Taller safety fence, 8 new school buses, higher summer school wages pass School Board
The Warren County School Board unanimously approved several action items during its Wednesday, March 17 meeting designed to bolster safety at a local elementary school, ramp up transportation, and bring in more summer school staff for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Due to safety concerns at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School regarding public access and use of the school grounds after normal school hours, WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay told School Board members that division staff has implemented several measures to improve the overall safety and security of the site, including fencing, increased video surveillance, additional site lighting, and signage.
“We have plans to replace approximately 540 linear feet of 4-feet-high chain link fence with new 6-feet-high metal fencing with vehicles gates at each end of the travel lane that will be used to prevent traffic flow behind the school during and after school hours,” said Livesay, noting that WCPS staff solicited three proposals for the work with two bids received.
Winchester, Va.-based McGrane Fence Co. Inc. was the lowest responsive bidder with a $34,725 bid to install the new 6-feet-high metal fencing with driveway gates at the elementary school, he said.
A motion to accept the contract with McGrane Fence Co. was made by School Board member Kristen Pence with a second by School Board member James Wells, who along with Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and member Ralph Rinaldi voted yes.
“This would just give us more flexibility in being able to control some of the issues that we have been experiencing at E. Wilson Morrison,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger.
When asked to detail what kind of issues there have been at the school, Ballenger wrote Royal Examiner in an email on Thursday, March 18: “We have had some issues with some vandalism and trash being left on the school grounds after hours and over the weekends. There is also a safety concern because the road is open to traffic and students cross the road to access the playground. The fencing will help us to mitigate these issues.”
Also, during the meeting, School Board members voted unanimously to approve a contract price not to exceed $935,000 in current appropriated funds for WCPS to purchase eight new school buses to be delivered in June, according to WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell.
One of the eight buses will be outfitted with a wheelchair lift, as well as fully removable seats. Mitchell explained that such a bus will support students with special needs, who will not have a barrier to going on field trips, for instance. “We are reaching that ultimate level of inclusion to even include transportation now,” he added.
In another unanimous vote, School Board members approved increased hourly rates for WCPS staff for summer school, which this year will run from June 23 through July 8.
On behalf of WCPS, Smith recommended increasing the hourly rate for the summer school administrator from $35 to $45 per hour; raising pay from $25 to $35 per hour for summer school teachers, and bumping up hourly pay for summer school instructional assistants from $10 to $15 per hour. The cost is covered in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school budgets.
Ballenger said that the school division will send out a flyer shortly regarding summer school once details are solidified.
Other approved items
The Warren County School Board also unanimously approved several other action agenda items.
Among them, Superintendent Ballenger is authorized to request that the Warren County Board of Supervisors appropriate the fiscal year (FY) 2020 School Operating Surplus in the amount of $2,380,365 as follows: $1 million to the Schools Capital Improvement Fund; $1 million to the School Transportation Fund; and $380,365 to the School Textbook Fund.
“The transportation fund will be a new fund that will be used to purchase buses,” Ballenger wrote in his email earlier today. “The buses approved last night [March 17] were requested in this year’s budget.”
The board also authorized the Transportation Department to replace its current Ricoh printer/copier, which Mitchell said is nearly 10 years old, for a monthly lease cost of $217.84.
WCPS also received approval to spend $17,355.82 for a one-year renewal of Frontline PD, a professional development management system that WCPS Director of Elementary Instruction Lisa Rudacille said houses staff professional development offerings, keeps track of professional staff’s license renewal points and provides a mechanism through which professional development can be approved toward re-licensure efforts.
And the School Board approved a request from WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch, who asked that WCPS enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Warren Coalition to provide a variety of evidence-based programs to WCPS students that address bullying, making healthy choices, and developing emotional intelligence.
“This helps students to be aware of, control, express emotions, and to handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and with empathy,” Hirsch said.
Another program targeting bullying prevention that is coupled with the middle school program and is not a part of the MOU also will be delivered to middle school students, he added.
Superintendent Ballenger clarified with Royal Examiner that these programs are “a continuation of the programs that we already have in place within our schools.”
The School Board also unanimously adopted a resolution requesting that the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) issue general obligation bonds to refund an existing bond. The BOS requested that the School Board adopts the resolution so that it may proceed with an application to refund the bonds and realize associated savings totaling an estimated $1.17 million over the remaining life of the bond, Ballenger explained.
Upcoming items presented
A representative from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) updated the School Board on the length of an upcoming Happy Creek Road improvement project this summer and its possible impact on school transportation for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
No action was required during the board’s Wednesday night meeting as VDOT right now is waiting on project start-date news from the utility companies, which are working with the railroad companies on related proposals and permits, the VDOT rep said.
The potential start date for the project is June 10 with a completion date set for August 10, but the VDOT rep said those dates could change. Ballenger would prefer not to change the current school calendar for the fall start date of school if VDOT can meet its project deadlines.
The VDOT rep said the department will know by July 1 whether it can meet the August completion date. School Board member Wells suggested waiting until July 1 to decide whether WCPS should adjust the school schedule, saying it’s better to “deal with the issue once rather than twice.”
WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration Melody Sheppard also presented an item not requiring School Board action last night regarding an MOU to be entered into between the School Board and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office that sets forth the powers and duties of the school resource officer (SRO). No motion was necessary because the MOU will be presented at the April 7 School Board meeting for consideration, said Sheppard.
SROs assist with safety and security matters at schools and help school administrators develop school crisis and response plans. They also work with administrators on crime prevention measures and to promote school safety, said Sheppard, who added that SROs serve multiple, interrelated roles that help support positive school climate.
“This MOU is reviewed and affirmed or amended at least once every two years,” Sheppard said, adding that the revised MOU is modeled after the Virginia School-Law Enforcement Partnership Model MOU developed by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. “WCPS and the Sheriff’s Office have worked collaboratively to ensure the MOU aligns with our policies and practices,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Office will provide 10 law enforcement officers that it employs to serve as SROs for WCPS, said Sheppard.
Watch the entire School Board’s March 17 meeting in the exclusive Royal Examiner video below.
Valley Health reflects on a year of challenge and service to the community
On March 11, 2020, when the Director-General of the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, few could have predicted how deeply the novel Coronavirus would impact life and health in the Shenandoah Valley. Just eight days later, on March 19, Valley Health began treating its first COVID-19 patient with the goal of providing excellent care, while protecting caregivers, other patients, families and the larger community.
Tomorrow, Friday, March 19, at 10:05 a.m., 4:00 p.m. and 10:05 p.m., staff at Valley Health’s six hospitals and outpatient locations will pause briefly for “Moments of Reflection” to mark the passage of a year punctuated by loss, stress, change, learning, flexibility, sacrifice, teamwork, and even greater connection to purpose as they’ve worked and lived with COVID-19.
When Mark Nantz joined Valley Health as its CEO on June 1, he wore a mask and bumped elbows with his new colleagues. “I knew I was entering a war zone, of sorts, but immediately felt confident in the clinical knowledge, decision making, and depth of engagement of the entire Valley Health team. That appreciation has only grown over the last year as I’ve seen their dedication to care for the community we serve,” he said.
Milestones in Valley Health’s COVID-19 Journey
Before COVID-19 appeared in the U.S., Valley Health teams had been meeting to review highly infectious disease protocols and make other preparations, drawing on previous experience with flu epidemic and Ebola planning, and reports from hospitals that had cared for patients with the new virus.
Fast, reliable testing was critical, but was hampered by worldwide supply challenges much like the personal protective equipment (PPE) so vital for safe patient care. Valley Health opened drive-through testing tents at sites throughout the region, and a COVID Lab Team managed specimen handling and results reporting, coordinating with outside labs as necessary. By May, highly reliable tests were run almost exclusively in-house. Additional rapid testing options are now available at each hospital and Urgent Care location.
Protocols for inpatient and outpatient care were refined regularly as the medical and scientific community learned more about the new virus. By the end of March, Valley Health’s ambulatory care team launched a respiratory care phone line, dedicated respiratory care clinics for those with suspected COVID, and telehealth service at all Valley Health physician practices and urgent care centers, enabling patients to be “seen,” when appropriate, from their homes.
Valley Health’s information technology team also helped close other gaps created by COVID, supporting communication between caregivers and patients in the ICU, long-term care residents and their loved ones, families and their newborns in the NICU, isolated individuals and mental health counselors, and teleworking employees and their teams.
A dedicated group of teleworking nurses and physician specialists was tasked with analyzing COVID patient outcome data to determine the most successful treatment protocols for this emerging disease. The resulting COVID Index Score became an important tool for monitoring patients and alerting providers to subtle, but important status changes and needed interventions. This innovative work has improved outcomes for Valley Health patients, resulting in a lower death rate than in many parts of the country.
Public health officials have long said that the availability of a safe, effective vaccine would offer the best path out of the pandemic. Since administering the first vaccine to front-line caregivers on December 15, Valley Health staff and hundreds of community volunteers have collaborated with state health departments and other partners to vaccinate more than 50,000 individuals at mass vaccination clinics. We continue to promote masking, hand washing, social distancing, and vaccination as the best practices to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
The Power of Reflection
“We’ve had a year like no other, and while we feel optimistic there’s an end in sight, we’re not there yet,” cautioned Nantz. “Our ‘Moments of Reflection’ on Friday is about encouraging our team to take a few minutes to collectively contemplate their personal and professional journey over the last year. Reflecting on the events that have caused us pain, stretched our resilience, helped us grow and brought triumph is healthy and rejuvenating for us, both as caregivers and as human beings.”
Nantz will share his reflections on Valley Health’s first year of COVID-19 care with staff, including:
- “We mourn the loss of over 550,000 lives in the U.S. alone. We remember patients, loved ones, and colleagues who lost their fight with COVID, and honor those who continue to battle chronic, long-term effects of the disease.
- We are grateful for exceptionally skilled caregivers, physicians, nurses, CNAs, respiratory and other therapists, laboratory professionals and all who have tirelessly tended to our patents’ needs.
- We applaud our innovators whose focus on learning and identifying evidenced-based care standards improved the outcomes for COVID patients.
- We appreciate our Housekeeping and Nutrition Services colleagues, whose diligence helped ensure a safe environment of care and nourished our patients, visitors, and caregivers.
- We are grateful for the many behind-the-scenes team members who kept supplies available in patient care areas, managed the financial implications of the most disruptive event in Valley Health’s history, provided phone support to thousands of community members with questions, and maintained effective, transparent communication, internally and externally.
- And we are grateful for the outpouring of community support we have received. From thank you signs and donuts to toilet paper and prayer, Valley Health and each of you have earned a special place in the hearts of the community we serve.”
By the Numbers: Valley Health vs COVID-19
- 119,284 COVID-19 tests processed
- 12, 881 positive COVID-19 tests
- 1,703 patient admissions to Valley Health hospitals
- 198 patient deaths at Valley Health hospitals
- >80,000 vaccine doses administered
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 50 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Re-Wed Bridal on Main Street
ReWed Bridal at 114 E. Main Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on March 17, 2021. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Mayor Chris Holloway and Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Stephanie Myer and staff to the Main Street Front Royal.
At ReWed, you are able to choose from new, samples, or gently pre-owned wedding dresses, formal gowns, and rental tuxedos. After the wedding, sell your dress by consigning it back to ReWed. They do all the work, your items get exposure to hundreds of brides and your dress will be expertly matched with someone who is sure to love it as much as you.
ReWed started as a one-day wedding event where couples could rent a booth at a wedding venue to sell their wedding dresses or décor. These events were so successful that she decided to open a permanent retail space to help brides shopping on a budget.
Town Talk: A conversation with Stephanie Myers, ReWed Bridal
CFNSV 2021 Grant Application Information
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley announces that the 2021 Cochran Youth Family Fund and Paul & Martha Rees Fund grant applications will be available beginning April 5, 2021. All applications will be due by the May 3, 2021 deadline.
The purpose of the Cochran Youth Family Fund grant is to improve the quality of life for children and the communities in which they live by providing financial assistance for educational, athletic, academic, social, civic and community-based activities that involve or support children. Nonprofit organizations with dedicated programs that benefit citizens in the City of Winchester as well as Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties are eligible to apply. Grants to individuals are not permitted. Priority is given to well-established nonprofit groups or organizations with a history of success in youth welfare. Funding for specific projects or programs is encouraged.
The Paul & Martha Fund grants are available to nonprofit organizations with dedicated programs that benefit citizens in the City of Winchester as well as Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties. No grants to individuals will be made. Grants are awarded to charitable organizations providing the following or similar services in the City of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties: improve the quality of life for the community in which they live; and generally fall within the following categories: education, fine arts, social services, community development, recreation, natural resources, and health and wellness.
Nonprofit organizations wishing to apply for grants must do so through the Foundation’s Grant Portal. Registration can be made through the grant portal link on the Foundation’s website, cfnsv.org.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week – American Beaver
This American Beaver was rescued by animal control officers from the Office of Stafford County Sheriff due to a suspected hind leg fracture. On exam, no fractures were found, but the beaver had minimal use of its hind legs. We suspect this may be due to spinal trauma and we treated this patient with anti-inflammatories.
Luckily, after three weeks, his hind legs improved to normal function and he was cleared for release!
Beavers are our largest rodent and eat A LOT of vegetation. The BRWC staff, interns, and volunteers, were busy as beavers collecting twigs, foliage, and more to keep this guy well fed. They also require intensive care which is time consuming and expensive.
All the work is worth it because beavers are important members of our ecosystem! They are nature’s engineers and build dams for their own shelter and protection. However, their dams create wetland landscapes which improve water quality, reduce flooding, and create habitat for fish, amphibians, birds, mammals, and even insects and plants.
Our patient after being released at his home! Watch the release video here:
The current law in Virginia for rabies vector species (including the American Beaver) states that we must release these patients in the county they are treated. However, mammals that are relocated have a low chance of survival due to being unfamiliar with predators and they often struggle to find food, water, or shelter. We are very fortunate to have received permission from the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to release this patient where he was found, giving him the best chance for survival.
Expansion of Virginia’s Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine
By authority granted under Section 3.2-703 of the Code of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine (2VAC5-336) on March 17, 2021, to include the counties of Clarke and Warren. Expansion of the quarantine became necessary after surveys indicated that spotted lanternfly populations had become established in these localities and eradication was no longer feasible.
Once established, the spotted lanternfly has the potential to spread to uninfested areas, either through natural means or through the artificial movement of infested articles. The quarantine is intended to prevent the artificial spread of this pest. Under the terms of the quarantine, regulated articles are prohibited from moving out of the quarantined area unless responsible parties first obtain a spotted lanternfly permit and regulated articles are free of life stages of the spotted lanternfly. Regulated articles include, but are not limited to: any life stage of the Spotted Lanternfly, Lycorma delicatula; plants or plant parts, including the following: live or dead trees; nursery stock; green lumber; firewood; logs; perennial plants; garden plants or produce; stumps; branches; mulch; or composted or uncomposted chips, bark, or yard waste; outdoor industrial or construction materials or equipment; concrete barriers or structures; stone or quarry material, ornamental stone, or concrete; or construction, landscaping, or remodeling waste; shipping containers, such as wood crates or boxes; outdoor household articles, including the following: recreational vehicles; lawn tractors or mowers; grills; grill or furniture covers; tarps; mobile homes; tile; stone; deck boards; or any equipment, trucks, or vehicles not stored indoors; any means of conveyance utilized for movement of an article; any vehicle; or any trailer, wagon.
For additional information regarding the Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine and the Spotted Lanternfly permitting process, visit the VDACS website at vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services or contact VDACS at:
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Office of Plant Industry Services
P.O. Box 1163
Richmond, VA 23218
Phone: (804) 786-3515
Hearing Impaired: (800) 828-1120
Email: Spottedlanternfly@vdacs.virginia.gov
How Virginia benefits under the American Rescue Plan
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) highlighted some of the ways in which the American Rescue Plan will help families, workers, small businesses and local governments across Virginia defeat COVID-19 and recover from the health and economic impacts of the virus.
Allocations projections for direct federal aid to Front Royal is $13.89 million and to Warren County is $7.79 million. Unclear the process the Department of Treasury will use in implementation.
“The American Rescue Plan will help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and put our nation on a clear path to rebuild from this crisis. Already, Virginians are seeing the benefits, with direct payments hitting bank accounts and much-needed funds going out to expand vaccine distribution, help schools reopen, and provide assistance to small businesses and local governments across Virginia,” said the Senators.
Relief Checks:
- The American Rescue Plan includes an additional round of economic impact payments for individuals making less than $80,000 and joint filers making less than $160,000
- More than 7 million people in Virginia are set to receive $9.32 billion in direct payments, helping them cover essential expenses like food, rent, and medical bills
Child Tax Credit:
- The American Rescue Plan makes the Child Tax Credit fully refundable and increases the credit amount from $2,000 to $3,000 per child age 6 to 17 (and $3,600 per child below the age of 6) for many families
- An estimated 1.5 million children across Virginia will benefit from the expanded child tax credit, including 249,000 children in the Commonwealth who are currently in poverty or deep poverty
Earned Income Tax Credit:
- 417,000 workers in Virginia will benefit from an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit
Enhanced Unemployment Benefits:
- The bill provides billions in additional federal relief for struggling Virginians – who are out of work through no fault of their own – by extending the historic unemployment insurance reforms established in the CARES Act, through September 6, 2021. The bill extends the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, gig workers, freelancers and others in non-traditional employment, the $300 weekly federal enhancement in benefits, and the additional weeks of federal unemployment insurance for workers who exhaust their regular state benefits. 256,320 Virginians faced the possibility of losing benefits in March or April if the programs had not been extended
Child Care:
- To help Virginians afford child care and to help ensure child care providers can continue operating safely, the American Rescue Plan includes:
- $306 million for Virginia Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) programs
- $490 million for Virginia Child Care Stabilization Grants
- $16.557 million for Virginia Head Start programs
- An increase in the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to up to $4,000 for one child or $8,000 for two or more children, and makes the credit fully refundable. This would significantly ease the burden of child care costs for many Virginia families, who pay on average $14,063 annually for infant care and $10,867 for the care of 4-year-olds
Education:
- $2.11 billion for Virginia K-12 schools: These flexible funds will support school districts in reopening safely for in-person instruction and addressing the many needs that students are facing due to the pandemic. A portion of the funds are targeted towards addressing learning loss, providing resources through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), and implementing summer enrichment and afterschool programs
- $846 million for Virginia colleges & universities: Institutions must distribute half of their allocation to students in the form of financial aid awards to address hardships caused by COVID-19. The remaining portion of the funds can be used on reopening costs, revenue losses, classroom retrofits, PPE, and other expenses
Health Care
- The legislation includes $160 billion for national vaccination and other health efforts, including testing, tracing, genomic sequencing, public health staffing, and supplies to slow the spread of COVID-19
- To expand access to affordable health care nationwide, the American Rescue Plan:
- Caps premium payments: The bill lowers or eliminates premium costs on the Affordable Care Act exchange to ensure every family can find a health care plan that’s affordable to them
- Provides uninsured workers with health care: 41,000 uninsured Virginians who rely on unemployment insurance are now eligible for advance premium tax credits to help pay for essential health benefits
- Ensures jobless Virginians can keep their employer-sponsored healthcare coverage: To help Virginians who have lost their job and associated employer-sponsored healthcare coverage, the American Rescue Plan provides a 100% reimbursement so that workers who have lost their job can keep their health care coverage through COBRA
- Expands guaranteed health care coverage for new moms: The American Rescue Plan improves maternal health care with a new provision that will allow state Medicaid programs to offer new moms health care coverage for up to one year post-partum
- COVID-19 has placed an enormous strain on our nation’s healthcare system. To address this, the American Rescue Plan includes:
- $8.5 billion to help struggling rural health care providers and ensure access to care in rural areas
- $7.66 billion dollars to support public health workers in communities across the country, who are the key to getting the virus under control
- $7.6 billion in direct financial support to Community Health Centers, providing immediate relief to frontline providers in community health centers who serve communities of color and underserved populations hardest-hit by pandemic
Housing:
- To help struggling Virginians stay in their homes during the pandemic, the Commonwealth will receive $451 million for emergency rental assistance. An estimated 267,000 renters in Virginia are currently behind on their rent
- The American Rescue Plan also includes $9.9 billion to aid homeowners nationwide who are struggling to afford their mortgage payments, utility bills, and other housing costs. Virginia is expected to receive between $154 million and $276 million from this pot of money to help homeowners who have been financially stressed by the pandemic
Nutrition:
- The legislation extends a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September 30, 2021, which will help the nearly 50 million Americans who have struggled with hunger during the pandemic. In Virginia, 503,000 adults – 9% of all adults in the state – report not having enough food to eat. This includes 308,000 adults living with children, or 15% of all adults living with children, who report that the children in their household do not have enough to eat
Small Business
- The American Rescue Plan has billions to help small businesses keep their doors open, including:
- $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As of this month, Virginia businesses have received $3.5 billion in forgivable Second Draw PPP loans to keep workers on the payroll during COVID-19
- $15 billion for the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advance Program. As of last month, 74,664 Virginia businesses have received more than $4 billion in low-interest EIDL loans to help them survive the COVID-19 crisis
- $28.6 billion for a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide grants to help small local restaurants, bars, and craft breweries stay in business and keep their workers employed. To provide comprehensive support to local restaurants, grants from the fund can be used alongside first and second Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance, and the Employee Retention Tax Credit
- $1.25 billion for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) Program to support live entertainment venues, and a critical fix to ensure venue operators can access both PPP and SVOGs
- $10 billion in new funding for the State Small Business Credit Initiative to help small businesses grow and create jobs
Transportation & Public Transit
- To allow our frontline workers to travel to and from work and to ensure our transit systems are able to survive the pandemic and continue to serve commuters, the American Rescue Plan includes:
- $1.4 billion for transit systems in the DC metro region including WMATA
- $56 million for transit systems in Hampton Roads
- $6 million for transit in and around Blacksburg
- $342,115 for transit in and around Bristol (TN-VA)
- $5.3 million for transit in and around Charlottesville
- $817,426 for transit in and around Fredericksburg
- $884,390 for transit in and around Harrisonburg
- $542,634 for transit in and around Kingsport (TN-VA)
- $3.4 million for transit in and around Lynchburg
- $30 million for transit in and around Richmond
- $3.4 million for transit in and around Roanoke
- $219,506 for transit in and around Staunton-Waynesboro
- $3 million for transit in and around Williamsburg
- $241,677 for transit in and around Winchester
- To allow Virginia airports to weather the storm and to continue delivering crucial supplies to the Commonwealth, the American Rescue Plan includes funding for the following:
- $84 million for Washington Dulles International Airport
- $82 million for Ronald Reagan Washington National
- $18.5 million for Richmond International Airport
- $16.8 million for Norfolk International Airport
- $5 million for Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
- $4.9 million for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport/Woodrum Field
- $3.1 million for Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport
- $1.8 million for Lynchburg Regional Airport/Preston Glenn Field
- $1.1 million for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
- $148,000 for Leesburg Executive Airport
- $59,000 for Virginia Highlands Airport (Abingdon)
- $59,000 for Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport
- $59,000 for Culpeper Regional Airport
- $59,000 for Danville Regional Airport
- $59,000 New River Valley Airport (Dublin)
- $59,000 for Blue Ridge Airport (Martinsville)
- $59,000 for Chesapeake Regional Airport
- $59,000 for Hampton Roads Executive Airport
- $59,000 Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport
- $59,000 for Hanover County Airport
- $59,000 for Warrenton-Fauquier Airport
- $59,000 for Winchester Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Franklin Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Front Royal-Warren County Airport
- $32,000 for Twin County Airport (Galax Hillsville)
- $32,000 for Louisa County Airport/Freeman Field
- $32,000 for Luray Caverns Airport
- $32,000 for Mountain Empire Airport (Marion/Wytheville)
- $32,000 for Accomack County Airport
- $32,000 for Orange County Airport
- $32,000 for Dinwiddie County Airport
- $32,000 for New Kent County Airport
- $32,000 for William M. Tuck Airport (South Boston)
- $32,000 for Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Stafford Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Suffolk Executive Airport
- $32,000 for Tappahannock-Essex County Airport
- $32,000 for Middle Peninsula Regional Airport
- $22,000 for Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport
- $22,000 for Farmville Regional Airport
- $22,000 for Ingalls Field (Hot Springs)
- $22,000 for Lee County Airport
- $22,000 for Tazewell County Airport
- $22,000 for Tangier Island Airport
- $22,000 for Lonesome Pine Airport (Wise)
Aid to State & Local Governments
- The American Rescue Plan provides funds to state and local governments to assist with costs associated with responding to COVID-19, support workers performing essential work during COVID-19, cover revenue losses caused by the public health emergency, or to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure
- The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive $3.766 billion in direct state fiscal relief
- Virginia’s counties will receive $1.655 billion, metropolitan cities will get $628 million, and smaller cities and towns will receive $604 million
- The Commonwealth of Virginia will also receive $222 million for building out broadband and other infrastructure projects
Funding figures for individual counties and localities are available here.
