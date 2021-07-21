Swollen legs? Move more often in hot weather

In hot weather, if you get some puffiness around the ankles or an unpleasant tautness in your calves, it is because heat causes the blood vessels to expand (dilate), so body fluid moves into the hands or legs by gravity.

That is the official explanation from the University of Michigan.

Normally, your body maintains the right amount of fluid in tissues by performing a delicate balancing act. You drink fluid and get rid of it when you breathe, sweat or urinate. But sometimes not enough fluid leaves your tissues, and the result can range from a little puffiness to swelling.

These are the most common causes:

* Immobility. When you walk, run or move about, leg muscles contract, promoting blood flow. If you stand still, or sit still as you do in a long airline flight, blood can pool in your veins. This makes it difficult for fluid to move from body tissues back into vessels.

When your work keeps you standing or sitting in one spot during the day, use your legs whenever possible. Shift your weight from one foot to another. Take opportunities to walkabout.

* Salty foods. When you take in more salt than your body needs, the body dilutes it by retaining fluids and making you thirstier.

* Medications. Some commonly used drugs such as steroids, blood pressure medications, antidepressants, hormone replacement medications, and anti-inflammatory drugs can affect how quickly fluid leaves your vessels.

* Menstruation and pregnancy. Hormone levels can affect the rate at which fluid enters the tissues.

Reduce swelling by elevating feet, wearing compression socks, drinking more water, and moving around more. Swimming can be helpful.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic say you should see your doctor promptly if your leg swelling is sudden, painful, persistent, in one leg, or accompanied by shortness of breath, weight gain, or redness.