped bass. Geer said the coastwide population is on track to reach a 2029 population increase goal. A new assessment of the population by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which oversees fisheries in state waters along the East Coast, will be presented to the Striped Bass Fishery Management Board of the ASMFC on Nov. 7.
Among the arguments marshaled by sport fishers for the closure of the Bay menhaden fishery are several net breaks that occurred this summer, resulting in thousands of menhaden washing ashore and the accidental catching of 264 red drum.
The claims that menhaden are being overfished in the Bay are all levied against Omega Protein, an industrial fishing operation that has argued that scientific data don’t support the contention that menhaden fishing is reducing the striped bass population to such an extent that it warrants the closure of the Bay fishery. Omega also says closing the Chesapeake menhaden fishery would hurt its business, which has long been an economic driver in the region.
Atkinson acknowledges that there hasn’t been a stock assessment showing how fishing menhaden in the Bay impacts striped bass but said he believes the species in the Bay are underfed. He wants the company to shift its operations from the Bay to the Atlantic Ocean.
“Is the governor going to prioritize the profits of a Canadian-owned company that’s taking resources from our Bay versus acting to protect the Bay?” Atkinson said. “What’s it going to be?”
‘The beginning of the end’?
Omega Protein, based in Reedville on Virginia’s Northern Neck, has been pulling in menhaden from the Bay for over 140 years, according to spokesperson Ben Landry. The company, which was acquired by Canadian firm Cooke Inc. in 2017, provides jobs to about 250 people, all but one of whom reside in Virginia, with an annual payroll of about $25 million.
Landry said that the net spills over the summer were two accidents among 2,000 uses of the nets.
The one just after the July 4 holiday occurred about eight-tenths of a mile from the Eastern Shore and resulted in 10,000 fish being collected and taken to a landfill. The company paid for beachgoers’ temporary membership at a nearby country club to use its pools and restaurants.
“We tried to make it right,” Landry said. “We knew it was our mistake, and we did our best to mitigate the issue.”
The other spill stemmed from a spotter plane not seeing a school of red drum underneath menhaden being caught, so the net was opened up to release them, said Landry.
He noted that about $200,000 was spent to clean up each spill, and the company is investing in a new vessel to collect fish from any spills going forward.
” Landry said, “You’re not in business for 144 years if you’re flippant about regulations and other user groups,” Landry said. “We do our best to be good partners of the Bay and will continue to do so.”
Landry added that the fishing operation is confined to a 51,000 metric-ton catch quota in the Bay set by the ASMFC, while smaller bait fishermen don’t need to limit their catches.
He said the request to remove one-third of Omega’s operations from the Bay to the Atlantic Ocean would “be the beginning of the end” because it would prevent the company from being able to fish in calmer waters when inclement weather creates high seas in the Atlantic that make it difficult to operate safely.
“I think being able to catch zero fish in the Chesapeake Bay would ultimately shut this plant down,” Landry said.
Potential changes
Under a 2020 law, oversight of the menhaden fishery was switched from the General Assembly to the VMRC, and any changes to regulations have to be made between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. The law also created a Menhaden Management Advisory Committee but left the definition of the geographic limits of the fishery with legislators.
Menhaden regulations have plagued lawmakers for decades. Why were they able to find a fix now?
The changes were made after Omega announced it would exceed its ASMFC cap in 2019, leading the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to order the closure of the Virginia menhaden fishery.
Menhaden fishing boundaries are set by state code, and the 2020 law transferring authority over the fishery to the VMRC does not appear to have included the power to modify those boundaries, leaving the latitude regulators to narrow or eliminate the Bay fishery unclear. Landry acknowledged the intent of the law change was to give management of the fishery to the commission but said any Bay ban imposed by it could need upholding by a judge.
Geer declined to provide specifics on any proposals to change regulations but said they would be unveiled at a Nov. 28 Menhaden Management Advisory Committee Meeting.
“There is a desire to do something, and what that something is going to be, I’m not allowed to say at this point,” Geer said.
The VMRC will then meet on Dec. 6 to hold a public hearing on the proposals and make a final decision ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.
At that time, Geer said the VMRC could accept recommendations or modify them within limits set by the recommendation. For example, if a quota is proposed to be reduced from five fish to three fish, VMRC could set the number at four but not one.
Geer said that financial data on Omega Protein’s operations in the Bay are confidential, following a “rule of threes” established by the Atlantic Coastal Cooperative Statistics Program and National Marine Fisheries Service. The rule states that if there are fewer than three operations within a specific fishery, catch and revenue data for that part of the fishery can be kept confidential. Omega Protein is the only large-scale menhaden operation in the Bay.
This story has been corrected to fix meeting dates, and the estimated number of red drum caught and clarify the Rule of Three.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. The 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain, and heart palpitations in the past two years. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble she has focusing.
Although her condition is improving, Withnall said she still isn’t back to her pre-COVID-19 health, and she’s had to ask her employer, New Mexico Highlands University, for accommodations, which include time off to go to her various medical appointments and the ability to work remotely. When she does commute, it takes her an hour to get to the office.
“There were a couple of times I had to commute, and that was really, really hard and exhausting just physically,” she said. It doesn’t take much to cause a health setback. A simple cold can last weeks, so she worries about getting the flu or, even worse, COVID again.
“I have no idea how bad it could be for me,” she said.
Long COVID, which the Mayo Clinic classifies as suffering from new, returning, or ongoing symptoms, can include fatigue, chest pain, joint pain, dizziness, headaches, digestive issues, blood clots, and brain fog, which makes it difficult to concentrate.
Sixteen million people of working age in the U.S. suffer from long COVID, and of those, 2 to 4 million people were unemployed in June and July, according to an August 2022 Brookings Institution report, which analyzes Census Bureau survey information. It’s one of numerous papers, surveys, and studies attempting to assess the effect of long COVID on workers, businesses, and the overall economy.
The unemployment of so many Americans with long COVID, a lack of a social safety net for many of them, and a labor market that is beginning to turn in favor of employers could collide to create wider economic problems, some economic experts say.
The cost of lost wages has already been great. The Brookings Institution report puts the amount between $170 billion to $230 billion a year. And a National Bureau of Economic Research paper published in September found that workers with COVID-19 absences could see their earnings fall by about $9,000 in the 14 months afterward.
Andrew Goodman-Bacon, a senior research economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said it’s unclear how the spending habits of people with long COVID will be affected by their illness.
“Some households will certainly have to cut back,” he said. “But some subset of those households will also have ways to sort of insure themselves or be insured by these public programs. … What is aggregate spending going to look like if we enter a recession with a large group of workers with a health condition, a newly acquired health condition hard to predict? It will pull a lot of these levers in the economy, some of which will make consumption patterns change more and some of which might kind of push the other direction.”
Goodman-Bacon added, “The health of the workforce really does matter, and it’s mattered for a long time. … We’re all really trying to understand the same questions of just how much, and right now, we don’t know.”
Taking care of workers
Withnall said that at the beginning of the pandemic, she was living in Missoula, Montana, and teaching creative writing at schools. That work ended when schools shut down. It also became harder to place her freelance writing.
Then her landlord raised the rent.
“The real estate prices were skyrocketing, and still are actually, and so as a single parent with a meager freelance income and very little teaching left, I was just really, really struggling even with the unemployment benefits,” she said in a phone interview. “I was also really not able to work a lot because of how bad my COVID symptoms were.”
She said for the first six weeks after she tested positive for COVID, her neck and back “felt like it had been turned into concrete.” At one point, a walk to the bathroom could leave her gasping for air. She ended up in the emergency room three times.
She still struggles financially because of health care costs despite her job as associate director for communications at the university and writing a few articles each month as the economic justice fellow for the nonprofit Community Change.
“I also don’t have savings or the ability to even think about bigger things like buying a house,” she said. “My oldest teen just started college, and I can’t afford to help pay for it at all. I’d love to be able to put the money I’m paying in medical expenses towards my teen’s college, but that’s not yet possible. I’m still hoping that full recovery from long COVID will happen, but we will see.”
While the accommodations she has received from her employer have allowed Withnall to keep working, Katie Bach, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and author of the 2022 report, said that with a changing labor market, there’s a question of whether employers will be less likely to support workers with long COVID who need accommodations at work.
“Labor market participation among the disabled has gone up about two percentage points during the pandemic,” Bach said “Now, there are a bunch of reasons that could be the case. One potential explanation is employers are more incentivized to find ways to accommodate people because they are short on people. If the macroeconomic conditions are such that over the next year, we really see a move away from this kind of labor market tightness, employers are a little less motivated.”
And there are some signs that the labor market may indeed be cooling down. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5% in September, the same as in September 2019 before the pandemic. Companies throughout the U.S. are having less trouble hiring staff, according to The New York Times’ reporting, and the rate of people leaving their jobs sunk to 4.1% in July 2022 from 5.9% in July 2021, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York SCE labor market survey.
If employers become unwilling to keep on people with long COVID or if those workers are forced to quit for health reasons, many parts of the social safety net, including the unemployment system, are not set up well to help them, researchers say.
Andrew Stettner, director of workforce policy and senior fellow at the Century Foundation, said there are a few states with laws that allow people to collect state unemployment benefits if they cannot work because of their own illness, but “that’s definitely not the majority.”
The Biden administration has taken some action to ensure that people with long COVID have safeguards against discrimination, including guidance on treating long COVID as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy also has a website that links to resources for employers on workplace accommodations for people with long COVID.
But Goodman-Bacon pointed out that as more people return to work, employers may be more likely to keep only the useful and cost-saving accommodations, such as allowing remote work, which has been shown to increase productivity.
Experts expect legal battle over COVID-related workers’ compensation in Virginia
It may also be difficult for people to receive workers’ compensation when they get long COVID. Tom Wiese, vice president of claims at the MEMIC Group, said that claims of work-related long COVID are challenging to investigate.
“Even if the medical causation and/or origin of the symptoms/disease diagnosis can somehow be linked to COVID, there still remains the workers’ compensation causality from a legal principle perspective. Did that causation arise out of and occur within the scope of their employment?” he said.
For instance, a woman who had COVID-19 lost a workers’ comp case in Virginia in 2021 even though she worked in a nursing home when she became sick. According to the Virginia Mercury, her weekly trips to the grocery store hurt her claim.
Advocates and researchers have proposed the number of policies to provide economic stability to long COVID sufferers, whose numbers the Brookings report says could increase by 10% each year — and lead to a half trillion dollars in lost wages in 10 years — if people don’t begin to recover at greater rates.
In addition to better treatment options, the Brookings report recommends:
Expanding paid sick leave could reduce the spread of COVID; Improving accommodations offered to workers such as flexibility on deadlines, longer and more frequent breaks, flexible hours, and remote work; and Providing greater and more timely access to Social Security Disability Insurance.
Bach and Stettner say the Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics need more questions on long COVID and employment in their surveys to guide policymakers better.
The Patient-Led Research Collaborative, which is a group of long COVID patients and researchers, says that there should be a federal advisory committee on long COVID at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and that Congress should appropriate money for states to fund or open clinics treating people with long COVID, pass universal healthcare and expand access to disability benefits, among other policies.
Lisa McCorkell, a long COVID patient and the cofounder of and researcher for the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, said that although the Biden administration guidance is helpful, there’s a lot of people with long COVID who will still encounter discrimination at work.
“We’re still seeing a lot of people not get the accommodations that they need,” she said.
It can be difficult for some long COVID patients to access the health care they need to establish that they are covered, and some employers still don’t believe they need to offer accommodations such as breaks or the ability to start work later in the day, McCorkell said.
She said that although she’s seen people forced out of the workforce due to a lack of accommodations from employers, not many people have the resources to fight that termination, and it’s also hard to take on legal issues when you’re sick.
Stettner said that it’s important employers adjust and provide accommodations for workers with long COVID because the workforce is changing in the long term.
“We had a very large generation of workers born in the ’40s and ’50s, and those workers are reaching retirement age,” he said. “We really don’t have enough workers to grow the economy, and we need to be able to accommodate those who are able to work, even if they’re not able to work full time, 12 months a year. We have to do better at that. It’s an economic necessity for us to do that as a society.”
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
Printer takes responsibility for incorrect voter postcards sent to thousands of Virginians
A Richmond-area printing company acknowledged that it was partly responsible for errors that caused roughly 60,000 Virginians to get incorrect voter notices ahead of the November 8 midterms.
Choice Printing Services, a vendor the Virginia Department of Elections and several other state agencies have used for years, was given the job of creating and sending the millions of notices recently mailed to eligible Virginia voters, according to state procurement records. The company is listed as a small, woman-owned business that’s done a variety of work for government customers, including printing bat guides for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, maps for the Science Museum of Virginia, and flu clinic posters for the Chesterfield Health District.
The election postcards were meant to inform people where to vote and what congressional and legislative districts they’re in after the 2021 redistricting process, but ended up causing more confusion for thousands of recipients in Northern Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The errors also led to strong criticism from Democrats, who have portrayed the issue as incompetence or intentional “voter suppression” by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his appointees.
In a brief phone interview Tuesday, Lainee Biliunas, who co-owns Choice Printing, said problems on the company’s end were honest mistakes and had nothing to do with politics.
“It wasn’t like a conscious error where somebody manipulated information,” Biliunas said. “We’re very transparent. People make mistakes. Things happen. I know it was rectified immediately because it was a serious problem.”
Biliunas directed the Virginia Mercury to other Choice Printing representatives who could explain the errors in more detail. But the company didn’t respond to repeated inquiries Wednesday seeking additional clarity.
The mixups in both regions arose from efforts to address earlier issues with the 6 million voter notices that were originally mailed, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.
In Southwest Virginia, notices were initially sent to residential addresses instead of mailing addresses, creating a problem for rural recipients who get their mail at P.O. boxes instead of having it delivered at home. As the state and the vendor tried to correct that issue, a printing problem caused erroneous information to be sent to more than 31,000 people.
In Northern Virginia, the problems arose after initial postcards were sent without information on town elections, and the postcards created to fix that problem were printed incorrectly.
In a written response this week to questions posed by a Democratic legislator, Elections Commissioner Susan Beals, a Youngkin appointee, offered a more detailed explanation for the roughly 31,100 incorrect notices sent to voters in seven towns in Fairfax and Prince William counties. The problem, Beals wrote, was that voting locations on that batch of postcards were “kept static on the print job” instead of changing to match each voter’s correct polling place.
“The general registrars of Fairfax County and Prince William County have sent corrected notices to these voters,” Beals wrote to Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, who chairs the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee. “The Department of Elections will reimburse these localities for their expenses.”
State purchasing records show Choice Printing has been paid more than $380,000 since July 1, most of it for work done on behalf of the elections department. The purchase orders hint at the complexity of the redistricting postcard project, indicating some notices were printed in English only while others, including more than 55,000 sent to diverse areas of Northern Virginia, were printed in multiple languages. The postcards also varied depending on whether the recipient was a registered voter or someone eligible to vote who was not yet on the rolls.
The state checked a sample of the postcards for accuracy, but the errors apparently went undetected until it was too late.
The General Assembly ordered the state elections department, as opposed to local election offices, to send the post-redistricting notices through a $2.2 million budget amendment approved earlier this year.
Incorrect voter mail isn’t an entirely new phenomenon in Virginia. In the summer of 2020, a progressive nonprofit group sent out 587,683 erroneous absentee ballot applications that told recipients to return them to the wrong election office, a mixup rooted in confusion over Virginia’s independent cities and counties. But unlike the problems this year, those mailings didn’t come from an official government source.
Spruill and other Democrats have been sharply critical of the string of troubles in Virginia’s first election cycle under Youngkin, who campaigned on “election integrity” and well-run government. In an Oct. 6 letter to Beals seeking an explanation for why roughly 107,000 electronic voter registration transactions from the Department of Motor Vehicles hadn’t been properly processed, Spruill called Virginia’s voting infrastructure “historically reliable.”
Technological problems with the state’s voter system, VERIS, have been well documented across multiple gubernatorial administrations. The system, which dates back to 2007, has long been criticized by local election officials as sluggish and unreliable, and officials have been working for years on plans to modernize it.
A state report released in 2018 said VERIS was “not sufficiently functional or reliable” and pointed specifically to inaccuracies that arose from trying to sync DMV transactions with the voter rolls.
That report followed a major crash of the voter system in 2016 right at the registration deadline, which led a federal judge to order the state to reopen the registration period to accommodate would-be voters who had been locked out in a presidential year. At the time, Republican lawmakers blamed former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration for failing to foresee a surge in voter interest that overwhelmed the online system.
As the registration deadline approached in 2020, workers accidentally severed an underground cable in Chesterfield County that powered most state IT functions, knocking out the voter registration system and leading a judge to extend the deadline again.
Some advocacy groups have called for the state to take additional steps to address this year’s voter registration problems, but Beals told Spruill the problems processing registrations coming over from the DMV were caught quickly enough that all impacted voters will be able to cast a ballot.
In her letter responding to the senator, Beals said the data issue seemed to begin around May 18, when the Virginia Information Technologies Agency was performing server maintenance. When the server was restarted, the automated process of transferring DMV transactions into the voter system failed to restart with it. Election officials didn’t immediately notice the error, she said, because registrations were still coming through, even though the numbers seemed unusually low.
Beals said it wasn’t until Sept. 28 that her agency received a report about a specific voter’s registration that hadn’t been processed.
“Upon researching this particular voter, it was discovered that there was an issue between the computer code that receives the data from DMV and the computer code that presents the data to the VERIS application for processing,” Beals wrote. The coding problem “has not repeated since,” Beals said, and the elections agency added new “auditing code” so it can catch similar issues going forward.
“I am satisfied that Commissioner Beals is making headway in addressing these issues,” Spruill said Wednesday evening. “Having an election system and process that is open, fair and accessible to all our citizens is my utmost goal. I will continue to monitor the progress in resolving these problems.”
On Monday, the elections department announced it had awarded a long-awaited contract to replace VERIS, a project expected to cost $13.5 million to implement and $2.9 million per year for hosting, maintenance and support. The project has been in the works for years and was previously expected to be completed in time for this year’s elections. Officials now say the new system will go live in early 2025.
Officials had hoped to have a more modern system in place in time to implement same-day voter registration, a policy change Democrats passed in 2020 that’s just taking effect this year. Under the new law, voters can still register any time after the Oct. 17 deadline up to Election Day, but they have to cast a provisional ballot that doesn’t immediately go into the scanning machines and is set aside for further verification of the voter’s status.
In her response to Spruill, Beals noted the elections department has been asked to implement numerous policy changes while handling redistricting and working with an aging IT system.
“We will make sure that the new system has proper auditing and logging throughout the application to allow for 24/7 visibility into the system’s operations to prevent the issues discussed above from reoccurring,” Beals wrote.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
