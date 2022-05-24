Surgical intervention: The impacts of smoking on recovery

Have you been instructed not to smoke for days or weeks before an upcoming surgery? This is for your own good and is intended to optimize your chances of a full recovery.

Toxic substances

Smokers’ surgical wounds don’t heal as well as those of non-smokers. According to the World Health Organization, the toxic substances found in cigarette smoke affect the body’s ability to heal and fight infections.

For instance, the nicotine in tobacco reduces blood circulation and limits available nutrients in the blood, which are essential for healing. It also hinders the production of collagen, which is essential for skin reconstruction. Moreover, carbon monoxide decreases the amount of oxygen that reaches the organs, impairing blood circulation and compromising wound healing. Finally, the hydrogen cyanide in the smoke also restricts the movement of oxygen throughout the body.

Additionally, smoking negatively impacts the movement of white blood cells, which help fight infection and disease. As a result, smokers have a weaker immune system than non-smokers, which increases their risk of developing an infection after surgery.

In short, quitting smoking can help you recover more quickly from surgery. If you need support and advice, don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor or pharmacist or consult online resources.