Obituaries
Sylvia Mae Cameron Seal (1924 – 2021)
After the rains ceased, and on the first beautiful day of fall, Sylvia Mae Cameron Seal, age 97, of Front Royal, Virginia passed peacefully from this world into heaven on September 24, 2021 at the home of her daughter following a brief illness, surrounded by those who loved her most.
Sylvia was the last of her immediate generation and was a beacon of love and friendship to her family and all those she met. There were no strangers to Sylvia, only unmet friends. While her family is grieved to lose their beloved matriarch, they know that her husband Bill was waiting for her, and heaven rejoiced.
Sylvia was born on April 23, 1924, in Reager, Virginia (Rappahannock County) to father George Dewey Cameron (d.1973) and mother Ora Pearl Williams Cameron Pomeroy (d.1969). Her childhood was spent in Harmony Hollow, Virginia where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She later attended Roller Business College and various government schools throughout her career.
In early World War II, she worked at the American Viscose Plant in Front Royal. After marrying her husband Carroll (Bill) Woodrow Seal (d.2008) in 1942, she traveled the world, working with him during his military career.
Her career highlights were working for our military at Andrews AFB (Maryland), Bolling AFB (Washington, DC), Neubiberg AFB (Germany), Clark AFB (Philippines), Walker AFB (New Mexico), and finally with the Federal Government (FPA/GSA) in Berryville, Virginia, from where she retired in 1977.
Following her husband’s retirement from the Air Force, they settled back in their hometown of Front Royal, Virginia in 1961 where she focused on her love of family, church, and community.
Sylvia joined the Order of the Eastern Star in 1957 and remained a very active member until her health declined. She was a member of Front Royal Chapter No. 6, serving as Worthy Matron (1969-1970) and Grand Representative of Louisiana. She joined the Front Royal United Methodist Church following her return to Front Royal and was a long-standing member of the Leslie Fox Keyser Sunday School class and the Marthas women’s group. Sylvia also worked with the Girl Scouts in Germany, Rainbow for Girls in New Mexico, and Job’s Daughters in Winchester.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Dewey Cameron (d.1988) and sister Belva Cameron Bolt Motz (d.2006).
Sylvia is survived by her loving family including daughters Carol Sours (Buddy) of Bentonville and Susan Warriner (Ray) of Middletown, and many special grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Stephanie Breeden (Bobby), Jason Sours (Jessica), Carson “Laney” Sours, and Brooke Butler. She was especially close to granddaughter Rachel Melvin (Jimmie) and their children Jaiden, Jocelyn, and “little Weston”, as she called him.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive friends at 10 am. There will be a brief funeral ceremony conducted by the Order of the Eastern Star at 10:30 a.m., followed by the formal funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Masonic Mausoleum at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Sours, Ray Warriner, Jimmie Melvin, Jaiden Taylor, Chauncey Hawkins, John Thompson, and Sean Thompson.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Kirsten Ralls who moved in with Sylvia in her later years which allowed her to stay in the home she loved a bit longer and to her next-door neighbors Pam, John, and Sean Thompson who always looked out for her. She loved all of you so much.
In closing, we would like to share her favorite phrase, “It’s a great life if you don’t weaken.” She was a pillar of strength to all who needed her, and her spirit never weakened- only her body. The void she leaves in our lives is immeasurable, but the love she leaves in our hearts will endure forever. God bless you, momma, now go rest high on that mountain.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Sylvia’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Obituaries
Anthony John Sheehan
Anthony John Sheehan died peacefully at the Commonwealth Senior Living facility on September 23rd after a long illness.
Born in New York City, Anthony attended St. Francis Xavier High School, a Jesuit military academy in NYC, graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and pursued doctoral studies in history at the University of Chicago.
He served in the US Army, completed Airborne training at Fort Benning Infantry Training Center, and worked in the aerial photo imagery analysis HQ at Fort Holabird, Maryland. He researched and edited World War II – The Western Front for the Time/Life history series.
Anthony was an avid reader, an authority on European history, and fluent in the Russian language and history. He was a home tutor for high school students in Alexandria, VA, and taught at Christendom College before retiring in Front Royal.
He is survived by two brothers, Christopher and John, and a sister, Monica, his niece Louise, a great-niece, and nephew.
A requiem mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Church in Front Royal on Monday, September 27 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cross Catholic Outreach or the Front Royal Pregnancy Center.
Obituaries
Bobby Lee Williams (1940 – 2021)
Bobby Lee Williams, 81, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2 PM at Flint Hill Pentecostal Church with Pastor Jack Campbell and Pastor Bobby Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap, Virginia.
Mr. Williams was born on August 21, 1940, in Front Royal to the late Roy Williams and Laura Elkins Fiddler. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ann Chadwell; two brothers, Earl Williams and George Williams and granddaughter, Kimberly Dawn Williams. He was a member of Flint Hill Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rachel Wines Williams of Chester Gap; two sons, Michael Lee Williams and Ray Anthony Williams both of Chester Gap; a half brother, Charles Fiddler; four grandsons, Michael Lee Williams Jr., Zachary Williams, Woody Bell, and Wayne Bell; three granddaughters, Jennifer Swaim, Kimberly Williams, and Jessica Lamp and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lee Williams Jr., Ryan Vaught, Kevin Thomas, Butch Hupman, Jake Swaim, and Robert Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be Junior Vaught, Richie Vaught, Charles Rooney, Clarence Deavers, and Dwayne Showers.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Obituaries
Betty Lou Smedley Lillard (1937 – 2021)
Betty Lou Smedley Lillard, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Fox Trail Senior Living in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Betty was born October 29, 1937, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Clarence William and Sudie Katherine Curry Smedley.
She retired after many dedicated years from Aileen, Inc. in Flint Hill. She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church and had recently been attending Love Revival Ministry Center.
Surviving is two sons, David Wayne Lillard of Stanley and Robert Lee Lillard of Front Royal; one sister, Ruth Stillwell of Front Royal; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Glenn Lillard; two daughters, Debra Marie Moats and Janet Diane Green; one brother Gilbert Smedley; and a sister, Mary Fogle.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Following the service at the graveside, the family will have a time of food and fellowship at the Front Royal Fire Hall on Commerce Ave. Anyone that would like to bring food, please have it at the fire hall on Sunday before the service.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Patricia Ruth McLamara (1932 – 2021)
Patricia Ruth McLamara, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. McLamara was born on September 8, 1932, in Washington, DC to the late Norman and Mabel Weldy Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Patrick McLamara. She retired from Reader’s Digest Magazine as a secretary and was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she played piano for many years. She attended years of college at Gettysburg College and at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She frequently adopted older dogs and spoiled them for the remainder of their lives. She was a dog lover.
Survivors include her son, Norman Lawson of Woodbridge, Virginia; stepson, Rick McLamara of Lahmansville, West Virginia; sister, Kathy Gillette of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Felicia, Christa, Christopher, Johnny Lawson, and Autumn Kline; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Mildred A. Cornwell (1930 – 2021)
Mildred A. Cornwell, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 24 at 2:00 p.m.in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Cornwell was born January 20, 1930, in Warren County, Virginia, daughter of the late James F. and Amanda Knight Andrews. She retired as an accountant after many dedicated years.
Surviving is a granddaughter, Danielle Peddle and husband John; four great-grandchildren, Kayla Jordan and husband Curtis, John Peddle Jr. and wife LeAnn, Justin Peddle, and Bobby Marshall; three great-great-grandchildren, Marcel Jordan, Quinn Jordan, and Jensen Peddle; three nieces, Linda Burke Funk, Susie Matlock, and Debbie Burroughs; one nephew, Allen Burke; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Cornwell; and two sisters, Margaret Burke and Catherine Showers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
James Clark Farrar (1943 – 2021)
James Clark Farrar, 78, is “On The Road Again”. He passed away on September 16, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11 AM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Please wear your jeans and casual clothing.
Jim Farrar was born on February 14, 1943, in Front Royal to the late James and Mary Albert Farrar. He retired from Costco in Fairfax, was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy in 1961, and was a member of “HOG” the Harley owner’s group, kick stands up at 12.
Survivors include his son, Jeffery Clark Farrar (Dianne) of Jacksonville, Florida; sister, Susan Thomas (Richard) of Front Royal; two grandchildren, Jamie and Alex Farrar, and two great-grandchildren, Hazel Farrar and Tyler Wilson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.