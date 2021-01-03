Tax tips for the year

January can be misunderstood when it comes to taxes: You can do a lot more than waiting for 1099s and W-2s. There’s even time to make adjustments to your 2020 numbers.

With a little planning, you can position yourself to be super organized and maybe even snag some late deductions. Consider these tips from TurboTax and others:

*Get your paperwork together. A tax checklist can help immensely–your CPA can provide one or you can find one online. Gather records and receipts and find your forms. A little time spent organizing now will help things move faster later.

*Itemize your tax deductions. January is a good time to scrutinize this list before you feel a deadline crunch. If you are self-employed, own a home, or live in a high-tax area, you might find that you’ll save a lot by itemizing rather than taking the standard deduction. TurboTax says itemizing is worth it when your qualified expenses add up to more than $12,400 for most singles and $24,800 for most married couples filing jointly. These include items like mortgage interest, charitable donations, and a portion of medical expenses.

*Contribute to retirement accounts. The deadline to contribute to a traditional IRA is April 15. A deductible contribution can help lower your tax bill but check with your CPA whether yours is deductible or not and whether it makes sense for you to make a concerted effort. A Roth IRA contribution won’t lower your tax bill but may still be a good financial decision, for example.

*Make an estimated tax payment. You typically have until mid-January to make an estimated tax payment and avoid fourth-quarter penalties.

* Read up on COVID-19 tax impacts. Now’s a good time to check with your CPA and educate yourself on loan forgiveness, deductions, exemptions, and the like that will make 2020 filing a unique one.