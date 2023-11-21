Obituaries
Susan Kay “Susie” Hunter (1957 – 2023)
Susan Kay “Susie” Hunter, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023 at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Elvi Rogers officiating.
Mrs. Hunter was born to the late Holmer and Pauline Morris on February 23, 1957, in Winchester, Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Holmer C. Morris, and granddaughter, Courtney Nalls. She was a Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center member and the Front Royal Moose Lodge.
Survivors include her son, Charles F. Gray Jr. (Brandi) of Front Royal; two daughters, Angela Pollard (C.J.) and Janet Gray, both of Front Royal; sister, Maxie Kohrt (Mike) of Front Royal; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Nalls (J.D.) of Linden, Virginia, Jarrett Embry (Miranda) of Front Royal, Darron “D.J.” Porter of Front Royal and Dae’sean Williams of Front Royal and two great-grandsons, Carson Nalls and Walker Barton both of Linden.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Maxie Lee Cameron, III (1985 – 2023)
Maxie Lee Cameron, III, 38, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away at the Winchester Medical Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Lee was born August 12, 1985, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Maxie Lee Cameron, Jr. of Warren County and Susie Rutherford Starita of Front Royal.
He was a 2003 Warren County High School graduate and was a store manager for Rent-A-Center in Frederick, Maryland. Lee enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and golfing. He had an undying love for his children and family. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving, with his parents, is his grandfather, Maxie Lee Cameron, Sr. of Warren County; fiancée, Kathy M. Coffey of Strasburg; one son, Jessye A. Cameron of Winchester; three daughters, Taylor L. Coffey, Harley D. Coffey, and Leyla R. Coffey, all at home; two brothers, Richard T. Starita, Jr. and Randole T. Starita, both of Front Royal; two sisters, Jessica R. Starita and Brittney J. Starita, both of Front Royal; nieces, Kaya V. Minor, and Brookelynn; two nephews, A.J. and Michael; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Joyce A. Cameron, and maternal grandparents, Emmett Franklin and Shirley Jean Rutherford.
Matt Vaught, John Wilson, Andrew Henry, Ben Coffey, Colin Long, and Kevin Gibson will be pallbearers.
Maxie Lee Cameron, Sr., David Cook, and Jessye A. Cameron will be honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, November 27, from 6-8 p.m..
Obituaries
Vera Virginia “Ginny” Atkins (1935 – 2023)
Vera Virginia “Ginny” Atkins, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor John Kenney officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia.
Mrs. Atkins was born on April 27, 1935, in Greene County, Virginia, to the late Willie and Fannie Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jackson Atkins; three brothers, Sanford Breeden, William “Buzzy” Breeden, and Lloyd Breeden; and two sisters, Fannie Mae White and Delma Kenney.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Llewellyn (Charlie); son, Rob Atkins (Vickie); two sisters, Opal Heflin and Barbara Sealock; two grandsons, Matthew Llewellyn (Molly) and Michael Llewellyn; two great-grandchildren, Kinley Llewellyn and Keaton Llewellyn and numerous nieces, nephews and close family friends.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Llewellyn, Matt Llewellyn, Michael Llewellyn, Billy Kenney, Stevie Heflin and Andy Sealock.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Vernon Lee Ramey II (1979 – 2023)
Vernon Lee Ramey II, 44, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital with his beloved wife by his side.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Vernon was born to the late Robert and Donna Ramey on March 17, 1979, in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving Vernon is his loving wife of 13 years and a total of 23 years together, Tammy Renee Ramey; his sister, Michelle Bennett (Rodney); his sister, Jessica; his brother, Tony; and numerous friends and extended family who loved him dearly.
Everyone knew that Vernon was a recovering addict, but his family proudly announced that he had been eight months sober.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist with his services c/o Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Gregory Lee Huson (1957 – 2023)
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rockland Community Church, with family visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Family friends and former Hospice chaplains Susan O’Kelly and Carole Wille will co-officiate the service. A private interment will take place at the Rockland Community Cemetery immediately following the service.
Greg was born on November 17, 1957, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of the late Harold Keith and Virginia (Upton) Huson.
He was a graduate of MacArthur High School (Decatur, Illinois), Southern Illinois University (Carbondale, Illinois), and Marymount University (Arlington, Virginia). A lifelong learner and history buff, Greg was a jack-of-all-trades and never passed on the opportunity to tear apart and rebuild an engine or piece of equipment; additionally, he would eagerly try something new like beer, wine, or bread making. He enjoyed golfing and collecting/rebuilding woodworking, metalworking, and blacksmithing tools. During his lifetime, he was involved in many civic organizations ranging from Little League, Cub Scouts, and Boy Scouts in McLean to most recently serving as a Warren County Planning Commissioner.
Greg served almost 35 years as a federal employee with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as a Supervisory Patent Examiner in the mechanical arts. The most well-known patent he examined was a Pinch Trigger Pump Water Gun, better known as a super soaker.
For the past ten years, he and his wife, Susie, worked tirelessly to transform the long, neglected Rockland Clover Hill Farm into a short-term tourist destination and a cow/calf breeding operation while also upgrading the property with modern farming techniques and methods, and launching a successful flower farm.
Greg loved his family, took great care of them, and always tried to help others. He is survived by his wife, Susie (Rider) Huson; three sons, Benjamin (Ben), Zachary (Zack) (Brigitte), and Joshua (Josh) (Amanda); two brothers, Dennis (Phoebe) and Brad (Cindy); a sister, Janet; brothers-in-law, Thomas Rider (Barbara) and Gene Joiner; a sister-in-law, Jane Whiting; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Virginia Huson; his brother, Hal; a sister, Rita; sisters-in-law, Delores Scherrer and husband Raymond, Aggie Patton, and husband Jerry, and Rita Brown; and brothers-in-law, Charles and Tony Rider and Jeff Whiting.
Greg was blessed to have many friends throughout his life whom he loved dearly and considered as family. The joy of his life was his six grandchildren, Maryanne, Patrick, Sarah Kate, Heidi, Emma, and Cooper.
Greg kept his promise to his bride of 43 years that life would never be boring!
Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at cancerresearch.org; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601; or the Rockland Community Cemetery Fund, c/o Phil Hartmann, 184 Karst Valley Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Jaquita Ann Quesenberry Moore (1941 – 2023)
Jaquita Ann Quesenberry Moore departed this life on November 11, 2023, in Winchester, VA.
Mrs. Moore was born on April 27, 1941, to the late Margaret Jaquita Aliff and James Jackson “Jack” Quesenberry in Kimball, WV.
She is predeceased by her son, James Carson “J.C.” Moore, Jr., her husband, James Carson “Colonel” Moore Sr., and sister, Pat Cox.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Amanda R. Moore Partlow (Russell P. Partlow III); her two great-grandchildren, Ryder James and Hayden Sky Partlow; her daughter-in-law, Karen Moore; her special friend, Kasey Wilson Yancey; her sisters, Regina Dalton of Wardensville, WV and Renaé Funkhouser of Front Royal, VA; her brothers, Tommy and Mary Quesenberry of Huddleston, VA, Russell and Susan Quesenberry of Huddleston, VA, and Leroy Quesenberry of Hillsville, VA; her nieces, Theresa Dalton, Sheila Newman, Kim Dalton, Sherry Cairns, Jennifer Talbert, Amy Quesenberry, Alissa Quesenberry, Maria Quesenberry, Angie Collins, and Heidi Tanner; her nephews, Mike Dalton and Freddy Bozzuto; her great-nieces, Makayla Newman, Katlyn Newman, Tianna Quesenberry, Xana Smith, and Julianna Bozzuto; and her great nephews, Justin Cairns, Malakki Banks, and Scott Collins.
She retired from Fairfax County with over 22 years of service and was a partner with Moore Construction LLC for 19 years.
Services will be private.
Obituaries
Joe Wayne Dennis (1944 – 2023)
Mr. Dennis was born to the late Benjamin and Effie Jo Simmons Dennis on March 2, 1944, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Manuel Dennis; brother, Kenneth Dennis; and nephew, Jeffrey Dennis. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and the Air Force Reserves.
Survivors include his son, Stephen Dennis; daughter, Corey Dennis; daughter, Karen Davis & her children; and brother, Michael Dennis.
Wayne was a deeply loving and kind person who would be sorely missed by all who knew him.