Photos of Middletown murder suspect, suspect vehicle released
The investigation into the early morning shooting and killing of a 41-year-old white male continues. The victim (whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin) was last seen running from the Liberty gas station and across Reliance Road towards the McDonald’s restaurant and Econo Lodge hotel.
Video evidence shows a pickup truck almost strike and then pursue the victim off the lot and out of camera frame. Shortly afterwards, witnesses report hearing two gunshots and called 9-1-1.
The public is now being asked to assist investigators with identifying the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle.
The suspect photo has been pulled from video surveillance monitors, we are aware this takes away some quality of the image, but it clearly shows the suspect as a thin white male wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, jeans, camo ball cap and appearing to have some slight “scruff” or facial hair growth. “NIKE” is written on the front of the shirt in green lettering that cannot be seen in the photo.
The suspect vehicle appears to be an older model gold or silver Ford F-150 extended cab pickup with the small seating area behind the driver and passenger. The vehicle has some rust on the lower portion of the passenger door and two decals (upper right corner & lower left corner) on the back glass.
Anyone who can identify this subject or knows the whereabouts of this truck, is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or Frederick County Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477 (TIPS).
Early morning shooting leaves one man dead at Reliance Road McDonald’s
On October 27, 2020, at approximately 3:19 AM, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 85 Reliance Road for a report of shots fired. Arriving deputies located a white male down in the parking lot of the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and now deceased.
A perimeter was established, to secure the area, and FCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division was contacted to respond to begin seeking out witnesses and processing evidence. This is an active investigation, only hours old, with new developments and evidence continuing to be discovered, and so no further details will be released at this time so as not to compromise the investigation. The victim is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin.
We would like to point out, for the peace of mind of the general public, and those living near the crime scene, that we do not believe this to be a random act of violence or of any lingering threat to other citizens in that area.
Anyone who believes they may have information about this shooting is asked to call investigator R. T. Swartz at 540-662-6162. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call local Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477).
Suboxone manufacturer Indivior’s former chief executive officer sentenced to jail time in connection with drug safety claims
Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive officer of Indivior PLC, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 6 months in federal prison. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $100,000 and forfeit $500,000. Thaxter pleaded guilty to a one-count misdemeanor information on June 30, 2020, for his role in causing the introduction into interstate commerce of misbranded shipments of the opioid drug Suboxone Film, a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced the sentence today.
Thaxter served as Indivior’s top executive from 2009 until shortly before his guilty plea. This includes the time period prior to December 2014 when Indivior was known as Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals. When Indivior was known as Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, it was a subsidiary of British conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB Group). RB Group paid $1.4 billion in 2019 to resolve its liability to the United States related to the marketing of Suboxone. On July 24, 2020, an Indivior subsidiary called Indivior Solutions pleaded guilty to a one-count felony information for false statements related to health care matters, and together with Indivior, agreed to pay an additional $600 million to resolve liability to the United States related to the marketing of Suboxone. On August 26, 2020, Indivior’s former medical director, Timothy Baxter, pleaded guilty to a one-count misdemeanor information for a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act related to the marketing of Suboxone. Indivior Solutions and Baxter have not yet been sentenced.
Suboxone Film is a drug product approved for use by recovering opioid addicts to avoid or reduce withdrawal symptoms while they undergo treatment. Suboxone’s active ingredient, buprenorphine, is a powerful and addictive opioid. Thaxter was charged in connection with Indivior’s misrepresentations regarding the safety of Suboxone Film.
“While Thaxter served for years as Indivior’s chief executive, he was in a position to ensure that doctors, patients, and insurers were dealt with honestly,” Acting United States Attorney Bubar said today. “Instead, Thaxter failed to prevent efforts to build profits through misleading safety claims, which led to millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains for Indivior. As the Court recognized today, this sentence should serve as a deterrence to other pharmaceutical executives. Today’s sentencing is also the product of years of work and could not have happened without the close federal and state law enforcement partnerships, for which we are grateful.”
“Families and communities across the Commonwealth continue to feel the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic,” said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. “Opioid manufacturers and their executive leadership must be held accountable for taking advantage of this country’s opioid crisis and putting profits over people. I want to thank my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their terrific work on this case as well as our local, state, and federal partners for their continued partnership on these cases.”
“Misrepresentations made about the drug, while Thaxter ran the company, misled MassHealth about the potential risk of accidental opioid exposure. It is inexcusable to willfully disregard requirements that treatment medications be prescribed carefully in order to protect patient health and safety,” said Elton Malone, Assistant Inspector General for Investigations with the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue investigating and bringing to justice those placing profits over patients in government healthcare programs.”
“Opioid addiction is a significant public health crisis and addressing opioid abuse continues to be one of FDA’s top priorities. Misleading information about relative product benefits undermines efforts to provide affordable treatment to those suffering from opioid addiction,” said Judy McMeekin, Pharm.D., Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “We will continue to investigate and bring to justice those whose schemes jeopardize public health and put Americans at risk.”
“The U.S. Postal Service spends billions of dollars per year in workers compensation and health care-related costs, most of which are legitimate,” said Kenneth Cleevely, Special Agent in Charge of the Eastern Field Office for the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. “However, when medical providers or companies choose to flout the rules and profit illegally, special agents with the USPS OIG will work with our law enforcement partners to hold them responsible. To report fraud or other criminal activity involving the Postal Service, contact USPS OIG special agents at www.uspsoig.gov or 888-USPS-OIG.”’
According to court documents, Thaxter had authority over Indivior’s marketing and sales of Suboxone Film which, along with other Suboxone products, generated nearly all the company’s revenue. In 2012, Thaxter oversaw and encouraged Indivior’s efforts to secure formulary coverage for Suboxone Film from the Massachusetts Medicaid agency called MassHealth. Thaxter asked Indivior employees under his direction to devise a strategy to win preferred drug status for Suboxone Film and counteract a non-opioid competitor MassHealth was considering for opioid-addiction treatment. Certain Indivior employees subsequently shared false and misleading safety information with MassHealth officials about Suboxone Film’s risk of accidental pediatric exposure. Two months after receiving that false and misleading information, MassHealth announced it would provide access to Suboxone Film for Medicaid patients with children under the age of six.
The criminal cases against Thaxter, Indivior, and Baxter are being prosecuted by attorneys from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, including Albert P. Mayer, Randy Ramseyer, Kristin L. Gray, Joseph S. Hall, Janine M. Myatt, Garth W. Huston, Carol Wallack, Charles J. Biro, and Matthew J. Lash. The criminal investigation of Thaxter was handled by the Virginia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit; FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations; United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General; and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General.
Texas man sentenced on cyberstalking, making interstate threats
Editor’s note: this case relates to the spring of 2018 death of Apple Mountain 16-year-old Sarah Rose Genari, which was ruled a suicide. As previously reported, O’Dell had bragged online of being responsible for the girl’s death and then began threatening her family members under assumed social media aliases. Related Article
HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA – Adrian Raul O’Dell, an Odessa, Texas man, who had an online relationship with a juvenile female in the Western District of Virginia and later cyberstalked and made online threats to the girl’s family following her suicide, was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division made the announcement today.
O’Dell, 20, was charged in October of 2019 and arrested the following month at his home in Texas. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of cyberstalking and one count of making interstate threats.
“In today’s increasingly virtual world, where we live, work and learn online, this sentence demonstrates that if anyone uses these platforms to cyberstalk, harass and threaten others, we will hold them accountable,” Acting United States Attorney Bubar said today. “The FBI and Warren County Sheriff’s Office did an outstanding job in finding Mr. O’Dell and bringing him to justice in Virginia for his abhorrent actions. My office sends its deepest condolences to the family in this case, who lost a loved one, and hope they find some solace knowing justice was served.”
“The FBI is fully committed to investigating all forms of child exploitation, cyberstalking and online threats. We will pursue those responsible and bring them to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge David W. Archey. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the family through these difficult times.”
According to court documents, between September 2017 and around March 2018, O’Dell had an online relationship with a 16-year-old girl who lived in Linden, Virginia. In May 2018, following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that the girl died by suicide in a wooded area near her home.
From June 2018 through June 2019, O’Dell, using a variety of false email and online personas, took credit for her suicide. The defendant then sent threatening and intimidating messages to her family members and friends that placed them in reasonable fear of death and serious bodily harm. In addition, these messages attempted to cause friends and family members substantial emotional distress. The defendant sent certain of these messages in violation of a protective order.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Warren County Sherriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Kate Rumsey is prosecuting the case for the United States.
Three local men and juvenile charged with abduction by force, simple assault or battery by mob
On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the Front Royal Police Department arrested four individuals for their involvement in an October 5th incident. Trevor James Lee Sutphin, 19, Hugo Orlando Nunez II, 22, and Luis Henrique Jose, 22, of Front Royal were charged with § 18.2-47 Abduction by Force and § 18.2-42 Simple Assault or Battery by Mob. An identified juvenile suspect also faces the same charges.
The charges are a result of an investigation that began when a recorded video surfaced of a visibly shaken adult male victim. During the video recording, the victim was forced to apologize to several people. Upon further investigation, it was determined the male was lured to an apartment within the Town of Front Royal where he was allegedly threatened and assaulted. The video was shared repeatedly on Snapchat.
The three adult suspects were arrested without incident and transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where they were held without bond. Their first court appearance was scheduled for October 20, 2020, at 10:00 am in Warren County General District Court. The juvenile suspect charges will be heard in the Warren County Juvenile Court.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Front Royal Police Detective Sergeant J.M. Winner at (540) 636-2208 or by email at jwinner@frontroyalva.com.
Front Royal man charged for embezzlement and possession of a controlled substance
On October 9, 2020, Front Royal Police arrested Barrington Allen Moore, 31, of Front Royal, for felony embezzlement and felony possession of a controlled substance. The alleged embezzlement occurred at Kentucky Fried Chicken, located at 807 John Marshall Highway. An investigation determined that over $1,000 had been stolen from the business between August and September of 2020.
Upon his arrest, a search of Moore’s person was conducted, and detectives located two bags of white powder reported by Moore to be “Molly”, a scheduled 1 narcotic. Moore was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where he is currently held on a $1,500 bond. A court date for these offenses is set for November 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM, in Warren County General District Court.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective L.J. Waller at (540) 636-2208 or by email at lwaller@frontroyalva.com.
Shooting on Jackson Street
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at approximately 8:40 pm, the Front Royal Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of W. Jackson Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a male, identified as Clarence Sheppard, 40, of Front Royal, with gunshot wounds to both legs. Sheppard disclosed that he was shot upon exiting his vehicle. The victim was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Winchester Medical Center, where he received treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.
Witnesses stated there were possibly three male suspects all wearing hoodies to conceal their identity. Two of the suspects wore black hoodies and the third suspect wore a white hoodie with striped pants and white shoes. Officers searched the area and a subject was briefly detained in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue whose clothing matched the description given by witnesses.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective D.L. Fogle at (540) 636-2208 or by email at dfogle@frontroyalva.com.
