Tangy pasta salad perks up the weekend

This flavorful pasta salad makes an excellent addition to any Memorial Day get-together.

Adjust the vegetables to suit your preferences — try just-cooked chopped asparagus, chopped arugula leaves, fresh basil, or fresh peas to mix it up. For extra vinegary flavor, try doing a quick pickle on the sweet peppers ahead of time.

Ingredients:

1 pound short pasta (such as fusilli or farfalle)

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons champagne vinegar

1 large garlic clove, grated

Ground black pepper to taste

1 cup sweet peppers, chopped

1 large or 2 small broccoli crowns, chopped into small pieces

1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined (optional)

Directions:

Fill a saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Salt the water generously and add pasta. Cook until al dente, then drain well and transfer to a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the mayonnaise, vinegar, and garlic, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss the dressing with the salad, then let cool for at least 30 minutes.

While the pasta is cooling, add butter or olive oil to a frying pan and heat to medium-hot. Pat shrimp dry with a paper towel as needed and season with salt and pepper to taste. Drop into the hot pan and cook until the shrimp turns opaque and firm about four to five minutes. Set aside to cool. Stir cooled shrimp into cooled pasta salad, then add veggies. Garnish with parsley or green onion before serving.