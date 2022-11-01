Suzann Shappek Robinson (1961 – 2022)

Suzann Shappek Robinson, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Suzann was born May 14, 1961, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Richard J. Shappek, Sr and Wilma J. Parks Shappek. She worked for several years for the Smithsonian as a horticulturist and was a proud childcare provider for over 25 years. Many of the children and parents have remained close friends.

Surviving is her son, Barry Robinson, and wife, Amanda of Stumpy Point, North Carolina; one brother, Richard J. Shappek, Jr. of Buckhannon, West Virginia; four sisters-in-law, Michelle Boykins, Wanda Robinson, Kim Robinson, and Pam O’Blines; one brother-in-law, Phillip Robinson; two nieces, Makala, and Tressa; three nephews, Phillip, Gabriel, and Anthony; three great-nephews, Anthony, Artimus, and Jedidiah; several cousins, extended family, and friends.

She was married to the late Edouard A. Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; mother-in-law Dorothy F.J. Robinson and brother-in-law, Randal Robinson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, at 11:00 a.m. at Rockland Community Church in Warren County. All are welcome to attend.

For her love of the Smithsonian Botanical Gardens, memorial donations may be made to the Smithsonian Gardens, https://gardens.si.edu/support-smithsonian-gardens/