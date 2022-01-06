Do you love Swedish meatballs? If so, consider making this recipe on a chilly day, so you can enjoy them right in the comfort of your own home.

Start to finish: 55 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup breadcrumbs

• 6 tablespoons butter, divided

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 3/4-pound ground beef

• 3/4-pound ground pork

• 2 tablespoons milk

• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided

• 1 egg yolk

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1-1/2 cups hot chicken stock

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 cup heavy cream (35%)

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• Fresh parsley

Directions

1. In a dry skillet, brown the breadcrumbs, making sure to stir them regularly. Set aside in a large bowl.

2. In the same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Cook the onion over medium-high heat until translucent. Season with salt and pepper and add to the bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground meat, milk, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, and egg yolk. Season with salt and pepper again. Form the mixture into about 16 balls and set it aside on a plate.

3. In the same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter and brown each meatball on all sides. Set meatballs aside on a clean plate.

4. In the same pan, melt the last 2 tablespoons of butter, add the flour and whisk until a roux is formed. Pour in the chicken broth, whisking constantly until you have a uniformly smooth sauce. Add the remaining Dijon mustard, honey, Worcestershire sauce, and heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Return the meatballs to the skillet, incorporating any cooking juices that drained into the pan. Simmer gently for about 10 minutes, until the meatballs are cooked through. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve with your favorite side dish.