Sweet tale of fishing

A mother brought her disabled son to the lake for his first fishing trip. The 10-year-old had both physical and intellectual disabilities that left him unable to speak, but he was still very much in touch with the surrounding people.

Standing on the dock, the mother helped her son throw the line in the water. Around her, other fishermen watched the scene as the son impatiently threw out the line, to no avail.

Finally, one fisherman approached the boy and offered his rod. He told the boy his rod was perfect for catching fish, and he had the perfect bait on the line. All the boy had to do was hold the rod and wait for a fish.

The boy eagerly took the rod, moving the line around in the water. Suddenly, the fisherman exclaimed, “You got one! You got one! Reel it in!”

Sure enough, the boy pulled on the line, and up came a fish. The fisherman helped him reel it in.

The boy joyously showed off his fish while everyone smiled.

The mom was elated, but stunned that the boy had caught a fish so fast. She glanced at the fisherman with a question in her eyes.

The fisherman winked.