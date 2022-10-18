Connect with us

Interesting Things to Know

Take a minute to plan your fire escape

Published

7 hours ago

on

In a fire, confusion reigns. Smoke makes it hard to see or breathe. Your only chance to survive a house fire is not to delay a second and get outside.

Everyone should know that fire is a life-threatening emergency. It can happen to anyone; in fact, it happens to about one in 3,000 households.

  • Every family member should know what a smoke alarm sounds like.
  • Everyone should know that a chirping smoke alarm means a battery should be replaced.
  • Every person should know two escape routes from every room.
  • Get out immediately, and don’t go back in.
  • Sleep with bedroom doors closed to stop fires.
  • There should be a family meeting place away from the house at a permanent location, such as a neighbor’s house.
  • As a practical precaution, everyone in the household should always have a powered-up phone and know how to call 911.
  • Leave doors open for pets to escape.
  • Check your windows regularly to make sure they open easily.
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Interesting Things to Know

Making sense of the oodles of payment apps

Published

3 days ago

on

October 15, 2022

By

Payment apps. So, so many payment apps. You’ve got Venmo, Zelle, Cashapp, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. Try to divvy up the bill with your friends at a restaurant, and you may be dealing with multiple payment apps. Ultimately, these apps offer a lot of conveniences, but some of the nuances can be a hassle. Let’s dig in.

Venmo ranks among the most well-known apps and currently lets you transfer money to friends (peer-to-peer, aka P2P) for free. However, the app is a bit nosy on its default settings, showing folks in the app where you spend money. And while it’s owned by PayPal, you can’t simply link Venmo to your PayPay account and have to make bank transfers instead. Venmo also charges merchants who accept it.

Zelle is a great option for linking your bank account directly into an app. Zelle facilitates transfers from your bank account to friends and merchants. However, you can only send funds from one bank account, and not all banks participate. There are no fees for sending and receiving money, making Zelle a great low-cost option.

Google Pay is a solid option if you use Gmail and other Google services. There are no fees for transferring money to and from friends and family, and the app integrates with Google’s other applications, like Gmail. You will incur a 1.5 percent or 31-cent fee (whichever is higher) for debit card transfers.


Prefer Apple over Google? Apple Cash may be more your speed. However, standard transfers may take one to three days unless you opt for instant transfer, which incurs a 1.5 percent or minimum 25-cent fee.

Which app is best? That’s ultimately up to you, but choosing apps like Zelle or Venmo that don’t charge fees for P2P transfers will help you save.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Prevent woodland fires

Published

5 days ago

on

October 13, 2022

By

Smokey the Bear says, “A great, crackling campfire is just what you need for camping in the woods in October. But it is also a serious responsibility. Protect the woods you love by completely extinguishing your fire.”

Maintaining your campfire
As you’re enjoying your campfire, remember these safety tips:

  • Once you have a strong fire going, add larger pieces of dry wood to keep it burning steadily.
  • Keep your fire to a manageable size.
  • Make sure children and pets are supervised when near the fire.
  • Never leave your campfire unattended.
  • Never cut live trees or branches from live trees.

Extinguishing your campfire
Here is how to make sure your fire is completely out:

  • Allow the wood to burn completely to ash, if possible.
  • Pour lots of water on the fire and drown ALL embers — not just the red ones. Pour until the hissing sound stops. Stir the ashes and embers with a shovel.
  • Make sure everything is wet, and embers are cold to the touch. If you do not have water, use dirt. Mix dirt or sand with the embers until they are cool to the touch.
  • DO NOT merely bury the fire. It will continue to smolder and could catch roots on fire — and potentially start a wildfire.
  • REMEMBER: If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave!

Don’t burn dangerous things

Front Royal Virginia

  • Never burn aerosol cans or pressurized containers. They may explode. And never put glass in the fire pit. Glass does not melt away — it only heats and shatters. Aluminum cans do not burn. They only break down into smaller pieces. Inhaling aluminum dust can be harmful.
  • Pack it in, pack it out. Don’t leave trash.
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Arguing online? You have better things to do

Published

1 week ago

on

October 11, 2022

By

Discussion can be stimulating. A little banter and cordial debate can be fun. But when everyone hides behind screens, it’s easy to get stuck on “winning” a discussion and for everything to quickly spiral into undisguised nastiness. It can be difficult to tear yourself away from the back-and-forth that can waste hours of your time and crater your mood before you know it.

The obvious solution: Just don’t do it. But that’s easier said than done in a social media ecosystem that pulls us in and doesn’t let go. Here are a few tips to help you put down the phone and reclaim your time (and sanity).

  • Don’t post something controversial in a public space (like social media) if you don’t want to argue about it.
  • If you still want to share, don’t start or participate in arguments. Interact with people you actually know and stick to your honest thoughts and feelings without attacking others.
  • If someone responds in a way that invites argument, don’t engage — just hide or delete the comment, if possible.
  • Turn off notifications. If you don’t see when someone comments, you’re unlikely to get sucked into an argument.
  • Consider what you add or receive from the discussion. Does arguing change or solve anything? Are you really getting anything out of this?
  • Deactive or limit your account. You might miss it at first, but you’ll be surprised at how quickly that feeling passes.
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

How to choose your hunting clothing

Published

1 week ago

on

October 10, 2022

By

When hunting, comfort and function are essential factors in the clothing you choose to wear. Here are some things to consider that’ll help you make the right purchases.

• Multi-layer systems. If you want to stay comfortable on the move or while looking, opt for technical underwear that keeps you warm while wicking away moisture. Choose polar fleece and merino wool clothing for an excellent middle layer. A windproof, waterproof jacket is your essential outer layer. Be sure to protect your extremities, too. A neck warmer is especially useful, as it can hide your face from your prey.

• Patterns that suit your surroundings. The place where you’re hunting and the time of year will determine which camouflage schemes will best blend into your environment, whether brown, green, or white.

• Type of hunt. You’ll need light and breathable clothing if you track deer over long distances. On the other hand, to harvest small game, you’ll want clothes made of sturdy materials that won’t rip on tree branches or brambles. Similarly, wearing a pair of overalls with ventilation holes underneath your coat is good if you sit in hunting blinds for long periods.


• Essential details. Ensure that the materials you choose are quiet, such as Gore-Tex or fabrics with a peach-skin finish, so your clothes don’t betray you with the slightest movement. Ensure there are enough pockets to keep everything you’ll need within easy reach. Pay attention to their positioning, whether horizontal or vertical. Examine the closures and avoid features like Velcro that make noise.

Before heading out, wash your new hunting clothes with unscented detergent specially designed for hunting.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

3 types of buy-local enthusiasts: which one are you?

Published

1 week ago

on

October 8, 2022

By

Every consumer has reasons for buying locally, depending on their values and priorities. Which of the following buy-local enthusiasts do you identify with most?

1. Environmentalist loves buying local products because they don’t require large amounts of fossil fuels to reach their destination. They also know that transporting food over long distances often involves using chemical agents to preserve its integrity as it travels by road, sea, or air.

2. The humanist keenly understands that working conditions abroad don’t always meet basic human rights standards. This advocate has the well-being of their fellow humans at heart. They believe that buying local ensures the products they buy have been produced in a country where legislation governs fair wages and humane working conditions.

3. The patriot constantly thinks about how their choices impact the local economy. They purchase local products to encourage entrepreneurship and help create and maintain jobs in their community. They also recognize that buying locally increases their community’s economic stability and resilience, especially in an era of global uncertainty and upheaval.


Do you recognize yourself in any of these profiles, or do they all describe you? Whatever your motivation for buying local, it’s an intelligent choice.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

The power of a little humility

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 3, 2022

By

If you want to become happier and more resilient against life’s many trials, there’s a simple (though not always easy) long-term formula: Be humble.

Humility is about understanding our own strengths and weaknesses and keeping things in perspective.

The psychologist Everett Worthington described it as “the quiet virtue” and breaks it down into three core elements: accurate self-perception, modest self-portrayal, and other-oriented relational stance.

But maybe C.S. Lewis described it best: Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.


In addition to general humility as a virtue, Worthington outlined sub-types like intellectual humility and cultural humility.

A truly humble person acknowledges and accepts their strengths and limitations without shame or judgment. Instead of using superficial measures like money or possessions to assess their own value, their sense of self-worth comes from within — a trait that helps them see the intrinsic value of others, too. Humility allows us to learn and grow and treat obstacles as opportunities.

Humility isn’t just a trait, it’s a practice. Explore your strengths and weaknesses, own your imperfections (and quit spending your life trying to hide them), recognize that you’re part of the big picture, and be open to learning.

As Mahatma Gandhi said, “It is unwise to be too sure of one’s own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err.”

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
50°
Mostly Cloudy
7:25 am6:30 pm EDT
Feels like: 45°F
Wind: 11mph WNW
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 29.77"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
54/32°F
61/34°F
66/37°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
19
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Oct 19 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Oct
20
Thu
5:00 pm 7th Annual Wine Pull @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
7th Annual Wine Pull @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Oct 20 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
7th Annual Wine Pull @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Phoenix Project is excited to announce their Annual Wine Pull fundraising event once again this year. Come on out and socialize, have a glass of wine, enjoy good food and support a worthy cause. Tickets[...]
Oct
21
Fri
4:00 pm One Night Without A Home – Fundr... @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
One Night Without A Home – Fundr... @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
Oct 21 @ 4:00 pm – Oct 22 @ 8:00 am
One Night Without A Home - Fundraiser @ Marlow Heights Baptist Church
 
Oct
22
Sat
8:00 am Harvest Festival and Yard Sale @ Sonshine Bible Church
Harvest Festival and Yard Sale @ Sonshine Bible Church
Oct 22 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Harvest Festival and Yard Sale @ Sonshine Bible Church
 
9:00 am Flea Market & Craft Fair @ Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Flea Market & Craft Fair @ Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Oct 22 @ 9:00 am – 3:30 pm
Flea Market & Craft Fair @ Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Luray will hold a community Flea & Craft Fair, October 22nd from 9am-3:30pm, rain or shine! Vendor space is available outside for $10.00 – a 10×10 spot.[...]
9:00 am Greasy-Gooney 10K Run
Greasy-Gooney 10K Run
Oct 22 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Greasy-Gooney 10K Run
24th running of the Shenandoah Valley’s most scenic road race, held eight miles south of Front Royal in the tiny village of Browntown. Challenging 6.2 mile course, beautiful scenery, overall & age group awards. $30[...]
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 22 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 22 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Oct
23
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 23 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 23 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]