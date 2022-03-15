Taking your email marketing to the next level

Did you know over 300 billion emails are sent each day? Yet while emails are ubiquitous, not all messages are created equal. Fortunately, by following some basic guidelines and being mindful of certain facts, you can improve results.

Read an article on email marketing and the author almost always opens with something along the lines of “you might think that email marketing is dead …” and then goes on to explain how it, in fact, remains one of the best marketing channels around. We’ll assume that you already know that email is alive and kicking.

Still, recognizing the potential for email marketing doesn’t mean that you’ll fully tap into its value.

It’s smart to start your message by stating facts or truths. You might simply note the date or you could cite some interesting tidbit of information. Either way, by starting with truth, you can build trust.

Every message should also ask the reader to do something. That might mean clicking on a link, writing a reply, or buying a product. You don’t want to ask too many things, however, as this can lead to indecision. So if you’re selling a product, don’t also ask them to click on your blog.

Subject lines can make or break an email campaign. It’s wise to use the PAC formula, meaning that they’re Personal, satisfy Anticipation, and drive Curiosity. It’s also smart to use lowercase words or capitalize only the first word. Why? Because When Friends Email Friends They Don’t Use Title Case. And you want your emails to be friendly.

Also, make sure you only send marketing emails to folks who you have permission to contact. Sending unsolicited marketing messages may violate the law in the United States and other jurisdictions.