Susan Kathleen Bill (1942 – 2023)

Joseph “Joe” Russell Nestlerode, Sr., age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 18, 2023, in Round Rock, Texas.

Joe was born the eldest of two children to the late Raymond Edward Nestlerode, Sr. and Lillian Irene Luchetta Nestlerode on January 1st, 1950. He was a Civil Engineer specializing in bridge and highway construction for Nestlerode Contracting Company and later for Wagman Construction.

Surviving are his three sons, Joseph R. Nestlerode, Jr., Jason (Jamie) Nestlerode, and Casey (Angela) Nestlerode, and his seven grandchildren, Kyle Nestlerode, Collin Nestlerode, Reagan Nestlerode, Riley Nestlerode, Emma Nestlerode, Luke Nestlerode, and Wyatt Nestlerode.

Joe was raised in Lock Haven, PA, where he graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1967.

He also graduated from Norwich University in Northfield, VT, in 1971 with a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation, Joe returned to Lock Haven and married his ex-wife, Victoria Chalmers Davis, in 1971. They divorced in 2001.

Joe dedicated his professional life to his passion: bridge and highway construction. He spent the majority of his career as Vice-President and Lead Engineer for Nestlerode Contracting Company, where he worked on projects across the state of Pennsylvania. Though he had many impressive accomplishments, some notable ones include the Jay St. Bridge in Lock Haven and the Jarrett Ave. Bridge in Castanea, the Rte 120 Bridge in Hyner, the Market St. Bridge in Lewistown, and the Rte 147 Bridge in Sunbury. Joe, his brother, and his father partnered together to build Sunset Rinks in Shamokin Dam, PA. The trio owned the rink from 1980 to 1995.

Joe moved on to much larger projects when he joined Wagman Construction as Project Superintendent later in his career. Some notable projects while with Wagman include the Shenandoah Ave. Bridge in Front Royal, VA, the Harvey Taylor Bridge in Harrisburg, PA, the Masontown Bridge in Nemacolin, PA, and the Interstate 695 Bridge in Baltimore, MD. Joe was also a proud member of the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE) and the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC).

During his stay in Nemacolin working on the Masontown Bridge, Joe met his companion Kelly Smith. The pair returned to Lock Haven, PA, then relocated to Front Royal, VA, to be closer to family and finally to Round Rock, TX, for Kelly’s career. Kelly continues to live in Round Rock, were she works for Emerson Automation Solutions.

Joe was an avid outdoorsman and loved to spend his free time outdoors. He had a second home in Potter County, PA, where he loved to fish, hunt, and snowmobile with family and friends. He spent many weekends boating, waterskiing, and camping on the Susquehanna River in Lock Haven. He coached Little Little Baseball and attended countless sporting events to support his kids. Joe was also a member of Clinton Country Club where he enjoyed golfing whenever he could find the time.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Immaculate Conception Church at 310 West Water St, Lock Haven, PA 1774