Sweet corn custard pie: A surprising twist on a traditional food

Not much is known about the first Thanksgiving feast in 1621, when settlers and indigenous Americans from the Wampanoag tribe gathered to feast for three days after a successful harvest, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Historians believe that flint corn, as a staple crop, would have featured heavily during the celebration. Today, modern varieties of sweet corn show up on many Thanksgiving tables in casseroles, breads, stuffings, and pies.

Adapted from The Four and Twenty Blackbirds Pie Book by Emily Elsen and Melissa Elsen, sweet corn custard pie combines the sunny flavor of sweet corn with the silky texture of egg custard â€“ no stove-top tempering required. Try fresh kernels if you can find them, but if not, frozen sweet corn, thawed and drained, will also work. Use your favorite pie crust recipe for the pie shell or save time and pre-bake a store-bought frozen pie shell. For a gluten-free option, prepare the filling as written with a gluten-free pie shell.

Sweet corn custard pie

1 pre-baked pie shell

Filling:

3 cups sweet corn kernels from 5 to 6 ears of corn (thaw and drain frozen if fresh is unavailable)

2 tablespoons neutral vegetable oil

1 cup heavy cream

1 Â¼ cups whole milk

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Â½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons stone-ground cornmeal

Â½ teaspoon kosher salt

Â½ cup light corn syrup

3 large eggs

1 yolk

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Stir vegetable oil into fresh or thawed corn and spread onto the baking sheet in a single layer. Roast the corn until caramelized, about 12 to 15 minutes. Stir periodically and watch carefully to prevent burning. Combine hot caramelized corn with heavy cream and whole milk. Puree in a blender or with an immersion blender and allow the mixture to steep for at least 15 minutes. Meanwhile, reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

While the corn mixture steeps, combine the melted butter with the sugar, cornmeal, salt, and corn syrup. Stir in the eggs and yolk one at a time, mixing thoroughly after each addition. Add lime juice.

Strain corn mixture through a fine-mesh sieve over a large bowl. Using a flexible spatula, press the mixture against the sieve to remove as much liquid as possible. Stir and press until all liquid is removed. You will have around one cup of liquid and a few bits of corn. Add the strained liquid to the egg mixture and discard the leftover corn solids.

Pour the liquid into the pre-baked pie shell and set on the middle rack of the oven. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Check the pie at 30 to 35 minutes and rotate if the edges have started to set. The pie is done when the edges are slightly puffed and the center is wobbly, but not liquid. Be careful not to overtake the pie will continue to cook and set after coming out of the oven.

Cool the pie completely on a wire rack. Cut in eight to 12 small slices.