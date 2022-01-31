Sweetheart Swing with the Silver Tones!

On January 22, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution cosponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance to commemorate Peter Muhlenberg, the “Fighting Parson”.

Due to the cold weather, the event was held at two locations. The main group of compatriots conducted the commemoration at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, VA. Bishop Larry Johnson with compatriots Dale Carpenter and Dennis Parmerter, braved the weather to honor Muhlenberg at Woodstock. This was held in front of the old courthouse where a bust of the parson has been placed by the Daughters of the American Revolution at the location where Muhlenberg gathered troops to join the American Revolution. They were joined by Virginia State Sons of the American Revolution Chaplain, the Rev Eugene Thomas and his wife Amanda.

It was at this site where the Fighting Parson gathered recruits after delivering his final sermon. He ended his sermon with the quote from Ecclesiastes, “A time of war, and a time of peace”. He then declared, “And this is the time of war”. He removed his clerical robe, revealing a Colonel’s uniform and marched to the square to enlist men to join the cause.

At the Wayside Inn, a formal event was conducted, emceed by Chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel. Dale Corey presented a history of Muhlenberg’s military service. He served in the military throughout the war, participating in many of the most important battles, from Charleston in 1776 to Yorktown in 1781. In 1776 at Sullivan’s Island off Charleston, South Carolina, his troops were in reserve and committed late in the battle. Major General Charles Lee, the American commander, reported the Virginia troops were “brave to the last degree”.

On February 1, 1777, Muhlenberg was promoted to Brigadier General, then ordered to join Washington’s army in Philadelphia. He led his brigade at the Battle of Germantown, and from December 1777 to June 1778, he was with George Washington at Valley Forge. In 1780, he assumed command of all forces in Virginia.

On December 1, 1780, Major General Baron von Steuben was given command of the American forces in Virginia, becoming Muhlenberg’s superior. On April 24, 1781, the Virginia forces fought British troops outside of Petersburg. Although outnumbered, the Virginia militia held bravely for twenty-five minutes and retreated in perfect order. Their goal was not to stop the British, they just wanted to delay them. Von Steuben said “General Muhlenberg merits my particular acknowledgements for the good disposition which he made and the great gallantry with which he executed it”.

At the Siege of Yorktown, Muhlenberg had command of a brigade of Continentals. His brigade led the American column, and his men were part of the rotation of mounting the trenches. After Yorktown, he remained in Virginia, recruiting and organizing troops to send to other armies. He was promoted to Major General on September 30, 1783.

Peter Muhlenberg was one of the many steady unsung heroes of the war, whose efforts contributed greatly in the fight for American Independence. After the war, Muhlenberg returned to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania and entered politics. He eventually served in many positions at the local, state and national level. On October 1, 1807, his 61st birthday, Peter Muhlenberg died in Gray’s Ferry, Pennsylvania. A true American hero and patriot.

t the Wayside Inn event, Virginia State SAR President Jeff Thomas gave greetings with a brief history of Muhlenberg’s early life. He was followed by Virginia State Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and Virginia Society of Order of Founders and Patriots of America compatriot Richard Rattan.

Additional wreaths were presented by Patrick Moore, Colonel James Wood II; Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis; Leamon Duncan, Colonel William Grayson; Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; Forrest Crain, Fairfax Resolves, Ken Morris, George Mason and Ernie Coggins, George Washington chapters of the SAR.

The color guard was comprised of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dave Cook (FR), Forrest Crain (FR), Leamon Duncan CWG), Kelly Ford (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Tom Hamill (CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM), Erick Moore (CJWII), Patrick Moore (CJWII), Brett Osborn )CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Allan Phillips (CJWII), Will Reynolds (CJWII), Eric Robinson (CJWII), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Barry Schwoerer (CJWII).