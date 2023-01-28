Swiss cheese fondue

Do you want to enjoy an interactive meal in good company? This cheese fondue from Switzerland is a pure delight.

Servings: 6

Ingredients

• 1 clove garlic, crushed

• 2 teaspoons cornstarch

• 1 cup dry white wine

• 14 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated

• 7 ounces Vacherin cheese, grated

• 7 ounces Emmental cheese, grated

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 2 tablespoons kirsch

• 1 baguette, cut into cubes

Directions

1. Rub the inside of the fondue pot with the crushed garlic clove. Add the cornstarch and wine to the fondue pot and whisk to combine.

2. Turn the fondue pot up to medium-high. Once the wine is hot, gradually add the cheeses, stirring to melt them—season with nutmeg and pepper to taste. Finish with the kirsch.

3. Serve with cubed bread. Guests can dip the bread into the sauce with a fondue fork.

In addition to cubed bread, feel free to serve other foods for dippings, such as cold cuts, sausages, and vegetables. Let your imagination run wild!