Interesting Things to Know
Taco Bell’s zany breakfast menu becomes more traditional
When you think of fast food breakfast, Taco Bell probably doesn’t jump right to the top of the list. Taco Bell has become known for its wacky breakfast menu that, in the past, included things like the waffle taco or the French toast chalupa.
Taco Bell has admitted that they may have gone overboard with trying to innovate the breakfast menu. And they’ve even gone as far as launching a public “we’re sorry” campaign to rehab their breakfast reputation and convince customers to give them another try in the A.M., according to Delish.
Famed comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson have been headlining the campaign, offering up apologies on Taco Bell’s behalf. The company is also putting its taco where its mouth is and is now offering a streamlined and more traditional breakfast menu. According to CNN, Taco Bell’s efforts are also paying off, too, with breakfast sales on the rise.
It seems that a lot of people aren’t overly adventurous when it comes to breakfast. Folks like starting their day with familiar, comforting foods. Food adventures might be best left to lunch or dinner. Taco Bell has acknowledged this and is focusing on a more traditional menu.
Of course, Taco Bell remains a Tex-Mex-style fast food joint. Instead of the meat, egg, and cheese biscuits common at other fast food joints, Taco Bell offers egg burritos and quesadillas featuring breakfast sausage rather than their typical chicken or beef. With many markets now saturated with fast food restaurants, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, and others have put more focus on breakfast offerings to drum up sales.
Do you really only use 10 percent of your brain?
You’ve heard it said that we only use a tiny percentage of our brain, the implication being that if we could just access all of those unused cells, we could maybe become superheroes.
But is it true?
According to neuroscientist Ben Rein, it is not true.
Rein told Popular Mechanics that every person constantly uses 100 percent of their brain. If people only used 10 percent, they would be zombies since that much only covers basic bodily functions like breathing.
The brain uses a lot of the body’s resources, Rein says. In fact, it uses up to 20 percent of the body’s oxygen and glucose.
Brain scientists have examined the brain with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and never found any dormant brain parts. The brain is active most of the time.
The brain use myth probably started around 1936 in self-help books that said we didn’t use all of our brain power. Not that portions of our brain went unused.
The sneaky Christmas gift for WWII POWs
Soldiers play cards. It’s true today and during World War II, especially for soldiers held captive.
Knowing that the U.S. and British intelligence agencies devised a top-secret plan that violated the Geneva Convention to help POWs escape: Playing cards with a secret map of escape routes.
The cards looked like ordinary blue Bicycle playing cards and were distributed to POWs in Christmas parcels from the Red Cross.
Ordinary playing cards are made by gluing two layers of paper together. But when these secret map cards were submerged in water, the layers would peel apart to reveal a portion of a map. Once all the cards were peeled, POWs could assemble them to form a functioning map of the region, with included escape tips. According to Popular Mechanics, these sneaky decks had a cellophane seal intentionally applied crookedly.
The scheme actually did help some prisoners escape. About 32 POWs — mainly high-value detainees like pilots and officers — successfully escaped Castle Colditz, the notorious prison camp for “incorrigible” Allied troops. Some speculate that before these troops departed, they were given hints that something from home could help them escape, but they were not told the details.
According to War History Online, the supposedly escape-proof Colditz saw more than 300 total escape attempts.
The secret playing card operation, carried out around 1944, was not widely known until the 1970s.
In the 1990s, the United Playing Card Company created a commemorative Bicycle Escape Map playing card set, available today, with the map printed on the suit side of the card, so you don’t have to destroy the card.
You can see the original deck at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C.
Brazil’s New Year traditions abound
You probably know Brazil is famous for its elaborate celebration of Carnival (Feb. 17 to 22). In Rio de Janeiro alone, two million people gather in the streets daily for nonstop dancing, singing, music, and parades.
Brazil’s New Year celebrations, filled with music, dance, ritual, and fun, have a special flair you won’t find anywhere else.
Brazil’s population, among the world’s most ethnically and culturally diverse, creates a dramatic combination of traditions from Portuguese, African, and Amerindian indigenous peoples, with more contributions from huge numbers of immigrants from every continent.
Parties start on Dec. 27 and go on through Jan. 1 and emphasize live music and fireworks.
From African cultures, coastal residents may honor Lemanja (called Yemoja in Yoruba). The mother of the water and protector of fishermen and children, Lemanja is honored by throwing flowers into the ocean. Gifts can be thrown into the ocean, but if one floats back, your offering has been rejected.
From European tradition, some put a bay leaf (a priest’s leaf) and a banknote in their wallets, leaving them together all year until the following New Year’s Eve, when they give the money to someone and throw the leaf into the sea or river for good luck.
Brazilians wear white clothing for luck at the New Year, along with colorful underwear. Red brings love; yellow gives you money; blue, friendship; green, health; and purple, inspiration.
Finally, there is the tradition of the seven waves, a Umbanda (Afro-Brazilian) tradition. When the clock strikes midnight, revelers head into the ocean and jump seven waves. Make a wish on each wave as you shout, “Happy New Year!” You might also eat seven grapes for abundance and seven pomegranate seeds for money.
In their spin on Italian customs, Brazilians often eat lentils and rice right after midnight. They may wash it down with three sips of sparkling wine, another European import, with a wish for every sip.
A look at the most dangerous jobs in America
Some jobs are more dangerous than others. However, America’s most dangerous jobs might surprise some folks. Think dangerous jobs, and many people think of police officers and firefighters.
Certainly, these careers come with many risks, but according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most dangerous American jobs are fishing/hunting and logging. So much for the great outdoors.
In 2020, fishing/hunting workers suffered nearly 140 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers, while loggers experienced nearly 100 and roofers ranked third with about 50 fatalities. To put that in perspective, in 2019, police officers suffered roughly 11 deaths per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers.
Ultimately, logging workers are about 28 times more likely to suffer a fatal injury than the average American worker. What makes logging so dangerous? This probably is no surprise, but large falling objects remain the number one risk. As for fishing, transportation incidents are the leading killer. This stands to reason since commercial fishermen often work on turbulent seas.
According to IBISWorld, roughly 86,000 people worked in the American logging industry in 2020, although not all of them were lumberjacks. IBISWorld also notes that over 70,000 people worked in the American fishing industry in 2020.
How about other dangerous jobs? Garbage collectors, semi-truck drivers, and agriculture workers, among others, all rank in the top 10. So, the next time the garbage truck rolls around or you pass a semi on the highway. You might want to tip your hat to the workers taking on these vital but dangerous roles.
Why serving chocolate at Christmas is a must
Chocolate is the perfect sweet treat for almost any occasion. Here are several great reasons to serve it during Christmas.
• It brings people together. Whether you opt for artisanal truffles or snack-size bars, chocolate is an easy, crowd-pleasing treat you can share with family members and guests.
• It comes in countless varieties. Although you can purchase chocolate cheaply, splurging on finely crafted brands with unique flavor combinations is a great way to mark the holiday festivities.
• It can be customized. Chocolate comes in a vast array of configurations. Whether your loved ones enjoy nougat, fudge, nuts, or berries, if you visit an artisanal chocolatier, you can select varieties that suit their tastes.
This holiday season, make sure to visit the chocolate shops in your area.
Eight tips for a safe holiday season
1. De-ice outdoor steps and walkways
To prevent holiday guests from slipping, falling, and injuring themselves while walking to your front door, clear snow and ice from your walkway, stairs, and porch. Using anti-slip products like sand, road salt, and stair covers is also a good idea.
2. Protect your pets
There are many hazards your pets may be exposed to during the holidays. Beware of candles, decorations, poisonous plants, and human foods that could make them sick. Additionally, keep pets away from the front door during the festivities.
3. Take care of your teeth
Around Christmas, candy canes, cookies, chocolates, and other sweet treats are routinely available. To prevent cavities, maintain a flawless dental hygiene routine. Be sure to brush your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes and floss daily.
4. Focus on eating a balanced diet
Overeating several days in a row can cause bloating, stomach aches, and fatigue. Opt for healthy and nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in between decadent holiday meals.
5. Protect your home while you’re away
Break-ins frequently occur during the holiday season. If you plan to leave town for a few days, make sure your home looks lived in while you’re away. Put your lights on timers, keep a vehicle in the driveway and arrange to have your walkway cleared of snow. Additionally, consider installing a security system.
6. Put together a car emergency kit
Before driving to and from holiday celebrations, make sure you put together a car emergency kit with essentials like jumper cables, traction aids, a shovel, and a full jug of windshield washer fluid. Additionally, schedule an inspection with a mechanic to ensure your vehicle can safely handle winter road conditions.
7. Take steps to reduce the risk of a fire
To avoid accidentally starting a house fire during the holiday season, keep all flammable objects away from heat sources. Moreover, ensure your portable fire extinguisher is in good condition and your smoke alarms are working. Never leave lit candles unattended.
8. Be prepared to treat minor ailments
The holiday season can be hectic. To mitigate discomforts caused by overindulging or not getting enough sleep, stock up on over-the-counter products like pain relievers and antacids in advance. This will allow you to enjoy every celebration to the fullest.
