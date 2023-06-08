Swing into summer: Café Royale hosts swing dance battle

Swing dance enthusiasts and beginners alike are cordially invited to a night of high-energy social dancing and friendly competition at Café Royale, located at the Manor Line’s Back 40, 18 High Street, Front Royal, on Friday, June 16th, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm. This lively event will include a beginner lesson, an open floor, and a Mix N’ Match Swing Dance Battle with cash prizes on offer.

A Night to Remember: Dance, Compete, Celebrate

The doors open at 6:45 pm, and the evening kicks off with an East Coast Swing Lesson from 7:00 to 7:30 pm, welcoming newcomers to the swing dance community. The dance floor will then be open from 7:30 to 8:30 pm for all to showcase their moves, followed by the much-anticipated Swing Dance Battle from 8:30 to 9:00 pm. The dance floor reopens for another hour of fun from 9:00 to 10:00 pm.

Amidst all the dancing and competition, participants can unwind and mingle while enjoying cocktails, beer, wine, and Café Royale’s other delectable offerings available for purchase.

Join the Dance Battle or Cheer from the Sidelines

The Mix N’ Match Swing Dance Battle encourages friendly competition, with exciting cash prizes up for grabs. Anyone interested in competing can register via this form.

Tickets are priced at $12 in advance and can be purchased from Eventbrite. For those who prefer to decide on the day, tickets can be bought at the door for $15 (cash only). Spectators are also welcome to come and support their favorite dancers.

From ages 18 to 80+, everyone is encouraged to don their casual attire and come to enjoy a night of thrilling dance. No partner is required, so don’t hesitate to join solo!