Survey reveals the impact of inflation and financial concerns amidst economic uncertainty

4 hours ago

Inflation, the rising tide of prices, has become a growing concern for Americans as it casts a shadow over their financial plans and stability. According to a recent survey conducted by Real Estate Witch, over 70 percent of Americans acknowledge that inflation, currently running at approximately 6.5 percent, has significantly affected their aspirations of purchasing a home. This revelation sheds light on the challenges individuals and families face in navigating the real estate market amidst a backdrop of economic turbulence.

The survey also revealed that a staggering 70 percent of Americans feel that inflation has had a more profound impact on their finances compared to the hardships experienced during the pandemic. This sentiment highlights the tangible and immediate consequences of rising prices, which extend beyond the health crisis that gripped the nation for the better part of the last two years. As Americans strive to regain their economic footing, inflation emerges as a formidable obstacle to financial stability and long-term planning.

Concerns about financial resilience and emergency savings further underscore the strains felt by individuals and families. The survey unveiled that 45 percent of Americans have no emergency savings, leaving them vulnerable to unexpected financial shocks. Moreover, an alarming 38 percent express the belief that their existing savings will be depleted by the end of 2023. These findings illuminate the precarious nature of many households’ financial situations as they grapple with the mounting pressures of inflation and its subsequent ripple effects.

The impact of inflation reverberates through multiple facets of daily life, affecting purchasing power, saving capacity, and long-term financial plans. Rising prices for essential goods and services make it increasingly challenging for individuals and families to achieve their desired milestones, such as homeownership. With the dream of owning a home dampened by the weight of inflation, many are forced to reevaluate their options, potentially delaying or adjusting their plans in the face of economic uncertainty.

The implications of these survey findings extend beyond individual experiences, painting a broader picture of the economic landscape and its impact on society as a whole. As policymakers and economists grapple with the complex task of balancing economic growth with stability, the challenges faced by everyday Americans come into sharp focus. Mitigating the effects of inflation and fostering an environment conducive to financial resilience become imperative goals for the nation’s leaders and stakeholders alike.

In this era of economic uncertainty, individuals and families are called upon to adapt, strategize, and seek avenues of financial empowerment. As inflation exerts its grip on the nation’s finances, it is crucial for Americans to explore prudent savings habits, seek financial advice, and consider alternative approaches to achieve their goals in the face of this challenging economic climate.

Virginia’s Housing Market still favors sellers amid tight inventories and rising prices

4 hours ago

June 23, 2023

A recent report released by Virginia REALTORS® illustrates a slower spring housing market in Virginia. This sluggish pace, attributed to hesitation from both buyers and sellers, has led to a decrease in home sales but not in prices. Indeed, the median sales price continued its upward trend, reinforcing Virginia’s status as a sellers’ market.

The Virginia Home Sales Report for May 2023 reported a total of 10,292 homes sold across the state – a marked decrease of over 21% compared to May 2022. This dip in sales returns the state to the sales totals last seen in 2015. The most substantial declines were observed in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, and the Roanoke region.

 


Despite this sales slowdown, the statewide median sales price for May clocked in at $410,000, a 2.2% increase from the previous year. This price stability amid a slower market reflects the ongoing tight inventory conditions in the state.

Katrina M. Smith, the 2023 President of Virginia REALTORS®, maintains, “It remains a sellers’ market here in the Commonwealth. While homes are taking about a week longer to sell, on average, compared to this time last year, most sellers are still getting more than the asking price for their home.” In fact, the average sold-to-list price ratio in May stood at 101.4%, a slight increase from the previous month.

Further emphasizing the sellers’ market, active listings shrank in May, marking the second consecutive month of decreasing inventory after six months of growth. At the end of the month, 15,441 listings were available on the market statewide – an 8.5% drop from the same time last year.

According to Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price, “Despite the current mortgage rate conditions, which have kept some would-be buyers on the sidelines, the already tight inventory conditions worsened by stagnant seller activity has kept the market competitive for buyers here in Virginia.”

While the spring housing market in Virginia has seen lower-than-average activity from both buyers and sellers, local markets around the state remain highly competitive. Tight inventories and steadfast prices continue to characterize Virginia as a sellers’ market, a trend expected to persist in the face of current market hesitations.

Community News & Real Estate (May/June 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

3 days ago

June 20, 2023

COMMUNITY NEWS:

Gazebo Gatherings Concert Series by Blue Ridge Arts Council:

  • Downtown Front Royal at 7pm on Thursday nights! Free admission.
  • See flyer for full schedule:

Rotary Club of Warren County:

  • New officers begin their new year, starting July 2023.  The Rotary Club of Warren County welcomes Michael Williams as the new Club President! We are excited for a fun new year! Stay tuned!

Drop Your Drawers:

  • NEW underwear collection to benefit Connected Communities. Please consider donating to this important cause that is often overlooked. All sizes needed! Men, women, girls and boys.
  • Text or call Jen for details: 540-683-0790.
  • Drop off locations: Ellen Aders, State Farm office at 23 Church Street, Front Royal VA or Aire Serv office at 720 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal VA.
  • Amazon list: www.amazon.com/wishlist

REAL ESTATE:

Warren County Market Report for May 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for May 2023. In general summary:

  1. New Listings are DOWN -37.6%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -8.5%
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -35%
  4. Average Median Sold  $364,500
  5. Average Days on Market 26

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: May 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated June 2023

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Different types of mortgage lenders

4 days ago

June 19, 2023

Unless you’re paying cash, getting a mortgage is essential for buying a property. Depending on your situation, you can choose between different types of lenders. Here are some of them.

• Banks. Large and small banks offer mortgage services. The larger ones may have strict qualification requirements for obtaining a loan.

• Private lenders. These are individuals or companies who set their own terms and rates. They’re not subject to regulation. Private lenders are more flexible and are a good option if you have poor credit.

• Monoline lenders. These lenders offer only lending services, hence their name. They may be publicly traded or unlisted mortgage investment companies. Their criteria are similar to those of banks.

• Credit unions. These non-profit organizations are subject to various rules. Credit unions put people before profits and always give back to their members or reinvest in local communities.

Whichever type of lender you choose, make sure you select the one that offers the best rate and most advantageous terms.

Need help finding a lender?
Mortgage brokers are certified specialists who will shop around and help you get a loan that best suits your situation. Ask about their services.

What does it mean to have good credit for buying a house?

2 weeks ago

June 12, 2023

If you’re planning on buying a home, you’ll likely need to obtain a mortgage. Do you think having a good credit score is all you need? Think again!

The importance of a good credit score
Your credit score serves as a risk indicator for lenders. If your score is below 650, this could limit your pool of potential lenders. Conversely, if your score exceeds 720, financial institutions will be more likely to trust you and give you a better rate.

Credit report
In addition to your credit score, your credit report includes essential information about your credit history, including data about various types of credit, such as lines of credit and revolving credit.

Getting a loan
Every financial institution has a process for assessing your creditworthiness. They usually check your credit rating, income, down payment, mortgage stress-test score and other elements.

Contact a financial advisor or mortgage broker to find out about your financial and credit situation.

What’s a pre-purchase inspection?

3 weeks ago

June 5, 2023

Investing in a pre-purchase inspection is an essential step when buying a property. Here’s what it involves.

Why you should invest in an inspection
A pre-purchase inspection aims to identify any problems with the property you’re looking to buy. This information can help you negotiate a better sale price or even consider withdrawing your offer to purchase. In short, it tells you the exact condition and value of the home you’re bidding on.

What does an inspector do?
The inspector will examine the home’s condition, both inside and out. This includes the electricity, plumbing, foundation, heating system, siding, roofing, and ventilation. It’s important to note that a pre-purchase inspection cannot detect hidden defects but may point to signs of them.

Once complete, the inspector will send you a written report with their observations. The report will detail the condition of the inspected areas and indicate those that weren’t checked and why. The report may also recommend work, like replacing the home’s windows or roof.

To ensure you’re getting the facts and making the best decision, hire an experienced, trustworthy inspector.

Are sellers now courting buyers?

1 month ago

May 23, 2023

Home sellers have been in the real estate driver’s seat for some time since there was more demand for homes than homes available to buy.

However, as 2023 opened, sellers were making some concessions to buyers.

According to Redfin, 42 percent of sellers in late 2022 offered at least one concession to buyers. That is 31 percent higher than the year before. These concessions, according to Redfin, tend to mask the true cost of a home purchase since list and closing prices don’t change. So even though prices remained steady, sellers were often giving cash credit for repairs, closing costs, and mortgage buy downs, according to Redfin.

Still, in late 2022, when interest rates started rising, fewer buyers were out. People who had to sell were eager to attract a buyer.

That micro-economy might not hold through the home sales season this summer, though. New mortgage applications have picked up somewhat as interest rates tick slowly down.

In many locations, the supply of homes to buy is still below demand, which suggests that it’s still a great time to sell.

Meanwhile, there is good news for buyers, too, with a new FHFA mortgage discount program for first-time buyers, which makes it easier to get a mortgage approved without 20 percent down.

