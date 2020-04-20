Local News
Take a Bite out of Hunger (with just $10) on April 29th through Rotary Fast
Happy National Volunteer Week!
Passionate volunteers around the world are invited to join together this week to help raise money for the hungry, even while we are stuck at home and not able to engage in our normal volunteering! Those with hunger challenges are even more at risk during the COVID-19 crisis. Rotary Fast is a day of Fasting (with a $10 pledge) on April 29th. Don’t worry–if you don’t want to experience the hunger pains that millions feel every day of the year, simply donate $20 and be a non-fasting member of the “R-Fast” Tribe!
1. Watch the video below and visit rotaryfast.com to learn more.
2. Visit our event page https://www.facebook.com/events/2460452360834230/ and please click “going” to show that you are supporting (and share!). Participate by pledging to fast on 4/29/20 with a donation of $10 (you’re invited to pay $20 to be a non-fasting supporter). This fundraiser is a way for Rotary clubs all over the world to invite communities to work together (while apart) under one umbrella to create their own Rotary Fast fundraisers (clubs from Clarke County VA to Kampala, Uganda are participating).
3. Know that your donation AND your help by inviting your friends to participate will literally keep children and their caretakers on the other side of the world and right here in the Shenandoah Valley fed throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Visit Rotaryfast.com to pledge your fasting to support the local or global hunger initiative of your choice. Check back daily as clubs are in the process of signing up on the rotaryfast.com website to raise money for hunger initiatives closest to their hearts. Locally, Clarke County is hosting an R-Fast to raise funds for FISH of Clarke County. FISH is a Christian ministry that provides support for neighbors in need such as food, clothing, transportation, emergency financial assistance, and integration into the community through the efforts of a committed network of volunteers.
The Rotary Fast initiative is being sponsored by The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (RCNSV), a club chartered in 2019 to unite service-minded residents of Rotary District 7570, Area One whose schedules don’t allow them to meet during the day. The RCNSV is nicknamed “The Area ONE|ders” and members hope that “Rotary Fast” will unify the entire organization as one through this initiative that enables each club to raise funds for many projects under one simple platform.
“We believe that Rotary has the opportunity to lead nonprofits in finding creative ways to help during this crisis and hope clubs will benefit from Rotary Fast’s ability to help them easily raise money for those who are in need now more than ever,” shared RCNSV President Doug Sexton.
The uniqueness of this fundraising platform is that it enables individual clubs to choose hunger relief efforts close to their hearts, in their own communities or on the other side of the world. Beth Medved Waller, President-Elect of RCNSV (and founder of the nonprofit WHAT MATTERS), has had a long-standing dream to develop global fundraising platforms to showcase the good works of nonprofits around the world while increasing awareness and raising funds for relief efforts. That dream is about to become a reality through her creation of Rotary Fast. “My passion is to launch inspiring initiatives that can be duplicated to help fund any worthy cause. I’m thrilled to be able to partner with Rotary to help others fund projects they are passionate about.”
Contact Beth at beth@whatmattersw2.com if you know of a Rotary club interested in participating or log online to rotaryfast.com to pledge to fast to support their own club’s R-Fast which will help to feed Maisha Home and Front Royal Light Up Academy children in Uganda. The youth are especially in need now because their primary sponsor, Herbie Kawuma, is a performing artist and all of his concerts that fund Light up Life has been canceled.
Local News
The Royal Cinemas marquee tells its and our collective pandemic story
After reviewing our photo-chronicling of Front Royal’s Royal Cinemas marquee during the COVID-19 Emergency Management pandemic response and governor’s orders, we contacted the Park Theater-based Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center owner Rick Novak to see how he and his staffs were traversing the lockdown landscape.
As with many in downtown Front Royal, as well as on Main Streets across America, things certainly aren’t proceeding as normal for his businesses. But as of April 17, a month after he closed, Novak said he has been able to continue to pay his 24 employees, 15 at the bowling center, and 9 at the theater as if his businesses were still open.
“We were fortunate enough to have had some reserves on hand in the company checking account, so we continued to pay our staff at both locations since our closing. We can continue to do that for another 4 to 6 weeks if needed, but after that, the money will be gone.” But it hasn’t just been money for nothing, Novak noted.
“We’ve been able to catch up on projects at both places that we didn’t have time for when we were open,” Novak said of some physical plant work.
And cleaning continues to be a priority, as it became prior to the statewide order on social gatherings and non-essential business closings across the commonwealth.
“We were already doing a lot of cleaning before, but when we closed, we took it to a whole other level. We were cleaning every seat in the theater before and after shows, and it was the same at the bowling alley where we were cleaning all the balls, everything.
“We’re at the same point as the state, the country and localities everywhere are. At some point, the money is going to run out. But we have to be careful about what we do. We’re starting to get some cautiously optimistic news here, even in Northern Virginia. We have to look at how to get this thing going again – but at what cost?
“While there is so much, we don’t know, and there are a lot of things we do seem to know. Almost from the start, it seems to have been about 98% survivable,” Novak pointed out of the 2% to 3.4% fatality rates reported throughout general national populations worldwide.
But as also reported worldwide, it is specific age and at-risk health groups that face a harsher, perhaps fatal medical experience of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease-2019).
And it was the uncertainty early on as the pandemic reached America, that Novak, like business owners across the nation, struggled with.
“We wrestled every time with the decision – do we stay open, should we close as the recommended restrictions varied? First, it was groups of over 100, then 10. The governor actually did us a favor by saying ‘just close’,” Novak observed of the now-controversial legal mandate of “non-essential business closings. Royal Cinemas closed its doors on March 18, following the governor’s order of not more than ten people gathered in a public place.
As for any additional free time he has, Novak says he visits webinars of various trade associations – “What am I supposed to be doing as to applying for small business assistance,” he said of the evolving economic stimulus and recovery options on the table at various governmental levels.
He cited several areas he has explored, including two through the Small Business Administration (SBA). Those are the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and another known as “E-Idle” for the acronym EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance), as well as bank refinancing options on mortgage payments.
And in an update on Monday, April 20, Novak told Royal Examiner, “Our Bank, First Bank, helped us to get the PPP loans – a HUGE thank you to Susan Ralls and the First Bank staff,” Novak said.
“But a lot of us are out here alone and some small businesses operate kind of hand to mouth, still have mortgages to deal with and don’t need to take on more debt,” Novak observed of the difficult financial landscape being traversed, adding, “So, it’s juggling a lot of things. Have I had time to sit at home bored? – Not yet.”
On a positive note, he said that he has heard from many customers of both his businesses reaching out to say how much they want to come back and asking how they can help.
“I think the best way to do that will be to be there for us as we reopen and shortly after, throughout the summer. The bank accounts will be depleted, and we will need their help,” he observed of the unprecedented economic environment small businesses are now navigating.
“At the earliest, I think we might hope to reopen by mid-May. We are ready to reopen immediately at either location if somehow that is possible,” he observed, adding, “At the theater, we will likely book some repertory titles to put on the screen until the studios can adjust their release schedules to accommodate the worldwide and United States economies being reopened. When reopening, we will practice social distancing at both businesses. Hopefully, this will give our customers a level of comfort to come out and enjoy the theater and bowling center.”
A marquee message
Before closing our conversation, we noted the evolution of the Royal Cinemas marquee from its final shows to the posting of the message of hope and perseverance that remains. Of the last three movie titles posted for showings at Royal Cinemas – “I Still Believe”, “Onward” and “The Invisible Man” – we suggested they kind of relate to Royal Cinemas’ current posted message “We Will Get Through This Together But Apart” because now we’re all sort of Invisible Men and Women trying to remain optimistic as we move onward under pandemic response guidelines.
Coincidence or movie scheduling with an eye on available titles and our looming pandemic response crisis, we asked Novak.
Coincidence, he assured us – though perhaps a cosmic one, we agreed.
Local News
American Cancer Society Baltimore Hope Lodge offers respite for UMMC health care workers amid COVID-19 surge
At a time when many health systems are turning to community partners for support, the American Cancer Society has stepped in to offer free housing at its Hope Lodges across the U.S. for health care staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. ACS is adapting to keep pace with the escalating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and now has room to provide temporary respite for health care workers during the crisis.
In March, the American Cancer Society (ACS) made the heartbreaking decision to suspend the program that offers housing to cancer patients at more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities across the country, including Baltimore Hope Lodge. After consultation with medical experts and CDC guidelines, ACS recognized it was no longer able to ensure patient safety as the coronavirus continued to rapidly spread across the country. As rooms sat empty, ACS recognized a need that could be filled by offering its Hope Lodges for free to health care workers during the crisis.
In Baltimore, ACS is partnering with the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) to provide rooms for its health care workers to stay overnight or rest in between shifts when it is impractical to go home. Baltimore Hope Lodge features 26 guest rooms, a great room, full kitchen and laundry facilities and is located at 636 West Lexington Street, next to the UMMC downtown campus.
“Our staff has been working tirelessly to care for patients fighting the COVID-19 virus while still caring for many patients with other medical conditions,” said Alison G. Brown, MPH, Interim President of the University of Maryland Medical Center Downtown Campus and President of the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus. “We are extremely grateful to the American Cancer Society for making Hope Lodge available as temporary housing for our clinical staff who might not be able to go home to their families after completing their shifts. The ACS has been a longtime partner of our Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, and we are most thankful to have their continued partnership during these very challenging times.”
In 2019, Hope Lodges across the U.S. provided more than 500,000 nights of free lodging to more than 29,000 guests, saving them a total of more than $50 million. Many patients of the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Maryland Proton Treatment Center have stayed at Hope Lodge while they are receiving treatment.
“The American Cancer Society had to make the heartbreaking decision to temporarily suspend our Hope Lodge services to cancer patients because a community living situation, as we have at the lodge, was too great a risk to cancer patients who are vulnerable and immuno-compromised,” said Tswana Sewell, executive director of the American Cancer Society, Maryland and Washington, DC. “The American Cancer Society’s mission has always been about saving lives and supporting our local communities, including the hospitals with which we partner, in any way we can. We are very grateful that by opening the doors of Baltimore Hope Lodge to University of Maryland Medical Center health care workers, we can do our part to meet an important need and help fight COVID-19. Conveniently, Baltimore Hope Lodge is located next door to the University of Maryland’s downtown campus.”
Cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither has the American Cancer Society
Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the American Cancer Society continues to be available, 24/7 as an invaluable resource for providing most accurate, up-to-date COVID-19 information at a time when cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever. “Nearly 80% of our incoming calls and live chats to our National Cancer Information Center during March were related to COVID-19,” states Sewell. “We have also moved many of our programs to a virtual platform, including Reach To Recovery, Cancer Survivors Network, Springboard Beyond Cancer, Personal Health Manager, “tlc” – Tender Loving Care®, Caregiver Video Series and Patient Navigation.
Those looking for cancer resources can reach the American Cancer Society’s National Cancer Information Center 24/7 at 800.227.2345 or find information, including how to give, at www.cancer.org. To donate specifically to the #HopeLodge program, go to www.cancer.org/hopelodgefund.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 20, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Legislative Update
Congressman Ben Cline – Town Hall April 20,2020
Congressman Ben Cline held a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall on April 20, 2020. In this Town Hall, Congressman Cline invited Virginia’s SBA Director, Carl Knoblock, and Delegate Chris Runion to join him.
While millions of Americans have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, small businesses have borne the economic brunt of this pandemic because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Resources made available by the Federal Government to help keep small businesses solvent during these difficult times and questions from small business owners about the realities they are facing are included.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – Coronavirus Update
Coronavirus Update
The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe has created both a health crisis and an economic crisis unlike anything since the 1918 Spanish Flu. The chaos and fear that has been sown by this virus have impacted every local community, including those here in our part of Virginia. Since the outbreak in the United States began, Congress has acted swiftly to address the needs of Americans – most recently through the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. However, Congress must continue to act in a timely manner and ensure that this important resource remains funded and available to assist our small business community.
As your Representative in Congress, it is my top priority to make sure that you have the information you need to make the best decisions affecting you and your loved ones. In Washington, D.C., and Richmond, leaders in both the legislative and executive branches of government have been taking action to address the health crisis and support our economy. As such, I wanted to inform you of some updates on the enactment of the programs and benefits created by the CARES Act, as well as provide you with answers to several questions you may have regarding the recent legislation.
Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans:
To help small businesses through this crisis, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has two loan programs aimed at assisting small businesses to survive: the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.
As I write, more than 1,600,000 loans have been approved for small businesses. Almost $350 billion in loans have been processed, and nearly 4,800 lenders have participated. Unfortunately, demand has exceeded these programs’ funding levels, and as of Friday, the SBA has stopped accepting new loan applications for the PPP and EIDL. Senate Republicans have attempted to increase funding for these programs by $250 billion, but Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi have blocked its passage and are attempting to include unrelated riders in the bill. This is unacceptable, and to ensure that this vital lifeline remains in place for small businesses, Congress must put people over politics and set partisan games aside. For more information on the PPP, click here to view answers to several Frequently Asked Questions. To learn more about the EIDL, please visit sba.gov/disaster.
Emergency Relief Checks:
To help individuals stay financially afloat through the lockdowns sweeping the Nation, the CARES Act also provides emergency relief checks to every American, and this week, the IRS has begun the process of distributing them. You can use this portal to check your eligibility and to find out when you will receive your check. As follows, below are several FAQs surrounding these stimulus payments.
Question: Where will the checks be received? If your bank account information is known, will it automatically be deposited there? Who will receive a physical check in the mail?
Answer: Most eligible U.S. taxpayers will automatically receive their Economic Impact Payments including (1) individuals who filed a federal income tax for 2018 or 2019, (2) individuals who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI) or survivor benefits, and (3) individuals who receive Railroad Retirement benefits. Further, if you have not filed taxes or the IRS doesn’t have your direct deposit information on file, then you may receive a check in the mail. You do not need to take any action to receive the stimulus payment.
Question: When will the checks arrive?
Answer: The Treasury Department began distributing the checks this week and has said that the vast majority of filers will get their stimulus rebates within the next three weeks.
Question: If someone doesn’t normally file taxes, do they receive a check?
Answer: Eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents who had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019 will receive a check, as well as those not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019. Visit irs.gov/coronavirus for more information on non-filer eligibility.
Question: What is the case for senior citizens and Social Security benefits?
Answer: An adult who receives Social Security income can get the full $1,200 stimulus amount, as long as they are not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.
Question: Will the money received be taxed, and does it have to be repaid?
Answer: It is not taxed, and the money does not have to be repaid.
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
If you experience symptoms or have been exposed to someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19, contact your doctor immediately to determine if you need screening.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Resources:
• Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Resources for Business:
• Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources
• Paycheck Protection Program FAQs for Small Businesses
• Paycheck Protection Program – Interim Final Rule
• Paycheck Protection Program Explained
Other:
• The FDA Has Not Approved Any Home Testing Kits for COVID-19
• IRS Unveils Their People First Initiative
• The Virginia Department of Health Has Activated Call Centers Throughout the Commonwealth
• The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Has Begun Accepting Donations
• Social Distancing Guidelines Extended to April 30
• Army Asks Retired Soldiers in Health Care Fields to Come Back for COVID-19 Fight
• Governor Orders Closure of Non-Essential Businesses and Schools
• Virginia Employment Commission waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits
• How to aid the relief effort
Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall:
I invite Sixth District business owners to join me for a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall this Monday at 2 pm. I’ll be joined by Virginia’s SBA Director, Carl Knoblock, and Delegate Chris Runion. While millions of Americans have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, small businesses have borne the economic brunt of this pandemic because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders. I look forward to discussing the resources being made available by the Federal Government to help keep small businesses solvent during these difficult times and hearing directly from small business owners about the realities they are facing. To participate, register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the event.
Virtual Service Academy Day:
For those interested in attending one of our Nation’s Service Academies, I’d encourage you to participate in my office’s Virtual Service Academy Day this coming Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm via Microsoft Teams. Students and parents will be provided information on the application, nomination, selection, and appointment processes. Representatives from the various service academies are expected to be present on the video-call to answer questions. While Academy Days are usually held in person, moving this event online will ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. For more information and registration details, please click here.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank:
This week, I joined the amazing volunteers at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona to help collect supplies for those in need. While I know, these are trying times, and I’d encourage you to donate to your local food bank if you have extra canned goods. Now more than ever, we must support our neighbors.
Honoring Our Veterans:
Recently, I had the great honor to present Mr. Talmage Claytor with the medal he earned for his service in World War II. His heroic efforts in the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign serve as a reminder of the sacrifices and selflessness of the Greatest Generation. If you or a veteran you know are having trouble obtaining service medals from the Federal Government, please contact my office.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – April 20-24, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 6, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control in the area of the Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for pipe replacement. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between the Front Royal town line and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for utility work. Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and the Frederick county line for pipe replacement. Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) and Route 629 (Acorn Hill Road) for utility work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 8.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 842 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Road closed in the area of Route 611 (Long Meadow Road) for bridgework, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 29.71"Hg
UV index: 0
61/35°F
60/44°F