Swatting bill passes with bipartisan support, stiffer swatting penalties take effect in July, including potential jail time
Legislation to increase penalties for alerting police, fire, or emergency medical services personnel to false emergencies passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support and will take effect on July 1.
House Bill 1572, introduced by Del. Wendell S. Walker, R-Lynchburg, will now make it a Class 1 misdemeanor to report a false emergency to emergency services, according to the bill. There are stronger penalties if someone is injured or dies as a result of the fake emergency.
Another term for this is “swatting.” Swatting involves calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement, according to a 2008 FBI warning.
Celebrities who were popular victims of swatting in the 2010s included Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise, Selena Gomez, and Ashton Kutcher, according to an Indy Star article. More recently, schools and colleges have become the new targets of swatting, according to AP News. The increase in false threats to schools may not originate in the U.S., an FBI agent told AP News in November.
“We were finding out that a lot of the schools were getting these so-called bomb threats,” Walker said. “People calling in and saying something terrible is going to happen in the school or there’s a bomb going to go off.”
The bill came out of several conversations with the Lynchburg police chief, law enforcement, and local government, according to Walker. Young people are not taking these crimes seriously, Walker said.
“Not only is it a lot of cost to the localities as far as law enforcement, fire, 911, people like that responding,” Walker said. “What if in a situation, somebody was hurt or injured as a result of trying to evacuate a building or facilities?”
The law, when it goes into effect, will lead to either or both a $2,500 fine and up to 12 months in jail for calling in a fake emergency.
“If somebody was injured, say, had a heart attack or somebody was hurt trying to get out of the building, that would be a Class 6 felony,” Walker said.
A Class 6 felony can come with prison time of no less than one year, according to state code.
“If there were a death, a fatality, then this would be a Class 5 felony,” Walker said.
In Virginia, Class 5 felonies come with a sentence ranging from at least one year of prison up to 10 years or jail for no more than 12 months and a fine up to $2,500, according to state code.
“That was the message we wanted to send,” Walker said.
The individual who called in the threat would also be financially responsible for all costs associated with an emergency services response, according to Walker. Taxpayers should not be burdened with the cost because someone wanted to do something “dumb or crazy,” according to Walker.
“It was a much-needed bill, and it wasn’t a partisan bill, it was more about public safety and about protecting our localities, our schools, other institutions,” Walker said. “I was glad to see that it was passed with an overwhelming majority of the vote.”
The new law has a very strong preventative message to it, according to Dana Schrad, executive director for the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. The VACP is a nonprofit organization of over 600 active and retired law enforcement members, including administrators and managers, according to its website.
“This really does meet a need in terms of having an avenue to charge someone who makes a false report to law enforcement,” Schrad said. “We have these kinds of things happen at schools.”
Swatting can create a large public safety response, she said.
“You have a hard time determining whether or not you truly have an incident to respond to or whether it is based on a false report,” Schrad said.
Young people must understand the risk that comes along with prank calls, as they can “start an avalanche of events” that are both expensive and dangerous, according to Schrad.
The state legislature also passed an identical Senate bill. Both were signed by the governor on March 16.
By Cassandra Loper
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor amends bill ending subminimum wage for disabled workers
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently recommended the General Assembly accept an amended version of a bill that ends the practice of paying a subminimum wage to certain Virginia workers with disabilities.
A certificate exemption under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act allows employers to determine pay for disabled workers based on a productivity calculation compared to other employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. These workers are currently listed within the “tipped employees” section of state code.
The original House Bill 1924 eliminated use of the certificate and increased the minimum hourly pay to $9.50 in July. This rate would continue to increase incrementally until 2027 when it reached Virginia minimum wage. The slow increase is meant to help employers adjust, according to Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, who introduced the measure.
Hope’s bill passed the House unanimously on a block vote, meaning it was not discussed prior to voting. The bill passed the Senate 22-18.
The governor’s proposed amendment adjusts timelines. It would remove the incremental pay bumps of the original bill. Instead, the wages of all previously exempt employees would be raised to Virginia’s minimum wage when the use of the certificates ended in 2030.
Any currently certified employer would be grandfathered in until 2030, but no new certificates would be issued after July 1.
The national average for workers being paid subminimum wage is $3.34 an hour, according to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights 2020 report.
“I don’t know how anybody could pay that and look themselves in the mirror,” said Sen. Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, when speaking to the Senate. “That’s disgusting. And there’s no other way to describe that.”
Disabled workers can encounter long Labor Department processing times that prevent them from getting back pay owed due to incorrectly calculated wages, according to a study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
The certificates gave disabled workers “an entry point” into the workforce in the 1930s, said Jewelyn Cosgrove, Melwood’s vice president of government and public relations. Such exemptions need to be reevaluated through a modern lens, she said.
Melwood is a nonprofit organization that provides jobs and opportunities for people with disabilities, according to its website. It held a certificate until 2014, Cosgrove said.
Disabled workers have access to more jobs these days versus when it used to be “get a job, any job,” Cosgrove said.
“People with disabilities should be and can be engaged in the workforce in meaningful ways in the careers of their choosing,” Cosgrove said.
There are six employers in Virginia with active certificates as of January. These employers pay at least 286 total workers subminimum wage, according to the Labor Department. Four more employers in Virginia are pending approval for their certificates.
Active certificates are down 46% since 2018, according to a study by the Association of People Supporting Employment First. The same study found employment of disabled workers is on the rise across multiple states.
“I would never, ever accept a job where I was making $3 an hour,” said Virginia APSE lobbyist Matthew Shapiro. “You wouldn’t do that, so why is it OK for us to do that to more vulnerable … folks than me?”
Shapiro was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that affects almost every part of his life, he said. He is the founder and CEO of the consulting firm 6 Wheels Consulting.
Resources such as job coaches, at-home work, and self-employment render the certificate exemption no longer necessary, Shapiro said.
“What kind of Virginia do we want to be?” Shapiro said. “Do we want to be one that pays people fairly for the work that they do and at good wages? Or are we OK saying we’re going to pay somebody $10 a week?”
Thirteen states already have legislation in place to prevent employers from paying subminimum wage, according to the APSE study. Reforms are also being attempted at the federal level.
“This is a very demoralizing issue, and it shouldn’t really be an issue in the 21st century,” said Charlotte Woodward, the National Down Syndrome Society’s education program associate.
Woodward was born with Down syndrome, she said. Her advocacy work is important to her because she believes disabled voices provide needed visibility, she said.
“The doctor told my mom I would never learn to read or write,” Woodward said. “That, when I grew up, I would work in a sheltered workshop.”
A sheltered workshop is traditionally defined as a supervised workplace for adults who have a physical or intellectual disability.
“Of course, my mom didn’t take those words to heart,” Woodward added.
Opponents of the bill question if sheltered workshops and subminimum wage are harmful to disabled workers. Sen. Thomas Norment, R-James City County, spoke to the Senate about the disabled son of his former administrative assistant.
“He never once, never once, mentioned how much he was paid or what the compensation was,” Norment said. “It was the intangible reward and satisfaction and fulfillment of his day that he got going to work.”
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, also opposed the bill. It would take away opportunities for employers to provide “a haven, a place, a job for people where they do not pay them minimum wage,” she said.
Almost all of the workers originally employed under Melwood’s former certificate are still employed by the organization but now at “full wage,” Cosgrove said.
“It’s about recognizing that our employees’ voices, and their desire for that full wage, brought that dignity — brought that stability,” Cosgrove said. “It improved our employee morale immediately.”
To assume disabled workers will thrive in sheltered production does not account for individual ability and interest, said Tonya Milling, executive director of The Arc of Virginia.
“Think of it as the same way you approach things in your own life,” Milling said. “When I looked for a job, I looked for something that matched my skills, matched my abilities, and could hold my interest.”
Shapiro sympathized with concerns over disabled workers and their well-being.
“There is a ‘dignity of risk’ argument that can be made here,” Shapiro said. “Are we going to allow [them] to go out into the world and break a nail? Or are we going to keep [them] in a bubble their entire lives?”
The Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services plans to aid transitioning employers with nearly $14 million in provided federal funding, according to the Disability Law Center of Virginia.
Youngkin’s amendment, in addition to codifying the funds, would require DARS to report to the governor’s office in 2024 about the transition away from certificates.
Lawmakers will vote on Youngkin’s changes when they reconvene on April 12.
By Ryan Nadeau
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University's Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Youngkin recommends tighter parental approvals for children accessing websites
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is recommending changes to a pending state law that would require a parent to approve whether or not their child can set up accounts on social media and other websites that process or sell data.
The extra layer of permission would be on top of the requirements of the original bill, which would order pornography websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before granting them access.
“Under the governor’s amendments, the current protections for online privacy for children under the age of 13 would be extended to all children,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter in an email. “In addition, his amendments require parental approval for children who set up accounts on social media or other sites that process or sell data.”
Bill to require additional proof of age for porn sites in Virginia heads to Youngkin’s desk
Porter said parental approval would be needed for websites regulated under the new Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA), which went into effect this year and gives consumers the right to access personal data that has been collected by businesses and request that it be deleted.
Regulated businesses include those that process the personal data of at least 100,000 consumers in a calendar year or process the personal data of at least 25,000 consumers while deriving over 50% of their gross revenue from the sale of that data.
Under Youngkin’s amendments, major websites and social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter would need verifiable parental consent for children to set up an account.
Websites or entities would need to make “reasonable efforts” to obtain parental approval by either a signed consent form, government-issued identification, or credit card, or online payment system.
Sites would be required to provide the parent with the option to consent to the collection and use of their child’s personal data.
The recommendation would also extend online privacy protections allowed by the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act from those under the age of 13 to all children under the age of 18.
“The governor is committed to empowering parents and protecting Virginia’s children from dangerous material on the internet, as well as ensuring that children’s data is not sold or used for targeted advertising or profiling purposes,” Porter said.
It is unclear how the new restrictions if passed, would be enforced. The General Assembly will convene in Richmond next week on April 12 to debate the governor’s amendments.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.
Jury convicts major southwest Virginia drug supplier
A federal jury convicted a Houston, Texas man last week for trafficking large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, of Houston, Texas, was the major source of supply for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest Virginia through a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking organization.
“This major conviction is the result of a six-year investigation. I’m proud of the collaborative work done to get this massive quantity of dangerous drugs – and dealers – off our streets,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Evidence presented at the trial showed that Cantu-Cantu received methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums that had been transported into the United States in water tankers directly from sources in Mexico. Cantu-Cantu then redistributed the drugs through distributors from Indiana, who ultimately distributed down the supply chain through the Western District of Virginia, from Harrisonburg to Bristol, Virginia. Many of these transactions were orchestrated through another major drug trafficker who was incarcerated in Virginia prisons during the conspiracy.
In all, the estimated street value of the methamphetamine and cocaine distributed during the course of the conspiracy was more than $1.4 million. Over 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine, and 7 firearms were seized, and 26 defendants have now been convicted over the course of the six-year investigation, which started with the investigation of street-level dealers in the Smyth County, Virginia, area.
On April 4, 2023, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement.
This investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bristol, Virginia Office, with assistance from the Smyth County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. Numerous other agencies also provided assistance throughout the investigation, including the Drug Enforcement Administration in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Birmingham, Alabama, the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the Abingdon, Virginia Police Department, the Rockingham County Virginia RUSH Drug Task Force, the Rockingham County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the Harrisonburg, Virginia Police Department, the Bessemer, Alabama Police Department, the Virginia Department of Corrections, the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Unit, and the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.
Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Senior Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and Lena Busscher prosecuted the case for the United States.
Virginia relying more heavily on provisional licenses to fill teacher shortages
As teacher shortages continue in Virginia, the state is attempting to stave off further educational impacts by granting more provisional licenses.
The commonwealth issued a total of 8,434 provisional licenses in 2021-22 compared to an average of 6,787 in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a November report from Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts analysis and provides oversight of state agencies on behalf of the General Assembly.
The Virginia Education Association, the state’s teachers union, has said the exodus of teachers, including highly qualified educators, is connected to low wages, increased workloads, and politicized work environments.
“For a long time in Virginia, teachers with short-term provisional licenses have played an important role, and this is a totally viable pathway, eventually becoming a fully licensed teacher,” said Chad Stewart, policy analyst for the Virginia Education Association. “But the way this licensure is working now — given the magnitude of provisionally licensed teachers that we have — doesn’t necessarily match how it was envisioned.”
Provisional licenses are short-term, nonrenewable licenses granted by the Virginia Department of Education for teachers who haven’t met all of the state requirements to teach but still have some qualifications.
For example, people who have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university but didn’t take education courses would not meet the department’s requirements for a standard teaching license. However, they could seek a provisional license.
The department also grants licenses to “out-of-field” teachers who have not yet completed their coursework or certification in the content area they are teaching.
In Virginia, provisionally licensed teachers have addressed shortages left behind by teachers. The November JLARC report found school divisions statewide have become more reliant on provisionally licensed teachers, with approximately 7.7% of all teachers being provisionally licensed before the pandemic and 9.5% falling in that category in 2021-22.
“This represents an unusually large change to the proportion of teachers with a provisional license, which did not exceed 8.3 percent in any previous year examined,” the commission wrote.
Virginia’s teacher vacancy rate increased from 3% in 2021-22 to 3.8% as of Oct. 1, according to the Department of Education. The data includes both licensed and unlicensed teachers. Special education has had the highest vacancy rate at the start of the past two school years.
Although the Virginia Education Association has in the past found vacancy rates to be higher in high-poverty and rural school divisions, it says vacancy rates at nonrural schools are now on par with those in other school divisions.
The role of provisional licensing
Both the Virginia Association of Superintendents and the Virginia Education Association support provisional licensing. Scott Brabrand, executive director for the superintendents association, said in an email to the Mercury that the option is “another tool for school districts to use as needed.”
However, a teacher who has not completed specific teaching coursework is more likely to be less effective than a fully licensed teacher, according to the November JLARC report.
“Full licensure is important because it requires coursework related to methods of teaching (pedagogy), which contributes to teacher effectiveness at all grade levels,” JLARC wrote.
Stewart said it’s vital for teachers to have experience with pedagogical thinking, or the ability to think while instructing, and knowledge of how to design and sequence lessons to best help students retain knowledge. Without training in classroom management skills and student preparation, there are concerns about how successful provisional teachers can be.
“We’re not saying it’s not a viable pathway, and it shouldn’t be out there for some folks that are really interested in pivoting into the teaching profession,” Stewart said. “But what we’re seeing now with thousands of new people entering into these roles is very concerning because it seems to be plugging the gap for [the] teacher shortage crisis that has gotten so bad in this state, and this masks the magnitude of how bad it’s gotten.”
Curbing teacher shortages
As school leaders around the state struggle to find ways to address teacher shortages, Arlington Public Schools has turned to a 2019 law creating an alternative route for teacher licensing.
That legislation, carried by Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, required the Board of Education to grant special consideration to people seeking a provisional license who have completed a program offered by a program accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.
Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, had backed a similar proposal aimed at helping Arlington Public Schools’ Montessori Program — the only Montessori program in Virginia’s public schools — address teacher shortages. Montessori schools are based on the educational theories of Maria Montessori and focus on more hands-on, student-directed learning than traditional classrooms usually offer.
At the time, Arlington’s program was having to turn away many experienced candidates because they lacked a Virginia teaching license and a Montessori credential.
“We were already feeling some of that pressure because the requirements to have a Montessori credential and a public school license in Virginia was already challenging,” said Monique O’Grady, a former school board member in Arlington.
The 2019 law required the State Board of Education to create a process that would let a school board or organization sponsored by a school board, like the Montessori program, ask the board to approve an alternate route for teachers to meet the requirements for a provisional or renewable license. That route could include “alternatives to the regulatory requirements for teacher preparation, including alternative professional assessments and coursework.”
Arlington proposed that candidates be eligible for a provisional teaching license if they hold, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and a credential issued by an institution accredited by the Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education while having successfully passed Virginia’s required Praxis tests in their specific area.
The board granted Arlington’s request on March 23.
“Montessori teaching is already under such demand that the pool is already small,” said O’Grady. “Any barrier that makes it harder for a teacher to come into Virginia to teach makes it harder for us to fill that position, and I think that’s really what we were fixing.”
Legislative and administrative efforts
Other bills passed during the 2022 and 2023 sessions have tried to give the state’s provisional licensing system more flexibility.
Last year, lawmakers allowed the Board of Education to temporarily extend certain teacher licenses by two years and issue a three-year provisional license to people with non-U.S. teaching licenses or certifications.
During the last session, lawmakers also gave the board authority to extend provisional licenses by up to two years based on a satisfactory performance evaluation and a superintendent recommendation.
But provisional licensing isn’t the only solution policymakers are eyeing to get teachers in the classroom.
Recent legislation carried by Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, and Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, looks to retired school employees to address the teacher shortage.
Under existing law, Coyner said retired instructional and administrative employees, specialized student support employees and bus drivers with at least 25 years of service cannot return to work until a year after their retirement without jeopardizing their pension benefits.
The new legislation shortens that time period from one year to six months, allowing retired teachers to return to the classroom to fill vacancies more quickly.
Still, she said she is optimistic the legislation will help address shortages since many retired school employees are seeking work.
“There are stories all over the commonwealth about children sitting in classrooms with long-term subs, who are very nice and are hardworking, but they don’t have the qualifications of a teacher, and we should be doing everything we can to solve that,” Coyner said to the Mercury.
In hopes of getting retired employees into schools faster, the legislation also included language directing VRS to study whether retired school employees can return to work earlier than six months. The report is due to the House and Senate finance committee chairs by Nov. 1.
Meanwhile, proposals to improve teacher compensation and provide additional training and professional support to educators failed.
During a CNN town hall last month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin admitted that Virginia teachers are underpaid and touted lawmakers’ inclusion in the state budget of 10% raises for teachers over the next two years. Still, some education groups say the increases would leave Virginia teacher salaries below pre-pandemic pay levels due to inflation, as well as below the national teacher pay average. VEA said the House and Senate’s proposed 7% budget proposal would get teachers back to levels from 2019-20.
In 2022-23, the average teacher salary nationwide is $67,885 compared to Virginia’s $62,963, according to the VEA. The nationwide rate is expected to increase to $69,343 in the 2023-24 school year.
In September, Youngkin directed the Superintendent of Public Instruction to “use all discretion within law to issue teaching and renewal licenses, including to teachers licensed in another state and retired teachers whose licenses may have lapsed.”
The Department of Education responded by launching the Become a Teacher and Turning the Tide campaigns, which aim to reduce barriers for qualified people to enter the profession, increase the number of candidates eligible to fill hard-to-staff positions and improve recruitment and retention strategies.
JLARC is also reviewing the teacher pipeline, with a report expected in the early fall.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.
Attorney General Miyares joins bipartisan coalition calling on the Supreme Court to allow states to prohibit threats of violence
Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a bipartisan coalition of 26 states today in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting states’ efforts to protect their residents from violent threats.
The brief was filed in support of Colorado in Counterman v. Colorado, which is pending with the Supreme Court. The case involves a Colorado man who was convicted of stalking a local singer-songwriter after he sent her threatening messages, including death threats, over the course of two years. The question before the Supreme Court is whether the man’s statements were protected speech and could not be used to convict him. The man argues that a state is required in a criminal case to prove that he intended to frighten the victim; whereas, Colorado argues a jury can look to context to determine whether the threat was a so-called “true threat.”
“As Attorney General, my number one priority is the safety of Virginians. Constant, repeated threats of violence have to be taken seriously,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Attorney General Miyares and the coalition argue the First Amendment does not protect statements that an objectively reasonable person would understand as being serious threats to inflict violence. Since the First Amendment was ratified, many states have used an objective standard to regulate threats, both civilly and criminally. For example, this objective standard has been important to states’ ability to protect students from threatened school shootings, abuse victims from threatened domestic violence, and individuals of all backgrounds from threats of hate crimes.
Additionally, Attorney General Miyares and the coalition explain states sometimes use subjective standards, such as requiring proof of a speaker’s intent to threaten, before enforcing a penalty. However, the choice to use a subjective or objective standard has always been left to the states since they can address policy concerns and local needs. Miyares argued that if the First Amendment is interpreted to always require a subjective standard, it could jeopardize a range of important state laws.
Joining Attorney General Miyares in submitting the brief were the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wyoming, as well as Connecticut’s chief state’s attorney.
Expanded telehealth services are ‘here to stay’ in Virginia as public health emergency ends
As the federal public health emergency spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic expires this May, so will waivers that expanded the amount of health care services patients can access through telehealth.
But Virginia officials say most of the services the waivers allowed, such as being able to have virtual appointments instead of in-person visits at a provider’s office, have been signed into state law and are here to stay for both Medicaid enrollees and those with commercial insurance.
“Virginia really stepped up – the General Assembly codified many of the waivers that were put in place early on in the public health emergency,” said Dr. Karen Rheuban, director and co-founder of the University of Virginia Center for Telemedicine and a decades-long advocate for expanding access to virtual health care. When the public health emergency expires on May 11, she said, Virginia “won’t fall off the telemedicine cliff.”
Telehealth is an umbrella term for a broad spectrum of healthcare tools and services. That includes telemedicine — direct clinical care provided at a distance using electronic communications. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with widespread concerns about transmission and restrictions on health care, both telehealth and telemedicine became increasingly mainstream.
Rheuban said telehealth includes many benefits for patients and providers, such as increasing access to health care regardless of location, improving health care staffing shortages and reducing the need to readmit people to hospitals.
Sen. George Barker, D-Alexandria, said telehealth access is an important part of state public health planning.
“When my mother-in-law – she just died last year at 99 – when she moved down here, we actually had to work with her on some telehealth things,” said Barker, who has sponsored three laws expanding telehealth access in Virginia since 2020. “It was a lot easier than getting her over to the doctor’s office when she was mobility limited.”
Other services that will continue in Virginia after May 11 include the ability for a person to continue seeing an out-of-state provider not licensed in Virginia for a year after initially establishing an in-person relationship with them in that state.
Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, said these bills mainly apply to people who move to Virginia, either permanently or for a temporary purpose like school, and give them time to find an in-state provider while seeing their out-of-state provider.
“That year allows folks to sort of have a transition period where they can continue receiving the care that they need, but also put an expiration date on it so that they do make a connection with someone locally in the community,” said Batten.
Medicaid enrollees and certain Virginians with commercial insurance also will continue to have coverage for remote patient monitoring services, which let doctors and nurses monitor the health of patients with chronic and acute conditions through applications and devices such as blood pressure cuffs and oximeters. Additionally, a provider who has a license to practice in Virginia will not be required to live in the state if they want to enroll as a Medicaid provider.
Not everything available during the pandemic will remain in place, however. Waivers that will end in Virginia include the use of platforms that don’t comply with federal restrictions on medical privacy, such as FaceTime or Zoom, for virtual visits and some commercial insurance coverage for audio-only services. The ability for people to get prescriptions for controlled substances like Adderall and Ritalin without a prior in-person evaluation could also end, depending on what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency decides.
Skyrocketing use of telehealth
Telehealth allows patients to interact with their healthcare provider through live video or a telephone call or by sending medical information digitally to a doctor or nurse who can then access it at a later time without having to bring the patient into the office.
Patients can access these services “in their car, they could be in school, they could be in any other location,” Rheuban said.
The benefits of telehealth are especially evident in rural areas of the state, where patients may have to travel long distances to see a provider, said Rheuban. Patients in these areas, especially those who are low-income, may not have access to broadband or smartphones, however, which is why she said the continuation of audio-only services is essential.
A report from the Virginia Telehealth Network found 75% of providers in the state were using telehealth as of March 2022 – a significant increase from before March 2020, when approximately 70% of providers did not use it.
While no data exists yet on the amount of telehealth users in Virginia, an October 2020 CDC report found the use of these services nationwide rose 154% between March 2019 and March 2020.
“Patient satisfaction is incredibly high, political outcomes have been great, and the costs have not risen through the use of telemedicine,” Rheuban said.
Many providers have also been positive about the expansion of telehealth, said Barker, pointing out that doctors and nurses can see more patients if some of their appointments are through telehealth.
A timeline of telehealth in Virginia
1995 – Virginia launches pilot to provide Medicaid coverage for telehealth services
2003 – Some telehealth services become available for certain Medicaid enrollees under then-Gov. Mark Warner’s administration. Those services include types of consultations, some clinical services and coverage for patients at certain rural health care facilities.
2010 – State Sen. William Wampler, R-Washington, expands telemedicine coverage by commercial insurers through legislation that excludes audio-only services.
2019 – Coverage for most remote patient monitoring services become available for those with commercial insurance through identical legislation from former Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, and Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott.
2020 – Barker and Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, pass identical legislation that allows Medicaid coverage for telehealth services regardless of the patient’s location.
2020 – Legislation from Kilgore directs the Board of Health to develop a statewide telehealth plan2021 – Barker and Adams pass identical legislation expanding Medicaid coverage for audio-only services and remote patient monitoring
2022 – Legislation from Del. Chris Head, R-Roanoke, and Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, permits out-of-state health care providers who aren’t licensed in Virginia to continue providing services for a year after initially establishing an in-person relationship with a patient. Batten passes a bill doing the same thing for out-of-state non-Virginia licensed behavioral health providers.
2022 – A bill from Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, adds individuals with an acute illness to the list of people eligible for remote patient monitoring under Medicaid.
2023 – If a provider is unavailable to see a patient with whom they have a previously established relationship, a provider from the same practice can see the patient via telehealth instead, under bills from Head and Stuart.
2023 – Legislation by Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, allows providers and practices to provide telehealth services through Medicaid if they live out-of-state as long as they already hold a license to practice in Virginia.
2023 – Legislation introduced by Batten and Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, would have provided audio-only telehealth coverage under commercial insurance but was referred to the state’s insurance commission for study.
Federal pushes
On the federal level, telehealth waivers for enrollees in the federally run Medicare program won’t expire until the end of 2024. The bipartisan CONNECT for Health Act reintroduced by Warner, now a U.S. senator for Virginia, in April 2021 would make those expanded telehealth services permanent for Medicare beneficiaries.
“I’ve seen firsthand how hard it can be for Virginians to access health care in rural or underserved communities,” said Warner in a press release issued in 2019, when an earlier version of the bill was introduced. “This legislation will allow more individuals across Virginia and our country to take advantage of telehealth services that require less travel time and provide affordable, quality care.”
Warner and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, also called for the permanent expansion of these services in a letter to congressional leadership in 2020, as well as including a provision to expand telehealth services for substance abuse treatment in the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018.
Future of telemedicine
The pandemic waivers not only enabled the General Assembly to permanently expand telehealth services, Rheuban said, but allowed the development of new virtual health care models.
Legislation in 2020 from Kilgore directed the Board of Health to develop a Statewide Telehealth Plan, which aims to promote and integrate the use of telehealth services in Virginia.
The Virginia Telehealth Network, where Rheuban also serves as president, was contracted to work with the state to develop the plan through legislation by Kilgore and Barker in 2022.
“The type of plan will help us figure out what we are providing and what types of things patients or providers might want to have that we’re not providing support and compensation for,” Barker said.
Workgroups in the network consist of experts who are tasked with identifying high-priority needs and barriers to telehealth and sketching out how the state can increase the use of telehealth.
“These pandemic waivers have enabled us to create new models of health care, for which many will endure thankfully,” said Rheuban.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.
