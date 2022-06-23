Suspect arrested in Frederick County murder

The Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022, has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4

COUNT TWO: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life .or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-371.1 (A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about December 26, 2021 in the County of Warren, Lisa Kay Harper did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about February 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jimmy Lee Bosworth did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about January 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dennis John Gorton did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers unlawfully and feloniously as a result of driving under the influence in violation of clauses (ii), (iii), or (iv) of Section 18.2-266 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, or any local ordinance substantially similar thereto, and in a manner so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, did unintentionally cause the death of another person, in violation of Section 18.2-36.1(B); of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: MUR-0948-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT FOUR: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, in violation of Section 18.2-266 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5413-M1

COUNT FIVE: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully possesses controlled paraphernalia, in violation of Section 54.1-3466 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PHA-3170-M1

COUNTS SIX: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously drive on a public highway a motor vehicle or self-propelled machinery while his license, permit, or privilege to drive had been suspended or revoked, in violation of §46.2-301 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6809-M1

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about October 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Griffin Brett Berger did unlawfully and feloniously sell, give, or distribute or possess with the intent to sell, give, or distribute, more than one ounce but not more than five pounds of Marijuana, in violation of §18.2-248.1 (a,2) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3032-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about January 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gage William Francis Gannon did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tanya Renee Poundstone did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tanya Renee Poundstone did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Heroin listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about August 6, 2021, in the County Warren, Steven Charles Garrett, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about September 15, 2021, in the County Warren, Steven Charles Garrett, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled, substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F91

COUNT THREE: On or about October 14, in the County Warren, Steven Charles Garrett, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Lewis Grooms did unlawfully and feloniously distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Casey Lee Morrison did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Casey Lee Morrison did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Casey Lee Morrison did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about February 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about December 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit:

Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

“M0I On or about March 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Tyler Clater did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

4 83 On or about February 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zarek Antonio Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about February 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zandra Marie Hall did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about March 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Donald Terry Gochenour did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about February 17, 2021, in the County of Warren, Allen Michael Reedy did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, which he received by virtue of the accused office, trust, or employment, or which a court, corporation, company, or another person entrusted or delivered to the accused, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about February 17, 2021, in the County of Warren, Allen Michael Reedy did unlawfully and feloniously use a computer or computer network, without authority, and with the intent to obtain property or services by false pretenses, and did obtain property or services having a value of $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-152.3 of the Code of Virginia 1950 as amended. VCC: COM-2967-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

RSQrM^o On or about March 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Edward Perry a person convicted of a Tier III offense as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly fail to register or re-register or knowingly provide false information to the Virginia State Police for placement on the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minor Registry, in violation of Section 18.2-

472.1 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3657-F6

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about November 5, 2021, in the County of Warren, Robert Wayne Bartles a person convicted of a Tier III offense as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly fail to register or re-register or knowingly provide false information to the Virginia State Police for placement on the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minor Registry, in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3657-F6

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about February 23, 2022, in the County of Warren Nicholas Jeffrey Adams did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR 3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about April 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Nicholas Jeffrey Adams did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about March 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Raymond Lee Marion Jackson, Sr.; did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture alcoholic beverages without being licensed, or bottled beer for sale while not being a brewery or bottler’s licensee, in violation of §4.1-300 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ALC-4119-F6

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about February 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brian Lee Howes did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about July 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Otis Lee Allen did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about January 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock, unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, did unlawfully and feloniously fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency, to the person, struck and injured or to the driver or some other occupant of the vehicle collided with or to the custodian of the other damaged property. The accident resulted in damage to property valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

500 COUNT ONE: On or about January 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible

for the care of H.L., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of the said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about January 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, with the accused having committed this offense after having committed a prior Felony violation of Section 18.2-266. The accused committed this offense while transporting a person 17 years of age or younger, in violation of Section 18.2-266, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5695-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about January 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously did drive a motor vehicle while his license was revoked pursuant to subsection A or B of Section 46.2-391 and such revocation was based on at least one conviction of an offense committed after July 1, 1999, and this violation is a second or subsequent violation, in violation of Section 46.2-391 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: LIC-6861-F9

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tara Lynn Taylor, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tara Lynn Taylor, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

RSQ-50& COUNT ONE: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule.II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

C O U N T TWO: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about February 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Fluorofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT FOUR: On or about February 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3 0 2 2-F5

COUNT FIVE: On or about March 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation

of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT SIX:’ On or about March 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: Heroin, in violation of

Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about April 13,’2022, in the County of Warren, Skyler Rose Welsh, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skyler Rose Welsh, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skyler Rose Welsh, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess with the intent to sell or distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in

violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in

violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 and 18.2-256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9

COUNT FOUR: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby while a prisoner in a state, local, or community facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1- 203(5) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

Qn or about December 31, 2020, in the County of Warren, Peter Matthew Cameron did unlawfully and feloniously rape A.R., by having sexual intercourse when such act was accomplished against the victim’s will by force, threat, or intimidation of or against the victim or another person in violation of Section 18.2-61 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: RAP-1129-F9

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about December 22, 2020, in the County of Warren, Alisha Renee Merritt did unlawfully and feloniously fail to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County General District Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about January 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Lil Dawn Spiker did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about February 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Lil Dawn Spiker did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5