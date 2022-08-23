Local News
Suspect arrested in firearms brandishing incident that locked down Ressie Jeffries yesterday
The Front Royal Police Department received credible information regarding the identity and location of the suspect involved in the firearm brandishing incident, which occurred in the Rural King parking lot on August 22nd, 2022. Patrol officers and detectives responded to the Royal Arms Apartments on East Criser Road and arrested the male suspect without incident. Following the arrest and subsequent investigation, the firearm in question was located inside the apartment.|
During this investigation, police identified the suspect involved as 26-year-old Front Royal resident Matthew Grajeda. Mr. Grajeda was transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail, where he was charged with three offenses, including brandishing a firearm, obstruction of justice, and reckless handling of a firearm. Grajeda went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for October 04, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Warren County General District Court. Mr. Grajeda was also served with an outstanding capias out of Chesapeake, Virginia, for failure to appear.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Conservation Police for assisting with this incident. The Front Royal Police Department would also like to thank the community for its assistance in identifying and locating Mr. Grajeda. Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to, please contact Officer O. Meadows at (540) 635-2111 or by email at omeadows@frontroyalva.com.
Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location
Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office secured a perimeter to enable Master Deputy Matthew Griffith and his canine partner Gator to successfully track and locate the wanted individual. Warren County Sheriff’s Office was able to detain the subject without further incident. The subject was transported to RSW Regional Jail, where a warrant for malicious wounding was issued and served on the 44-year-old man.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all cooperating authorities. Sheriff Mark Butler applauds the school staff and the School Board for their dedication and cooperation.
Any information pertaining to the alleged suspect should be referred to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540 662-6168.
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School placed in lockdown
Late in the school day on August 22, 2022, the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School was placed on lockdown while Front Royal Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual that had an altercation in the proximity of Rural King and allegedly displayed a handgun. The white male, wearing grey sweatpants, was last seen running towards Criser Road; out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, Ressie Jeffries Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracking canine (K9) followed the suspect, and the track indicated he had entered Samuel’s Public Library. The library was searched by Law Enforcement, and the suspect was not found to be inside. The canine (K9) then picked up the track, which led out of the area, and away from the school and library. Once the school was secure, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Administration’s efforts to safely release students to their parents.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for their assistance and especially thank the administration and staff at Ressie Jeffries Elementary, along with the parents of the students, for the way they responded and cooperated with authorities.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, and Warren County Fire and Rescue Services recently completed joint training with the Warren County School Senior Leadership, where such a coordinated response was discussed. Major Jeffrey Driskill Sr. described this ongoing collaboration as being very successful and wanted to thank School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger and his staff for emphasizing school safety.
Major Driskill also wants to recognize the staff at the Samuels Public Library for their cooperation during this incident. The Samuels Public Library has become very active with the Sheriff’s Office this year. The public should feel comforted that they are also involved with higher-level emergency management planning in conjunction with the Warren County Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC).
Any information about the initial incident involving the alleged suspect should be referred to the Front Royal Police Department at 540 635-2111.
Front Royal Police respond to brandishing incident at Royal Plaza
On August 22, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m. Front Royal Police Department officers responded to the Royal Plaza Shopping Center, located on South Street, for a report of a white male brandishing a firearm. Witnesses in the area advised that a group of people was attempting to fight when one of the individuals pulled out a light tan gun.
When this incident occurred, an off-duty Front Royal police officer was alerted of the altercation while in Fitness Evolution. The off-duty officer ran in the suspect’s direction but could not locate him. The suspect ran south on the walking trail behind Fitness Evolution and Rural King heading towards East Criser Road.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer was called to assist in tracking the alleged suspect, while additional calls were made to lock-down Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and Samuels Public Library. The K-9 was able to track the suspect into the wooded area in the Shenandoah
National Park. The suspect is described as being a white male with short brown hair, wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt. The suspect did not have any shoes on.
Anyone with information regarding this case should not hesitate to contact the Front Royal Police Department at (540) 635-2111.
Bank robbery suspect arrested
On 08/18/2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money.
The suspect was wearing a red long sleeved hoodie with a distinct pattern design, gray cargo shorts and black tennis shoes with a white “N” (NewBalance) logo on the sides. He was described as approximately 6′ in height and of average build. The subject left the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash in a large white trash bag and was observed heading south towards the Round Hill Road area. The suspect then entered a gray\charcoal smaller size SUV, possibly a Ford Eco Sport, displaying no state license plates and was last seen westbound on Round Hill Road at a high rate of speed.
On August 21st, an adult male was brought to the Sheriff’s Office after his father determined the son had been involved in the robbery on August 18th. Based on the information provided, Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the family’s home and executed a search warrant where evidence believed to be related to this crime was obtained and secured.
With the evidence collected, including the suspect vehicle, Ethan Smith of Fromans Road in Frederick County has been arrested and charged with Robbery, Entering a Bank with Intent to Rob, Possession of Firearm in Commission of Felony, Grand Larceny, and Brandishing a Firearm. At the time of this release, Smith remains incarcerated at the regional adult detention facility.
DMV launches new seat belt safety campaign dedicated to deterring the ding
Most vehicles are equipped with an annoying little feature.
If you don’t buckle up, they’re going to ding.
And ding.
And ding and ding – until you finally put on your seat belt.
Turns out, studies show that ding is actually what motivates some folks to wear their seat belt when nothing else will do the trick.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched a little fun campaign with that concept – urging the 18% of Virginians who still don’t wear their seat belt to buckle up.
“Vehicles have this feature, and it’s annoying for a reason,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “It dings and dings, willing you to put on your seat belt. And it might just save your life.”
In 2021, 334 people who weren’t wearing their seat belts were killed in crashes in Virginia.
For more highway safety information, visit dmvNOW.com/safety.
Front Royal slugger Carleigh Baugher headed to National Little League Home Run Derby
Skyline Middle School’s Carleigh Baugher is going places! In fact, she’s headed to Williamsport, PA, next week as one of the top eight girls in America who will compete in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby. The event takes place during the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 25, and will be televised on ESPN the next day.
Communities all over America hold local homerun derby events, which T-Mobile began sponsoring in 2019. Local winners go on to compete until the top four from the Eastern and Western divisions compete during the Little League series. This was the first year that the Front Royal Little League organization held the derby. “Since it launched in 2019, the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby has been an incredible opportunity for children across the United States to step out onto the field and swing just like their heroes. Thanks to this great opportunity, children now get to experience the Little League program in a unique and different way,” said Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener.
After winning the local competition, Carleigh and her family flew to Arlington, TX, where she competed against ten girls on July 17th at the Globe Life Field in the Texas Rangers Stadium. She made it to the top two after she and another girl went into overtime twice before Carleigh won. T-Mobile paid for Carleigh and her mom to fly to Texas; the family bought airline tickets for the trip so her dad and brother could cheer Carleigh on.
Robert Look, President of the Warren County Little League Softball Association (WCLLSA), said in a phone interview Friday that he is proud of Carleigh’s achievement and knows she will inspire other girls. He pointed out that she won the derby with 50 home runs; the second-place winner had 34. “It’s very exciting! I think Carleigh will be a role model for others. I hope we can get other nearby communities to hold the event next year. “
Look said the WCLLSA is a smaller organization and that he hoped the success of this year’s derby would encourage others to participate next year. He’s quite proud of the fact that Carleigh was able to compete in the Eastern Finals in Texas and earn a spot at the final competition in Williamsport next week. He said he would attend the Maryland event and cheer Carleigh on.
Ms. Baugher,13, began playing ball at nine, with the Front Royal Little League softball team, which is open to boys and girls between the ages of 9-12. Her mom, Ashton Long, says Carleigh “has a drive like no one I have ever known, she just loves softball.” Ashton says her daughter “fell in love with the sport” and has never looked back.
Dedication to her sport is time-consuming, but the family takes it all in stride. Carleigh is a member of the ShenVal Swarm travel team, which has a two-hour practice three nights a week. Additionally, her Warren County Parks and Rec team, the Orioles, holds practice twice a week, typically 90-minutes to two hours. Carleigh also works with a batting coach for one hour each week. Carleigh’s younger brother Chance,8, also plays Little League ball.
Long says it takes organization and help from family members, including her partner, Josh Baugher. She says, “Family is key. You need someone you can count on, whether it be friends or actual family, we tag-team. While one of us is at practice or driving, the other is at home making dinner. We want to give her and Chance every opportunity possible.”
In addition to the time Carleigh devotes to her sport, she does well in school, making the A-B honor roll last year; she is shooting for all A’s this year, her mom added. Though Carleigh’s top priority is playing the sport she loves, she finds time for other activities. She was recently named Junior Miss Warren County.
Softball is something Carleigh intends to continue in college, hopefully at an NCAA Division-1 school. She currently has her eye on Clemson, though Oklahoma and L.S.U. are schools she would consider attending. “With her drive, I really think that she could go all the way,” Long says. Her hope is that there will be a professional team for which her daughter can play.
The T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby will air on ESPN Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
