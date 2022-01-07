Tammy Sue Henry (1969 – 2022)

It is with profound sadness that the family of Bradley Allan Robinson announces his passing on December 22, 2021, at the age of 83.

Bradley was born in Warren County, Virginia on December 9, 1938, to Beverly Linmore Robinson and Frances Laura Chapman Robinson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Margie Robinson Beulke (sister), Wayne Morris Robinson (brother), Christel Lange Robinson (sister-in-law), and Joseph Franklin Darr, Jr (brother-in-law).

Bradley is survived by his siblings Tilden Eugene Robinson of Phenix City, Alabama, Wanda Darr, Beverly Ann Jones (Wilbert), Deborah Fox (Delmar), David Robinson (Mary), and Dennis Robinson (Karen) of Warren County. In addition to his siblings, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, their spouses, and children, near and far who all shared their own special bond with their Uncle Brad.

Bradley will be remembered as an honest and most generous man who loved and cared for his family and friends.

He served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1968.

Bradley was a siding mechanic and spent the majority of his life working side by side with his brother David Robinson until he was in his late 70’s.

He enjoyed the tranquil life of country living at his home in Bentonville, Virginia. He could most often be found on his front porch swing listening to “real” country music (as he would say) taking in his magnificent view of the mountains. Bradley was also quite the culinary extraordinaire, always trying new recipes sharing them with family and friends. He proudly supported the NRA and the Republican Party. He enjoyed drag racing, warm weather, and planting his garden every year.

A family gathering will be scheduled at a later date to honor Bradley’s wishes.

Please consider making a donation in Bradley’s honor to South Warren Volunteer Fire Department, 3330 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610.