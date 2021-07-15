Take a Look at Morality!

Someone wrote about tolerance and acceptance of transgenders in our schools. Calling those that oppose this lifestyle, racist and haters!

Folks, I don’t want to just sit back and let this person rant and rave on my thinking about morality in this day and age!

Nothing about Godly truth about homosexual conduct is mentioned! The church cannot be intimidated by people who use these tactics to make Godly people look bad because we do not accept homosexual lifestyles!

Christianity is being looked at like we don’t love homosexuals, this is not true! We just don’t accept that which is against God’s plan for mankind and against God as the creator of humankind.

The truth is that homosexual conduct is sinful! Now, we all know what is good and what is evil. Here are just a few scriptures from the Bible about homosexual conduct… Leviticus. 18:22, 20:13 from the Old Testament. Here are scriptures from the New Testament, Romans 1:24-32; 1 Corinthians. 6:9-10; 1 Timothy 1:10-11.

If you are a believer in Jesus Christ, you must love homosexuals enough to tell them about what is acceptable in God’s sight, not man. Christ loved sinful humanity enough to endure public scorn, ridicule, and yes physical abuse, to bless it! So we Christians must love homosexuals enough to do the same, to bring souls that will be judged before our Heavenly Father. We are not the eternal Judge on Heaven or Hell! God is.

Now about judging, we are not to judge inappropriately, nor by one’s own standard, rather judgment is God’s, nor are we to be judging in a biased and harsh way! According to Matthew 7:1 and Luke 6:37, to claim that Christ’s prohibition of judging means that Christians are not to label any conduct as sinful or inform those engaging in that conduct of the need to repent is transparently false.

The hypocrisy is that those who seek to exempt homosexual conduct from moral condemnation on the basis of Christ’s words about judging condemn as mean, hateful, unchristian those who dare to inform others of the Bible’s teaching about homosexual conduct. If they believe the proscription of judging means that it is not our place as flawed humans to condemn any kind of conduct is sinful? They apply their alleged sensitivity to judging quite selectively: it is wrong for you to judge their conduct, an offense worthy of contempt, but it is fine for them to judge yours. When one sees such blatant contradictions, it is a clue that something other than a pursuit of truth is at work.

This nation was founded on Godly principles and teachings. Look how far we have come in leaving Godly values and principles behind, just to be tolerant and acceptable to state mandates.

Tenia Smith

Front Royal