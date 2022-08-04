Local News
Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool operating hours update
The Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be CLOSED during the week beginning August 8, 2022.
Operating hours for the weekends will be:
- Saturday, August 13, 2022 & Sunday, August 14, 2022, 12 Noon – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 20, 2022 & Sunday, August 21, 2022, 12 Noon – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 27, 2022 & Sunday, August 28, 2022, 12 Noon – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, September 3, 2022 & Sunday, September 4, 2022, 12 Noon – 6:00 p.m.
The pool will be NOT open on Monday, September 5, 2022.
The Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool last operating day for this year will be Sunday, September 4, 2022.
School Board debates membership in Virginia School Boards Association
The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, August 3 regular meeting voted unanimously to table action until the board’s next work session on whether to renew its membership and policy services agreement with the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA).
The VSBA is a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards that provides members with a variety of services, including governance training; strategic planning services for developing and implementing focused plans of action; assistance with searching and selecting a superintendent; networking; subscriber policy services based on state and federal laws, regulations, and case law; legal information and limited attorney consultation; and collective bargaining services.
“For years the Warren County Board has been a member of the Virginia School Boards Association at an annual cost of $9,521.19,” Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the School Board members, adding that the VSBA also offers high-quality webinars, conferences, conventions, meetings, podcasts, and other trainings for school board members and for school board development.
At the same time, said Ballenger, the VSBA also provides “a strong lobbying and advocacy voice locally, statewide, and nationally.”
Several School Board members voiced concerns about using taxpayer dollars to fund an organization’s lobbying efforts.
“Obviously I’ve had issues with the VSBA for quite some time now,” said board member Melanie Salins, who pointed out that while the group calls itself nonpartisan, she said she has attended VSBA trainings and events where specific political agendas were being promoted.
For instance, Salins said the VSBA Capital Conference she attended in January was a lobbying conference that she called “extremely uncomfortable” because it “alienated a lot of the new school board members that were there because most of the school board members were conservatives.”
And “the things that were said were outright outlandish,” Salins said. “They were making fun of parents. They were making fun of our Republican delegates and senators.”
Salins then played a video through her microphone of some of the comments that she said were made during that conference. It was unclear who was making the variety of comments or in what context. “I don’t think lobbying belongs on this board,” said Salins, who later clarified that no taxpayer dollars should fund any lobbying group, whether it leans left or right.
During the community participation segment of the board’s Wednesday meeting, two residents also slammed the School Board’s participation in the VSBA and urged members against renewing its membership with the association for 2022-2023.
Then Morris said, “Why use our taxpayer dollars to fund a leftist lobbying group?”
Also during the community participation segment of the School Board’s meeting, Chair Kristen Pence read letters sent in from seven residents objecting to the board’s membership in the VSBA, which they claimed is a partisan and heavily biased organization that is also anti-parent.
School Board member Andrea Lo said her experience with VSBA differed compared to Salins’ and she described a VSBA conference she attended in November 2021 that was not a lobbying conference nor did anyone specifically address politics. Instead, said Lo, the conference attendees “specifically addressed schools.”
During one of the conference’s general sessions, Lo also said an announcement was made that the VSBA was withdrawing from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) because the NSBA had supported comments reportedly made by President Joe Biden about investigating parents who were speaking at school board meetings.
“I feel if there are some points where liberals are upset and some points where conservatives are upset, maybe [VSBA] is more middle of the road,” said Lo, adding that the VSBA is a member-driven organization that responded to what the local members wanted in this instance, which was against VSBA supporting NSBA and comments made by a Democratic president. “I don’t think that’s a liberal move,” she said.
Lo also questioned what other policy advice would be available to the Warren County School Board if it decided against renewing its policy services agreement with VSBA. And she asked Ballenger if he had parsed out such information from the board’s attorney.
The superintendent said he did, noting that in the first year the initial cost to the School Board would be $40,000 to $50,000 to have an attorney come in and review policies, their implementation and use, and to ensure they adhere to state or federal laws. After that, the price would vary year to year based on newly issued or updated laws and guidance.
“I want to make sure that at a time when we’re still trying to get our budget for the 2022-23 school year approved, we’re not now going to add $50,000 or $40,000 in attorney’s fees to make sure we don’t come into a liability issue,” School Board Chair Kristen Pence said. “What is our other plan?”
Ballenger said another plan could be for a WCPS Central Office staff member “to follow what is going on legislatively.” Then, if Warren County decided to handle this work on its own, the school division and board would have to go through such legislation and try to write their own policies according to what came out in a new law or updated guidance, for instance. But that work also would have to be reviewed by an attorney who would charge on a case-by-case basis, he said.
Ballenger said he’s unaware of another entity that could provide such services besides what is provided by the VSBA or an attorney, and he said it’s important that the School Board makes sure its policies are regularly updated. “Because that’s where you can get into trouble,” he said.
“We have to make sure we’re supported in our policies,” Funk said. “I’m not comfortable deciding on this right now because I need to know what our plan is moving forward.”
School Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi seconded the motion, which was approved by all board members, including Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, Pence, Funk, Lo, and Salins. They also tabled a related item on selecting a delegate and alternate delegate from the School Board to attend the 2022 VSBA Annual Convention.
Most of the School Board members agreed that the board should not use taxpayer money to fund VSBA’s lobbying efforts.
Watch the Warren County School Board meeting of August 3, 2022 here.
Sales Tax Holiday August 5-7, could be last one for Virginia
Virginia residents will be able to shop for school supplies, clothing, hurricane/emergency preparedness items and more during a three-day Sales Tax Holiday that kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.
During the Sales Tax Holiday, qualifying items can be purchased without sales tax in stores and by online shopping. Sales tax in Virginia ranges between 5.3 percent and 7 percent; that includes the state’s 4.3 percent state sales tax, the 1 percent local option tax, and other applicable regional taxes. In Warren County, the rate is 5.3 percent. In the surrounding counties of Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, and Shenandoah the rate is also 5.3 percent. Clarke and Fauquier have rates of 5.3 percent, but some localities or governments within those counties collect an additional tax, making sales tax the state maximum of 7 percent.
The Sales Tax Holiday has fallen on the first Friday of August through the following Sunday since 2016. Prior to that, Sales Tax Holidays occurred in May, August and October. Since the General Assembly last extended the Sales Tax Holiday through July 1, 2023, it could disappear altogether after this weekend. Legislative action would be required to hold the tax holiday weekend next year and beyond.
What can I buy?
Qualifying items include school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness products, Energy Star products and WaterSense products.
Eligible school supplies are $20 or less per item and include things such as backpacks, filler paper, notebooks, textbooks, pencils, pens, hand sanitizer, lunch boxes and tissues. Items such as briefcases, handbags, wallets, jewelry, makeup, and umbrellas boxes, are not exempt from sales tax. Similarly, protective equipment such as hard hats, helmets, breathing masks and life preservers are also not exempt from sales tax.
Hurricane and emergency preparedness items qualifying for the Sales Tax Holiday include portable generators and generator power cords, inverters and cables, (priced at $1,000 or less each), gas-powered chainsaws ($350 or less each,) and other specified items $60 and less each, such as chain saw oil and lubricants, carrying cases, safety apparel and repair parts.
For those looking to stock up for emergencies or general household use, items such as First-Aid kits, two-way radios, flashlights, batteries, duct tape, carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, bottled water, cell phone chargers will all be sales tax-free.
Energy Star or WaterSense products qualifying for sales tax exemption must be $2,500 or less per item and be for noncommercial, personal use.
The Virginia Department of Taxation has a full list of items that qualify for the tax-free holiday.
West Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday is slated to begin at midnight on Friday, August 5, and will continue through Monday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m.
Three quarters of Shenandoah Waterway locations sampled unsafe for swimming because of high bacteria levels
About three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of 2022 that they exceeded EPA recommendations for warning people about the health risks of swimming or splashing in the water.
Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department of Environmental Quality sampling locations (44 of 58) in Shenandoah waterways from January 1 through July 12 of this year (the most recent available data) had levels of E. coli that were unsafe for swimming or recreation, according to an analysis of state monitoring numbers by the nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project. In 2021, 60 percent (29 of 48) of the water monitoring stations in the Valley did not meet the standard. But those numbers are a slight improvement, if perhaps temporary, according to the independent environmental watchdog group EIP.
Both the first half of 2022, and all of 2021, had lower bacteria numbers than the average for 2015 to 2020, when almost 80 percent of samples had unhealthy levels of bacteria. Lower rainfall levels in 2021 may have temporarily reduced the runoff of manure and other pollutants that drive up bacteria levels in rivers and streams.
To examine an online map with details about Virginia’s bacteria monitoring results in locations up and down the Shenandoah Valley, and where it is safe to swim, click here.
“The bacteria levels in the Shenandoah River are still too high, and Virginia needs to do more to encourage – or require – streamside livestock fencing and prevent the chronic overapplication of manure to farm fields,” said Eric Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Environmental Integrity Project. “The Shenandoah Valley is a treasure that deserves better protections. We do recognize that Virginia is taking steps to increase funding for farm best management practices, including by adding streamside fencing, and that deserves praise.”
In March 2022, the Virginia General Assembly approved a record $265 million for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for farm pollution-control “best management practices” – including streamside livestock fencing and other steps to reduce runoff into waterways.
But, despite the persistently high bacteria levels in the Shenandoah, Virginia has posted no signs warning rafters, kayakers, or swimmers about bacteria levels – as it does regularly with swimming advisories on ocean beaches with high bacteria levels. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends warning swimmers when concentrations of E. coli bacteria exceed 235 colony forming units per 100 milliliters of water.
Almost 160 million chickens, 16 million turkeys and 528,000 cows are raised annually in the Shenandoah Valley’s Augusta, Page, Shenandoah and Rockingham counties. Most of their manure is spread on surrounding farmland as fertilizer, but it contains far more phosphorus than crops need for growth. The excess manure leaks pollutants into groundwater and is often washed by rain into surrounding streams.
Bacteria levels in waterways are known to increase after periods of heavy rainfall because rain flushes fertilizer and sediment into rivers and streams. Total rainfall in Harrisonburg, in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, was significantly lower in 2021 (about 37 inches) than the annual average from 2015 to 2020 (46 inches). That lower rainfall in 2021 could have temporarily reduced bacteria levels that year. Complete numbers are not yet available for 2022.
FECAL BACTERIA LEVELS IN SHENANDOAH WATERWAYS, 2015-2022
In April 2019, the Environmental Integrity Project and the Shenandoah Riverkeeper released a study “Livestock Fencing in the Shenandoah Valley” that used aerial photographs of the livestock industry in to show that 81 percent of farms in the state’s two largest farming counties — Augusta and Rockingham — failed to fence their cattle out of streams, contributing to bacteria contamination.
This low fencing rate was despite a pledge by the state of Virginia to EPA that 95-percent of streams through pastures would have livestock fencing by 2025 to meet the goals of the state’s cleanup plan for the Chesapeake Bay.
The release of that April 2019 report spurred the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to perform its own aerial survey of livestock fencing. Virginia lawmakers then approved increased funding and reimbursement rates to encourage more farmers to install streamside livestock fencing. Legislators also passed a law that allows state officials to mandate streamside livestock fencing if the agricultural sector fails to achieve Bay pollution reduction goals by 2025.
As a result of the increased funding, an increased number of farmers in Virginia started enrolling in a state program to install livestock fencing. In Augusta and Rockingham Counties, the number of farmers signing up for the streamside fencing program grew from 26 in fiscal year 2019, to 38 in fiscal year 2020, to 55 in fiscal year 2021, and 40 in fiscal year 2022, according to data from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
For more details about bacteria monitoring in the Shenandoah Valley, click here.
In October 2019, Virginia revoked its “beach action value” for E. coli in freshwater areas, which is a trigger value for potential health risks for people swimming or recreating in waters with more than 235 counts of E. coli/100 ml of water. The Commonwealth no longer has a beach warning value for freshwater areas like the Shenandoah River and issues no warnings when fecal bacteria levels are high in these areas.
However, despite Virginia’s change, EPA continues to recommend that states warn swimmers of potential health risks when E coli counts exceed 235 counts of E. coli/100 ml of water. So the Environmental Integrity Project in its annual reporting on the issue uses this level of bacteria as a yardstick of potential threat for water contact recreation.
(From a release by the Environmental Integrity Project. EIP is a 20-year-old nonprofit organization, based in Washington D.C. and Austin, Texas, dedicated to the enforcement of environmental laws and the strengthening of policy to protect public health and the environment.)
15th annual National Night Out block party big success
The Front Royal Police Department’s 15th Annual National Night Out Block Party was a big hit with Front Royal and Warren County.
National Night Out event brings neighborhoods and law enforcement together to communicate that our community and law enforcement are all working together to prevent crime and keep our communities safe. National Night Out is to strengthen our neighborhoods, promote crime prevention, and celebrate police-community partnerships, all while having fun!
Live music was by Raised on Analog, plenty of food was available, inflatable fun kept the kids busy, and a lot of information and exhibits centered on safety awareness, crime and drug prevention, and information on local resources was available too.
National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation and community. National Night Out happens on the first Tuesday in August.
Enjoy this exclusive Royal Examiner video and photo gallery below:
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
These moments are bittersweet!
Raccoons take a long time to rehab, averaging 3-6 months in care depending on their age at admission. It’s also a lot of work for our team to feed, clean, and provide enrichment to keep their minds active and help them practice life skills.
And wow—they grow up fast! Here are photos of them during their time at the Center, and below are photos of the same group shortly after being released.
We still have two more groups of raccoons in care that are growing, learning, and preparing for the ‘real world’. Our latest group to arrive at the Center will most likely need to stay with us until at least September.
We’re always looking for great release sites for babies we’ve raised here – in many cases, a mixed group cannot be separated and returned to their individual homes, so they must be released as a group within Clarke County, Virginia.
If you have a nice wooded area, preferably with a creek or near a water source, and would love to help give wildlife a second chance on your property, we’d love to hear from you so we can add your address to our database of release sites!
Animals looking for release sites include raccoons, foxes, groundhogs, squirrels, opossums, skunks, and potentially others! Please email info@blueridgewildlifectr.org to give us your contact and location information, and we will add you to our list!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Warren County School Board Building Committee updates projects
The Warren County School Board Building Committee met on Thursday, July 28, 2022, to discuss the following projects:
- Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School Renovations
- Blue Ridge Technical Center HVAC / Roof Replacement
- Grounds Maintenance
- E Wilson Morrison Fence
- Critical Mapping
- Open Vacancies
Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School Renovations
Grimm & Parker has completed the 100% construction documents and specifications. The Pre-bid meeting was held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, with two general contractors and several other subcontractors in attendance. Bids are due on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 1:30 pm. Pending any changes and/or comments from permit review and material lead times, there’s been no change to the original proposed timeline below.
- Complete schematic design – Mid-February 2022
- Design Development with school staff – Mid-March – Mid-April 2022
- 75% CDs ( Construction Documents) -June 2022
- 100% CD’s / Submit for the permit -July 1, 2022
- IFB (Invitation for Bid) – July 1- July 31, 2022
- Contract Award – July 31- August 26, 2022
- Contractor NTP (Notice to Proceed) Submittals & ordering of materials, Contractor on-site mobilization -September – December 2022
- Construction – January 2023 – August 2024
The Warren County Building Inspections and Permit Office uses a third-party firm to perform the plan review and comments as part of the building permit submittal application, paying the cost directly by WCPS. Staff received a proposal from the County’s recommended firm, IBTS, to perform the third-party plan review. Their total cost is $11,620.00. The staff has had Grimm & Parker review their proposal and feels their proposed cost is reasonable and fair for a project of this scope.
Blue Ridge Technical Center / Roof Replacement
All permits have been received, with the contractor scheduled to begin the work on Monday, August 22, 2022.
The project scope calls for the complete removal of approximately 18,500square feet of membrane roofing and components with replacement of the same.
Staff met with the contractor, Blackstone Roofing, and the school administration on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to finalize the logistics and schedule of work since the replacement will occur after school has started.
Anticipated completion is approximately the first of October, weather permitting.
E Wilson Morrison Fence
The fencing project is tentatively scheduled to begin mid to late August. The material originally had a 10-week lead time, but staff received word earlier this week that the material would be ready and shipped by the middle of August.
The Town has reviewed the project and determined that a Zoning permit is not required.
Staff will coordinate a pre-construction meeting with the contractor and School Administration to determine the actual work schedule.
Critical Response Mapping
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the availability of $6.5 million through the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to assist public schools in the development of digital floor plans.
In tandem with the announcement, Governor Youngkin signed Delegate Robert Bell’s House Bill 741, which requires local school boards to create detailed and accurate floor plans for each of their public school buildings to be utilized by First Responders.
The Digital Mapping Program for Virginia K–12 Schools will fund up to $3,500 per public school to create a common operating picture through digital maps for schools.
The staff has submitted the application to DCJS and is awaiting notice of approval.
Summer Projects
- Contracted painting of restrooms and stairwells at E Wilson Morrison ES and painting of restrooms at Ressie Jeffries complete
- Power washing and exterior painting of courtyard at HJ Barbour complete
- In-house painting of gymnasium at ASW Rhodes complete
- Painting of exterior metal stairs at the rear of AS Rhodes complete
- In-house modular classroom deck repairs at HJ Barbour complete
Custodial / Sodexo
Summer cleaning of all schools is complete. Sodexo crews did an exceptional job this summer with the floor care program. Floors with multiple years of wax build-up and dirt were properly removed, and floors restored to an acceptable condition.
Grounds Maintenance
Click here to see the grounds maintenance update.
Watch the Warren County School Board Building Committee meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
