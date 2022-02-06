SUV or minivan: what you should know

If you’re looking for the perfect family vehicle, you may be wondering whether to choose an SUV or a minivan. If this is the case, here are a few things to consider.

SUV

SUVs come in a wide range of models and tend to have spacious interiors. They almost always feature all-wheel drive, which makes them safe and easy to handle on winter roads. However, they normally don’t have a third row of seats, and if they do, they’re usually cramped and difficult to access. In addition, SUVs can be expensive to maintain.

Minivan

Minivans are often ridiculed for being unfashionable and are frequently overlooked. However, newer models typically come with several interesting features including four-wheel drive. The sliding doors make it easy to buckle up small children and load groceries. In addition, you can free up extra space by folding down the third row of seats.

Selection criteria

When deciding between an SUV or a minivan, you should consider:

• The age of your children. In many cases, the younger your children are, the more things you’ll need to haul around, including playpens, strollers, and diaper bags.

• The size of your family. Cargo capacity and the number of seats available are major factors if you have several children or plan to grow your family.

• Your lifestyle. If you’re an avid camper or enjoy taking long road trips, you’ll need plenty of space.

To help you decide, read reviews for several SUV and minivan models to compare features such as fuel economy and reliability. Once you’ve narrowed down your choices, book one or more test drives at your local car dealership.