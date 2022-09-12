Obituaries
Sylvia Carlson (1946 – 2022)
Sylvia Carlson passed away on September 10th, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia, after battling stage 4 lung cancer for several years.
She is survived by her son, Darren Triplett (Mera Cardenas) of Cleveland, OH, four furry grandchildren Daisy, Mo, Chuck, and Hunter, and a cadre of friends.
Sylvia was born in Maryland to Victor and Estelle Carlson in 1946. She lived 26 years in Front Royal, VA, where she ran a craft doll-making business and worked as a dental assistant. After retiring, she volunteered at the visitor center at the C&O Canal and rode her bike on the towpath.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers and friends who helped support her during her illness. Memorial donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, which made the end of her life comfortable.
Obituaries
Nora Boyle Drinkwater (1938 – 2022)
Nora Boyle Drinkwater, age 84, of Stephens City, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, September 10th, 2022, surrounded by her family, beloved physician, and friend, accompanied by favorite hymns sung by a cherished caregiver.
Nora was born July 28, 1938, on Owey Island in County Donegal, Ireland, where she spent her childhood. After spending two years in Scotland with her sister, Bridget, she came to New York in 1958 and subsequently moved to Powhatan Plantation in King George, Virginia. Powhatan belonged to Raymond Guest, the United States Ambassador to Ireland. There she met and married renowned Virginia horseman Peter Drinkwater. They started a family. The first of three daughters, Kathleen was born in Fredericksburg. They moved to Rock Hill Farm in Front Royal, where Joan and Lisa were born. In 1967 they bought a farm near Stephens City, which was her home until she passed away.
Nora never forgot her Irish roots, but she also made deep roots in Virginia. She was extremely proud of her daughter’s accomplishments. Including Kathleen winning the Field Hunter Championship of North America three times and the Virginia Field Hunter Championship, Peter also won an honor. Nora was proud of Joan for her accomplishments in her career, starting on the plant floor and moving her way up into management. Joan went to college, taking night classes, all while working full time and raising a family. Lisa had her share of championships at terrier trials. She bred and raised several national champions. Nora was a huge part of Lisa’s success. She whelped countless terriers and helped raise them. She was a fixture ringside at the terrier trials and will be missed by everyone in the terrier community.
Nora was a prolific knitter. When a baby was born in the family, either here or overseas, they would receive a hat and blanket. Her generosity extended to the local community and beyond through her knitted donations. She was also an avid vegetable gardener, enjoyed cooking and canning, being very well known for her Irish soda bread.
Nora was an exceptional lady and made friends wherever she would go. Her loss will be felt by all.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen O’Keefe (Will), Joan Drinkwater (Janie), and Lisa Drinkwater. Her grandchild Ashley Davis (Denver). Her great-grandchildren Saidy Caltrider, Alex Caltrider, and Holden Davis. Her brothers, Joseph Boyle (Greta), William Boyle (Brid), Michael Boyle (Tessie), and Tony Boyle (Brid) in Ireland. Her sister Bridget Ruddy (James) in Ireland and Mary Craig (John) in Scotland. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Drinkwater, her parents Joseph and Mary Boyle, and her brothers, Charlie Boyle (Ann) and Jimmie Boyle (Mae).
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 15th, at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA, from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 16th, at 11 am. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery with a reception after at Salem Church of the Brethren located at 435 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, VA.
Pall Bearers will be Dan Baumhardt, Alex Caltrider, William “Dickie” Clark, Mark Conner, Denver Davis, and Mark Grim. Honorary Pall Bearer will be Will O’Keefe.
Please consider donating to Blue Ridge Hospice, Stephens City Fire and Rescue, or Faith in Action.
Obituaries
Daniel David Dolly
Daniel David Dolly, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, entered peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
David was born February 1, 1955, in Olney, Maryland, the son of the late Pearl Strother Dolly and Donald Malcolm Dolly, Sr.
Known as “Dinkie” by his family, he graduated from Warren County High School, Class of 1974. He was a master electrician for over 40 years, a member of IBEW Local 26, retired from the Dupont Front Royal plant and Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, and was the owner and operator of 3D Electric. He was a Front Royal Baptist Temple member, an avid hunter, and an outdoorsman. David enjoyed passing this legacy on to his daughters and grandchildren.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 16 years, Barbara Williams Dolly; three daughters, Amy Dolly-Kibler (Jason) of Front Royal, Jessica Van Anden (Geoffrey) of Strasburg, and Ashleigh Rohrbaugh (Ryan) of Front Royal; eight grandchildren, Autumn Kibler, Winter Kibler, Summer Kibler, David Van Anden, Jaime Van Anden, Ryleigh Rohrbaugh, Grayson Rohrbaugh, and Gavin Rohrbaugh; three step-daughters; numerous step-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Athey of Summerville, South Carolina and Katherine Shiflett of Haymarket; one brother, Donald M. Dolly, Jr. of Front Royal; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a special brother-in-law, William Athey, Sr., a special sister-in-law, Dorothy Glascock; and a nephew, Brian Dolly.
Pallbearers will be Jason Kibler, Geoffrey Van Anden, Ryan Rohrbaugh, David Van Anden, Jaime Van Anden, Grayson Rohrbaugh, Gavin Rohrbaugh and Dennis Cooper.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Dolly, Jr., William Athey, Jr., Keith Shiflett, Tyson Romer, Charlie Goddard, William Athey, III, and Seth Hamman.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Catherine Woodfin Foster (1943 – 2022)
Catherine Woodfin Foster, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Foster was born on November 15, 1943, in Novum, Virginia, to the late John Powell Cave and Elizabeth Young Brubaker. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Mills, and her grandson, David J. Chapman.
She worked for High’s for over 20 years and then for 7-11 for another 20 years following that. She looked forward to and loved working at these businesses and seeing everyone in the community. She was part of the Front Royal Community for over five decades. She loved reading, gardening, and interior decorating and enjoyed relaxing with a nice glass of wine. Her Shihtzu, Festes, was her beloved companion. She was always a motherly figure to everyone. This included being the rock that held everything together and cooking meals for everyone, not just family. She was an avid music lover, with Elvis being her favorite performer. Being a music lover allowed her to enjoy dances of the Rock-N-Roll era with her sisters. Her home on Blue Ridge Avenue was never just a home, it was a community where she enjoyed all of her family, the Shenandoah Valley, and a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Foster; son, Chauncey Hawkins; three daughters, Sheri Hawkins Saucedo, Lisa Foster, and Kim Foster Weakley; two sisters, Mary L. Beahm and Frances Woodward; three grandchildren, Jacob Weakley, Meagen Liggins, and Rachel Melvin; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was especially close with her niece, Tina Matthews.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Weakley, Ronnie Woodward, Ricky Duncan, Bud Matthews, James Buracker, and Jimmy Melvin.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Darren “Kelly” Bostic (1970 – 2022)
Darren “Kelly” Bostic, 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the comfort of his own home.
Services will take place at a later date.
Kelly was born on June 2, 1970, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Lewis and Patty Bostic.
Surviving Kelly is his loving wife, Brandi Love Bostic of Front Royal; his stepchildren, Dakoda Rae Turnmeyer of Front Royal, James Shiflett (Ashley) of King George County, Virginia, and Chelsea Belew (Rodney) of Front Royal; his siblings, Theresa Thompson of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Mike Bostic of Alexandria; his mother and father in law, Dorothy and Dennis Knupp; his grandchildren, Preston Belew, Peyton Custer, and Paisley Custer; and his niece and nephews, Austin Bostic, Amanda Bostic, James Sims, and Chris Wolford.
Kelly was a superintendent for the Anderson Company for over 22 years.
Obituaries
Allie “Junie” S. Henry Jr. (1925 – 2022)
Allie “Junie” S. Henry Jr., 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on September 4, 2022, at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Henry was born on January 6, 1925, in Front Royal to the late Allie Sr. and Rebecca Saffell Henry. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Morrison Henry; brothers, Ward Henry and Lyle “Sonny” Henry; sister, Elizabeth Tobin, and granddaughter, Tabitha Renee Henry. He was a member of IBEW Local 26, American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1860, and the Loyal Order of the Moose #829. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his son, Alvin Henry of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter Faye Campbell, of Charles Town, West Virginia; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral at the funeral home.
Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53, 22 West 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Barbara Jean Williams (1951 – 2022)
Barbara Jean Williams, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 13, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Nineveh Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Barbara was born January 8, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Miller and Alice Virginia Welch Kidwell.
She was the owner and operator of Plaza Cab in Front Royal.
Barbara was married to the late Edward Elwood Williams, Sr.
Surviving are her fiancé, Rick McLain of Front Royal; two sons, Edward “Porky” Williams and wife Crystal of Arkansas and Michael Williams, Sr. and wife Pam “Peewee” of Front Royal; two daughters, Amber Williams and husband Zyair “Zeus” Goodmond and Nicky Ellis and husband Brandon, all of Front Royal; two brothers, Leroy Kidwell of Virginia and Junior Kidwell of Front Royal; 24 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debbie Kidwell; granddaughter, Tyrena Williams; sister, Patsy Lillard; and half-sister, Ann Derflinger.
Pallbearers will be Michael A. Williams Sr., Edward “Porky” Williams Jr., Michael A. Williams Jr., Justin A. Wines, Zyair A. Goodmond, and Brandon G. Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zaira Goodmond, Zyair Goodmond Jr., James Williams, Alisha Dasher, Dallas Dasher, Sonny Williams, and Zachary Christian.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 12, from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.