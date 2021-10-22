Take care with dog costumes

Maybe your golden retriever would look just like a lion if you put a mane on him for Halloween.

Or maybe he would look like a dog being tortured.

Dressing up your dog for Halloween is a fun idea, and there are lots of costumes available. Just make sure your dog can tolerate it.

Dogs with thin coats that are used to wearing sweaters are probably the best candidates for costumes. Avoid covering their ears and head, if you can help it.

Covering a dog’s natural coat can trigger anxiety. So if your pooch has to go to a Halloween party, rehearse first. Put the costume several times (on different days) before the event. Praise the dog and play with him while he is wearing the costume. Then remove it quickly. During the event itself, plan to make an entrance and then remove the costume after a short time.

If your dog responds to the costume by licking, pawing, or frantic running, do the fella a favor and don’t make him wear a costume.

For dogs that tolerate costumes, make sure the fabric doesn’t interfere with walking and doesn’t trip them. Don’t cover their ears, eyes, mouth or nose.

Be on the lookout for an overheated dog. That costume over the dog’s natural coat could be very hot.