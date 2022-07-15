Crime/Court
Suspect hits/damages FCSO cruisers during pursuit
On July 14th at approximately 1:02pm, a call of a suspicious situation and complaint of reckless driving was received by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The Emergency Communications Center fielded a call about a female removing and switching license plates on a vehicle in the parking lot of a local hotel before leaving the scene and running two different red lights.
Deputy Chase Smallwood located the suspect vehicle, a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with Delaware tags, improperly stopped in the roadway near the intersections of Martinsburg Pike and Route 37 where he attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Upon activating his emergency lights, the driver put the vehicle in motion and then refused to stop while making several erratic maneuvers and u-turns. Deputy Smallwood signaled that he would be in pursuit as the suspect got onto Route 37 headed southbound. As units converged on the suspect, Deputy Trey Cram attempted to keep her from traveling the wrong way on Rt. 37, near the Route 522 exit, after she drove through the median and into oncoming lanes, where his vehicle was struck by the suspect.
The Toyota u-turned, crossing the median again, and continued south on Route 37 ignoring the lights and sirens of deputies following behind. With speeds ranging between 60 – 90 mph, attempts were made to deploy spike strips without success. After passing the Cedar Creek Grade exit, the suspect drove through the median once again, making a u-turn, and hitting Deputy Nick Dempsey’s vehicle. The suspect’s actions became more dangerous as she crossed the median for a fourth time and was now heading northbound in the southbound lanes. With deputies beside and behind her, the suspect got onto the southbound on-ramp, headed in the wrong direction, forcing oncoming vehicles to avoid her. She continued through the Cedar Creek Grade intersection onto the southbound off-ramp, still in the wrong direction, headed towards oncoming traffic. With this increased risk to the motoring public, Lieutenant Warren Gosnell came up behind the suspect and executed a PIT maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique) that sent the Toyota spinning off the right side of the ramp where the pursuit ended and the female driver was taken into custody without incident. The suspect identified herself as “Peace Freedom”, refusing to provide any identification and was transported to the regional adult detention facility.
Ms. Freedom has been charged with Felony Eluding, Assault on Law Enforcement (2), Reckless Driving (2), Possession of Controlled Substance, Altered License Plates and Improper Stopping on the Highway. She is being held without bond. No property damage or injuries were suffered by any members of the public. No injury was suffered by the suspect or any deputies involved. Property damage to the cruisers struck by the suspect are estimated to be approximately $8,000.
Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury of July 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of July 12, 2022, has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about February 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lynsey Marie Burke did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine is listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about November 8, 2021, in the County of Warren, Michael Giovanni Cruz did unlawfully and feloniously attempt to commit aggravated sexually battery by sexually abusing A.S. against her will by force, threat, or intimidation with the victim being 13 or 14 years of age, in violation of Section 18.2-67.5/18.2-67.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about July 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Malik Demonta Dearing did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Clonazolam listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about January 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, David Conway Burke did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Amphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Colby John North did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ashleigh Michelle Hutzell did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Steven Wendell Timbers, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: COUNT ONE: On or about November 21, 2021, in the County of Warren, Emily Ellen Hunter did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, with the accused having committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of Section 18.2-266 or provisions of law set forth in subsection E of Section 8.2-270 within the ten-year period ending on the date of the current offense. The prior violations and the current offense were not all committed within the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense, in violation of Section 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
COUNT TWO: On or about November 21, 2021, in the County of Warren, Emily Ellen Hunter did unlawfully after having been arrested for a violation of Sections 18.2-266 and 18.2-266.1, subsection B of Section 18.2-272, or of a similar ordinance, unreasonable refuse to have a sample of breath taken for chemical tests to determine the alcohol content of the blood. Within 10 years prior to the date of the refusal, the accused was found guilty of a violation of this section, a violation of section 18.2-266, or a violation of an offense listed in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 arising out of separate occurrences or incidents, in violation of Section 18.2-268.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
COUNT THREE: On or about November 21, 2021, in the County of Warren, Emily Ellen Hunter did unlawfully fail to obey a highway sign, in violation of Section 46.2-830 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: COUNT ONE: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, John Michael Rutherford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
COUNT TWO: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, John Michael Rutherford did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended.
On or about February 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Michael Rutherford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard Wayne Knuckles did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about April 20, 2019, in the County of Warren, Alisha Renee Merritt did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about January 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: COUNT ONE: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews did unlawfully and feloniously, while being eighteen years or over and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship with T.O., a child under the age of 18 who was not the spouse of the accused and who was not emancipated, with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally propose an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus, or an act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361 to such child, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.
COUNT TWO: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews did unlawfully and feloniously, being eighteen years of age or over and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship with T.O., a child under the age of 18 who was not the spouse of the accused and who was not emancipated, with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally propose that such child engages in sexual intercourse, sodomy, or fondling of sexual or genital parts with another person, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.
COUNT THREE: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews, while being eighteen years of age or older and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship over T.O., a child under the age of 18 to whom he was not legally married and such child was not emancipated, did unlawfully and feloniously with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally (i) propose that the child feel or fondle his sexual or genital parts or that he feel or handle the sexual or genital parts of the child; or (ii) propose to such child the performance of an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus or any act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361; or (iii) expose his sexual or genital parts to such child; or (iv) propose that any such child expose her sexual or genital parts to such person, or (v) propose to the child that the child engage in sexual intercourse, sodomy or fondling of sexual or genital parts with another person, or (vi) sexually abuse the child as defined in subdivision 6 of in violation of Section 18.2-67.10 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended
COUNT FOUR: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews, while being eighteen years of age or older and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship over T.O., a child under the age of 18 to whom he was not legally married and such child was not emancipated, did unlawfully and feloniously with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally (i) propose that the child feel or fondle his sexual or genital parts or that he feel or handle the sexual or genital parts of the child; or (ii) propose to such child the performance of an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus or any act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361; or (iii) expose his sexual or genital parts to such child; or (iv) propose that any such child expose her sexual or genital parts to such person, or (v) propose to the child that the child engage in sexual intercourse, sodomy or fondling of sexual or genital parts with another person, or (vi) sexually abuse the child as defined in subdivision 6 of in violation of Section 18.2-67.10 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
Crime/Court
Maryland man arrested for indecent liberties with a child
On Saturday, July 2, 2022, Warren County Sheriff Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and identified the driver as a 23-year-old male, Kevon Fontaine Gregory Curtis, and a 14-year-old female passenger. Patrol Deputies determined that Curtis drove from Silver Spring, Maryland to pick up the juvenile. Curtis was charged on July 2nd with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and the juvenile was transported home.
Through further investigation, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) uncovered the illicit relationship that began through Instagram. Curtis and the juvenile female met in person on several occasions in Warren County during the months of April and July 2022 for the purpose of smoking marijuana and having sexual intercourse.
Mr. Curtis was interviewed on July 10, 2022, and arrested on three charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. He was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional jail where he went before the magistrate and is currently being held without bond. The court date for these charges was set for August 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. The Warren County CID encourages anyone having information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to please contact Investigator K.M. Hajduk at (540) 635-7100 or by e-mail at khajduk@warrencountysheriff.org
Crime/Court
Hearings in RSW Regional Jail inmate overdose death cases continued to mid-August
On Monday morning, July 11, preliminary hearings, including anticipated setting of trial dates, were continued to August 16 on the 9 a.m. docket in the cases of Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County Regional Jail inmates Brian T. Martin and Daniel E. Shifflett. Martin and Shifflett have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges related to what is believed to have been the accidental drug overdose death of fellow inmate Jonte Smith on December 12, 2021. Shifflett also ODed in the jail the evening of December 11 into the early morning hours of December 12, but survived.
As previously reported by Royal Examiner, Martin was arrested in the Town of Front Royal on December 3rd after law enforcement chased him down on foot and recovered a bag of what was described as “Scramble” a Fentanyl-based mixture of drugs, that Martin dropped or threw down during the pursuit. Material attached to a search warrant on file related to the case indicates Martin is believed to have snuck opioid drugs into the jail during his December 3rd processing into RSW. He then began distributing those drugs for profit through deposits made into a cash app in his name for service expenses inmates are charged for while incarcerated. Those deposits were apparently made by non-incarcerated associates of inmates seeking the drugs.
Several inmates have since failed urine tests, including Martin, who was discovered to have a bag of powder believed to be heroin stuffed down his pants in the wake of the December 12 overdose incident and fatality.
Comments made in court Monday morning by Shifflett attorney Louis K. Nagy indicated his client could be called as a witness in Martin’s trial, if that case goes to trial. So, it would seem the Shifflett defense team is tracking the status of the Martin case as it may pursue a potential plea negotiation of its own.
Crime/Court
Civil Case Jury finds April Petty liable for return of $125,000 to EDA
After a day-and-a-half of opening and closing arguments, witness testimony, and evidentiary exhibits being presented to them, a seven-person Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury found for the plaintiff “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA or legally FR-WC EDA) on 4 of 5 claims of financial liability against April Petty for the return of $125,000 to the EDA. Petty was accused of receiving the benefit of a $125,000 check written by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald from an EDA account to pay off the balance of Petty’s home mortgage loan with Ocwen loan company as part of a March 2016 sales process on Petty’s home.
McDonald was acting as Petty’s real estate sales agent in her side employment role with Campbell Realty while still EDA executive director. As noted in a previous story on the trial, McDonald is the central figure in the $21-million EDA financial scandal that erupted in 2018-2019, dating back as far as 2014. McDonald was called as a defense witness and answered some questions. However, questioned about her relationship with Petty or the sales process on Petty’s Howellsville Road home, she invoked her 5th Amendment right not to respond at risk of self-incrimination.
See: EDA versus April Petty civil liability trial heads into its second day
Defense counsel William Shmidheiser indicated he would file a motion with the court to “set aside” the verdict. After some discussion between Judge Bruce D. Albertson, Shmidheiser, and EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer, a schedule of three weeks to file that defense motion, with 14 days for the plaintiff to respond, and an additional 10 days for any further filings if necessary, was set.
But as to the verdict as it now stands, even though the check and alleged unauthorized transfer of EDA assets didn’t go directly to Petty, EDA counsel Seltzer cited five criteria by which Petty was liable for the return of what he stated EDA research indicated was an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets to Petty’s benefit. Those were: Unjust Enrichment, Conversion, Fraud, Conspiracy, and Ultra Vires, the latter a legal term regarding an official, in this case, McDonald, acting outside their legal authority without authorization from their controlling board. The jury found for the EDA on all but the Conspiracy claim.
Plaintiff counsel Seltzer noted that the mortgage pay-down increased the value of Petty’s home sale from $210,000 which actually was paid by the buyers, to her desired asking price of $335,000, largely clearing her existing debt.
Defense counsel countered that Petty had no knowledge that the $125,000 mortgage payoff hadn’t come from the buyer, Richmond couple Christopher and Tasha Leary, as Petty said McDonald told her was the case at the time. Shmidheiser and Petty contended that as a result of the sale of her home, the defendant had not received the benefit of the alleged illicit transfer of EDA funds, but rather the buyers did.
However, plaintiff counsel Seltzer noted that rather than realize what she had feared might be as little as $500 she would see from the home sale that got only a few “low ball” offers over the first five-and-a-half months of the six-month sales contract with McDonald and Campbell Realty, Petty received a check for $41,934.73. And after four-and-a-quarter hours of deliberation Thursday afternoon, seven jurors agreed that was a benefit received by Petty from McDonald’s unauthorized transfer of EDA funds.
Other civil liability trials on the horizon this month are the EDA vs. Donald Poe and Earthright Energy; vs. Samuel North; vs. William Lambert; and vs. Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal.
See: EDA vs. April Petty: First in string of EDA civil case trials this month poised to start Wednesday
Crime/Court
EDA versus April Petty civil liability trial heads into its second day
The civil liability trial of April Petty regarding a $125,000 check written to her Ocwen mortgage loan company by Jennifer McDonald in March 2016 as part of the sales process on Petty’s Howellsville Road home property goes into its second day Thursday, July 7. The check, which Petty testified she never saw until three years later when summoned by a special grand jury investigating McDonald’s activities as then FR-WC Economic Development Authority Executive Director, was written on an EDA account.
Petty testified she believed McDonald when told the payment would be made by the purchasers of her home, a Richmond couple Christopher and Tasha Leary. McDonald was serving as Petty’s Real Estate agent in the transaction in her role as an agent in her aunt and uncle’s Campbell Real Estate company.
The $125,000 is part of about $21 million in EDA assets being sought for recovery as part of an alleged embezzlement scheme of McDonald and a number of alleged co-conspirators between 2014 and 2018. McDonald has settled her civil liability case with granting of about $9 million in real estate assets to the EDA. However, that settlement was done with a “no-fault” clause in which the former EDA executive director claimed no wrongdoing regarding the acquisition of those assets.
Both sides in the EDA versus April Petty civil action rested their cases early Wednesday evening after a total of four witnesses appeared, one for plaintiff the “Warren EDA” and three for the defense. Those witnesses were former EDA Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, the plaintiff’s only witness; and Jennifer McDonald, Robin Richardson, and Petty in her own defense.
While responsive to some general questions, when asked Wednesday about any aspect of the Petty home sale, McDonald invoked her 5th Amendment right against potential self-incrimination. McDonald has a criminal trial in the Western District of Virginia federal court on numerous EDA-related charges now scheduled for May 2023.
Before being dismissed around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, the jury was instructed by Judge Bruce D. Albertson not to discuss the case or read media or social media accounts of it, and to expect to have the case turned over to them for deliberations by the lunch hour or soon after on Thursday.
The trial is expected to reopen at 9:00 a.m. Thursday with additional motions, if any, closing arguments and jury instructions. Royal Examiner will have more detail on the trial, its witness testimony, and a verdict on Petty’s liability to return $125,000 to the EDA at the trial’s conclusion.
Crime/Court
Warren County EDA vs. April Petty: First in string of EDA civil case trials this month poised to start Wednesday
Jury selection followed by motions arguments on admissibility of evidence and witness testimony in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority versus April Petty civil case began Tuesday morning in Warren County Circuit Court. The first in a series of EDA civil liability trials beginning this month accuses April Petty of receiving a $125,000 check written by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald to pay off the balance on her home mortgage as part of the sales process on Petty’s home in which McDonald was acting as Petty’s real estate sales agent in her employment role with Campbell Realty.
McDonald is the central figure in the $21-million EDA financial scandal that erupted in 2018-2019. The EDA is seeking recovery of that $125,000 it alleges was an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets.
As became apparent during the motions arguments, Petty and her defense counsel William Shmidheiser do not deny Petty’s receipt of the money from McDonald. However, the center of the defense case is that Petty had no idea the check she received from McDonald was, as alleged by the EDA’s civil case attorneys from the Richmond-based Sands Anderson law firm, an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets by McDonald.
Consequently, much of the motions arguments from the defense side made to presiding Judge Bruce D. Albertson surrounded the idea that like a preponderance of EDA, County, and Town officials between 2014 and 2018, April Petty was deceived by Jennifer McDonald. The difference noted by plaintiff’s lead counsel Cullen Seltzer is that unlike the EDA, Town or County, Petty benefited financially from that deception, rather than suffer an unauthorized loss of assets.
Much of the back and forth between plaintiff and defense counsel during admissibility arguments surrounded the plaintiff’s notion of a conspiracy between McDonald and co-defendants to misdirect EDA assets. Shmidheiser noted that his client was one co-defendant who had not been indicted criminally before the criminal cases were passed, first to a Special State, then Federal Prosecutor’s office.
McDonald has settled the EDA civil claims against her, though with a “no-fault” condition in which she does not admit to any wrongdoing in acquiring the real estate used to settle those claims. Her federal criminal trial was recently pushed from October-November of this year to May of 2023.
In earlier pre-trial motions hearings defense counsel Shmidheiser has argued that his client did not receive an “unjust enrichment” from what EDA counsel asserts was an unauthorized transfer of EDA money, because in the end she deeded her home to buyers Christopher and Tasha Leary. Or as Shmidheiser has argued in those earlier hearings, and is likely to again over the next two days – “In exchange for that $125,000 check, plus another $210,000 at Closing” his client deeded her house, which had been listed for $330,000, to Mr. and Mrs. Leary. – “She didn’t get money for nothing, she got money for her house.”
Prior to the extensive motions arguments on evidentiary and witness testimony admissibility at trial which extended late into the afternoon, beginning at 8:30 am a jury pool of 38 was reduced to 7 with 2 alternates. The selected jurors were dismissed at 11 am prior to the motions arguments with instructions to avoid further discussion or social media or news references to the EDA-Petty case and surrounding issues. They were told to report to the courthouse at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday for the trial slated for a 9:00 a.m. start and anticipated to continue into Thursday.
A potential witness list including Jennifer McDonald, former County Administrator Doug Stanley, former EDA Board Chairman Greg Drescher, former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, five county supervisors in place in 2018 – Dan Murray, Tony Carter, Ron Llewellyn, Archie Fox, and Tom Sayre, among others were cited during Tuesday’s pre-trial discussion. Sayre entered the courtroom and stood at the back for a short time listening to an early portion of the proceedings during the jury selection process.
EDA civil liability cases on the horizon listed on the Courthouse hallway agenda board for the 8:30 a.m. docket, included Donald Poe, Justin Appleton, Samuel North, Truc “Curt” Tran, and ITFederal, among others.
Wind: 0mph NW
Humidity: 77%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 0
86/70°F
82/68°F