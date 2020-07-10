Swollen legs? Move often in hot weather

If you get some puffiness around the ankles or an unpleasant tautness in your calves, you have swollen legs. It’s a condition everyone experiences at one time or another, like during a spell of hot weather, a whole day standing on your feet, or after a long car trip.

Normally, your body maintains the right amount of fluid in tissues by performing a delicate balancing act. You drink fluid and get rid of it when you breathe, sweat, or urinate. But sometimes not enough fluid leaves your tissues, and the result can range from a little puffiness to swelling.

These are the most common causes:

* Immobility. When you walk, run, or move about, leg muscles contract, promoting blood flow. If you stand still, or sit still as you do on a long airline flight, blood can pool in your veins. This makes it difficult for fluid to move from body tissue back into vessels.

* When your work keeps you standing or sitting in one spot during the day, use your legs whenever possible. Shift your weight from one foot to another. Change positions in your chair. Take opportunities to walkabout.

* Heat. Hot weather can cause your blood vessels to expand, making it easier for fluid to leave them and enter tissues. During hot weather, it’s even more important to move about as much as possible while working.

* Salty foods. When you take in more salt than your body needs, the body dilutes it by retaining fluids and making you thirstier.

* Medications. Some commonly used drugs such as steroids, blood pressure medications, antidepressants, hormone replacement medications, and anti-inflammatory drugs can affect how fast fluid leaves your vessels.

* Menstruation and pregnancy. Changing levels of hormones can affect the rate at which fluid enters and leaves the tissues.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic say you should see your doctor promptly if your leg swelling is sudden, painful, persistent, in one leg, or accompanied by shortness of breath, weight gain, or redness.