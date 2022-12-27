Taco Bell’s zany breakfast menu becomes more traditional

When you think of fast food breakfast, Taco Bell probably doesn’t jump right to the top of the list. Taco Bell has become known for its wacky breakfast menu that, in the past, included things like the waffle taco or the French toast chalupa.

Taco Bell has admitted that they may have gone overboard with trying to innovate the breakfast menu. And they’ve even gone as far as launching a public “we’re sorry” campaign to rehab their breakfast reputation and convince customers to give them another try in the A.M., according to Delish.

Famed comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson have been headlining the campaign, offering up apologies on Taco Bell’s behalf. The company is also putting its taco where its mouth is and is now offering a streamlined and more traditional breakfast menu. According to CNN, Taco Bell’s efforts are also paying off, too, with breakfast sales on the rise.

It seems that a lot of people aren’t overly adventurous when it comes to breakfast. Folks like starting their day with familiar, comforting foods. Food adventures might be best left to lunch or dinner. Taco Bell has acknowledged this and is focusing on a more traditional menu.

Of course, Taco Bell remains a Tex-Mex-style fast food joint. Instead of the meat, egg, and cheese biscuits common at other fast food joints, Taco Bell offers egg burritos and quesadillas featuring breakfast sausage rather than their typical chicken or beef. With many markets now saturated with fast food restaurants, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, and others have put more focus on breakfast offerings to drum up sales.