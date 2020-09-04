Local News
Tax Refund Scam targeting Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a SCAM that targets Warren County, as well as citizens throughout the country.
Citizens in various locations around the country have reported that they have received checks for various amounts that are represented to be tax refunds from the Warren County Treasurer’s Office. Included with the checks are instructions, from a fraudulent company, to cash the checks and purchase gift cards. The gift card numbers are then supplied to the suspicious contact. The company then promises a “bonus” to the victim once the gift card numbers have been received.
These checks look convincing, and attempts have been made to cash them. Fortunately, due to extra security measures put in place by the Treasurer’s Office no one has suffered financial losses from this SCAM.
If you receive a refund check from the Treasurer’s Office and you have a question of its validity, please contact the Warren County Treasurer’s Office at (540) 635-2215.
If you have received one of these fraudulent checks, DO NOT attempt to cash it. Report the incident to local law enforcement.
If you or a loved one has been a victim of a scam, please call us at (540) 635-4128.
WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Criminal Investigations Division
Local News
17-year-old driver Cole Olsen wins his first race ever Thursday with a last minute opportunity in Woodstock, Virginia
17-year-old Cole Olsen won his first race ever as a driver Thursday at the Virginia Harness Horse Association’s Matinée Meet aboard a horse that had not reached the winners circle in almost four years and a horse he had not planned to drive until just minutes before the race.
The Maryland based Olsen came to Virginia Wednesday with seven qualifying starts at Ocean Downs under his belt. He hoped to get at least five trips in the sulky over the three-day meet in order to reach twelve, which would be enough to receive a provisional license when he turns 18 in October.
Heading into the day’s last race, Olsen accumulated five starts over the two days, and assuming his afternoon was over, took his colors off. Reinsman Bill Carter got a little banged up in the race prior and when he was not able to drive his horse LL Jackpot in the finale, he called on Olsen for last-minute duty.
“He (Carter) knew I warmed the horse up and when he asked me if I wanted to drive her, I ran to get my colors,” said Olsen. “I thought I had a shot with the horse. It looked to be a pretty even race with the other horses in to go.”
LL Jackpot sat third at the quarter in the four-horse field then came outside before the half to challenge. She remained outside of front stepping Coffee’s Ready through the top of the stretch but gained enough ground in the final steps to win by a nose. Rosie’s Apples rallied late outside of LL Jackpot to provide an exciting three-horse finish.
“I’m sure some people think I pulled too early,” explained Olsen, “But the pace slowed down in the second quarter and I wanted to put pressure on the leader. If I stayed in third, I wouldn’t have been able to apply any pressure from three or four lengths behind.”
LL Jackpot last won a race on September 26, 2016, at Freehold. The 7-year-old mare crossed the wire today in 2:00.0 and pushed her bankroll to $49,521.
Olsen and his family are relatively new to racing but it’s something he wants to evolve in. “My family just got into it last year,” he said. “We grow hay and deliver it to stables and through those contacts, got into the sport and now have four horses. I enjoy training but really want to be able to drive my own horses.”
Of his six drives Wednesday and Thursday, four have been on horses owned and trained by Teresa Willabus. “I warm horses up for her at Ocean Downs, and she said if I ever went to a Fair meet to compete, she’d be happy to help me out and supply some horses for me to drive,” he said.
Olsen will be busy Friday during the meet’s final day — he has five drives scheduled in the eight-race program. “I’m doing what I came here to accomplish, but I’m also having a great time.”
Local News
School Board, WCPS face evolving academic year
Two speakers during last night’s Warren County School Board meeting reminded board members and Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) staff that the school year 2020-2021 will be unlike any other previously experienced, and they offered recommendations for how to move forward as students start school on Tuesday, September 8.
“Next week, our community and local news media will closely watch WCPS as we start school in a way we never have before. Some would expect us to fail. Some may even hope for it. But most will cheer us on,” said Kim Oakland, president of the Warren County Education Association and a teacher at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, during the meeting’s community participation segment.
In fact, said Oakland, that is one of the most important life skills that can be taught to students: to realize that mistakes are not failures but learning opportunities.
Oakland challenged School Board members, WCPS staff, students, parents, and community members to remember the mantra ‘It’s not hard, it’s just new,’ as everyone faces the challenges of this school year during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The second speaker, Front Royal resident David Downes, commended everyone “for the Herculean effort that has gone into completely revamping what we used to know of as school” during the pandemic.
However, Downes said he wanted to discuss another related epidemic: the rise in overdoses that are spiking locally and throughout the United States.
While there are many reasons for the increase, Downes said that one of the tragedies of COVID-19 is reduced socializing for those most in need of role models and peer support. “Their socializing has been turned upside down,” he said told School Board members.
Recently, Downes said a local 16-year-old died due to a drug overdose. “As a parent of twin 13-year-olds, I envision that I will watch them graduate, get married, have kids, and then someday mourn my death. It should not be the other way around,” he said.
Downes asked the School Board to take up consideration around the issue of drug testing for school athletes. He provided members with a packet that contained a copy of the guidelines and protocols issued by the Virginia Department of Education, as well as information on a successful Clark County, Va., a program costing about $25,000 to $30,000 a year that’s been used for about a decade, among other resources for them to review.
“These are the leaders in the school. Other students look up to the athletes; they set the bar,” Downes said. “If they know for a fact they’re not using, it’s what cool kids are doing — as opposed to the opposite.”
Downes, who is also a Front Royal attorney, noted that his 33-year background in criminal defense likely makes his request to the School Board seem “extremely ironic,” considering that he has represented hundreds, if not thousands of drug suppliers, dealers, and drug addicts.
“But that doesn’t change the fact that these are children not capable of making responsible decisions,” said Downes, who added that he’s willing to help financially start an effort in Warren County for a student-athlete drug testing program. “It needs to be investigated,” he said.
In other business, the Warren County School Board unanimously approved five action agenda items, with Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and members Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and James Wells present.
The approved items were July 2020 Virginia School Boards Association Policy Updates, which will be included in the WCPS Policy Manual as recommended by staff; a new lease agreement for a classroom at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center for the Elements Program; to continue using existing attorneys who have moved over to the new law firm of Sands Anderson PC for legal counsel regarding WCPS special education; and an additional instructional assistant position to serve preschool students in the Virginia Preschool Initiative program, as well as a related personnel addendum.
Specifically, the new lease agreement is required because Lord Fairfax Community College can no longer house the Elements Program for the school year 2020-2021 due to the pandemic. The program supports adult learners age 18-22 and focuses on employment readiness, job shadowing, and community-based employment, according to WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch, who told the board that the school district wanted to operate the program at the Santmyers Youth Center on East 8th Street in Front Royal. The youth center serves as the main administrative office of the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department.
“The Parks and Recreation Department has been a valued partner over the years, and we look forward to this new endeavor,” Hirsch said.
Also, during the School Board’s Wednesday night meeting, Dr. Frederick P. Logan, Jr., was officially inducted into the Roy K. Boyles Wall of Recognition. Logan initially was named an inductee during the board’s May 6 meeting and last night formally received recognition and a plaque presented by Board Chairman Williams.
The School Board also received information from Warren County’s financial advisor, Davenport & Company LLC, on the refinancing of two existing bonds. The School Board in August passed a resolution requesting that the Warren County Board of Supervisors apply through the Virginia Public School Authority for bonds to refinance the bonds. The refinancing of the current debt will save roughly $3 million over the life of the bonds, according to the Davenport representative.
The School Board’s next meeting is Wednesday, September 16 at 5 p.m.
Local News
Deborah Miller brings senior living experience to Caring Transitions of Winchester
Experienced caregiver and senior living professional Deborah Miller is pleased to announce the launch of her new senior-focused relocation and estate clearing company, Caring Transitions of Winchester.
Caring Transitions’ specially-trained professionals handle decluttering, organizing, packing, moving, resettling, in-home estate sales and online auctions, home clean-outs, estate clearing and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Winchester serves Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, and Frederick Counties as well as the city of Winchester and the surrounding areas.
“Think of Caring Transitions as a project manager for your transition – we can take care of your entire transition from beginning to end or help with whatever individual services you need along the way. When my mom passed away suddenly in 2008, I was left to handle everything with minimal help, which was emotional and overwhelming. I launched Caring Transitions because I want people to have someone to turn to when they need help with those kinds of transitions. I want to be the resource this community needs,” Miller said.
Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.
Miller, who is a Certified Senior Relocation and Transitions Specialist, has lived in the Shenandoah Valley for almost 40 years and has two sons – James, who served in the United States Marine Corp, and Garrett, who is training to be an electrician. Her stepson, Frank III currently lives in Florida. She has been in senior caregiving for the last 15 years and most recently worked as a Personal Care Attendant for a young lady with Cerebral Palsy. She also cared for her mom before her passing. Miller has hired Danyeil Baker to help her with business development. Miller and Baker worked together at a senior living facility where Miller was an assistant to the Activities Director. Baker, who was born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley, has been in caregiving since volunteering as a candy-striper when she was 12.
“When I posted about opening Caring Transitions on my Facebook page, there were lots of congratulatory posts, but Danyeil messaged almost immediately asking how she could get involved. She was clearly passionate about what I was going to be doing and she has become an integral part of the team already,” Miller said.
“We want the community to know that our Caring Transitions team members are uniquely trained to be sympathetic to all kinds of challenges and to offer compassionate solutions to help clients reach their goals. We are caring, considerate and we understand what you’re going through in a way that other companies don’t,” Baker added.
Caring Transitions of Winchester is bonded and insured and employees are background checked. For additional information, call 540-318-0024, email DMiller@CaringTransitions.com or visit www.CaringTransitionsWinchester.com.
About Caring Transitions
Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.
Local News
Virginia State Police urging motorists to keep an eye on safety as fatal crashes continue to rise in the Commonwealth
With most Virginians refraining from traditional vacations this year, Virginia State Police is urging those who are using the Labor Day weekend as a last chance for a getaway to do so safely and responsibly. AAA has reported road trips to be the main mode of vacation travel this summer and with Labor Day traffic fatalities on the rise for the past three years, motorists need to stay alert, stay sober and wear their seatbelts.
“It’s really quite simple – seatbelts save lives, distractions are deadly on roadways and driving impaired is unacceptable,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “I understand that this year has been particularly stressful and Virginians are looking to get away. We want you and your family to reach your destination safely and throughout Virginia you can expect to see more state troopers conducting patrols to ensure that safety.”
Virginia State Police’s traffic safety and enforcement efforts are part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program begins Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 12:01 a.m., and continues through midnight Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
The 2019 Labor Day weekend saw a rise in fatal crashes across the Commonwealth. A total of 17 individuals died in traffic crashes in Virginia during the 2019 four-day, holiday statistical counting period, compared to 14 deaths in 2018 and 5 deaths in 2017. In addition, according to preliminary data, as of Sept. 2, there have been 532 fatalities on Virginia highways in 2020 as compared to 531 in 2019.
“In a year where there have been fewer cars on the roads, this trend is disturbing,” said Settle. “Virginians must realize that actions have consequences and when you’re unsafe on the road, people pay the price. These are strong words, but this is a serious subject. Every day State Troopers notify family members of a loved one’s death. It’s not a job we want to do and no one wants to get that knock at the door. Your safety habits can help reverse the trend and save a life.”
Drivers and passengers are encouraged to safeguard themselves by always buckling up. State police is also actively participating in the annual “Checkpoint Strikeforce,” an anti-DUI enforcement and education program sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). State police is one of nearly 100 law enforcement agencies conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols through Labor Day in an effort to prevent and deter impaired driving and DUI/DUID-related crashes. In addition, state police reminds all motorists to drive phone- and distraction-free.
Local News
Back the BLUE Parade
On September 1, 2020, the Back the Blue group held a “Law Enforcement Appreciation Parade.” This parade started in front of Skyline High School, near the Warren County Sheriff’s, and cruised through town showing support and appreciation for our Law Enforcement men and women.
Local News
Boom time for Front Royal’s animal shelter despite the virus: latest fundraiser posts a record
The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) worked long, hard and imaginatively to re-organize one of its major annual fundraisers appropriately named “Barks & Bags”, using the regular Friday evening “Yappy Hour” (Aug. 28) to ice the cake. Volunteers joined humane society officials in raising more than $21,000 for animal shelter operations last weekend.
“It was most exciting to be able to pull it all together,” said HSWC President Ellen Aders at a “cleaning up” session Monday afternoon where she was joined by a delighted Wagner Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers and several volunteers, including Jean Plaugher in whose former “Jean’s Jewelers” store space the annual “Bark & Bags” culminated.
Some 220 participants, a few less than the usual sellout luncheon crowd of 250, had used the empty store space in clutches of two or three to a dozen or so over a period of weeks to bring off an auction of expensive purses and hand bags while staying within the Coronavirus-required crowd size of up to 50 people.
Friday evening, Bowers separately sold $650 dollars’ worth of tickets on a $350 designer purse, joining Aders in the “Yappy Hour” crowd at ViNoVa tapas bar and restaurant, which also sold sufficient 50/50 raffles tickets to add another $1,000 to the weekend take. More came from a generous donation gauged on the evening’s dinner and drinks sales restaurant owners Rachel Failmezger and chef Chris Kenworthy realized from a crowd that spilled onto walking mall East Main Street – until the rains came!
Volunteer Susan O’Kelly hosted a “Thank You” luncheon Sunday, attended by guests from the table of eight she’d originally organized pre-Corona virus – “and a good time was had by all” she said, presumably including the cats, dogs, and other shelter animals which benefited from the unprecedented fundraisers of the weekend.
(“Yappy Hour”, favoring Front Royal’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, is held each Friday evening 6-8 p.m. at ViNoVA, 124 E. Main; “Barks & Bags” is an annual spring luncheon event, invariably sold out, featuring tables of ladies wearing hats. Malcolm Barr Sr. is a Royal Examiner contributing writer and a former president of HSWC.)
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph SW
Humidity: 75%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 3
79/57°F
82/59°F