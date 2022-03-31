Home
Teach your kids how to love reading
Reading is great for kids. Pediatricians, educators, child psychologists, and every other relevant expert agree on that. It exercises their brains, improves concentration, provides a window into the world around them, and develops their imaginations. Kids who read or are read to often display stronger language development and perform better in school. An old-fashioned paper book is also a great screen-free form of entertainment and stress relief, a way for kids to unplug and unwind from their busy lives. And with a little bit of care and effort, you can encourage your kids (or grandkids, or nieces and nephews, maybe even your godchildren) to develop a love of reading that will last a lifetime.
Model reading.
Kids imitate behavior that they see, negative and positive. Read in front of them and let them know that it’s something you really enjoy.
Try audiobooks.
Swap out music for audiobooks during the school run or road trips. According to Parents, audiobooks are a great way for kids to hear a text come alive.
Make cozy reading spots.
A nook with a few comfortable pillows and a reading light will do, or even a regular old blanket fort. Creating a special place for kids to read makes the experience even better.
Stash books all over the house.
Don’t put books up where kids can’t reach them — leave them around for them to find and pick up! Place a basket of books in the living room and rotate the titles every so often. Leave a few in the car or anywhere else your kids often go.
Don’t hesitate to reread to younger children.
Young children develop important pre-reading skills when they learn to recognize familiar stories, so when a toddler asks for Green Eggs & Ham for the ninth day in a row, give them some praise for reading and dive in again.
Give books as gifts.
They’re always the right size and they never go out of style.
7 must-have tools and accessories for novice gardeners
Are you new to gardening? If so, here are some tools and accessories to stock up on before you get started.
1. Trowel. Choose a high-quality, one-piece model that’s durable and ergonomic.
2. Gloves. Look for a pair with rubberized palms and fingers for added grip and protection.
3. Spade. Whether you need to dig holes, turn over soil or loosen packed earth, look for a spade that’s the right size to suit your needs.
4. Hoe. This multipurpose tool is great for large gardens. It can be used to break up packed earth, loosen weeds and dig trenches for sowing seeds and starters.
5. Hose. Pair your no-kink garden hose with a spray nozzle. Look for one with several spray patterns to meet your watering needs.
6. Rake. Look for a durable model that can be used for soil, leaves, and gravel.
7. Shovel. This landscaping essential can be used to move a variety of materials including soil and sand.
To find everything you need, visit your local garden center.
4 attractive types of mulch
Do you want to beautify your yard? If so, here are four mulches you may want to use in your garden.
Cedar mulch is available in a variety of colors. It lasts for several years and is suitable to use around the base of trees and hedges. However, it’s not recommended for flower beds or vegetable gardens.
Hulls from cocoa beans, peanut shells, and buckwheat decompose naturally over time and nourish your soil. Consequently, vegetable gardens benefit greatly from hull mulch. However, cocoa bean hulls can be hazardous to dogs.
Ramial fragmented wood mulch slowly decomposes over two years. It’s made of shredded hardwood branches and is one of the best choices for vegetable gardens and flower beds.
Recycled glass that’s been crushed into small fragments is safe to use as mulch but shouldn’t be mixed with soil. Instead, it should be layered on top of landscaping fabric. It’s perfect for plants that tolerate heat and drought.
To find mulch for your yard, visit your local garden center.
How to keep your home tidy if you have kids
If you have kids, keeping your home tidy can be a challenge. Here are a few tips that may help.
1. Do one thing at a time
If you have a toddler, you likely won’t be able to set aside an entire afternoon to clean your home. Consequently, do what you can when you have a free moment rather than trying to tackle everything at once. For example, you could dust the living room while your child is napping.
2. Don’t procrastinate
Complete small chores right away because you may not have time to do them later. For example, when you get up in the morning, immediately make your bed. The longer you wait, the more daunting certain tasks may become.
3. Involve your child
Once your child is around five years old, you can involve them in completing household chores. Consider teaching them to clear their dishes after they eat and put away their toys once they’re done playing with them. At first, you may need to supervise your child, but eventually, they’ll be able to complete the tasks on their own.
If you often feel overwhelmed by chores, focus on what absolutely needs to be done to keep your household running. This typically includes doing laundry, making meals, and cleaning dishes.
Don’t have enough time to clean your home? Consider hiring a maid or local cleaning company to help.
When to sow and plant melons
Melons come in a range of sizes, flavors, colors, and textures and can be grown successfully in a variety of locations. However, it’s important to know when to sow and plant them to produce good yields.
Sowing
Melon seeds should be sown indoors. To do so, fill several small pots with well-draining soil and a pinch of mycorrhizae. Plant two seeds in each pot and place them in a south-facing window or under a grow light. You can use a heat mat for quicker germination. If both seeds germinate, cut off the weaker stem once it has three leaves.
Planting
Choose a sunny spot that’s sheltered from the wind and has rich, well-draining soil. About a month before planting your starters, lay black plastic mulch over the area to warm the earth. After, plant them outdoors and surround them with landscaping fabric to protect them from the cool night air until the weather warms up.
To find out which melon varieties are easiest to grow in your area, visit your local garden center.
What you should do before buying new furniture
Do you want to refresh a room in your home? If so, consider buying new furniture. Here are a few tips for choosing the right pieces for your space.
Prepare
Start by choosing a style of furniture like Scandinavian, contemporary, or farmhouse. Then, pick out upholstery and other features that complement the room. Finally, set a budget to narrow down your options.
Configure
To ensure you choose furniture that’s the right size for your space, measure both the furniture and room. Use graph paper to draw the room, and then cut out scale models of the furniture to test out different configurations.
Alternatively, you can purchase an interior design app or software to create a three-dimensional replica of your space, and use it to experiment with different layouts.
If you need professional help to create the room of your dreams, look for an interior designer or decorator in your area.
A brief guide to buying soccer gear
Soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world. If you want to join a team, here’s an overview of what you’ll need to get started.
Footwear
The type of footwear you need will depend on the surface you’re playing on. For example, if you’re playing outside on the grass, look for cleats with rubber or polyurethane soles. If you’re playing on a synthetic pitch, choose cleats with a turf sole. Finally, if you’re playing on a gym floor, opt for indoor shoes with a smooth sole.
Shin guards
Soccer involves kicking, and sometimes another player’s foot may miss the ball and hit your shins instead. Consequently, it’s important to invest in a good pair of shin guards to prevent your legs from getting injured.
Uniform
Here’s what a soccer player typically wears:
• A stretchy jersey
• An undershirt if it’s raining or cold
• Stretchy shorts with no pockets
• Long sports socks to cover the shin guards
• Gloves (for the goalie)
Finally, don’t forget to buy a soccer ball so you can practice at home or in the park.
